Hackers Manage To Run Linux On a Nintendo Switch

Romain Dillet reports via TechCrunch: Hacker group fail0verflow shared a photo of a Nintendo Switch running Debian, a distribution of Linux. The group claims that Nintendo can't fix the vulnerability with future firmware patches. According to fail0verflow, there's a flaw in the boot ROM in Nvidia's Tegra X1 system-on-a-chip. When your console starts, it reads and executes a piece of code stored in a read-only memory (hence the name ROM). This code contains instructions about the booting process. It means that the boot ROM is stored on the chip when Nvidia manufactures it and it can't be altered in any way after that. Even if Nintendo issues a software update, this software update won't affect the boot ROM. And as the console loads the boot ROM immediately after pressing the power button, there's no way to bypass it. The only way to fix it would be to manufacture new Nvidia Tegra X1 chips. So it's possible that Nintendo asks Nvidia to fix the issue so that new consoles don't have this vulnerability.
I suspect this ROM will be deeply embedded as part of the IC and will be impossible to reprogram; it isnâ(TM)t an eprom itâ(TM)s part of the Silicon.
Seconding this. From the way things read, it appears to be part of the Tegra chip itself, not a separate chip. However, that doesn't mean it isn't flashable. I'm not sure about this specific implementation, but playing with microcontrollers like ARM or AVR chips, they all have embedded persistent storage banks for code and data on the same die as the processor (and well everything else for that matter, being full SoC)
Some ROMs are OTP (One Time Programmable), so once you have loaded them they can't be changed.
The question is if the hole can be easily plugged.
That used to be common, but is rare today except in super cheap 8 and 4 bit chips. You can usually erase and rewrite programmatically, or using JTAG.
Yes, people now use FLASH memory but place it into read-only mode. It is cheaper when one requires relatively large amounts of memory - as would be required by a ROM. There is probably a way to program the memory if you interrupt the boot sequence before the OS is loaded. One would require a hardware connection - such as JTAG. But from the perspective of the OS, it behaves just like a ROM.
Or perhaps there is a jumper to enable read/write access. I believe the Asus Chrome Box units protected their boo
It really depends if they actually have the hardware necessary to write the flash memory. It requires a higher than normal voltage, so if the chip wants to have self programming capability then it has to have as high voltage generator.
While this hardware is cheap it's not free, and carries risks. It can accidently erase or corrupt the flash memory. To mitigate that you need brown out protection, but even that isn't perfect so you will see a higher failure rate.
Re: Uhhh... (Score:5, Insightful)
When old-timers talk, ROM means ROM. If we meant EEPROM, we would have said EEPROM.
Now get off the freakin' lawn!
Exactly.
I'm not even old, but been into electronics long enough, that when I read that I thought exactly the same thing(He would have said EE/EPROM had he meant it) If this was not already +5 insightful, I would have added one.
Unmodifiable early boot rom is very common. The Wii also had it. The Wii also had a bug in it that they fixed in a later hardware version. See http://wiibrew.org/wiki/BootMi... [wiibrew.org]
The reason for it not being EEPROM is simple. They don't want anyone to modify it, as it's the start of the secure boot process. Allowing modifications on it would defeat the goal of this ROM.
Did the person writing this not know that ROMs can be reprogrammed such as an EEPROM?
Did the person writing this not know that not all ROMs are EEPROMs? And that even if they are, if they are not exposed as such to the operating system then the operating system will not be able to reprogram them?
But just because something is a ROM does not by itself mean it canâ(TM)t be changed.
If it's actually a ROM, that's exactly what it means. And even if it's a flash ROM that there's no way to write without attaching external hardware, then from the standpoint of a user who doesn't want Nintendo to patch away the vulnerability, it might as well be a mask ROM.
Guess my perspective is different (Score:5, Insightful)
Anything I can re-purpose by loading Linux on it is a plus in my world
Just my 2 cents
Re:Guess my perspective is different (Score:4, Interesting)
And is this a vulnerability to the Nintendo software and games? To me it looks like it's just a re-purposing of the hardware.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
It could also be used to implement a custom bootloader stage that loads the next stage of Nintendo's OS, but ignore a bad signature so that it could have been modified to allow running pirated games. This is every bit as serious as the "sighax" one on 3DS -- a similar unpatchable vuln in the bootrom burned into the CPU -- except that sighax was discovered late in the product cycle.
You can run Linux on it, because of vulnerability (Score:3, Interesting)
This is not something to celebrate.
In the old days, when people said "Hackers got Linux running on a toaster", it meant that some clever people spent some time figuring out how to write hardware-specific Linux components for the toaster; it meant that Linux was improving, and growing.
Today, when people say it, they mean that some shady group of people used some shady techniques to exploit a bug in the toaster, and if you want to do the same on your toaster, then you'll probably have to download from some sh
How dare people control the computers they own! (Score:3)
What you point out is a part of a larger and more significant problem that gets into another
/. thread—"What is missing in tech today? [slashdot.org]". What's missing is an appreciation that computer owners ought to be able to use their computers in the way they wish, fully owning and controlling their own computers. What's present is a focus on relatively minor issues like what gadgets people might find slightly more convenient to use (but apparently not to own).
Since people want this (the phrase "jailbreaking" is
Not a vulnerability (Score:2, Insightful)
You have to physically put something on the device to make it work in this way. Being in control of a device you physically control isn't a vulnerability, it's a feature. Being in control of a device because something something network internet packet is a vulnerability.
You used "Hacker" in the correct context!
They managed? (Score:2)
The most common connotation in my half century of speaking English is that they somehow _barely_ did it. At the last minute, with duct tape and baling wire. And who knows, they might not be able to do it again.
Whereas if they "got Linux running on it", then just say it plainly: they got Linux running.
I mean WTF, this is like saying someone's "sorta pregnant." No, they're either pregnant or they're not. There is no half pregnant. There is no "managed to run it.". It's running. Case closed. End of Discussion
Could mean kernel runs but drivers don't (Score:2)
There is no half pregnant.
Depending on context, more precise terms could be any of the following:
There is no "managed to run it.". It's running.
"Barely running Linux" is likely to mean running without driver support for the hardware features that an end user
There is no half pregnant.
Depending on context, more precise terms could be any of the following:
No, no, no. "Pregnant" is an absolute term, like "dead" or "unique" or "zero". There's no "half pregnant", or "almost unique" or "half zero".
(Yes, people use the term "half dead", and it indicates imprecise thought. People also say shit like "really unique", and that's also ignorance at play.)
Download roms? (Score:2)
Sure, it runs it much slower than the PS4 or Xbox (Score:2)
But it's got Mario!
It's a portable gaming system pretending it is also a tv console to pretend nintendo didn't dropped the tv console market.
But on the other hand, it does have the smallest gap to the consoles a nintendo portable ever did.
Hackers Manage to Run Linux on. . . (Score:2)
Hackers Manage to Run Linux on X is probably to most common beginning to a
/. headline. As long as new devices are manufactured, nerds will make them run Linux. Imagine if all these countless man hours were spent making Linux work on PCs.
So, you didn't bother explaining what "LCS" meant in the article a few days ago, but you thought you had to tell us what DEBIAN was? FFS slashdot, WHO THE FUCK IS YOUR AUDIENCE?
Debian/Ubuntu, et al fanbois, it seems are the audience they are looking for.
But... (Score:2)
Can it run Linux?
DOOM? (Score:3)
But can it play DOOM?
But can it run Crysis?
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, yes it can [amazon.co.uk].
why not make it flash rom? (Score:2)
why not make it flash rom?
FTDI chip ? UART bootloader hack ? (Score:2)
Nothing on me (Score:2)
Highly detailed technical analysis .. (Score:2)
It's highly detailed technical analysis like the above that I come here for.
