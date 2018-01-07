Can You Install Linux On a 1993 PC? (yeokhengmeng.com) 126
The oldest x86 CPU that the Linux kernel supports today is theoretically the 486. However is this theory actually true in practice? I decided to put this theory to the test in my project.
His site describes installing Gentoo Linux on an "ancient" IBM PS/1 Consultant 2133 19C (released in 1993), with 64MB SIMM-72 RAM. (Though to speed things up, he compiled that minimal version of Gentoo on a modern Thinkpad T430 released in 2012.) "Due to the age of the PC, the BIOS only supports booting from the floppy drive or internal HDD," so there was also some disk partitioning and kernel configuration. ("Must disable 64-bit kernel for obvious reasons!") A half-hour video shows that it takes almost 11 minutes just to boot up -- and five and a half minutes to shut down. "Despite the many roadblocks I faced, I was impressed by the level of support Linux has for ancient hardware like this."
And there's one more added bonus. "Given the age of the 486 (1989 technology), it does not support branch prediction... Ironically this makes it safe from the Meltdown and Spectre attacks."
Interesting project (Score:5, Insightful)
"Ironically this makes it safe from the Meltdown and Spectre attacks."
No, there's no irony there at all - not even in the manner "irony" gets misused sometimes.
Like rain on your wedding day?
There is: in attempting to be funny, the statement itself is an example of verbal irony.
No, there's no irony there at all - not even in the manner "irony" gets misused sometimes.
Of course there is - in that aspect the 486 is more secure than the new chips that are billed as having all sorts of security-promoting features.
There's no NX bit on the 486, though, so overall it's not more secure, even with the recent vulnerabilities.
Watercooling (Score:2)
Just need to get refrigerated mineral oil running over that and clock it up to a GHz or two to get it going. Very impressive overall.
If only more old hardware was supported. (Score:2, Interesting)
The big loss is that Firefox and Chromium no longer work on pre SSE2 processors so you can't surf the modern web on old computers anymore.
Windows 8 and later require SSE2 too
Windows XP and 7 don't.
It's actually worse than that, since Windows 8 and later require the NX bit, which came out around the same time as 64-bit, so you can't install Windows 8/10 on anything older than about 2005 or so. I don't think there are any chips that have the NX bit but lack SSE2, but plenty the other way around, like any Socket 478 P4.
Lynx? No?
The big loss is that Firefox and Chromium no longer work on pre SSE2
Firefox works on ARM which has no SSE2.
Is this about the precompiled binaries?
Re: If only more old hardware was supported. (Score:4, Interesting)
Before anyone gets *too* nostalgic for old games, remember that in the *really* old days (early 80s), game development went something like this:
1. Discover some cool graphics hack that let you do something novel... reuse sprites, change graphics modes mid-screen, animate by changing the color palette, etc.
2. Come up with some excuse to turn it into a game.
3. Create awful, shitty, pointless, and un-fun ports to every other popular system, regardless of viability.
3a. Don't forget CGA, EGA, and Hercules versions, plus Atari ST. And Apple II (non-GS).
Had it not been for Atari's early-80s implosion, we probably would have seen abominations like "Yars Revenge for CGA" (shudder), ignoring the fact that the game's entire reason for EXISTENCE was the "color static" effect.
The big loss is that Firefox and Chromium no longer work on pre SSE2 processors so you can't surf the modern web on old computers anymore.
This is simply not true. Firefox builds just fine on a PIII here, using gentoo. You just need an ffmpeg that's built without SSE2.
Chromium won't build on a PIII, but that's not because of SSE2, but because you need at least 2 GB RAM to link it.
I had a quad boot setup on an experimental rig I was using to trial various OS's at the company I was working for in Japan. it had Japanese windows 3.1 running in DosV, English winows 3.1, SCO Unix (which I think cost about $700 or so) , and NeXTSTEP - the intel based release of NextOS, that had just been released and ran like a speed demon on the super hot 486-100 that I'd built Hardest thing was finding hardware that was compatible within the narrow range of hardware supported by both NExtSTEP and SCO.
64MB RAM? Eh??? Back then 64MB of RAM cost Â£60k. And I don't think PCs supported more than 8 or 16MB. I had 4x1MB 30pin and had 2 72pin slots free. Later added 2x2MB in 95 or thereabouts. X would fly with 8 megs. Anyway I forgot more about Linux then I know right now but I think it did run on DX (i.e. 32-bit) machines only, SX was 16-bit, right?
One thing I noticed he has no external (L3 I think) cache installed. He should try with that first. It looked like a sim if I remember correctly. Also there are some PCI messages during boot. No PCI, just ISA and Vesa Local Bus support required. No PNP either. He could strip that down further.
Mine would boot in a minute and a half or so to prompt. Another maybe 2 to X with olwm or windowmaker.
I was referring to 386sx. Didn't realise there was a 486sx...I di remember a dx4 though..lots of MHz..80 or 120?
I had a DX4 100 with 16MB RAM. Ran BeOS nicely.
BeBOX was a dream never to come true sadly...
I was referring to 386sx. Didn't realise there was a 486sx...I di remember a dx4 though..lots of MHz..80 or 120?
IIRC, the 486 sx processors were clocked at either 25 MHz or 33 MHz (the wikipedia page mentions 16 MHz and 20 MHz versions, but I never had either of those). The math co-processors that you could add on came in either a DX2 or DX4 variety. The DX2 doubled the clock speed (50 MHz or 66 MHz) and the DX4 tripled the clock speed (75 MHz or 100 MHz).
My 486 motherboard supported up to 32megs. But 16 meg system were for high end use. Pc came with 4 megs which was considered good. Then I spent $650 for 16 more megs to get X11 to run smoothly that gave me a total of 20 megs with my gigabyte hard drive I was really rocking.
My memory is starting to come back now... thanks for that I forgot about fp coprocessors completely!
Actually, in the early '90s, the price of RAM was ~$40/ MB ($33/MB according to this list [coursehero.com], so 64MB would cost you around $2500.
Finding a board with 64MB could be tricky, but I seem to remember at least one that allowed it (it supported SMP (dual) processors and was supremely expensive).
Both the 486DX and 486SX were 32-bit processors; the 486SX lacked a float-point processor (you may be thinking of the 386SX, which - although it was a 32-bit processor - only had a 16-bit bus).
Sorry to burst your bubble my fried but that list is wrong.
What the author fails to mention is that 4 sims of 1mb each would cost Â£240 yet a single 4mb simm was priced WAY more that those 4 1mb simms. And then a 72-pin simm would again be slightly more expensive than a 30-pin one. To get up to 64MB you would need 4x16MB simms. Probably 72-pin ones as I don't seem to recall anything bigger than 4MB in 30-pin guise. My unix lab (where I'd later come to work at) bought a 64MB simm (or whatever Spar
Interesting. I wasn't in the market for 16MB memory in 1993; I purchased 1MB modules because just having 4MB was an impressive upgrade. So I have no direct experience with prices for modules of that size. You position makes sense; the larger modules should cost more, as they would have smaller production yields. Still, to achieve the $60,000 price-point the RAM would have to cost $900+ per megabyte. But 16MB modules would be reserved for servers and business applications, and those always are more expens
RAM Prices (Score:1)
In 1987, the company I worked for spent $2000 for 4MB RAM for a 386 Novell server.
I Run Linux On A Commodore 64 (Score:1)
Back in the day (Score:2)
We ran the current versions on our 486, pentium 90s, pentium 200s, pentium 2s and 3s.
For a server type system, they're ok except for power consumption and they can't keep up with gigabit speeds.
For a desktop, internet wasn't something you use extensively. In the pentium 2/3 days AJAX was just starting. Javascript was not used heavily and most people had dialup. Today's internet will be glacially slow if it will even run on older CPUs.
Most of the stuff I do personally and professionally uses web pages
that machine is a beast (Score:1)
Well, this tells me modern software is shit (Score:2)
Re: Well, this tells me modern software is shit (Score:4, Insightful)
We used to say (back in the 486-era) how software of today is shit and how everything was flying on 286-es in assembler. And 8085s...
Re: Well, this tells me modern software is shit (Score:1)
That is one well-substantiated statement right there. How old are you, 16?
Did it?
My 486 struggled with much smaller displays, hung for ages when my turn changed in civ2, took forever to load a map (both bandwidth and rendering), rendering even basic 3d shapes took forever.
Re: Well, this tells me modern software is shit (Score:1)
IBM PCs weren't meant for graphics or 3d. Amigas of the era would fly if I remember correctly. So would NeXT boxen. And SGIs of course. And the little sonic the hedgehog wouldn't even twitch on a sega.
There must be a point in your comment but I am struggling to pinpoint it.
Amiga's weren't really good for real-time 3D graphics, such as shaded structures etc, due to using planar graphics, as opposed to chunky graphics. However 3D creation software on Amigas was often quite a bit faster than on Mac's with better hardware, or roughly equivalent PC's, due to more responsive UI etc. However, Commodore senior management fucked up a lot, so the Amiga stagnated, and PC just steamrolled ahead.
Developers can't be bothered (Score:2)
Modern developers scoff at the idea of anyone running their software on anything less than the very latest hardware. 32-bit processors?? PFFFT!!
MOAR LIBRARIES!! MOAR DEPENDENCIES!! MOAR, MOAR, MOAR!!! CONSUME ALL AVAILABLE MEMORY AND CPU CYCLES!!!
Re: Developers can't be bothered (Score:2)
I don't think they are developers. They are typists that today's universities (and ms courseware) churn out by the truck-load. On their way to extinction...
Re: Developers can't be bothered (Score:1)
True. But even NASA has started slipping up nowdays, sadly. Because of the aforementioned issues I fear.
Memories (Score:3)
I switched to Linux in May of 1994. That computer had a 486DX2 66 with a whopping 12 MB of RAM. Slackware was pretty much your only choice, and I installed Slackware 2.0 from 3 1/2 inch floppies.
It took me days and days to get on the Internet with PPP from my dorm room at the university, and from that experience I wrote a mini-HOWTO.
That's where I'd get started if I wanted an authentic 1993 Linux experience. Be prepared for nothing working as you would expect out of the box. Out of necessity I immediately became a Linux developer and author. I even wrote one patch for the kernel and at one time maintained two kernel modules.
Now I pretty much don't do any Linux development except for work, but I've been doing it for 24 years now.
Re: Memories (Score:1)
24 floppies. My 12th and 14th didn't copy properly so had to run back to the uni to re-do them.
I guess I was one of your first devoted readers then? But I don't remeber a mini howto on slackware, just the regular one..
My introduction to Linux was on an Amiga with a 50mhz 68030 cpu, fpu, and 16mb ram expansion for a total 18mb. It could run an X server quite fine. Later moved over to the PC, but it was only my first steps with the Amiga version that confirmed Linux as the OS choice when I did. I remember the PPP How-To, and really appreciated that one in particular. Thankyou!
Re: Memories (Score:1)
Oh PPP minihowto! Yes, remember that one. Settled for SLIP first to get things going and then went on to tackle PPP. Minihowto saved the day! Thanks from me too.
CD-ROM and Plug-and-Play in '93 (Score:2)
I switched to Linux in May of 1994. That computer had a 486DX2 66 with a whopping 12 MB of RAM. Slackware was pretty much your only choice, and I installed Slackware 2.0 from 3 1/2 inch floppies.
On my 486DX2-66 I installed Yggdrasil Plug-and-Play Linux from a cd-rom. Graphics, audio, networking, etc all just worked automatically, it really was plug and play, as easy as a MS Windows install. Only later did I try slackware and learn the more typical cluster-f that was Linux installation, entering various technical parameters for your monitor in order to get graphics to work. To be fair my video was a popular ATI, my audio a popular Soundblaster, my networking a popular
Get off my lawn (Score:2)
Linux, back in the day, originally ran on 486 processors, and ran well. You could boot the system off 1.44 MB floppy disks and it booted in well under 11 minutes.
Why reinvent the wheel and compile a modern linux when OG distros are still available - like Slack 1.01 from Feb 1995.
Download all 13 floppy disk images (less than 20 MB!) from here: https://mirrors.slackware.com/... [slackware.com].
Systemd (Score:5, Insightful)
Systemd is probably the cause of the slow boot time. I'd love to see a light weight modern OS like NetBSD tested. Probably boots 10x faster.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
> Systemd...
Gentoo Linux uses OpenRC by default. You have to go out of your way to install systemd.
Check 102 seconds into the video. You can clearly see the string "OpenRC 0.34.11 is starting up Gentoo Linux (i486)"
Prior to that we can see that it takes the kernel nearly 14 seconds to pass control to init.
Actually, watch the video. You get a really good sense of which services take an unreasonable amount of time to start.
Out of your way (Score:2)
eselect profile set 7 (or whatever systemd/desktop profile you want)
emerge -avDN @world
systemd-machine-id-setup
Uncomment the systemd line in
/etc/default grub and run grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg
Reboot - that's about it. It'll usually run the enabled openrc stuff by default. If not just enable it with systemctl.
Pointless support...is pointless. (Score:1)
"...it takes almost 11 minutes just to boot up -- and five and a half minutes to shut down. "Despite the many roadblocks I faced, I was impressed by the level of support Linux has for ancient hardware like this."
This is like Ford advertising their latest F-150 truck can also be retrofitted with a Model T engine.
Ancient hardware is ancient, and pointless support for it, is pointless.
Re: Pointless support...is pointless. (Score:2)
Well, I hope you never have to retrieve a quarter-megapixel digital photo from your graduation ceremony off an ATA disk. Or an original LaTeX of your final year project, for example. Don't worry soon enough you won't have a cd reader anywhere around you and loads of burned cds...
I spite of user name you are using, you don't seem like much of a geek.
The point is to experiment and learn.
TinyCore? (Score:1)
I wonder how this would compare to using a minimal distribution such as TinyCore or SliTaz, distributions which are (in theory at least) designed to run on such hardware. Or, for that matter, how OpenBSD or NetBSD might compare.
Wait a minute (Score:1)
Of course you can. (Score:2)
The more interesting question is can you install a *MODERN* Linux on a 1993 PC?
I was using Linux in '93, so I can state without any doubt that you can *definitely* install it on a system from that period.
You didn't bother reading the summary before commenting, did you?
Bringing back fond memories (Score:2)
I well remember testing out operating systems on 486 based hardware. I actually did tests with Windows, with early Linux releases, and with HURD on the same host. HURD was unusable. Linux became a critical part of the environment very quickly, since genuine UNIX systems were much more expensive than our limited development budget could support.
In 1994 I was using Linux on a 486 DX 50mhz originally with 4 megs of RAM. I had upgrade to 20 megs a few months later, so I could use X efficiently.
What can you do with a 486 Linux system? Probably more then you think. Just not as many things at once. You can run a web server, a database probably not both at the same time. However if you maxed the RAM you could get a lot done on slow CPU. If you checked you fast Computer most of the time your CPU is idle. On a 486 you can do nearly anything you can do on
Re: why does this matter? (Score:2)
I ran a web server with cgi off of postgres95 back then would you believe it. And sendmail.
Re: why does this matter? (Score:2)
I still have fond memories of giving a talk in the 90s in "the $70 web server" to a Linux conf about dumpster diving an old 486 with a minescule amount of ram and repurposing it as a webserver , IRC host and mail server for a bunch of clubs at the uni I was at. (The $75 was for a hard drive and coax network card). I remember being approached by some IBM drones afterwards offering us a license for OS/2 to replace the Linux of the machine. I think my response was something to the effect of "haha.... god no"
So you can decode 1080p H.264 in real-time on a 486? Yeah, didn't think so.
Re: why does this matter? (Score:2)
Actually decoding mpeg layer3 was rather difficult.
if you want to watch a movie at the time you didn't need nor use a personal computer, you used an appliance that cost 15% of what a computer did.
All your homework ... (Score:2)
What could you possibly do with this?
Probably all your programming assignments in a Computer Science degree program.
:-)