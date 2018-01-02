Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Linux

LinuxJournal, Which Ceased Publication Last Month Citing Poor Financial Condition, Secures Fresh Fund From Readers To Resume Operation (linuxjournal.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the hurrah dept.
New submitter dataknife2 writes: LinuxJournal announced in Nov 2017 that they were going to cease publication; With some timely intervention by Private Internet Access they are going to be able to continue operation and are currently soliciting feedback for improving the magazine in the future. In a blog post, team at LinuxJournal wrote: Talk about a Happy New Year. The reason: it turns out we're not dead. In fact, we're more alive than ever, thanks to a rescue by readers -- specifically, by the hackers who run Private Internet Access (PIA) VPN, a London Trust Media company. PIA are avid supporters of freenode and the larger FOSS community. They're also all about Linux and the rest of the modern portfolio of allied concerns: privacy, crypto, freedom, personal agency, rewriting the rules of business and government around all of those, and having fun with constructive hacking of all kinds. We couldn't have asked for a better rescue ship to come along for us. In addition, they aren't merely rescuing this ship we were ready to scuttle; they're making it seaworthy again and are committed to making it bigger and better than we were ever in a position to think about during our entirely self-funded past.

LinuxJournal, Which Ceased Publication Last Month Citing Poor Financial Condition, Secures Fresh Fund From Readers To Resume Ope More | Reply

LinuxJournal, Which Ceased Publication Last Month Citing Poor Financial Condition, Secures Fresh Fund From Readers To Resume Ope

Comments Filter:

  • Awesome news (Score:3, Insightful)

    by hakova ( 930861 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:52PM (#55850535)
    This is great news indeed. I have been a subscriber of this magazine, which has a broad spectrum of content from clues for the noob geek to the advanced kernel hacks, etc. The authors have an amateur enthusiasm and a truly funny style. Love to have them back!

    • I agree, I used to get the first few years of it while in college. I may have to re-subscribe to the print addition once again.

      • I may have to re-subscribe to the print addition once again.

        I see nothing in the announcement that says they're going back to print.

        I do see that Doc is still there, and I assume his politics will remain.

  • Linux Journal has been around for a very long time. I have been reading it since almost the beginning. It always has something worth my time. For many it has converted casual users into power users of the OS. Because of that, it has a lot of fans. It is an institution in the industry and needs to carry on doing what it does best... Teaching.

  • Great news (Score:3)

    by mewsenews ( 251487 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @03:14PM (#55850677) Homepage

    My yearly PIA subscription went through a day or two ago and I considered cancelling the service. If they use some money to fund worthy ventures like this, I feel better about keeping my subscription active.

    Linux Journal gave me my first experience programming libSDL, I was bummed out when I heard the news it was shutting down.

    • If you don't need the PIA subscription then wouldn't it make more sense to donate that money directly to Linux Journal?

  • The more resources that can educate and bring people into the fold the better! The Linux/FOSS community can be intimidating for the first time user so well written articles can help make the leap less painful.

  • Congratulations to Linux Journal, for being the first Undead journal, and Happy New Year, best of luck in continuing fine tech journalism

    Many thanks to those l33t ha>0rz of PIA for this noble gesture. I wish to subscribe to your newsletter, or just send me a link =]

    All the best to each of these parties, for this year

  • I've been happy with PIA's service during the short time I've been a customer. Hearing this, there's no way I'll be looking anywhere else for a VPN.

    Thanks, guys, for being a good corporate citizen.

  • I used to write for them (Score:3)

    by DougDot ( 966387 ) <dougr@parrot-farm.net> on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @04:43PM (#55851289) Homepage

    Until they couldn't pay me for about 4 months in a row, and that was about 5 years ago. It's been touch and go for LJ for ages.

    Here's one of my articles from about 8 years ago: http://www.linuxjournal.com/co... [linuxjournal.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

The optimum committee has no members. -- Norman Augustine

Close