Enthusiasts have Turned the Nintendo Switch into a Functional Linux Tablet (theverge.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares a report: A couple of weeks ago, the fail0verflow hacking collective showed a still image on Twitter of a Nintendo Switch booting Linux. They're one of a small handful of hacker teams who are teasing exploits of the Nvidia Tegra hardware inside the Switch. But now fail0verflow has video of a full-on Linux distro running on the hacked Switch, complete with touchscreen support, a fully operational web browser, and even a GPU-powered demo application. On Twitter, fail0verflow claims the bug they're exploiting to sidestep the Switch's security can't be patched on currently released hardware, and doesn't require a modchip. But as for now there aren't any details on how to do this yourself at home.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
But think of the possibilities!
Now that it has a standard OS, you can run emulators on it, maybe even a Switch emulator!
OK, but only if it's written in Javascript...
Hey, it's not like there's no precedent!
https://github.com/fcambus/jsemu [github.com]
The new Wii (Score:2)
This is going to be the new Wii in terms of homebrew and cracked games.
Remember the Homebrew channel? The way you could plug a hard disk and have the graphical interface to play all your "backup" games?
I am sure Nintendo are currently very worried about this and will try to get the hardware patched ASAP.
Re: (Score:2)
According to earlier reports, they can’t patch it. The problem is in the SoC itself, meaning they’d need to a new hardware revision in order to issue a “patch”. Any existing Switches are, and will forever be, exploitable by this tactic.
Re: (Score:2)
I know, this is going to turn down to be a major headache for Nintendo!
I remember how they clamped down on the Zelda "Epona" bug, and were patching the OS to close all software attack vectors. They even modified the soldering of the chip to counter modchips... But they are not going to have it that easy this time.
But if they don't do it, they risk selling a lot of consoles, but hardly any game. I am sure they are already trying to find a way to patch it. Maybe, keeping some online aspect that will check if
Re: (Score:2)
I am sure Nintendo are currently very worried about this and will try to get the hardware patched ASAP.
Well, they could tell current owners they must exchange their old Switch for a new hardware-patched version and after some amount of time push a 'bricking' update out to the older vulnerable Switch versions to disable them.
Strat
No point (Score:2)