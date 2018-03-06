Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Google's Chrome browser is now built using the Clang compiler on Windows. Previously built using the Microsoft C++ compiler, Google is now using the same compiler for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, and the switch makes Chrome arguably the first major software project to use Clang on Windows. Chrome on macOS and Linux has long been built using the Clang compiler and the LLVM toolchain. The open-source compiler is the compiler of choice on macOS, making it the natural option there, and it's also a first-class choice for Linux; though the venerable GCC is still the primary compiler choice on Linux, by using Clang instead, Google ensured that it has only one set of compiler quirks and oddities to work with rather than two. But Chrome on Windows has instead used Microsoft's Visual C++ compiler. The Visual C++ compiler is the best-supported, most widely used compiler on Windows and, critically, is the compiler with the best support for Windows' wide range of debugging and diagnostic tools. The Visual Studio debugger is widely loved by the C++ community, and other tools, such as the WinDbg debugger (often used for analyzing crash dumps), are core parts of the Windows developer experience.

Chrome On Windows Ditches Microsoft's Compiler, Now Uses Clang

  • Being that Google Chrome is in a constant speed race with Edge and Firefox all trying to be the fastest full featured browser out there. These guys need every advantage they can get to inch out on the benchmarks to claim they are the fastest. The general rule of thumb is tools made to run on many platforms tend to run more slowly then tools made for a particular platform.

    Is Google going to stop in the benchmark war? Is CLang optimized enough for windows platforms to allow time saved in compiler compatibility to be used in better speed algorithms. Is CLang objectively equal or better then Visual C++ (As Microsoft sometimes sacrifices performance, for legacy support that Chrome may not be worried about)

    • Just guessing here, but I doubt the compiler makes any difference to speed whatsoever. Why? Because modern javascript browsers are just-in-time compiling the javascript into native code. So the native code is 2 levels removed from the C++, and the code your compiler generated.

      • This is some very poor guessing.

        • Maybe poor guessing but correct reasoning. If a large portion of the performance of a modern browser depends on its Javascript implementation, then switching C++ compilers makes much less difference because it doesn't change the Javascript compiler's logic. You'd have to rewrite the JS implementation instead of compiling it with a different compiler.

    • Why would a tool that emits x86 code on macOS do anything different on windows/x86?

      • A big part of a browser is its displaying of the page and details. A lot of this is actually calling the OS layers to do the work. Input Output, Drawing graphics, handling fonts, mouse input... All this stuff is on the OS layer which different compilers may have different tricks to call.

        • There is no trick in calling OS layers.
          How should that work?

          If your C++ code says: drawRect(r); assuming r is of type Rect, it will be the exact same code regardless what OS.

          For everything that actually is calling the OS a thin C layer in the libraries is used, because it is a difference if you need to to do an "interrupt" or some other way to call the kernel.

          Above the C layers, there is hardly any reason to arrange code different because of different OS's

    • They're all optimized for x86...the opsys less so - what func to call in what library to do something is likely done by #ifdef, certainly not the compiler. To the extent there's more than one way to do it, my bet is that the code organization is optimized for Windows, at a design level well above the compilation stage. You might more-usefully wonder how compilers compare on say, ARM...

  • LLVM Project Blog says (Score:3, Informative)

    by TimSSG ( 1068536 ) on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @08:43AM (#56215953)
    http://blog.llvm.org/2018/03/c... [llvm.org]

    I read LLVM Project Blog; I think it said it was done partly for code maintenance issues. As, in it should be faster to add patches for Windows using the same Compiler over all platforms.

    Note: They are still using Microsoft linker.

    Tim S.
  • Open source projects like Clang is what brings us forward. Especially in the long term. Open source has enabled and improved many commercial products. The current case that Microsoft uses it as part of their development illustrates this very well.

  • Er... Vivaldi has used Chrome as a base and been compiled with clang for a while now, I think:

    Vivaldi 1.14.1077.55 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
    Revision 46ff8f974f033190bbae67a70c7809ee15bc2353-
    OS Windows
    JavaScript V8 6.4.388.46
    Flash (Disabled)
    User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.3; WOW64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.189 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/1.95.1077.55
    Command Line "C:\Users\ldowling\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --always-authorize-plugins --en

  • SPARC (Score:2)

    by emil ( 695 )

    Google ought to pour a LOT of love into a SPARC port. The best-situated would be OpenBSD.

    Why, you ask? For the same reason that Microsoft's original target for the NT kernel was MIPS, and x86 was specifically secondary - oddball architectures will force you to clean up your code.

    OpenBSD is also vicious in showing you your use-after-free mistakes since malloc() uses mmap() instead of sbrk() on their platform.

