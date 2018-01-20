Red Hat Reverts Spectre Patches to Address Boot Issues (bleepingcomputer.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: Red Hat is releasing updates for reverting previous patches for the Spectre vulnerability (Variant 2, aka CVE-2017-5715) after customers complained that some systems were failing to boot. "Red Hat is no longer providing microcode to address Spectre, variant 2, due to instabilities introduced that are causing customer systems to not boot," the company said yesterday. "The latest microcode_ctl and linux-firmware packages are reverting these unstable microprocessor firmware changes to versions that were known to be stable and well tested, released prior to the Spectre/Meltdown embargo lift date on Jan 3rd," Red Had added.
Instead, Red Hat is recommending that each customer contact their OEM hardware provider and inquire about mitigations for CVE-2017-5715 on a per-system basis. Besides Red Hat Enterprise Linux, other RHEL-based distros like CentOS and Scientific Linux are also expected to be affected by Red Hat's decision to revert previous Spectre Variant 2 updates, so these users will also have to contact CPU/OEM vendors.
At least one site "characterized the move as Red Hat washing its hands of the responsibility to provide customers with firmware patches," writes Data Center Knowledge, arguing instead that Red Hat "isn't actually involved in writing the firmware updates. It passes the microcode created by chipmakers to its users 'as a customer convenience.'" "What I would have said if they'd asked us ahead of time is that microcode is something that CPU vendors develop," Jon Masters, chief ARM architect at Red Hat, told Data Center Knowledge in a phone interview Thursday. "It's actually an encrypted, signed binary image, so we don't have the capability, even if we wanted to produce microcode. It's a binary blob that we cannot generate. The only people who can actually generate that are the CPU vendors."
Instead, Red Hat is recommending that each customer contact their OEM hardware provider and inquire about mitigations for CVE-2017-5715 on a per-system basis. Besides Red Hat Enterprise Linux, other RHEL-based distros like CentOS and Scientific Linux are also expected to be affected by Red Hat's decision to revert previous Spectre Variant 2 updates, so these users will also have to contact CPU/OEM vendors.
At least one site "characterized the move as Red Hat washing its hands of the responsibility to provide customers with firmware patches," writes Data Center Knowledge, arguing instead that Red Hat "isn't actually involved in writing the firmware updates. It passes the microcode created by chipmakers to its users 'as a customer convenience.'" "What I would have said if they'd asked us ahead of time is that microcode is something that CPU vendors develop," Jon Masters, chief ARM architect at Red Hat, told Data Center Knowledge in a phone interview Thursday. "It's actually an encrypted, signed binary image, so we don't have the capability, even if we wanted to produce microcode. It's a binary blob that we cannot generate. The only people who can actually generate that are the CPU vendors."
Hey (Score:2)
I didn't knew it had the reboot feature!
Bullshit advice by RH (Score:1)
As written in the summary, the CPU maker is the only entity who can create a fixed microcode, be it for inclusion into firmware (BIOS/UEFI) files or in Linux kernel microcode files. So asking the OEM vendors won't help one bit cause they can simply do nothing at all except use a file create by Intel. If RH is too small to force Intel to create working microcode without boot up bugs, then others aren't big enough either.
Then next thing is: what will RH do in the future? Never apply the Spectre microcodes due
I hope that RedHat start distributing it again (Score:3)
I understand why they stopped distributing the microcode. It is something that they cannot test fully, cannot fix and which might brick customers' hardware. If something goes wrong I expect someone to try to sue them. Distributing the microcode bring little benefit (to RedHat) but brings potential risk/cost.
The onus is really on AMD/Intel/... to test the new microcode on *every* CPU that they have produced and with a large selection of releases & configurations of operating systems (MS Windows, Linux, macOS,
...) with different support chips (RAM, USB, ...). Yes: a lot of work, but they are the ones who screwed up here. They have also known about these problems for some 6 months - so it is a complete disgrace that they have not already produced the microcode updates AND tested them.
Hopefully in a month or two, when the testing has been done properly: RedHat, Microsoft,
... will push out the microcode updates. We need these distributors, or vendors, to do so because otherwise very few machines will end up patched. Large organisations might contact the CPU vendors, most SME or home users probably don't know what the machines contain and won't think to worry about the update... which would just leave them vulnerable for when someone works out how to produce a real Spectre cracker program. It is ''when'' not ''if''.
Spectre Patches Anyone? (Score:2)
Seems like there is more damage being done by the Meltdown / Spectre hysteria and attendant patch frenzy than by exploits of the vulnerabilities themselves.
Friends don't let friends Spectre patch their computers!
Translation (Score:1)
Translation: each customer of Intel better think twice next time they consider and trust said company.
Microcode updates from OSes? (Score:2)
So Linux provides the ability to update the CPU microcode during boot. Does Windows do something similar? I know that Microsoft has control over their Surface devices and often rolls out UEFI / BIOS updates via Windows updates, but does the OS itself have this functionality too?
It would seem there's a pretty big exposure if Linux is able to push out updates directly from Intel, but Microsoft says: Apply a BIOS update from your PC OEM. Last BIOS issued to my motherboard was in 2014 and it is listed as beta.
Re: (Score:2)
I did this this summer when there was a bug regarding threads for the Skylake CPUs until I had the BIOS update available.
Re: (Score:2)