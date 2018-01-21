Ask Slashdot: What's the Fastest Linux Distro for an Old Macbook 7,1? 199
Long-time Slashdot reader gr8gatzby writes: I have an old beautiful mint condition white Macbook 7,1 with a 2.4Ghz Core 2 Duo and 5GB RAM. Apple cut off the upgrade path of this model at 10.6.8, while a modern-day version of any browser requires at least 10.9 these days, and as a result my browsing is limited to Chrome version 49.0.2623.112.
So this leaves me with Linux. What is the fastest, most efficient and powerful distro for a Mac of this vintage?
It's been nearly eight years since its release, so leave your best thoughts in the comments. What's the best Linux distro for an old Macbook 7,1?
More the desktop environment than the distro. (Score:4, Informative)
I found arch worked well on very old machines, but even so the main thing is to use a lightweight desktop environment or not. I use FVWM which isn't to everyone's tastes, but I like it on machines of all sizes including fast ones.
But you won't like unity on that machine I expect.
Oh also, replace any spining disks with flash.
evilwm http://www.usenix.org.uk/conte... [usenix.org.uk] and/or ratpoison. Both provide great usability. If you spend all day in a GUI or text environment, you really should learn these.
Of all full DE's KDE is the lightest, a KDE distro like Neon only installs the bare necessities which makes it even lighter than the Kubuntu it is based on.
I'm running it on a 6 years old i5 with 4GB RAM and it's great.
The only current desktop environment I would disrecommend is GNOME and stuff that uses Gnome's display parts (ie, Cinnamon). Unless you have a fast efficient GPU, it's really sluggish even on 2017 hardware.
XFCE works indistinguishably from a high-end machine on a slow SoC with 2GB ram, unless loaded with bloated programs. Without a browser, you'd need to really try to make a dent, a single browser with 10 tabs can bog the machine down single-handedly
:
First gen RasPi (256MB) shipped with LXDE; at this po
Window Maker is still a thing.
Hell, fvwm is still a thing. But personally, I'd probably run lxde. You get all the basic functionality one expects from a modern gui, but it's still plenty lightweight.
I completely agree with the parent. The kernel is pretty small on any distribution compared to the specs you provided. The chrome on the GUI is going to take a lot more resources in many cases and present a load on the graphics in some cases. I run Xubuntu (Ubuntu with XFCE) on a laptop with lesser specs and it flies with sub-15 second boot times and sub second app launches for web bowsers and other basic apps.
Buy an SSD if you don't already have one. Anything will do and it will make a huge di
I am using Unity on a midyear 2009 MBP 5,3 with 2.52 GHz Core 2 Duo and Nvidia GeForce 9400M just fine
I have to compliment Apple on this machine, it has been serving me just fine over 10 years for browsing, email, and video watching
"Posted one year from now."
Right. "Nearly" 10 years
Gee, someone should send you a button that says "Does Anal Retentive have a hyphen?"
Do you reaaly want the "fastest"? (Score:3)
Slackware (Score:2, Informative)
Slackware is generally the fastest Linux distro, since it is a 'cut the crap' kind of distro. It only has what is necessary. It feels orders of magnitude faster than Ubuntu for example.
I'd argue that Gentoo is far faster than Slackware. You get to compile everything for your particular CPU (in this case all the extra instructions a Core 2 Duo has compared to a generic x86), can build a kernel with just the hooks for the hardware you actually have, and build packages without things you don't need that only serves to gobble up memory and run extra code.
Binary distros, no matter how "light" they are, are going to be compiled to run on anything, with quite liberal guesses for what a user mig
Your Macbook model can run El Capitan 10.11 (Score:5, Informative)
It can even run macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) [everymac.com] (the current latest version).
Yep it will indeed However you can't install 10.13 directly on a system with 10.6.8 you need to be on 10.8 or later but you can got to 10.11 and then to 10.13 Check out https://support.apple.com/en-a... [apple.com] for the link to download 10.11.6 from the appstore for free.
Re: (Score:3)
I have a similar issue with an '06-'08 iMac (I can't look now). AppStore won't let me install the latest High Sierra. It says my hardware is incompatible.
I'm stuck on Lion.
You can update the firmware manually, and then the newst versions will install and run just fine. It is entirely artificial.
Best practice is to download but do not install every MacOS version as it's released. If you do that, every version of MacOS will be available to you in the AppleStore (provided you access it with that machine). If you have multiple Macs, do the same on each one.
You can download Mavericks or ElCapitan or Sierra but you need another mac to do it and make the USB flash drive to install it.
I just went through this recently and had to go to the apple store and have a tech create the USB drives since I did not have another Apple machine to do it on.
I'm going to guess that you will not want to go higher than El Capitan, I think you will have hardware issues with Sierra or High Sierra.
Max out the your ram for best results and SSD you must.
You will not want High Sierra, encrypted file system AFS.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not sure why you think it's "capped" to 10.6 - that's just the version that was current at the release of your Macbook model. It will happily install and run El Capitan (10.11), and that's bound to be a more compatible and pleasant desktop experience than putting anything Linux on it.
Well. Any upgrade to Linux would still be an upgrade
;)
What is so great about a 'desktop experience' from Poland?
From OS X 10.6.8 to Linux, no.
I'm working on Linux in my daytime job, it is light years behind OS X. Not as bad as Winwos bottom line, but pretty close to run me nuts.
that's bound to be a more compatible and pleasant desktop experience than putting anything Linux on it.
That's a bold statement. It's bound to be a more pleasant desktop experience for someone whose preferred desktop experience is MacOS, but fundamentally it's a matter of personal preference. I, for example, would immediately (regardless of distro) would but the i3 tiling window manager on the thing, because that's what I like, and it happens to fit well with the way I work. Generally I install Linux with i3 and XFCE for the desktop-style utilities in the situations where I want them. There is simply no
Really, all that hardware support is easy in Linux for an older computer, particularly a Mac. And for the most part people who get themselves into package management hell are tinkerers who wouldn't be satisfied by a curated environment like an app store.
I'm totally with you on the idea of consistently-designed applications, but a lot of that went out the window even on MacOS years ago. They days of the all-powerful Mac HCI snob were over by the early 90s, killed by cross-platform apps. Yeah, Microsoft tw
It's not that bold. It might not cover every single person out there, but it covers the vast majority. Most people want wifi, bluetooth and audio drivers that work, proper support for the MacBook's trackpad, good power management, decent and reasonably _consistently-designed_ applications that are easy to install (ie don't quickly descend into package management hell), and a whole host of other stuff that generally just works with macOS and only might kinda/sorta work on Linux, if you spend enough time dicking around with it.
MBP 5,3 from 2009 here, every single piece of hardware worked perfectly on day 1 of this machine with Ubuntu, and still does now 10 years later. I was and actually still am very happy with this machine
Windows 10 works (Score:3, Funny)
Posting AC for obvious reasons
:)
Windows works on a Core 2 Duo; source me.
The main caveat would be the on die GPU, for which Intel refuses to provide updates (not sure whether that model of Macbook came with nvidia).
Unfortunately it isn’t possible to upgrade directly from 10.6.8 to 10.8+ without first installing 10.7, and that’s not available from Apple unless you bought it already...I suspect that’s actually the problem here, since 10.13 will work on the MacBook 7,1. There are some installers floating around the net, but they fail with a checksum error (even if you use Pacifist to bypass Apple’s installer program).
However, it is possible to clone the drive, format, install a later version, and
Re: (Score:3)
Yep, it is – I upgraded directly from Snow Leopard to Mavericks. You just need an update to the App Store certificate.
https://support.apple.com/en-ca/HT205702 [apple.com]
you have a really good machine. (Score:4, Interesting)
2.4ghz with 5GB of RAM is insanely quick, and an insane amount of RAM. it's only the fact that modern OSes are so stuffed with eye candy, adware and freeware that you've been hood-winked into BELIEVING that the OS *is* the computer. the only thing that will make a HUGE difference to speed is if you get yourself a GOOD SSD. by that i mean one with an Intel chipset i.e. not the 3700 series which is made *by* intel but using a shitty consumer-grade controller IC from Marvell. you want an S3500 or basically hunt around for anything that has "Intel Power-loss Protection". see here for full details http://lkcl.net/reports/ssd_an... [lkcl.net]
the actual OS doesn't techincally matter, none of them will make a blind bit of difference, you have such a fast machine, you might as well pick one that will make your life easiee.
all apps will work perfectly fine as long as you don't do what i do which is try to run qemu, two web browsers, 3D Graphics Editors, videos, IRC, 2D CAD Packages *and* try to compile the linux kernel all at the same time. this tends to bring even a machine with 16GB of 2400mhz DDR4 RAM to its knees. don't do it
:) keep an eye on things, but libreoffice and a few tabs open in browsers should be fine.
your main concern is web browsers, which is one application, and you should try to keep the size of the window to the minimum that you can tolerate. i manage fine with chromium running at around 1024x800 and underneath that firefox with 200 tabs open ar around 1024x700 or so (i use a 3000 x 1600 resolution laptop screen).
someone else here suggested fvwm2: i too love it, because the startup time is well under half a second. for everyone else i recommend XFCE as it's based on the older gnome2 infrastructure so does well at auto-detecting drives and so on. the other desktop i love and thoroughly recommend for end-users is Trinity Desktop.
the only other thing i recommend is that you NOT install systemd as it actually slows boot times DOWN (as well as making your life geneerally hell). you can either install debian and then install sysvinit, which will "disable systemd but still leave it hanging around like a bad smell" or you can go the whole hog, add http://angband.pl/deban [angband.pl] and actually get rid of it entirely, going back to udisk2, policykit, consolekit and other packages that debian's developers rather foolishly removed.
bottom line is, the threshold for "good enough computing" was crossed many many years ago, and it's only the marketing teams DELIBERATELY making the proprietary OSes do more so that your machine APPEARS so slow that you feel you HAVE to buy a new one... you see where that's going? anyway, welcome to the freedom that comes with being able to choose your own OS, you're one of the few people that actually has control of their computing hardware back, now.
That upgrade in Apples world means buying a new OS.
Years ago in our household we had one Apple that had the same issue, just a few years old and the only way to be able to run a recent browser was buying a new OS.
I installed Linux on it, and we were able to use the that laptop for years. Oh and not everyone likes MacOS better than Linux. I personally prefer a Mate or Cinnamon desktop any day over MacOS.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have a link? I definitely had to buy a new OS at the time and that was a lot less than 10 years ago.
Yeah, that was a problem for a while - Apple was charging $20 for 10.7 as I recall. Later versions we all free. However, even if the machine in question will not do an upgrade jump from 10.6 to 10.13, Apple provides a free download for 10.11 here: https://support.apple.com/en-u... [apple.com] and one can upgrade for free from 10.11 to 10.13. With the proper firmware updates, this machine seems to be able to do "Internet Recovery", so one should be able to install or update it even with a bare drive and no OS installed.
Glad that they changed their policy! At the time it really put me off Apple.
2.4ghz with 5GB of RAM is insanely quick, and an insane amount of RAM. it's only the fact that modern OSes are so stuffed with eye candy, adware and freeware that you've been hood-winked into BELIEVING that the OS *is* the computer.
5GB was a lot of RAM for a laptop, but now it's anemic and it's only a lot of RAM for a phone. Anything less than 16GB might as well just go home and shoot itself. Just loading one game can regularly use 4GB or more. Or one large image. Editing a decent-resolution video will rapidly use more than 5GB. Running multiple components of an office suite can easily eat up your 5GB.
5GB is not a lot of RAM any more. Even if the OSes weren't using more and more RAM, the data sets we're working on have grown to that p
But even for compiling, you'd have a hard job finding a job for which 5GB isn't enough memory.
Ha! What about Android? Is 50GB enough memory? But seriously, my browser sometimes uses more than 4GB. It's not difficult to imagine exhausting 5GB as a regular user any more. It's a bit obscene, but it's just how it is.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess the conclusion is that the main hog is the web browser; limi
I guess the conclusion is that the main hog is the web browser; limit the number of tabs you keep open, and 5GB should be fine. Go old-school and disable tabbed browsing completely (using bookmarks for things you want to revisit, and browsing the internet sequentially instead of in parallel), and 5GB should be plenty.
So 5GB should be plenty as long as I websurf like it's 1999? That's a typically dumb argument to make on Slashdot.
Re: you have a really good machine. (Score:2)
Also, I don't think the sata sets, outside of web pages, have really increased that much either. I've been able to run on 4GB of RAM for a decade.
Re: you have a really good machine. (Score:2)
It's good to know that Lennart reads Slashdot, I guess.
Re:"Intel Power-loss Protection" is bullshit - NOT (Score:2)
Power loss protection is more than just extra charge in a capacitor. The important feature is that the SSD controller NOTICES when external power is lost and uses the on-board storage capacitor to keep it running long enough to flush the controller's RAM cache to flash in the SSD. On re-power, the controller can restore this dumped cache and return to operation with no lost data.
Just having a capacitor, without the co
Slackware 7.1 (Score:2)
Just kidding, of course.
But if you want to try, here it is, Slackware 7.1 [slackware.com]
I am not be kidding. If that system is Intel, Slackware 14.2 will work great. I use it on a 2 core 4 gig memory machine and it is very fast.
I have noticed LibraOffice 5.2 (since 5.0 came out) is sluggish. Outside of that, I would not notice anything on my machine.
5GB RAM Core-2 Duo 2.4 GHz (Score:2)
Arch or Clear (Score:2)
I am not sure if they run on that specific hardware.
My 0.02 (Score:2)
It's not that old.... (Score:2)
You have a dual-core 64-bit processor there, I believe. I would try ElementaryOS or Linux Mint KDE first.
Of course if you REALLY want fastest, then you will need a distribution that has no desktop environment and simply drops you to a command prompt after installation --- that would be something like Ubuntu server, CentOS 7, or a minimal install of SuSE or Debian.
The biggest worry (IMO) with the old hardware is Spectre/Meltdown;l security risks which will likely never have a hardware/firmware-level mi
OpenSUSE worked great on my 10-y-o single-core laptop until they dropped support for 32-bit.
There are many... (Score:2)
MX-Linux [https://mxlinux.org/]
Dedoimedo [dedimedo.com] ranked it #1 XFCE for 2017.
Up to date with Firefox ESR, Thunderbird, LibreOffice
1.2g ISO
Requires CD/DVD [or system that boots USB]
i486 or AMD and above
512 MB Ram
5GB free disk space
UEFI or BIOS
i486 or AMD and above
My motherboard has an AMD 80286 processor, you pratt.
Speed it up with RAM, SSD (Score:4, Interesting)
I agree with others who have suggested upgrading the HDD to an SSD. That makes a huge difference even for a machine that may not fully support the fastest SATA speeds. According to this web page (if I have correctly identified the H/W) https://everymac.com/systems/a... [everymac.com] this Mac can hold up to 8GB RAM. If it presently has 5 GB, it is presently populated with a 1GB stick and a 4GB stick. I would try to match the 4GB stick and bump the RAM to 8GB.
With this H/W you can reasonably run any Linux distro so the choice comes down to choosing a distro and desktop suitable for a new user. Ubuntu and Mint are both good candidates for easy installation. I would avoid Ubuntu 17.10 as it has a *lot* of new stuff like Wayland by default and a return to Gnome from Unity. 16.04 would be a good choice and it's an LTS version meaning it will be supported for a long time.
For a desktop I would consider XFCE or Mate. Both are fairly functional without being too bloated. Some people like the default Unity desktop on Ubuntu which was originally targeted at netbooks. I cannot comment on KDE because I don't use it but there are those that like it a lot and report that it is not a resource hog. Someone mentioned fvwm2. That was my window manager of choice 20 years ago when I ran Linux on a 486 with 4 MB RAM and a few GB of disk drive. I recommend a full blown modern desktop environment for ease of use for a new user. The nice thing about Linux is that you can install and test drive any of these desktops and choose the one to try from the login screen.
According to the linked website, this machine supports 16GB, as well as the latest version of macOS, 10.13 (as well as 10.6, 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, and 10.12).
Install Linux if one wants, but upgrading to the latest version of macOS is probably a "simpler" way of addressing the "out of date browsers" issue.
Define terms (Score:1)
Or one of the BSDs... Maybe, even Solaris will work...
What is "the fastest"? The same program, with the same input will produce the same output in the same time under the same conditions...
The other terms — "efficient" and "powerful" — are even more vague.
The usual advice is: pick, what the person you'll be asking questions uses...
macOS High Sierra (Score:4, Informative)
https://everymac.com/systems/a... [everymac.com]
Apple officially supports a maximum of 4 GB of RAM, but third-parties have determined that it actually supports 8 GB of RAM running Mac OS X 10.6 "Snow Leopard" and 16 GB of RAM running OS X 10.7.5 "Lion" or higher and the latest EFI update.
Pre-Installed MacOS: X 10.6.3
Maximum MacOS: Current
So update EFI, upgrade RAM to 16GB, swap HDD for SSD and install the latest macOS.
Problem solved.
So update EFI, upgrade RAM to 16GB, swap HDD for SSD and install the latest macOS.
This is the best answer and really should be +5. The only issue is, looking on Ebay it's a $100 laptop. Is it really worth putting a couple hundred dollars of new parts into it? Personally I would upgrade the OS and leave it at that.
I have an MBP 5,1 with Linux... (Score:2)
Use Slackware. (Score:2)
I will second the other commenters who suggest to install Slackware. According to your Mac's specs, they are plentiful for running 14.2 or -current.
In Slackware64-current you can have the latest and greatest GNU/Linux software. Kernel 4.14.4, the latest Plasma 5, the latest iterations of MATE and Cinnamon, Firefox 58, Chromium 63.0.3239.132, LibreOffice 5.4.4...
If possible I would increase the RAM but that's not really necessary if you plan to limit yourself to light browsing or text editing.
Use Slackware;
broad question (Score:2)
If you ask THIS group "what distro is best for (anything)" within a few hours you're going to get at least one suggestion for every distro known to mankind.
People are going to tend to suggest what works best for them. You haven't provided enough context of what you want to use it for, or how you want it to work for you, or what you're comfortable with, to even begin to weed out the extreme suggestions.
My rule of thumb on asking for advice for computer purchases or OS installs is "If you ask for advice, and
hahaha, fast not a consideration (Score:2)
That machine is plenty beefy enough to run any full-monty linux with heavy desktop.
Example of old would be my Thinkpad T-41 running Debian with xfce,
Windows 10 (Score:2, Informative)
Kinda funny how a Microsoft os would work and be supported on a Mac that Apple no longer supports.
Solus (Budgie) (Score:2)
elementary OS (Score:1)
From the same boat (Score:2)
LFS (Score:2)
Linux From Scratch would be by far the fastest and most efficient thing you could put on there. http://www.linuxfromscratch.or... [linuxfromscratch.org] It's also the most powerful in terms of customisation.
That was an easy one to answer. Give us something harder next time, like a requirement to do something useful with your OS
:-)
Try MacOS High Sierra (Score:2)
The MacBook 7,1 WILL run High Sierra. This is probably your best bet.
https://everymac.com/systems/apple/macbook/specs/macbook-core-2-duo-2.4-white-13-polycarbonate-unibody-mid-2010-specs.html
If you really want to run Linux, you've got enough power to run whatever you want. Kubuntu or KDE Neon would give you a nice balance of functionality and performance. I'm running Kubuntu on a MacBook 3,1 which has the garbage GMA x3100 video and it is running just fine.
The big issue with the MacBook 7,1 is trying to get
Try Bodhi Linux (Score:2)
Read about the ISO images.
http://www.bodhilinux.com/w/se... [bodhilinux.com]
A 64bit operating system is supported.
Need a 32bit release with no PAE extension?
Thats supported with the Legacy 32bit release.
What about PowerBook G4 (PowerPC) from 2002? (Score:2)
I tried various Linux, but lots of stuff were just too slow.
:(
antiX (Score:1)
Have a look at antiX, choice of light desktops and definitely put in an SSD
http://antix.mepis.org/index.p... [mepis.org]
even goes well on my old MSI Wind
5GB RAM is plenty for eye candy. Whether he wants the eye candy or not depends on what he intends to use the machine for.
If I'm not up for buying a whole new machine, I get a new drive and install the new OS onto it, then applications, then migrate user accounts.
If anything goes wrong, I can just pop the old drive back in and be back where I was...and if it goes right, I have a snapshot backup at the ready.
Corrupted firmware? What had to get re-flashed on OS install?
Yeah, that sounds rather dubious to me. It seems far more likely something went wrong with the EFI partition and someone involved in the process managed to get those concepts confused.
Re: Be careful. Linux can corrupt Apple's firmware (Score:2)
I had a similar problem. Resetting the PRAM fixed it.
You are close...it's not that the CPU is 32 or 64 bit, it is the BIOS. There is a hack to use a Mac OS 32 bit bootloader and allow you to load a number 64 bit Mac OS versions on to your Mac. I've seen this done on an old iMac, google around a bit and I am sure that you can find a Youtube video showing how to do it.