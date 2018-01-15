City of Barcelona Dumps Windows For Linux and Open Source Software (europa.eu) 172
An anonymous reader quotes Open Source Observatory: The City of Barcelona is migrating its computer systems away from the Windows platform, reports the Spanish newspaper El País. The City's strategy is first to replace all user applications with open-source alternatives, until the underlying Windows operating system is the only proprietary software remaining. In a final step, the operating system will be replaced with Linux... According to Francesca Bria, the Commissioner of Technology and Digital Innovation at the City Council, the transition will be completed before the current administration's mandate ends in spring 2019. For starters, the Outlook mail client and Exchange Server will be replaced with Open-Xchange. In a similar fashion, Internet Explorer and Office will be replaced with Firefox and LibreOffice, respectively. The Linux distribution eventually used will probably be Ubuntu, since the City of Barcelona is already running 1,000 Ubuntu-based desktops as part of a pilot...
Barcelona is the first municipality to have joined the European campaign 'Public Money, Public Code'. This campaign is an initiative of the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) and revolves around an open letter advocating that publicly funded software should be free. Currently, this call to public agencies is supported by more than 100 organisations and almost 15,000 individuals. With the new open-source strategy, Barcelona's City Council aims to avoid spending large amounts of money on licence-based software and to reduce its dependence on proprietary suppliers through contracts that in some cases have been closed for decades.
If that truly does happen, can you imagine what the headlines the next day would be?
Yep, every other city in Europe suddenly announcing a move to Linux.
They did it in Munich. They move their headquarters there. And then politicians were very thankful and killed the LiMux project.
So, Windows-based networks can cohabit with Mac and Linux devices just fine, but Linux-based networks can't do this? That seems a little hard to believe.
Re:In breaking news.... (Score:5, Interesting)
My understanding is that Munich had to keep a fraction of machines under windows, because some of their proprietary software was not easily migrated to open source. But they still wanted to (mostly) avoid the expense of migrating to a new version of Windows, which would have required hardware updates as well as new licenses. So they went ahead and got into some technical difficulties, as well as push back from users.
Overall, I think Barcelona has the better strategy here, even if it will take them longer. Both in terms of a smooth transition on the technical side and in terms of less excuses for unwilling users.
Because if you replace the software in smaller increments, the claim the whole system sucks does not work anymore. Instead, you can require people to be more specific with their complaints. Such as Joe Shmoe saying "Libre Office does not work with my documents". Then a support guy can visit Joe and ask him to demonstrate the problem, and how to fix it will become more obvious.
- If only Joe did not understand how to use that feature in Libre Office, show him.
- If many employees have problems using Libre Office, your training program might suck. Improve it, maybe invest in more training time for each employee.
- If it is a genuine bug, work with the Libre Office developers to fix it. Maybe actually hire some developers for that.
All computers suck, generally in different ways.
I like programming on Linux, but still have to admit that visual studio offers a better integrated development experience than any other. (Qt is a close second)
I hate the fact that every time I upgrade Ubuntu, I'm never 100% certain I'm going to have a pain free experience with my video drivers.
I also hate that Libre office still cannot allow me to select columns by clicking on the header when entering in columns expressions like =sum(A:A) the way Excel does.
Most IT shops do not know the answer to three questions
1) How much (all up, everything) do we pay microsoft in licence fees per year
2) How much do we pay other vendors for licence fees
3) Over 3 years how much have we paid for software- all up, including lawyers, audits, and licence management packages, and administrators who add nothing to the bottom line ensuring 'compliance'
Looks like one city has asked these questions, and cost per seat is visible. The main haters of open source are click and pointers wh
> I can manage 10, 100, 10000 desktop using the same armchair tools. Hell, I don't even need to leave my desk to remote wipe and clean image a desktop/server...or 10, 100, 10000, etc.
I've done these sorts of tasks for much of my career. And no, there are many tasks you _cannot_ scale this easily. They include system and network performance performance monitoring, backup, high availability., and remote console access.
I understand that putting your head in the Lion's mouth gets a lot of applause - but not because it is a sensible thing to do!
Linux is not ready for the business admin world.
If eating poop as you described it is required, then it may never be.
I have never worked for a company that didn't have a whole ecosystem of excel spreadsheets and access databases for day-to-day and one-off decision-making. Excel is a 21st century scratchpad. Calc doesn't even come close to providing the power/time-saving features that excel provides. Our company just dropped cognos for Excel's Power-Pivot product because it was better suited for ad-hoc analysis.
I am amazed that after 20+ years M$oft still doesn't understand Excel power users. Drop-in source control and
I don't need to be psychic to work out where you're from...
I don't need to be psychic to work out where you're from...
Now, now - Redmond's schools are better than that.
I suspect that the bigger "out of the box" applications won't be converted at all, instead the workers will be told what they use in the future. Preferably not too much new stuff at a time, so they don't have to relearn everything in short order.
The real problem might be with small, proprietary stuff. As a hypothetical example, the management software for the munipical public transport, which was written by some small software vendor 10 years ago. Of course, it is closed source, the vendor is bankrupt by no
P.S: Sometimes I almost feel like I've been able to leave my Linux desktop as I would like (using KDE i
- It is quite difficult to configure, especially if you have a slightly out of the ordinary configuration (And in some cases it may be virtually impossible, I've had more than one case where I've had to look at really obscure forums to solve a hardware problem and all I could find was users asking about the same thing);
- The user interfaces are very inconsistent, where usually every application behaves the way it wants instead of respecting the sys
In all seriousness, though- hope this works out well for them. There are clearly challenges, but moving away from any monoculture is a good thing.
Here's an idea (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe Barcelona and Munich could just meet up and swap all their computers!
Re:Here's an idea (Score:5, Interesting)
It would appear that Barcelona may have planned their migration to Open-Source much better than Munich did. Per TFS, Barcelona began using Open-Source applications within Windows, long before they took the step to replace the underlying OS. That way, they had all their staff trained on the Open-Source tools, so the switch of the OS would be less onerous.
This will be worth watching. I wish them luck.
Re: Here's an idea (Score:5, Funny)
You don't need to plan. Just get one of the experts on here to do it all. It'll just take a weekend apparently.
Your joke is funny but most people couldn't tell you what operating system they are using.
Catalans planned something better that Germans.
Now I heard everything.
Well, the WSJ weekend edition just had an article on German military procurement. It turns out they've sucked at that for several years with badly planned systems, cost overruns, etc. It is enough to put a dent in their reputation for engineering prowess. Then there was the lying about vehicle emissions from Volkswagon.
Think about this: why any German organizational mishaps immediately become news?
Yes, but part of the problem is staff that requires 'training' to figure out off the shelf consumer level programs. An average school kid will usually figure out a word processor on their own. And if they have used Office before, the already (hopefully) understand the concept of a document, spreadsheet etc. So moving to another program that uses the same concepts shouldn't be difficult.
The second more specific problem for a huge number of business people is that there is really NO alternative to Powerpoint.
Spectrum (Score:2)
The whole customer service departments of all three aren't on MS Office now? That's like.. four... people? SUCK IT MICROSOFT!
Next (Score:5, Funny)
All the city's computers swich their locale settings to ca_ES.UTF-8, annoying the shit out of everybody. Then they hold a referendum to propose disconnecting from the internet and dumping their
.es top-level domain name. Then the main server flees to Belgium.
.cat is already a TLD.
Should ue a custom release . . . (Score:2)
I propose they use Manuel. It is from Barcelona.
And if they are smart, all of their servers should be Fawlty resistant.
And to change horses in mid-stream I can say I didn't get where I am today without having servers that were Fawlty resistant.
He put BASIL in the RATATOUILLE?
Thanks to the cloud (Score:5, Insightful)
What really makes this possible is the cloud. Typically industry specific software will make it really difficult to migrate away from Windows, but as more and more of these programs migrate to a browser based interface, Linux compatibility shoots through the roof.
By going with a phased approach where the OS is the last thing to migrate, they have already demonstrated more forethought than many other organisations. The real milestones will be when they get finance to move away from excel and when they replace senior members of IT. Until they meet those milestones, this will in all likelihood end up being a giant waste of money and time.
Move from Excel to what?
That's exactly the attitude the finance people will have. Believe it or not there are open source alternatives to Microsoft Excel. You'll get finance people to switch to that as quickly as you'll get Texans to give up their firearms though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
LibreOffice macros have come a long way, they are very good now and I am no longer running into any roadblocks personally.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you a finance person though? I am not, but I work closely with a few outstanding financial analysts, and I am astounded at how they wring the shit out of data with Excel.
Yes, Libre Office calc is fine for what I do, but I am a toddler compared to some of the financial analysts I work with, and they will not be likely to change unless there is a significant improvement over what Excel does (not mere parity will be enough for them).
The finance department will be over the moon about having to port all those spreadsheets to another piece of software for no obvious benefit to them I'm sure. Don't pretend you can just open them up and they'll work the same.
Yeah well f*ck them. Developers, end-users and support staff have had to move to new versions of things multiple times over the last two decades, so the finance department can bloody well deal with it for once.
Re: Thanks to the cloud (Score:3)
So have the finance department. They won't still be on Excel 95. The difference is they'll be moving complex data structures to software that isn't completely compatible and required to do a lot of work for no appreciable advantage. The same could be said for a document production department that uses a lot of Word templates. If Libre Office was a drop-in replacement as is the common mistaken belief here, Microsoft Office would be dying already.
Re: (Score:3)
Move from Excel to what?
Everything that should have been used instead of Excel in the first place.
Seriously the only Excel tables which don't work on the several other office suits which are available are the ones that shouldn't have been setup in the first place (think payroll database that someone decided to implement in Excel). Migrating to cloud based services for management returns the office applications to their basic roots and makes adoption of other software easy.
Now Sharepoint and Exchange on the other hand...
Since most people use it as a glorified calculator anyway, there should certainly be some google-doc tool good enough to replace it.
Quite the opposite. The problem don't use excel as a calculator. They use it as a database, management tool, accounting tool, expediting tool, employee management, planning tool, scheduling tool,
... each of which loaded with enough VB script mostly copied and pasted straight from stack exchange and re-arranged until it gives the least number of errors while running that it is a wonder the computers haven't committed harakiri to spare themselves from having to execute it.
Needless to say portability of those
Why "replace" and not "retrain" IT?
Don't cross pollinate Windows and Unix derivative users. The last we need is the former bringing down the IQ of the latter.
:-)
Or at least before they switch to GNU/Linux. There is too much crappy hardware out there that just doesn't work right and trying to support it once you've migrated to a better operating system where you are expected to perform more frequent upgrades is a nightmare. Fortunately there are a few companies whom have prioritized selling only the properly supported freedom friendly hardware. I prefer ThinkPenguin.com because they've got the largest hardware selection and put there money where it counts in terms o
Europeans love to hate on American companies. Just see all of the court cases the European Union brings against American companies (Apple and Microsoft being the first two to spring to mind). That's where your zealotry will be coming from.
Beancounters and management hate spending money on licensing fees (plus the bean counters will expect to be exempt from the migration because the Council would be lost without them).
The IT team might have some senior people who want the challenge and anything to help bring
Governments aren't necessarily horribly inefficient, though. If you look at healthcare, they seem to be quite efficient. However, any large organisation has pockets of inefficiency, and governments are no exception. Some of the inefficiency is driven by frequent changes of direction in policy, although that can also happen in any large organisation. Keeping track of government efficiency is a good thing, and the GAO serves that purpose nominally, and just about every Western nation has an equivalent, as wel
Europeans love to hate on American companies. Just see all of the court cases the European Union brings against American companies (Apple and Microsoft being the first two to spring to mind).
There are no European companies in IT that are so dominant, so the EU can't bring action against them.
there, fixed that for you
Europeans love to hate on American companies. Just see all of the court cases the European Union brings against American companies (Apple and Microsoft being the first two to spring to mind).
Have you looked at the list of court cases the European Union brings against companies? I'm guessing not, and I'm also guessing that you read about these court cases only in the tech press where they're reporting only on cases brought against big tech firms where American companies tend to dominate, and not against other markets where EU companies dominate.
Don't forget to sign the open letter:
https://publiccode.eu/ [publiccode.eu]
The louder our voice is, the more the politicians will listen!
>So long as there isn't commercial support for all this open software that they now don't have to pay for, these transitions aren't going to work.
It's not impossible to contract support, even for Linux.
> I assume they aren't going to shift their license costs to developer costs to maintain and improve said open software.
Probably not, which is foolish. Let's hope they're not all fools and somebody points out the need at a meeting at some point.
>As soon as you need to support that shit, it is just a
- Organisations which need very limited specialist finctionality (E.g. Point of Sale)
- Very small organisations who can make do with a few standard apps and can spend time converting formats
- Very large organisations that can have whole departments to customise apps (leverage open source) change formats of incoming documents, give support, etc.
I would think that Barcelona would be medium sized and no
Let's hope there are less idiots in charge (Score:2)
The way LiMux was botched is a textbook example how to screw up a software rollout with shitty management. That some stupid n00bs can rollback a deployment worth 10ns of millions of Euros is a total desaster.
I hope the city of Barcelona has the minimum requirements of basic brain functions to pull this off without to many problems and some ords screwing up the process. After the LiMux desaster we need a success in this field.
My 2 eurocents.
> Large organizations will end up paying more by using open source because ultimately you STILL need to pay (a lot) for someone to provide service and support for that software.
I've been involved in a number of such migrations for more than 20 years. It's been very successful when the benefits are clear to the users of the software, especially when the closed source upgrade path is extremely poor. In many cases the Linux or UNIX support has been vastly less expensive, especially to configure and migrate
Coutinho (Score:2)
They spent so much on Coutinho that they had no money left for licensing fees...
I know lots of Slahshdotters (?) love them some Linux, but I've heard this story before, and it rarely ends up well.
Servers and specialized machines, sure... they are mostly running Linux anyways, so it's not a problem.
Government employees' computers? It's not only because Microsoft comes later on with enticing propositions, it's because people can't get used to distros like Ubuntu even when it's this user friendly or close to looking like Windows.
For regular users, it's almost like learning another languag
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Munich went the other direction and after a decade of attempting to run Linux on Government desktops, threw up their goose stepping hands and reverted to something that works - Windows.
https://www.linuxinsider.com/s... [linuxinsider.com]
Overall adoption of Linux desktop is only 1.5% (2017 numbers). Consideri
Remulak may be a small town in France [nydailynews.com], but Barcelona is neither of those things.
Re: (Score:3)
Patience, High Master. Our plan is working perfectly, Zontar The Mindless. The foolish earthlings do not suspect a thing. I counsel respectfully that you refrain from drawing attention to their geographical perception-impairments, for you may induce an unintentional flow of Fabaceae seeds from their implement of storage.
But Microsoft don't have a monopoly. You have plenty of alternatives to choose from. Except you don't.
....or perhaps some bribes happened behind the scene. I heard M$ had an HQ at Germany.
You sound like you're celebrating the fact many businesses and government agencies are locked in to a single source of software for a multitude of reasons. As a nerd I'd expect you to celebrate non-technical people embracing a very technical philosophy and trying to encourage other vendors to provide alternative products and avoid monopolies and all the pitfalls they bring.
I remember when this place was News for Nerds. Now it seems to be Clickbait for Trolls.
