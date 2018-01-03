Linux Mint 19 Named 'Tara' (betanews.com) 45
BrianFagioli writes: Today, we get some information about the upcoming version 19 of Mint. The biggest news is that it will be called 'Tara.' If you aren't aware, Mint's distros are always named after a woman.
Clement Lefebvre, Linux Mint leader, shares the following information: "The development cycle only just started so it's a bit early to give details about Linux Mint 19, but here's what we can say already: Linux Mint 19 is estimated to be released around May/June 2018. Linux Mint 19.x releases will be based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and supported until 2023. Linux Mint 19.x will use GTK 3.22. GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint."
Clement Lefebvre, Linux Mint leader (Score:1)
For some reason that reminds me of this
http://www.adequacy.org/public... [adequacy.org]
Here is my first comment of substance on the subject of Linux, which is certainly applicable to the so-called "newbie distro" produced by Mandrake, but which, I think, has more general application.
They broke my fucking computer.
Perhaps it is because they are French, and perhaps the words have a different connotation in that magical language, but I venture to say that when Mandrake use the word "resize", as in
"Would you like to resize your Windows partition?
(best said with a subtly sardonic Parisian accent)
... they do not perhaps realise that most people are going to assume that they mean "resize" in the sense of "make bigger or smaller by stretching or squashing, perhaps affecting the internal bits somewhat in the process, but basically retaining the structural integrity of the thing". When you use the word "resize" to a normal English speaker, he does not assume that the word means "delete a chunk of, irrevocably, without first checking whether something vital is on it, then render yourself unable to find that deleted block ever again".
This is the basic problem with the much-vaunted "newbie-friendly" Mandrake Installer; five times out of the six I tried it, its two main functions appeared to be to
* Seek out and render inoperable any copies of Windows hanging around and
* Itself fail to install properly.
In case you missed it, things have improved in the 16 years since that story was written.
In the interest of fairness, should we compare modern Linux distros to Windows ME?
Why are you posting an installer glitch from 16 years ago? It's not even the same distro mentioned in TFA. It certainly wouldn't have the GNOME release mentioned either.
I would call your post pointless FUD if that distro hadn't already been dead for years.
It's a warning about using Linux distros lead by sardonic Frenchmen.
Those quiche eaters [pbm.com] cannot be trusted. Remember Agincourt!
Uh (Score:2)
The name of the release is the biggest news?
Because it's named after a woman?
Just like it
... always has been?
Oh Slashdot, what has happened to you?
It'd be OK if Ubuntu named their release 'Wanking Walrus' or 'Masturbating Monkey'. In fact you could have a whole alphabet of similar alliterations - 'Onanistic Orangutan', 'Selfloving Simian' etc.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
At the end of the message detailing merge requests, Torvalds wrote: "PS. And to get wider distribution for this message: Digg users - you're all a bunch of Wanking Walruses. And you can quote me on that."
Digg users responded by Digging the article repeatedly - it had 2210 diggs at the time of writing, 388 comments, and a top ten slot in the technology section.
There is a definite theme developing here - Torvalds yesterday described OpenBSD developers as "masturbating monkeys".
What's even worse is companies who name their new device 'The new X'.
The name of the release is the biggest news?
Because it's named after a woman?
Just like it
... always has been?
Oh Slashdot, what has happened to you?
msmash happened...
Let's not forget other names, mostly chosen by Microsoft's marketing department:
The whole name, including the version "number", is a brand. Microsoft's marketing folks tend to prefer making connections to other Microsoft products, while Linux folks tend to use names to evoke an emotional connection to their product. Yes, it's all marketin
So what? Apple just named their new OS after a stoner chic. My cousin Sierra is always high, too.
Question for Mint users (Score:2)
How do you think my rig would fair on Mint?
You will know Linux Mint is in decline (Score:2)
when they start using names like "Chris", "Pat", "Jamie". or "Kelly"!
Named after a plantation? (Score:2)
Tara's not just a woman (Score:2)
It's the plantation in Gone With The Wind. Don't be surprised when it burns down.