Chrome OS Could Be Getting Containers for Running Linux VMs (zdnet.com) 25
Chromebook users may soon have a simpler way to run their favorite Linux distribution and applications on Google's Chrome OS hardware. From a report: As spotted by Chrome Unboxed, there's a newly merged commit in Chromium Gerrit describing a "new device policy to allow Linux VMs on Chrome OS." A related entry suggests support could come with Chrome OS version 66, which is due out in stable release around April 24, meaning Google might announce it at its annual IO developer conference, which starts on May 8. Developers can already use a tool called Crouton to install and run Linux on Chrome OS, but there is a security trade-off because Chrome OS needs to be switched to developer mode to use it. There's also a Crouton extension called Xiwi to enable using an OS in a browser window on Chrome OS. However, it too requires developer mode to be enabled. A recent commit suggests Chrome developers are working on a project called Crostini that may solve the developer mode problem by allowing Linux VMs to run inside a container.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Hardware gay sex with msmash's jelly dildos (Score:1)
And better yet, containers and VMs are two ENTIRELY DIFFERENT CONCEPTS.
Docker: LXI Containers
VirtualBox: Hardware Virtualization
These are NOT INTERCHANGEABLE. They may be used as substitutes for each other or in conjunction with each other, but the connotations here are WRONG. Obviously, the "editors" here are too busy blaming things on Russia and Pai to bother checking articles and summaries. Now that I have gone back and reread the summary, I noticed that msmash wrote this which means tha
Re: (Score:2)
I would be surprised if this was virtualization for containers. Think more of lxc, docker, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Linux VMs to run inside a container
That commit in the article has absolutely NOTHING to do with containers. There is almost no reason to run a VM inside of a container. Sometimes you run a container in a VM.
Re: (Score:2)
This setup has been my daily driver work desktop for years (ie: Run mandated windows SOE desktop, perform vagrant style spin ups of whatever the hell we are fighting then push the images to environment du jour).
With CPU support, sure. Doesn't take much (Score:2)
Modern CPUs that do virtualization on the die mean you don't need massive horsepower to do virtualization. You probably want text-mode Linux rather than a GUI in your VM unless you have extra RAM to spare, though.
You also don't need virtualization for containers.
Re: (Score:2)
I have virtualbox installed on my hacked celes (Samsung chromebook 3). It is nothing to write home to mommy about, but it can run another OS fairly well, all things considered.
To be fair though, the Celes has a celeron CPU, instead of the more "atom like" cpus in most other intel chromebooks.
If you want one that is better suited to virtualization/daily driving, you want this guy (especially if you want to upgrade the internal storage to something more reliable than eMMC/microSD)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01 [amazon.com]
Containers, not full-blown emulation. (Score:2)
In addition of testimony of other users about running Virtual Box and using VT-x CPUs extensions,
keep in mind that TFS mentions *containers*.
i.e.: sort of super-chroots that uses in-kernel features (Cgroups) to partition more than just file system directories, but every other ressources too like CPU scheduling, etc. (unlike vanilla chroot. So they are a bit more secure)
Everything runs under the same kernel (so a bit less secure than full-blown emulators like qemu, virtualbox, etc.) there's no emulation at a
I'd rather do the reverse. (Score:2)
I'd rather flash the firmware [reddit.com] and then install Cloud Ready [neverware.com], Windows, and GalliumOS [galliumos.org]. Or at least I would if I cared that much about CrOS. My C720 practically always runs Windows 10, booting into GalliumOS only when I need to unfuck something Windows won't let me unfuck.
Re: (Score:3)
Just link straight to MrChromebox.tech, since he has the needful to do the firmware portion in the bag right there for nearly all chromebooks in the wild.
https://mrchromebox.tech/#devi... [mrchromebox.tech]
https://mrchromebox.tech/#fwsc... [mrchromebox.tech]
All you need to do is remove the write protect screw/jumper, turn on dev mode, then run his script. Booya, bob's your uncle. His firmware has added bonus features, in that it reprograms the chromebook's embedded microcontroller so that the keyboard emulates a PS2 interface, allowing more OSe
doesn't make sense (Score:2)
You don't run "Linux VMs inside a container", you run processes or Linux distributions inside containers.