LinuxJournal, Which Ceased Publication Last Month Citing Poor Financial Condition, Secures Fresh Fund From Readers To Resume Operation (linuxjournal.com) 43
New submitter dataknife2 writes: LinuxJournal announced in Nov 2017 that they were going to cease publication; With some timely intervention by Private Internet Access they are going to be able to continue operation and are currently soliciting feedback for improving the magazine in the future. In a blog post, team at LinuxJournal wrote: Talk about a Happy New Year. The reason: it turns out we're not dead. In fact, we're more alive than ever, thanks to a rescue by readers -- specifically, by the hackers who run Private Internet Access (PIA) VPN, a London Trust Media company. PIA are avid supporters of freenode and the larger FOSS community. They're also all about Linux and the rest of the modern portfolio of allied concerns: privacy, crypto, freedom, personal agency, rewriting the rules of business and government around all of those, and having fun with constructive hacking of all kinds. We couldn't have asked for a better rescue ship to come along for us. In addition, they aren't merely rescuing this ship we were ready to scuttle; they're making it seaworthy again and are committed to making it bigger and better than we were ever in a position to think about during our entirely self-funded past.
Apple fans show their people skills once again.
Unfortunately the latest issue has an article about systemd on page 1 so it won't open beyond that point.
"I never paid for it in my life"
:)
While this funding may allow the publication to continue for a bit longer, I don't see how they're addressing the much more serious problem: many long-time and serious Linux users are abandoning Linux, while Linux is attracting very few new users.
Reference/citation please.
However: given your A/C status I suspect that you are a shill paid by Microsoft or similar.
Maybe the LJ should focus on some things Linux does well? Embedded operation, IoT devices, for example. I can get an Arduino or Raspberry Pi to do some pretty nice things, quite inexpensively.
Not all computers are desktops.
Just because he/she/it is AC it does not mean he/she/it is really anonymous. The style is unmistakable. The pronouncements are uncanny. Let us just thank Baghdad Bob, Minister of Information, Iraq [wikipedia.org] for kindly visiting Slashdot.
The reality is that there aren't enough Linux users around to support something as simple as a magazine!
You seriously misspelled "aren't enough people willing to buy a subscription to something as simple as a magazine!" up there.
The days of subscribing to anything printed on paper is pretty much relegated to us old farts**, and the idea of paying for a digital sub for anything is pretty anathema to the kiddies.
** anyone else recall getting phone-book-sized computer mags in the mail that were half advertisement, or is that just me?
Yeah, it's not like Linux has an overwhelming position of dominance in all but one computing segment.
If all you use Linux for is its desktop, feel free to use something else.
If you haven't noticed, all sorts of news outlets are struggling. I'm not sure why this one should be indicative of anything.
I do not find your perspective to be at all valuable.
I agree, I used to get the first few years of it while in college. I may have to re-subscribe to the print addition once again.
I see nothing in the announcement that says they're going back to print.
I do see that Doc is still there, and I assume his politics will remain.
Waaaah someone has political views different than yours. Cry more, snowflake.
Like you are?
Doc is welcome to his politics. He's not welcome to spout them through childish name calling in a computer journal if he expects people to remain as subscribers. LJ lost its focus, and subscribers went with it.
But if he was doing so with views you agreed with it’d be just fine. This is like when you snowflakes whine to “Shutup you’re just an entertainer!” unless that entertainet spouts political views you like and then there’s no complaints. Grow the fuck up.
But if he was doing so with views you agreed with it'd be just fine.
Stop putting words in my mouth. No, I wouldn't.
This is like when you snowflakes whine to "Shutup you're just an entertainer!"
I've never told an entertainer to shut up. You're failing miserably. What is it about snowflakes like you that feel you have to resort to profanity if someone expresses their opinion, and did my resorting to name-calling help this discussion in any way?
Linux Journal has been around for a very long time. I have been reading it since almost the beginning. It always has something worth my time. For many it has converted casual users into power users of the OS. Because of that, it has a lot of fans. It is an institution in the industry and needs to carry on doing what it does best... Teaching.
My yearly PIA subscription went through a day or two ago and I considered cancelling the service. If they use some money to fund worthy ventures like this, I feel better about keeping my subscription active.
Linux Journal gave me my first experience programming libSDL, I was bummed out when I heard the news it was shutting down.
If you don't need the PIA subscription then wouldn't it make more sense to donate that money directly to Linux Journal?
Congratulations to Linux Journal, for being the first Undead journal, and Happy New Year, best of luck in continuing fine tech journalism
Many thanks to those l33t ha>0rz of PIA for this noble gesture. I wish to subscribe to your newsletter, or just send me a link =]
All the best to each of these parties, for this year
I've been happy with PIA's service during the short time I've been a customer. Hearing this, there's no way I'll be looking anywhere else for a VPN.
Thanks, guys, for being a good corporate citizen.
Until they couldn't pay me for about 4 months in a row, and that was about 5 years ago. It's been touch and go for LJ for ages.
Here's one of my articles from about 8 years ago: http://www.linuxjournal.com/co... [linuxjournal.com]