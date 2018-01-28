Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Linus Finally Releases Linux 4.15 Kernel, Blames Intel For Delay (phoronix.com) 29

Posted by EditorDavid from the long-awaited-Linux dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.15 following the lengthy development cycle due to the Spectre v2 and Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation work. This update comes with many kernel improvements including RISC-V architecture support, AMDGPU Display Code support, Intel Coffee Lake graphics support, and many other improvements.
"This obviously was not a pleasant release cycle, with the whole meltdown/spectre thing coming in in the middle of the cycle and not really gelling with our normal release cycle," Linus writes. "The extra two weeks were obviously mainly due to that whole timing issue... [T]he news cycle notwithstanding, the bulk of the 4.15 work is all the regular plodding 'boring' stuff. And I mean that in the best possible way. It may not be glamorous and get the headlines, but it's the bread and butter of kernel development, and is in many ways the really important stuff.

"Go forth and play with it, things actually look pretty good despite everything. And obviously this also means that the merge window for 4.16 is open... Hopefully we'll have a _normal_ and entirely boring release cycle for 4.16. Because boring really is good."

  • Russian ... (Score:3)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @11:35PM (#56024405)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I thought everyone in the super-fun-secret club knew about Spectre and Meltdown like 6 months ago, because it took them time to code up fixes? I'm guessing Linux kernel devs weren't part of the super-fun-secret club?

      • I thought everyone in the super-fun-secret club knew about Spectre and Meltdown like 6 months ago, because it took them time to code up fixes? I'm guessing Linux kernel devs weren't part of the super-fun-secret club?

        In general, Linux devs happens to have been working for a general class of technology (KAISER, now KPTI) that happens to also be useful against Meltdown (in addition to tons of other problems).
        So from the perspective of Linux devs, not much changed (and it is the general mantra in team Linus Torvalds, that *any* bugs is a serious bug, no matter if it is a security one or not - so it's a general tendency that when there are security reports, it's business as usual).

  • Blame Intel? He doesn't MENTION Intel (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He blames the Meltdown/Spectre mess in general (duh!), but he only blames the timing, which is either the discoverer's fault, or Microsoft's: the embargo was timed to coincide with patch Tuesday.

    While the root cause may be placed at Intel's door, the timing of the disclosure after 10+ years of vulnerability is hardly Intel's choice, and Linus (correctly) refrains from linking them to it in any way.

  • Jesus Christ (Score:3)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @01:17AM (#56024677)
    Stop with the whiny editorializing in the headlines. Headlines are for facts, not for your opinion about how long it should take people who do real work to do it.

    • Actually... (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

