The Linux Kernel Mailing List is Down (lkml.org) 16
Every page on LKML.org is currently displaying this error message along with a picture of Flits the cat. What started out as a power outage while I was on vacation (leading to the computer hosting the backend of this site being unable to boot) became a larger issue as the mainboard in that computer appears to be broken.
Not wanting to let you wait for a spare part to arrive, I'm currently (while being assisted by our cat Flits) busy copying over all data to a VPS, and getting things working from there. The rsync is progressing slowly, having copied over the first 50% in three hours (at 14:30 CET). Please check back later for status updates.
Not wanting to let you wait for a spare part to arrive, I'm currently (while being assisted by our cat Flits) busy copying over all data to a VPS, and getting things working from there. The rsync is progressing slowly, having copied over the first 50% in three hours (at 14:30 CET). Please check back later for status updates.
Come on guys. (Score:1)
Have spares on-hand. This is elementary.
Mailing lists != Websites (Score:5, Insightful)
So the LKML is operational, all that's down is a website. Meh.
Re: Mailing lists != Websites (Score:1)
Indeed. The actual mailing list is hosted on vger.kernel.org, is operated by The Linux Foundation, and is running perfectly fine. lkml.org is an entirely separate third party service that is quite often slow and unreliable.
Re: (Score:3)
Cloud (Score:3)
How easy is it to obtain the signing keys? (Score:1)
Slow news day? (Score:2)
Come on, Flits is on the case. Despite not having opposable thumbs, I've heard he's an excellent typist and fantastic sysadmin. Let's all just hope his human slave feeds him on time and his litter box well tended.
;)
LKML.org is not the actual list (Score:2)
The lists are mostly hosted on vger.kernel.org. LKML is just fine. LKML.org is just a web archive.
Was the server sitting under someone's desk? (Score:2)
There's this amazing thing called "The Cloud", you rent a piece of it and spin up a virtual server of your choice (I tend to go for CentOS because production should *not* be "bleeding edge"). The Cloud rarely goes down, and when it does it's not because some board got fried (there are exceptions).