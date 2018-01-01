New Year's Resolutions For Linux Admins: Automate More, Learn New Languages (networkworld.com) 55
An anonymous reader writes: A long-time Unix sys-admin is suggesting 18 different New Year's resolutions for Linux systems adminstrators. And #1 is to automate more of your boring stuff. "There are several good reasons to turn tedious tasks into scripts. The first is to make them less annoying. The second is to make them less error-prone. And the last is to make them easier to turn over to new team members who haven't been around long enough to be bored. Add a small dose of meaningful comments to your scripts and you have a better chance of passing on some of your wisdom about how things should be done."
Along with that, they suggest learning a new scripting language. "It's easy to keep using the same tools you've been using for decades (I should know), but you might have more fun and more relevance in the long run if you teach yourself a new scripting language. If you've got bash and Perl down pat, consider adding Python or Ruby or some other new language to your mix of skills."
Other suggestions include trying a new distro -- many of which can now be run in "live mode" on a USB drive -- and investigating the security procedures of cloud services (described in the article as "trusting an outside organization with our data").
"And don't forget... There are now only 20 years until 2038 -- The Unix/Linux clockpocalypse."
Does shytstaind contain its own scripting language yet?
What do you think 98% of our Western economic model is all about?
Windows 10 can run games.
Whoah! Got to step 10 and stopped dead. Admittedly, windows 10 runs visual studio and *games*, but what slashdotter doesn't automatically disqualify operating systems that force ads in the start menu?
PS: Rogue One is by far the best star wars movie of all.
that systemd has been purged from our infra. No more redhat derivatives.
This years looking like it's going to be a lot fun.
Or in other words, automate yourself out of your own job and get replaced by someone cheaper, using your scripts. Never make your job look easy.
I disagree; that's a bad way to look at things from your point of view and your employer's.
I have always considered myself to be on a day's notice whenever contracting/consulting, and always work to make myself expendable.
And guess what:
1) The person paying you appreciates that you aren't trying to lock them in.
2) There's usually better, more interesting and more valuable stuff to be done once you have the previous rounds of tedium scripted.
3) False heroics, ie manually doing things
if we ( linux users ) are using 32 bit OS's in 20 years WE DESERVE it
the only 32 bit os i have is on a very old box from 2001 - that is on itt's last legs