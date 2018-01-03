Linux Mint 19 Named 'Tara'

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


BrianFagioli writes: Today, we get some information about the upcoming version 19 of Mint. The biggest news is that it will be called 'Tara.' If you aren't aware, Mint's distros are always named after a woman.

Clement Lefebvre, Linux Mint leader, shares the following information: "The development cycle only just started so it's a bit early to give details about Linux Mint 19, but here's what we can say already: Linux Mint 19 is estimated to be released around May/June 2018. Linux Mint 19.x releases will be based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and supported until 2023. Linux Mint 19.x will use GTK 3.22. GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint."

  • The name of the release is the biggest news?

    Because it's named after a woman?

    Just like it ... always has been?

    Oh Slashdot, what has happened to you?

    • I've never understood the penchant in the Linux world for naming releases, and having the name be the main headline about the release. It just seems so cult-ish to me.

  • I am currently stuck on a pre-Ryzen 6 core AMD circa 2011. While I do i have 16 gigs of ram, that's still a rickety old CPU. I don't have much of a problem with Ubuntu latest, but I seem to have memory of Mint being among the more resource intensive.

    How do you think my rig would fair on Mint?

  • when they start using names like "Chris", "Pat", "Jamie". or "Kelly"!

  • "Tara" was the name of the plantation in Gone With The Wind. Using that name is racist, isn't it? You'd think so since all the other Southern names are being obliterated from public view and usage.

    • It's also the name of a female Buddha and a goddess in Hinduism, and a sacred hill in Ireland near Dublin.

      The racism is only between your ears.

  • It's the plantation in Gone With The Wind. Don't be surprised when it burns down.

