Chrome OS Could Be Getting Containers for Running Linux VMs (zdnet.com) 17

Chromebook users may soon have a simpler way to run their favorite Linux distribution and applications on Google's Chrome OS hardware. From a report: As spotted by Chrome Unboxed, there's a newly merged commit in Chromium Gerrit describing a "new device policy to allow Linux VMs on Chrome OS." A related entry suggests support could come with Chrome OS version 66, which is due out in stable release around April 24, meaning Google might announce it at its annual IO developer conference, which starts on May 8. Developers can already use a tool called Crouton to install and run Linux on Chrome OS, but there is a security trade-off because Chrome OS needs to be switched to developer mode to use it. There's also a Crouton extension called Xiwi to enable using an OS in a browser window on Chrome OS. However, it too requires developer mode to be enabled. A recent commit suggests Chrome developers are working on a project called Crostini that may solve the developer mode problem by allowing Linux VMs to run inside a container.

  • I'd rather flash the firmware [reddit.com] and then install Cloud Ready [neverware.com], Windows, and GalliumOS [galliumos.org]. Or at least I would if I cared that much about CrOS. My C720 practically always runs Windows 10, booting into GalliumOS only when I need to unfuck something Windows won't let me unfuck.

    • Just link straight to MrChromebox.tech, since he has the needful to do the firmware portion in the bag right there for nearly all chromebooks in the wild.

      https://mrchromebox.tech/#devi... [mrchromebox.tech]
      https://mrchromebox.tech/#fwsc... [mrchromebox.tech]

      All you need to do is remove the write protect screw/jumper, turn on dev mode, then run his script. Booya, bob's your uncle. His firmware has added bonus features, in that it reprograms the chromebook's embedded microcontroller so that the keyboard emulates a PS2 interface, allowing more OSe

