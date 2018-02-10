Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Romain Dillet reports via TechCrunch: Hacker group fail0verflow shared a photo of a Nintendo Switch running Debian, a distribution of Linux. The group claims that Nintendo can't fix the vulnerability with future firmware patches. According to fail0verflow, there's a flaw in the boot ROM in Nvidia's Tegra X1 system-on-a-chip. When your console starts, it reads and executes a piece of code stored in a read-only memory (hence the name ROM). This code contains instructions about the booting process. It means that the boot ROM is stored on the chip when Nvidia manufactures it and it can't be altered in any way after that. Even if Nintendo issues a software update, this software update won't affect the boot ROM. And as the console loads the boot ROM immediately after pressing the power button, there's no way to bypass it. The only way to fix it would be to manufacture new Nvidia Tegra X1 chips. So it's possible that Nintendo asks Nvidia to fix the issue so that new consoles don't have this vulnerability.

Hackers Manage To Run Linux On a Nintendo Switch

  • Guess my perspective is different (Score:5, Insightful)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @02:10PM (#56100895)
    "have this vulnerability" duh! a vulnerability?

    Anything I can re-purpose by loading Linux on it is a plus in my world ;)

    • Re:Guess my perspective is different (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @02:26PM (#56100925) Homepage

      And is this a vulnerability to the Nintendo software and games? To me it looks like it's just a re-purposing of the hardware.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It could also be used to implement a custom bootloader stage that loads the next stage of Nintendo's OS, but ignore a bad signature so that it could have been modified to allow running pirated games. This is every bit as serious as the "sighax" one on 3DS -- a similar unpatchable vuln in the bootrom burned into the CPU -- except that sighax was discovered late in the product cycle.

    • You can run Linux on it, because of vulnerability (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is not something to celebrate.

      In the old days, when people said "Hackers got Linux running on a toaster", it meant that some clever people spent some time figuring out how to write hardware-specific Linux components for the toaster; it meant that Linux was improving, and growing.

      Today, when people say it, they mean that some shady group of people used some shady techniques to exploit a bug in the toaster, and if you want to do the same on your toaster, then you'll probably have to download from some sh

    • What you point out is a part of a larger and more significant problem that gets into another /. thread—"What is missing in tech today? [slashdot.org]". What's missing is an appreciation that computer owners ought to be able to use their computers in the way they wish, fully owning and controlling their own computers. What's present is a focus on relatively minor issues like what gadgets people might find slightly more convenient to use (but apparently not to own).

      Since people want this (the phrase "jailbreaking" is

  • Not a vulnerability (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You have to physically put something on the device to make it work in this way. Being in control of a device you physically control isn't a vulnerability, it's a feature. Being in control of a device because something something network internet packet is a vulnerability.

  • Congratulations! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You used "Hacker" in the correct context!

  • The most common connotation in my half century of speaking English is that they somehow _barely_ did it. At the last minute, with duct tape and baling wire. And who knows, they might not be able to do it again.

    Whereas if they "got Linux running on it", then just say it plainly: they got Linux running.

    I mean WTF, this is like saying someone's "sorta pregnant." No, they're either pregnant or they're not. There is no half pregnant. There is no "managed to run it.". It's running. Case closed. End of Discussion

    • There is no half pregnant.

      Depending on context, more precise terms could be any of the following:

      • Pregnant with one offspring, in a species that ordinarily produces litters of 2
      • Pregnant with offspring missing its hind limbs, as an analogy to the term "half lady" formerly used for circus performers missing both legs high above the knees. These include Jeanie Tomaini (then) or Jen Bricker (now).
      • Halfway to term in pregnancy

      There is no "managed to run it.". It's running.

      "Barely running Linux" is likely to mean running without driver support for the hardware features that an end user

      • There is no half pregnant.

        Depending on context, more precise terms could be any of the following:

        No, no, no. "Pregnant" is an absolute term, like "dead" or "unique" or "zero". There's no "half pregnant", or "almost unique" or "half zero".

        (Yes, people use the term "half dead", and it indicates imprecise thought. People also say shit like "really unique", and that's also ignorance at play.)

  • How long until we can download Switch roms? Sounds like you could even have your own switch store with free roms to download straight to the device

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      It's a portable gaming system pretending it is also a tv console to pretend nintendo didn't dropped the tv console market.
      But on the other hand, it does have the smallest gap to the consoles a nintendo portable ever did.

  • Hackers Manage to Run Linux on X is probably to most common beginning to a /. headline. As long as new devices are manufactured, nerds will make them run Linux. Imagine if all these countless man hours were spent making Linux work on PCs.

  • Can it run Linux?

  • DOOM? (Score:3)

    by hduff ( 570443 ) <hoytduff.gmail@com> on Saturday February 10, 2018 @03:49PM (#56101187) Homepage Journal

    But can it play DOOM?

  • why not make it flash rom?

  • There seems to be no requirement to open the console, or even solder, and the picture shows what seems to be a board with an FTDI chip, and 2 wires going to the console. Is it just a UART, and are they getting into the bootloader that way ? If this is all it takes, then I imagine piracy to be rampant soon. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV... [twimg.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      If there is no requirement to open the console, why is there a strip of flex circuit sticking out of the right side in that picture? Or did they chop up a controller and that flex is from inside the controller?
  • I ran Linuz on a potato clock, next...
  • "when your console starts, it reads and executes a piece of code stored in a read-only memory (hence the name ROM)"

    It's highly detailed technical analysis like the above that I come here for.
