Chrome On Windows Ditches Microsoft's Compiler, Now Uses Clang

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Google's Chrome browser is now built using the Clang compiler on Windows. Previously built using the Microsoft C++ compiler, Google is now using the same compiler for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, and the switch makes Chrome arguably the first major software project to use Clang on Windows. Chrome on macOS and Linux has long been built using the Clang compiler and the LLVM toolchain. The open-source compiler is the compiler of choice on macOS, making it the natural option there, and it's also a first-class choice for Linux; though the venerable GCC is still the primary compiler choice on Linux, by using Clang instead, Google ensured that it has only one set of compiler quirks and oddities to work with rather than two. But Chrome on Windows has instead used Microsoft's Visual C++ compiler. The Visual C++ compiler is the best-supported, most widely used compiler on Windows and, critically, is the compiler with the best support for Windows' wide range of debugging and diagnostic tools. The Visual Studio debugger is widely loved by the C++ community, and other tools, such as the WinDbg debugger (often used for analyzing crash dumps), are core parts of the Windows developer experience.
The GNU folks have been too ambitious in their vision and many of its leaders didn't want to reconcile with its own problems in its vision. It was too easy to call people who disagreed with some of the GNU greedy corporate shills, where many the people were mostly on board however they had a few issues.
The biggest issue I have with GNU is the lack of respect of the time and effort it goes into coding.
The biggest problem I've had with GNU/GPL software is two fold:
On top of that it seems like a lot of tools were developed in a weekend by a single individual to scratch an itch and move on. GNUMake seems to be one of the biggest ones that everyone runs into. No one wants to make any changes that break stuff because then people will complain, and at this point so much needs to be 'fixed' that it'll never happen. And
They've chosen Clang over GCC for political reasons: despite a codebase without historical baggage, Clang is at least several percent slower than GCC, it only compiles faster. A good rule of thumb is that Clang-built code executes as GCC at one optimization level less, with compilation speed being likewise faster. Obviously, this wildly differs per test case.
Also, Clang's portability is pretty bad [debian.org].
It's important to be able to be able to run the edit-compile-test cycle rapidly
Please remind me: which company has the biggest computing power on the planet? And even on a single beefy machine, you can have enough cores to make final link the slowest part. Chrome still uses system linker both on Linux and Windows.
Being that Google Chrome is in a constant speed race with Edge and Firefox all trying to be the fastest full featured browser out there. These guys need every advantage they can get to inch out on the benchmarks to claim they are the fastest. The general rule of thumb is tools made to run on many platforms tend to run more slowly then tools made for a particular platform.
Is Google going to stop in the benchmark war? Is CLang optimized enough for windows platforms to allow time saved in compiler compatibility to be used in better speed algorithms. Is CLang objectively equal or better then Visual C++ (As Microsoft sometimes sacrifices performance, for legacy support that Chrome may not be worried about)
Just guessing here, but I doubt the compiler makes any difference to speed whatsoever. Why? Because modern javascript browsers are just-in-time compiling the javascript into native code. So the native code is 2 levels removed from the C++, and the code your compiler generated.
This is some very poor guessing.
Why would a tool that emits x86 code on macOS do anything different on windows/x86?
A big part of a browser is its displaying of the page and details. A lot of this is actually calling the OS layers to do the work. Input Output, Drawing graphics, handling fonts, mouse input... All this stuff is on the OS layer which different compilers may have different tricks to call.
There is no trick in calling OS layers.
How should that work?
If your C++ code says: drawRect(r); assuming r is of type Rect, it will be the exact same code regardless what OS.
For everything that actually is calling the OS a thin C layer in the libraries is used, because it is a difference if you need to to do an "interrupt" or some other way to call the kernel.
Above the C layers, there is hardly any reason to arrange code different because of different OS's
Not on debian -- chrome only updates when i run apt-get update. just like everything else. Why give any program permission to overwrite itself?
LLVM Project Blog says (Score:3, Informative)
I read LLVM Project Blog; I think it said it was done partly for code maintenance issues. As, in it should be faster to add patches for Windows using the same Compiler over all platforms.
Note: They are still using Microsoft linker.
Tim S.
According to Judy Garland, the trolley. The trolley went clang, clang, clang.
Er... Vivaldi has used Chrome as a base and been compiled with clang for a while now, I think:
Google ought to pour a LOT of love into a SPARC port. The best-situated would be OpenBSD.
Why, you ask? For the same reason that Microsoft's original target for the NT kernel was MIPS, and x86 was specifically secondary - oddball architectures will force you to clean up your code.
OpenBSD is also vicious in showing you your use-after-free mistakes since malloc() uses mmap() instead of sbrk() on their platform.