Slack Now Available As a Snap For Linux

BrianFagioli writes: Today, yet another wildly popular program gets the Snap treatment, and quite frankly, it is arguably more significant than Spotify. What is it? Slack! Yes, Canonical announces that the ubiquitous communication app can be installed as a Snap. True, Slack was already available on the Linux desktop, but this makes installing it and keeping it updated much easier. "In adopting the universal Linux app packaging format, Slack will open its digital workplace up to an-ever growing community of Linux users, including those using Linux Mint, Manjaro, Debian, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Solus, and Ubuntu. Designed to connect us to the people and tools we work with every day, the Slack snap will help Linux users be more efficient and streamlined in their work. And an intuitive user experience remains central to the snaps' appeal, with automatic updates and rollback features giving developers greater control in the delivery of each offering," says Canonical.
oh come on! Everybody knows Slack == Slackware Linux
http://slackware.com/ [slackware.com]
Slack is a bloated monstrosity that provides IRC and a few other things, using a combination of Node.js and Chromium to produce one of the largest and most memory-hungry desktop applications that you might ever need to run. Snap is Ubuntu's version of the old PC-BSD PBI installer, where each application comes with all of its dependencies and installs them in a directory so that the package maintainers don't have to worry about incompatible upgrades. The combination of the two allows Slack to consume even
Only 147 MB (Score:5, Informative)
But... Emojis.
Aside from some bug fixes and new useless features we've been reinventing IRC and Usenet since them.
When did configure ; make ; make install become too difficult?
When did configure ; make ; make install become too difficult?
the first 3 times it failed during configure.
147mb? thats nothing. On windows, the cache files for slack can run well into the gigabytes after only a year.
have a multi user machine with a small ssd and several users, now you are consuming tens of gigs... not cool!
Only 147 MB for a glorified IRC client! Get yours now!
So what kind of peanuts do you work for if that's an issue? I don't recall how many GB the work computer uses but it has Windows, Visual Studio, SQL Server so it's at least 50 GB+. And if it was 50.2 GB... nobody would give a shit. The computer could have IRC, ICQ, AIM, Skype, Discord, Lync, Slack, Jabber and a dozen more "collaboration" apps running just fine. But I'd like just one that works really well, the resources it takes are negligible. As long as the bloat doesn't translate to being slow...
Standard PCs cannot have more than 32GB of RAM.
What is a Snap, a new Docker competitor or something?
Re:Snap? (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, but didn't you read. This one is the *universal* Linux app packaging format.
Since no one else has..... [xkcd.com]
It's the Linux equivalent of a OS X
.app.
So another container format? I thought everyone loved Linux and how you could compile everything dynamically and end "dll hell". Looks like they ran into the same problems since containers are all the rage these days.
Not to be confused with Flatpak
Not confusing at all... nosiree. (Score:3)
So I keep hearing about Slack (Score:3)
I work with a few people who swear Slack boosts their productivity significantly. But whenever I'm in their office and they look away due to a Slack message, it's never a work thing - it's their husband or some friend telling them something non-work-related.
Looking back a few years, I noticed my own productivity went up significantly after I started ignoring my then-boss's directive to stay keep a group chat window open all the time.
Does anyone here have actual evidence - even a specific anecdote - that using Slack or another chat program helps them work better? Excepting those of you whose job it is to do online tech support, of course...
Alas, I usually see the opposite: it's like being in a room full of people, all exclaiming "Ooh! Shiney!" all day.
Only once was a chat useful: a small group of us communicated with team members at a particular customer while trying to debug a problem. And it was a free and trivial chat program, just a reflector for telnet.
Does anyone here have actual evidence - even a specific anecdote - that using Slack or another chat program helps them work better?
FOSS projects like FreeBSD seem to get developed through mailing lists and IRC.
When will Slack be availabe for my (Score:3)
Slack box. I need it in a Snap because my BLT drive on my other computer just went AWOL
