Linus Finally Releases Linux 4.15 Kernel, Blames Intel For Delay (phoronix.com) 29
An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.15 following the lengthy development cycle due to the Spectre v2 and Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation work. This update comes with many kernel improvements including RISC-V architecture support, AMDGPU Display Code support, Intel Coffee Lake graphics support, and many other improvements.
"This obviously was not a pleasant release cycle, with the whole meltdown/spectre thing coming in in the middle of the cycle and not really gelling with our normal release cycle," Linus writes. "The extra two weeks were obviously mainly due to that whole timing issue... [T]he news cycle notwithstanding, the bulk of the 4.15 work is all the regular plodding 'boring' stuff. And I mean that in the best possible way. It may not be glamorous and get the headlines, but it's the bread and butter of kernel development, and is in many ways the really important stuff.
"Go forth and play with it, things actually look pretty good despite everything. And obviously this also means that the merge window for 4.16 is open... Hopefully we'll have a _normal_ and entirely boring release cycle for 4.16. Because boring really is good."
Russian ... (Score:3)
... intel.
Re: (Score:1)
I thought everyone in the super-fun-secret club knew about Spectre and Meltdown like 6 months ago, because it took them time to code up fixes? I'm guessing Linux kernel devs weren't part of the super-fun-secret club?
Buggy Fixes (Score:3)
In general, Linux devs happens to have been working for a general class of technology (KAISER, now KPTI) that happens to also be useful against Meltdown (in addition to tons of other problems).
So from the perspective of Linux devs, not much changed (and it is the general mantra in team Linus Torvalds, that *any* bugs is a serious bug, no matter if it is a security one or not - so it's a general tendency that when there are security reports, it's business as usual).
Re: (Score:1)
If it'd been intelligent, it wouldn't have referred to Ubuntu as a real distro.
Re:Has the systemd problem been fixed? (Score:4, Insightful)
systemd is not a part of the kernel. I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt here, assuming that you didn't realize that. If you don't like systemd and want to use Linux there are various options that I've considered, but not tried. There's Devuan, Slackware, etc., i.e. various distributions that don't use it at all. Or, if you want, you can customize a Debian or Gentoo installation to not use systemd. I'm not sure how long that will be possible, but it is for now.
There are also things like blackbox Linux or Linux from Scratch with allow you to assemble a system with only those pieces you desire.
That said, there are also arguments in favor of various of the BSDs. I would probably have tried them out over systemd if they could handle read/write of ext4 filesystems. There are systems I could use as an intermediate if I felt strongly enough, but systemd may not have given me any advantages, but the problems haven't been very significant, so I've never bothered.
And if you're a troll, at least this was a place to reasonably inform anyone who trusted you.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with FreeBSD is that it's got worse cancer than systemd and Wayland combined.
Blame Intel? He doesn't MENTION Intel (Score:1)
He blames the Meltdown/Spectre mess in general (duh!), but he only blames the timing, which is either the discoverer's fault, or Microsoft's: the embargo was timed to coincide with patch Tuesday.
While the root cause may be placed at Intel's door, the timing of the disclosure after 10+ years of vulnerability is hardly Intel's choice, and Linus (correctly) refrains from linking them to it in any way.
Re: Does anyone really care (Score:2, Insightful)
Servers
Re: (Score:2)
Which notably is where both meltdown and spectre actually look really scary. Because that's the land of "compromising one specific machine can cost you a massive amount of effort, because it's still profitable".
Re: (Score:1)
3% on the desktop last year, estimated to be 5% this year. As for the server market, 79% as of 2014 and has risen every year since. Plus all your little gadgets around the house: routers, modems, phones, TV's, set-top-boxes, IoT devices. Linux is everywhere, you could almost guarantee that there's a Linux powered device in your house and you might not know about it. And as the Kernel makes them tick, changes to it are important.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that kernel changes are important, but this article is really light on what those changes are. A name doesn't tell you much unless you already know what that name stands for. I can't tell whether I have any reason to care about this update or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Jesus Christ (Score:3)
Actually... (Score:2, Insightful)
Headlines are for creating an emotional reaction in people to make them more likely to click on the article to read and/or comment. Guess who it worked on?
Re: (Score:1)
"EditorDavid" is doing his job: troll the users to create as many page impressions as possible. It's not to fix submission errors, check the source, or even to check the facts. "His" role is to generate advert impressions on a dying site.
