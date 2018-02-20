Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Enthusiasts have Turned the Nintendo Switch into a Functional Linux Tablet (theverge.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the had-to-be-done dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A couple of weeks ago, the fail0verflow hacking collective showed a still image on Twitter of a Nintendo Switch booting Linux. They're one of a small handful of hacker teams who are teasing exploits of the Nvidia Tegra hardware inside the Switch. But now fail0verflow has video of a full-on Linux distro running on the hacked Switch, complete with touchscreen support, a fully operational web browser, and even a GPU-powered demo application. On Twitter, fail0verflow claims the bug they're exploiting to sidestep the Switch's security can't be patched on currently released hardware, and doesn't require a modchip. But as for now there aren't any details on how to do this yourself at home.

  • This is going to be the new Wii in terms of homebrew and cracked games.
    Remember the Homebrew channel? The way you could plug a hard disk and have the graphical interface to play all your "backup" games?

    I am sure Nintendo are currently very worried about this and will try to get the hardware patched ASAP.

    • According to earlier reports, they can’t patch it. The problem is in the SoC itself, meaning they’d need to a new hardware revision in order to issue a “patch”. Any existing Switches are, and will forever be, exploitable by this tactic.

    • I am sure Nintendo are currently very worried about this and will try to get the hardware patched ASAP.

      Well, they could tell current owners they must exchange their old Switch for a new hardware-patched version and after some amount of time push a 'bricking' update out to the older vulnerable Switch versions to disable them.

  • Switch hardware is extremely overpriced. You could get or make similar tablet for under $100 easily. The only purpose of this would be to play the games also but it canâ(TM)t do that.

