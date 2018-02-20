Enthusiasts have Turned the Nintendo Switch into a Functional Linux Tablet (theverge.com) 54
An anonymous reader shares a report: A couple of weeks ago, the fail0verflow hacking collective showed a still image on Twitter of a Nintendo Switch booting Linux. They're one of a small handful of hacker teams who are teasing exploits of the Nvidia Tegra hardware inside the Switch. But now fail0verflow has video of a full-on Linux distro running on the hacked Switch, complete with touchscreen support, a fully operational web browser, and even a GPU-powered demo application. On Twitter, fail0verflow claims the bug they're exploiting to sidestep the Switch's security can't be patched on currently released hardware, and doesn't require a modchip. But as for now there aren't any details on how to do this yourself at home.
Now that it has a standard OS, you can run emulators on it, maybe even a Switch emulator!
https://github.com/fcambus/jsemu [github.com]
If these guys were really smart, they'd port Windows 10 to the Switch so we could play our entire Steam library on the go. But noooo, they're dumb and only want to use stupid command line Linux.
This is going to be the new Wii in terms of homebrew and cracked games.
Remember the Homebrew channel? The way you could plug a hard disk and have the graphical interface to play all your "backup" games?
I am sure Nintendo are currently very worried about this and will try to get the hardware patched ASAP.
According to earlier reports, they can’t patch it. The problem is in the SoC itself, meaning they’d need to a new hardware revision in order to issue a “patch”. Any existing Switches are, and will forever be, exploitable by this tactic.
I know, this is going to turn down to be a major headache for Nintendo!
I remember how they clamped down on the Zelda "Epona" bug, and were patching the OS to close all software attack vectors. They even modified the soldering of the chip to counter modchips... But they are not going to have it that easy this time.
But if they don't do it, they risk selling a lot of consoles, but hardly any game. I am sure they are already trying to find a way to patch it. Maybe, keeping some online aspect that will check if
I think you are confusing “Nintendo gains money” with you and seven or eight other folks who buy hackable consoles and pirate games. Honestly, even if there are 250,000 of you that would only consider buying it now (hint: there’s less than that), you aren’t really on their radar in terms of revenue projection. They’re content to try to stop guys like you, and sell tens of millions of units to regular folk. I’m not disparaging you (except for the piracy, of course, that
(hint: there's less than that)
Source, please. I have exactly the same mindset as the parent, and will now consider purchasing a Switch, which I would not have done otherwise.
It wouldn't be a stretch to think that sales would be bolstered by 2.5% (1/40th the number of Switches that have already been sold) by this news, thanks to people like us.
Just because you don't think the way we do doesn't mean there aren't many others who do.
I am sure Nintendo are currently very worried about this and will try to get the hardware patched ASAP.
Well, they could tell current owners they must exchange their old Switch for a new hardware-patched version and after some amount of time push a 'bricking' update out to the older vulnerable Switch versions to disable them.
"after some amount of time push a 'bricking' update out to the older vulnerable Switch versions to disable them"
That would be quite illegal and definitely actionable in court. Intentional destruction of property.
Laws are pretty picky about destroying property. That would be a bad thing.
The main options would be:
1. Release a "New Switch" that all future games require. This would shut out a huge number of legitimate existing purchasers who have no interest in the hacking though, and Nintendo probably wouldn't want to institute a voluntary recall program. That'd be a mess.
2. Release firmwares and games that don't necessarily prevent this, but detect/undo/refuse to run on modified systems. This would be a cat and mouse
I wonder why Nintendo doesn't embrace this functionality. It possibly will sell more tablets, and it doesn't aid piracy. I wish they had this built in from the get-go.
Personally I hope piracy does not ruin the platform, and cause developers to hesitate when they want to release unique games that are tuned well to the Switch. With pervasive piracy we may end up with just shovelware.
I own the hardware, so I don't need your DRM'd software. No laws broke.
I might actually buy a Nintendo Switch now. If they get it to run "homebrew" games, that'll just be icing on the cake. I do want to try that new Zelda game.
I've been looking for a good Linux tablet (Score:2)
This is nice, I have a Switch and would like to experiment with this, it has a powerful chipset.
I am looking for a good Linux tablet that is reasonably repairable and has a battery that isn't too hard to replace, but unfortunately a lot of common ARM Android tablets can't install Linux natively and seem to require a VM with VNC. There are also not many reviews of x86 tablets from a Linux perspective.
Maybe this will be with a look, it seems to perform well and support hardware features.
The next million system seller.
If they can install a Linux distro in it with everything working, they probably can install Android on it too, which means replacing cheap-o Android tablets that a whole ton of kids want/have.
I was kinda hoping Nintendo would release a revised hardware soon-ish, but I don't think it'll happen... they are selling it enough already the way it is now.
