Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Linux Build

Can You Install Linux On a 1993 PC? (yeokhengmeng.com) 126

Posted by EditorDavid from the quarter-of-a-century dept.
The oldest x86 CPU that the Linux kernel supports today is theoretically the 486. However is this theory actually true in practice? I decided to put this theory to the test in my project.
His site describes installing Gentoo Linux on an "ancient" IBM PS/1 Consultant 2133 19C (released in 1993), with 64MB SIMM-72 RAM. (Though to speed things up, he compiled that minimal version of Gentoo on a modern Thinkpad T430 released in 2012.) "Due to the age of the PC, the BIOS only supports booting from the floppy drive or internal HDD," so there was also some disk partitioning and kernel configuration. ("Must disable 64-bit kernel for obvious reasons!") A half-hour video shows that it takes almost 11 minutes just to boot up -- and five and a half minutes to shut down. "Despite the many roadblocks I faced, I was impressed by the level of support Linux has for ancient hardware like this."

And there's one more added bonus. "Given the age of the 486 (1989 technology), it does not support branch prediction... Ironically this makes it safe from the Meltdown and Spectre attacks."

Can You Install Linux On a 1993 PC? More | Reply

Can You Install Linux On a 1993 PC?

Comments Filter:

  • Interesting project (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @05:37PM (#55881943)

    "Ironically this makes it safe from the Meltdown and Spectre attacks."

    No, there's no irony there at all - not even in the manner "irony" gets misused sometimes.

  • Just need to get refrigerated mineral oil running over that and clock it up to a GHz or two to get it going. Very impressive overall.

  • If only more old hardware was supported. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The big loss is that Firefox and Chromium no longer work on pre SSE2 processors so you can't surf the modern web on old computers anymore.

    • Windows 8 and later require SSE2 too

      https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]

      Windows XP and 7 don't.

      • It's actually worse than that, since Windows 8 and later require the NX bit, which came out around the same time as 64-bit, so you can't install Windows 8/10 on anything older than about 2005 or so. I don't think there are any chips that have the NX bit but lack SSE2, but plenty the other way around, like any Socket 478 P4.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 )

      The big loss is that Firefox and Chromium no longer work on pre SSE2

      Firefox works on ARM which has no SSE2.

      Is this about the precompiled binaries?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      The big loss is that Firefox and Chromium no longer work on pre SSE2 processors so you can't surf the modern web on old computers anymore.

      This is simply not true. Firefox builds just fine on a PIII here, using gentoo. You just need an ffmpeg that's built without SSE2.

      Chromium won't build on a PIII, but that's not because of SSE2, but because you need at least 2 GB RAM to link it.

  • Re (Score:2)

    by pele ( 151312 )

    64MB RAM? Eh??? Back then 64MB of RAM cost Â£60k. And I don't think PCs supported more than 8 or 16MB. I had 4x1MB 30pin and had 2 72pin slots free. Later added 2x2MB in 95 or thereabouts. X would fly with 8 megs. Anyway I forgot more about Linux then I know right now but I think it did run on DX (i.e. 32-bit) machines only, SX was 16-bit, right?

    • Re: Re (Score:1)

      by pele ( 151312 )

      One thing I noticed he has no external (L3 I think) cache installed. He should try with that first. It looked like a sim if I remember correctly. Also there are some PCI messages during boot. No PCI, just ISA and Vesa Local Bus support required. No PNP either. He could strip that down further.
      Mine would boot in a minute and a half or so to prompt. Another maybe 2 to X with olwm or windowmaker.

    • No. Intel's i486SX was a modified Intel 486DX microprocessor with its floating-point unit (FPU) disabled. It was intended as a lower-cost CPU for use in low-end systems.

      • Re: Re (Score:1)

        by pele ( 151312 )

        I was referring to 386sx. Didn't realise there was a 486sx...I di remember a dx4 though..lots of MHz..80 or 120?

        • I had a DX4 100 with 16MB RAM. Ran BeOS nicely.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by u801e ( 1647927 )

          I was referring to 386sx. Didn't realise there was a 486sx...I di remember a dx4 though..lots of MHz..80 or 120?

          IIRC, the 486 sx processors were clocked at either 25 MHz or 33 MHz (the wikipedia page mentions 16 MHz and 20 MHz versions, but I never had either of those). The math co-processors that you could add on came in either a DX2 or DX4 variety. The DX2 doubled the clock speed (50 MHz or 66 MHz) and the DX4 tripled the clock speed (75 MHz or 100 MHz).

    • My 486 motherboard supported up to 32megs. But 16 meg system were for high end use. Pc came with 4 megs which was considered good. Then I spent $650 for 16 more megs to get X11 to run smoothly that gave me a total of 20 megs with my gigabyte hard drive I was really rocking.

    • Actually, in the early '90s, the price of RAM was ~$40/ MB ($33/MB according to this list [coursehero.com], so 64MB would cost you around $2500.

      Finding a board with 64MB could be tricky, but I seem to remember at least one that allowed it (it supported SMP (dual) processors and was supremely expensive).

      Both the 486DX and 486SX were 32-bit processors; the 486SX lacked a float-point processor (you may be thinking of the 386SX, which - although it was a 32-bit processor - only had a 16-bit bus).

      • Re: Re (Score:2)

        by pele ( 151312 )

        Sorry to burst your bubble my fried but that list is wrong.
        What the author fails to mention is that 4 sims of 1mb each would cost Â£240 yet a single 4mb simm was priced WAY more that those 4 1mb simms. And then a 72-pin simm would again be slightly more expensive than a 30-pin one. To get up to 64MB you would need 4x16MB simms. Probably 72-pin ones as I don't seem to recall anything bigger than 4MB in 30-pin guise. My unix lab (where I'd later come to work at) bought a 64MB simm (or whatever Spar

        • Interesting. I wasn't in the market for 16MB memory in 1993; I purchased 1MB modules because just having 4MB was an impressive upgrade. So I have no direct experience with prices for modules of that size. You position makes sense; the larger modules should cost more, as they would have smaller production yields. Still, to achieve the $60,000 price-point the RAM would have to cost $900+ per megabyte. But 16MB modules would be reserved for servers and business applications, and those always are more expens

        • In August 1992 I purchased a 486-66 machine with 4MB of RAM for $3000. It was pretty top of the line for consumer use. In May 1993 I purchased 4MB of RAM for $400. In spring 1995 I purchased 8MB of RAM for $300 for the machine. Ran Linux in each configuration (first install SLS in April 1993 -- May purchase was to get X somewhat functional). Each sum was a lot of money at the time for me as a college student.

          In 1987, the company I worked for spent $2000 for 4MB RAM for a 386 Novell server. In 1982, t
      • that was for low capacity sticks, 512k and 1MB being quite common, that went up exponentially for larger capacities, you would have been paying many times your $2500.
  • I just type in LOAD "LINUX" , 8 , 1 and off the C64 goes. Booting requires some "disc swapping" of course, and is sometimes hard on the Datasettte unit, but it works. Most impressive is that is that I've managed to solder a current Nvidia Titan GPU to the underside of the Commodore as well. This lets me run C64 games like The Last Ninja, International Karate II and Infernal Runner at 8K UHD 144Hz. I can also run all Playstation Pro 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games on the unit. Even games that haven't b

  • We ran the current versions on our 486, pentium 90s, pentium 200s, pentium 2s and 3s.

    For a server type system, they're ok except for power consumption and they can't keep up with gigabit speeds.

    For a desktop, internet wasn't something you use extensively. In the pentium 2/3 days AJAX was just starting. Javascript was not used heavily and most people had dialup. Today's internet will be glacially slow if it will even run on older CPUs.

    Most of the stuff I do personally and professionally uses web pages wit

  • that machine is a beast (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    64MB ram? that thing must have cost a fortune, At the time most machines capped out at 16MB and that was a bloody expensive config.
  • The software that existed at the same time this 486 was prevalent ran just fine and rather quickly on the 486. This modern (last 20 years) with layering software with countless abstraction layers has produced utter crap software. I would like to see how fast the software of that era runs on modern PCs versus the crap software we put on them today.

    • Re: Well, this tells me modern software is shit (Score:4, Insightful)

      by pele ( 151312 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @06:23PM (#55882109) Homepage

      We used to say (back in the 486-era) how software of today is shit and how everything was flying on 286-es in assembler. And 8085s...

    • The software of that era had complete and utter shit for security, hardware support, ease of use, stability and graphics etc etc. sure it ran fast, your car would go faster too if you took out all the windows, airbags, seatbelts, the doors and panels, stripped out the seats, air con, reduced fuel tank size to 10% of current capacity, not many people though would say that the car was better and today's cars are shit because of everything they come with.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Did it?

      My 486 struggled with much smaller displays, hung for ages when my turn changed in civ2, took forever to load a map (both bandwidth and rendering), rendering even basic 3d shapes took forever.

      • IBM PCs weren't meant for graphics or 3d. Amigas of the era would fly if I remember correctly. So would NeXT boxen. And SGIs of course. And the little sonic the hedgehog wouldn't even twitch on a sega.
        There must be a point in your comment but I am struggling to pinpoint it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Shinobi ( 19308 )

          Amiga's weren't really good for real-time 3D graphics, such as shaded structures etc, due to using planar graphics, as opposed to chunky graphics. However 3D creation software on Amigas was often quite a bit faster than on Mac's with better hardware, or roughly equivalent PC's, due to more responsive UI etc. However, Commodore senior management fucked up a lot, so the Amiga stagnated, and PC just steamrolled ahead.

  • Modern developers scoff at the idea of anyone running their software on anything less than the very latest hardware. 32-bit processors?? PFFFT!!

    MOAR LIBRARIES!! MOAR DEPENDENCIES!! MOAR, MOAR, MOAR!!! CONSUME ALL AVAILABLE MEMORY AND CPU CYCLES!!!

  • Memories (Score:3)

    by jgotts ( 2785 ) <jgotts.gmail@com> on Sunday January 07, 2018 @06:29PM (#55882135)

    I switched to Linux in May of 1994. That computer had a 486DX2 66 with a whopping 12 MB of RAM. Slackware was pretty much your only choice, and I installed Slackware 2.0 from 3 1/2 inch floppies.

    It took me days and days to get on the Internet with PPP from my dorm room at the university, and from that experience I wrote a mini-HOWTO.

    That's where I'd get started if I wanted an authentic 1993 Linux experience. Be prepared for nothing working as you would expect out of the box. Out of necessity I immediately became a Linux developer and author. I even wrote one patch for the kernel and at one time maintained two kernel modules.

    Now I pretty much don't do any Linux development except for work, but I've been doing it for 24 years now.

    • 24 floppies. My 12th and 14th didn't copy properly so had to run back to the uni to re-do them.
      I guess I was one of your first devoted readers then? But I don't remeber a mini howto on slackware, just the regular one..

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dow ( 7718 )

      My introduction to Linux was on an Amiga with a 50mhz 68030 cpu, fpu, and 16mb ram expansion for a total 18mb. It could run an X server quite fine. Later moved over to the PC, but it was only my first steps with the Amiga version that confirmed Linux as the OS choice when I did. I remember the PPP How-To, and really appreciated that one in particular. Thankyou!

      • Oh PPP minihowto! Yes, remember that one. Settled for SLIP first to get things going and then went on to tackle PPP. Minihowto saved the day! Thanks from me too.

    • I switched to Linux in May of 1994. That computer had a 486DX2 66 with a whopping 12 MB of RAM. Slackware was pretty much your only choice, and I installed Slackware 2.0 from 3 1/2 inch floppies.

      On my 486DX2-66 I installed Yggdrasil Plug-and-Play Linux from a cd-rom. Graphics, audio, networking, etc all just worked automatically, it really was plug and play, as easy as a MS Windows install. Only later did I try slackware and learn the more typical cluster-f that was Linux installation, entering various technical parameters for your monitor in order to get graphics to work. To be fair my video was a popular ATI, my audio a popular Soundblaster, my networking a popular ...

    • I remember that Slackware all too well.... It had something that have gone lost in modern distro's. Namely a report, on how many failed logins on your login, that have been attempted since you last logged in succesfully. That feature is not active by default anymore, in all mainstream distro's. Anyway.... I tried Unix, back in 1995, and one month later I discovered that Slackware distro. I tried to install it on my 486dx2-66 with 8mb Ram, and failed misserable in getting stuff working. Through the years, I

  • Linux, back in the day, originally ran on 486 processors, and ran well. You could boot the system off 1.44 MB floppy disks and it booted in well under 11 minutes.
    Why reinvent the wheel and compile a modern linux when OG distros are still available - like Slack 1.01 from Feb 1995.
    Download all 13 floppy disk images (less than 20 MB!) from here: https://mirrors.slackware.com/... [slackware.com].

  • Systemd (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @07:23PM (#55882337) Homepage

    Systemd is probably the cause of the slow boot time. I'd love to see a light weight modern OS like NetBSD tested. Probably boots 10x faster.

    • I an sure Net- or OpenBSD might run half way decently but there would not be a whole lot you could do with it. I wonder if either of the OSes could even detect a network card.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > Systemd...

      Gentoo Linux uses OpenRC by default. You have to go out of your way to install systemd.

      Check 102 seconds into the video. You can clearly see the string "OpenRC 0.34.11 is starting up Gentoo Linux (i486)"

      Prior to that we can see that it takes the kernel nearly 14 seconds to pass control to init.

      Actually, watch the video. You get a really good sense of which services take an unreasonable amount of time to start. (Under ordinary circumstances, OpenRC doesn't need to regenerate its service depend

      • eselect profile set 7 (or whatever systemd/desktop profile you want)
        emerge -avDN @world
        systemd-machine-id-setup

        Uncomment the systemd line in /etc/default grub and run grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg

        Reboot - that's about it. It'll usually run the enabled openrc stuff by default. If not just enable it with systemctl.

  • "...it takes almost 11 minutes just to boot up -- and five and a half minutes to shut down. "Despite the many roadblocks I faced, I was impressed by the level of support Linux has for ancient hardware like this."

    This is like Ford advertising their latest F-150 truck can also be retrofitted with a Model T engine.

    Ancient hardware is ancient, and pointless support for it, is pointless.

    • Well, I hope you never have to retrieve a quarter-megapixel digital photo from your graduation ceremony off an ATA disk. Or an original LaTeX of your final year project, for example. Don't worry soon enough you won't have a cd reader anywhere around you and loads of burned cds...

    • I spite of user name you are using, you don't seem like much of a geek.

      The point is to experiment and learn.

  • TinyCore? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I wonder how this would compare to using a minimal distribution such as TinyCore or SliTaz, distributions which are (in theory at least) designed to run on such hardware. Or, for that matter, how OpenBSD or NetBSD might compare.

  • Why did he put his computers and bicycle in the bathroom?

  • The more interesting question is can you install a *MODERN* Linux on a 1993 PC?

    I was using Linux in '93, so I can state without any doubt that you can *definitely* install it on a system from that period.

  • I well remember testing out operating systems on 486 based hardware. I actually did tests with Windows, with early Linux releases, and with HURD on the same host. HURD was unusable. Linux became a critical part of the environment very quickly, since genuine UNIX systems were much more expensive than our limited development budget could support.

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing happens.

Close