Could 2018 Be The Year of the Linux Desktop?
Suren Enfiajyan writes: Red Hat worker and GNOME blogger Christian F.K. Schaller wrote why GNU/Linux failed to become a mainstream desktop OS... "My thesis is that there really isn't one reason, but rather a range of issues that all have contributed to holding the Linux Desktop back from reaching a bigger market. Also to put this into context, success here in my mind would be having something like 10% market share of desktop systems. That to me means we reached critical mass."
He named the following reasons:
- A fragmented market
- Lack of special applications
- Lack of big name applications
- Lack of API and ABI stability
- Apple's resurgence
- Microsoft's aggressive response
- Windows piracy
- Red Hat mostly stayed away
- Canonical's business model not working out
- Lack of original device manufacturer support
Then he ended with some optimism:
"So anyone who has read my blog posts probably knows I am an optimist by nature. This isn't just some kind of genetic disposition towards optimism, but also a philosophical belief that optimism breeds opportunity while pessimism breeds failure. So just because we haven't gotten the Linux Desktop to 10% marketshare so far doesn't mean it will not happen going forward. It just means we haven't achieved it so far.
"One of the key identifiers of open source is that it is incredibly hard to kill, because unlike proprietary software, just because a company goes out of business or decides to shut down a part of its business, the software doesn't go away or stop getting developed. As long as there is a strong community interested in pushing it forward it remains and evolves, and thus when opportunity comes knocking again it is ready to try again."
The essay concludes desktop Linux has evolved and is ready to try again, since from a technical perspective it's better than ever. "The level of polish is higher than ever before, the level of hardware support is better than ever before and the range of software available is better than ever before...
"There is also the chance that it will come in a shape we don't appreciate today. For instance maybe ChromeOS evolves into a more full fledged operating system as it grows in popularity and thus ends up being the Linux on the Desktop end game? Or maybe Valve decides to relaunch their SteamOS effort and it provides the foundation for a major general desktop growth? Or maybe market opportunities arise that will cause us at Red Hat to decide to go after the desktop market in a wider sense than we do today? Or maybe Endless succeeds with their vision for a Linux desktop operating system...."
No.
Hey! C'mon! Trump won the presidency. The Cubs won the World Series. Now's our time, man!
It already is. Chromebooks are Linux. People use Windows prinarily because it's preloaded on Intel and AMD PCs and installed apps only run Windows. Now that virtually all apps are moving to the Linux-powered cloud, they will be able to use Linux powered desktops or Linux or BSD (iOS) powered phones. Instant apps will totally replace
.exe's for most people.
Nobody cares about everyday apps in Linux vs X. Linux solved that years ago with major DEs like KDE or Gnome without utilizing the web.
It's still about peripherals and special apps. Every peripheral you pick up at $electronics_store runs with windows, as long as you avoid those marked with the apple. Doesn't work like that with Linux. You still have spend time for research to find out what versions run with Linux. You have to compromise in either the quality, feature or money department (or a combination of
Agreed. It's been at least a year now that the Linux community has failed to put out a driver for AMD's latest that will actually let you drive a 4K monitor @ 60Hz. That just stings.
I can't imagine developing software directly on a phone or tablet.
I prefer a comfortable and ergonomic workspace with three monitors, a Model M, good lighting and my Herman Miller chair.
Therein lies your problem: you are a software developer. Vast majority of people use computers for utterly menial tasks for which they simply do not actually need a computer. Most people are not âcomputing creatorsâ, creators that can appreciate what a full computer offers are a tiny minority.
Vast majority of people use computers for utterly menial tasks for which they simply do not actually need a computer. Most people are not âcomputing creatorsâ, creators that can appreciate what a full computer offers are a tiny minority.
Your argument supports the assertion that Linux will take a bigger share of the desktop, because Linux users are more likely to need a desktop. Sure, the overall desktop market is declining, that's Microsoft's problem. Linux's share is growing, including in absolute numbers.
Hey, have you noticed how motherboard makers often mention Linux on their sites now? Not at all uncommon to find explicit Linux items in bios configuration now. Hardware vendors with Linux source code posted on their sites, or funding Li
Simply browsing websites and consuming media is infinitely more pleasant on a desktop than on a phone -- at least until every website finishes lobotomizing itself with responsive makeovers. The only reason people use phones most of the time is that the phone is in their pocket most of the time. When they're at home, most of them would rather use a desktop if it's there.
Boy are you in for a shock when you go out and actually meet normal people. They DESPISE the idea of a desktop computer and many indeed prefer browsing on a phone over using "that ugly and slow box".
Congrats you represent 1% of all PC users.
... most use a Mac anyway as they are the only serious machines left for making mobile apps.
The Linux share of desktop is closing in on Apple's according to multiple indicators. See, Apple doesn't give a rat's fuzzy behind about the desktop any more, they view it as a cost center, not a profit center. No, it doesn't have to make sense, that's just Apple.
I don't believe it as both the Mac and even the desktop are losing marketshare. Even if desktops are still in use people no longer rebuy them every 3 years anymore nor invest in latest software and operating systems.
THe numbers with Linux LOOK bigger because people use their phones more to check their facebooks and used WIndows based PCs previously before 2010. A few old XP boxes might have been converted to Linux for old people but I doubt it is a gaining trend. So basically it leaves those at work who hav
Just for a hoot I thought I would type in "Linux" on Newegg. Wow, more than I expected. Desktops and laptops, but more interestingly, a lot of fanless media PC setups are advertising explicit Linux support. Those massively expensive deep learning boxes are an interesting trend too.
Most desktops and notebooks are not used for programming. Really we are a small, tiny, insignificant little group of people. Therefore, your need for a PC is not the dominant need.
Re:People Still Use Desktops? (Score:4, Funny)
And let us never forget Jehanne Butler's great sacrifice.
Computers are a passing fad. They will be gone within a few years.
They kind of are. Sure Mainframes also are still around but I have never seen one before in my 19 year career and that includes I.T. work. In 5 years we will all be running tablets and docking stations anyway.
Some of the big and old industries spent billions on them. Sure, they pay $1M a year for a mainframe lease to run software that someone could write in a weekend for a PC, but they spent billions on it, doing it when it was hard. They don't want to throw that away. And $1M a year is a small price to pay for the risk reduction. For some.
Found the PHB!
Re: People Still Use Desktops? (Score:3)
While I still have a desktop at home and need one at work, I agree this is relevant. It's basically a shrinking island, and with each year the possibility that Windows becomes pointless and Linux takes over increases. Apple, despite the protestations, is clearly uninterested in desktop and is firmly mobile. MS sees it's only hope as an accessory to mobile, despite some common sense in win10 after the idiocy of win8. The idiocy will return as they panic.
Desktops will be around a very long time yet, but not a
"Pottering" works well too.
Tinkering, fiddling and generally fucking around in an aimless and amateurish fashion, and with no plan or strategy, like old people do in gardens.
-- OED, 3.14th Ed
Please explain how the availability of games is NOT one of the driving forces for people staying with Windows.
Didn't people switch to the console 15 years ago. I remember people wailing on here as all the cool new games came out on the console first around that time and the PC ports sucked and didn't well with a keyboard and mouse.
And Linux only has monospace fonts. Ordinary people don't like that; they want variably spaced fonts.
Still issues 10 years on... (Score:2, Interesting)
The real problem is that each time you upgrade:
If ALL of these were fixed, and the settings were all in one place called settings, and not in "Gnome tweeks", "software centre", "systems administration", "gay tweeking place", and "Other places carefully hidden so you won't find them" Linux w
A question that pops up is "Did the printing stop working because of printer driver issues, or was it a problem caused by another breakage (a network printer not working due to wifi stoping to work is not really a printing problem). the issue of wifi suddenly breaking is rather more serious as. in quite a few cases, this stops the user from getting subsequent updates.
Ok I might attack this as a geek, 99% of users probably would not care why the printer broke, but I suspect that if it was because of wifi, th
Unlikely (Score:2)
I find that unlikely. Linux will se more adoption, though, I guess.
I'm also slightly amused when that kind of think comes from Gnome blogs. Is Schalller an actual Gnome dev?
think
I meant "thing", honest!
Considering the Desktop is dead. NO is the answer (Score:5, Insightful)
Linux desktop may very well become the only desktop in the future. Not because it won. It's because the other desktops died.
The only real use for a desktop now is for business use. Personal use of desktops is crashing. Mobile devices have effectively taken over personal use.
The browser has taken over as the OS on desktops. The applications are provided mostly by website interfaces. I have desktop machines that no longer have office suites installed, or graphical manipulation programs.
We will still see beefed up machines. But only for the purpose of running online application via the browser.
Personally I run Linux on basically every device attached to a monitor or TV as well as all my server gear. I have token windows and apple devices / vm's. But even a Linux fan boy like myself knows Linux desktop will never have it's big year. Simply because the desktop is dead.
Well at peak Steam has 14 million concurrent users, 33 million active daily and 67 million active monthly. Plus every non-Steam game like Overwatch, Destiny, various MMORPGs, old games that don't register anywhere etc. that may or may not overlap. That's a non-trivial user segment that's not going away any time soon. I'm sure there's quite a few other use cases too, you say you don't need graphical manipulation tools but I really don't see photographers working with 50MB RAWs online in the near future. Mayb
Linux desktop may very well become the only desktop in the future. Not because it won. It's because the other desktops died.
The only real use for a desktop now is for business use. Personal use of desktops is crashing. Mobile devices have effectively taken over personal use.
The browser has taken over as the OS on desktops. The applications are provided mostly by website interfaces. I have desktop machines that no longer have office suites installed, or graphical manipulation programs.
We will still see beefed up machines. But only for the purpose of running online application via the browser.
Personally I run Linux on basically every device attached to a monitor or TV as well as all my server gear. I have token windows and apple devices / vm's. But even a Linux fan boy like myself knows Linux desktop will never have it's big year. Simply because the desktop is dead.
I predict that Linux will become the sole unchallenged hegemon of the desktop the same year that broccoli flavoured ice cream overtakes chocolate in popularity.
Re:Considering the Desktop is dead. NO is the answ (Score:5, Insightful)
You're forgetting a few other categories: gaming and creators. Smartphone or tablets really aren't a good substitute for these, as you really can't do equivalent things. The desktop PC is "dead" in the same way pickup trucks or full sized vans are "dead". Just because a typical consumer doesn't need one doesn't mean there isn't still a significant market, and a valid reason for that market to exist.
PC sales will bottom out as they find their niche (work, gaming, creators), and then stabilize. At the moment, we're seeing a massive slowdown in the PC market for three reasons. First, obviously, smartphones, tablets, and notebooks are the large-scale market consumer devices of choice these days. Second, the PC market is largely saturated. And third, even for those of us to need PCs, those PCs are actually lasting FAR longer than they used to now that we've hit a "fast enough" hardware threshold.
For power users "Fast enough" is not the reason people are not upgrading, I used to do a 3 year replacement cycle and each time get a machine at least twice as fast as my previous one. My current machine is well over five years old and other than for tasks that can take advantage of a large number of cores any upgrade will get me around a 50% performance increase, which makes its just not worth it.
It's true that speeds aren't increasing nearly as fast as they used to, which reduces motivation to upgrade. However, for most typical use, even an older PC like mine is has more than enough power for day to day use. My primary development machine is eight years old, which is sort of astonishing to me. It feels just as snappy today as when it was brand new. Even if a new machine was five times faster, I can't imagine how it would make me significantly more productive. CPU speed or lack of memory is sim
I'm at a different machine right now, but mine is an i7 or i9, 8 cores at 3.something G. Even throttled back below 2G due to heat issues[1] it rarely slows down and if it does it's usually IO bound[2] - even running SAP. Exception is transcoding videos, but even then it can do four in parallel easily.
[1] Stock Intel coolers wank cats for a hobby. January sales coming soon...
[2] OS is on an SSD already. I suppose I could get some extra disks in a RAID if it gets really bad.
This means that desktops are going to be more expensive, doesn't it?
The only real use for a desktop now is for business use.
You say this as if this is some tiny remnant of the PC market rather than the largest portion of it.
Yeah, the "remnant" of the desktop PC market.
Every time I see statements like the OP's I ask "what about the people who use {photoshop/premierepro/equivalents} as their income-producing software?
Laptops and tablets don't do large-scale video rendering.
Browsers don't do rendering at all, except perhaps as a limited example of what workatations or render farms can do.
Browsers are internet-dependent - which is great when you've got reliable internet.
And independent musicians and video producers don't use brows
ChromeOS (Linux kernel) has 2x Linux's usage (Score:2)
Just to put this discussion in some perspective:
ChomeOS has a 3.3 % usage share compared to Linux's 1.47. [omgubuntu.co.uk]
Of course (Score:1)
Linux desktop (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem, is that Linux appeals to people who are computer enthusiasts-- people who LOVE computers, because they are simply amazing things, and they want to get the most out of that purchase.
Most people are not like that. They want a computer to do a very short list of things, and want one that will never slow down, break, or get infected with something. For most people, that thing is "I need the internet, facebook, and stuff for work/school." The less they have to actually know about computers, or how computers work (EG, the more "Magic box" like they are) the happier these people are.
Linux dares to expose its internals, and worse yet, DEMANDS that you learn about how it works underneath in order to use it effectively. That is why it has never, and likely will never, take off as a mainstream desktop.
Apple and Microsoft have created the "Shiny plastic experience", and people love it. Linux might as well say "Batteries not included, setup time 6 hours, major assembly required" on the box.
Asking why Linux is not a mainstream desktop environment is like asking why McCalls clothing patterns are not the dominant source of apparel in the market. Sure, you can customize the clothing however you want, and you can modify the patterns to your hearts content--- But dammit, you gotta get the cloth, cut it, sew it together, and all that shit. Why bother when you just want a fashionable new sport top, eh? People would rather spend the money on something somebody else already put together-- VIOLA-- OSX and pals. Shiny plastic. No work.
Linux needs to stop chasing this fantasy where everyone stops being lazy gits and becomes excited computer enthusiasts. They need to understand that they are a niche market, and do that niche very well. Last I checked, that was the Unix philosophy anyway.
For this reason I am opposed to the efforts of Poettering and Pals. Dont dumb down Linux for the masses. There are plenty of shiny plastic offerings out there. There aren't a lot of highly mature offerings for enthusiasts.
I agree.
The whole making Linux supposedly desktop ready for some mythical average user is dreadful. Firstly it's doomed to failure. Second, it's making it worse for people who actually like Linux in a variety of ways.
Pursuing this route will make it suitable for no one, rather than amazing for a relatively small niche. For example, many applications especially gnome ones do not respect the current working directory if you start them from a terminal.
"Normal" users don't use the terminal so don't care, but ho
Other thing though, Linux setup has for awfully easy. I did a n Ubuntu install on a new ThinkPad two days ago. The base install took minutes and was trivial (boot from usb, set new password, done). The subsequent setup was easy too (a bunch of extra packages and a ppa or two).
This; Windows only appears easy because it comes preinstalled, but it's no fun if you need to reinstall it from scratch. The LiveUSB aspect is also nice to give some idea of Linux to people without any permanent installation. Of course, you need to remind them that it will be faster and more capable after a proper install. My gf has been constantly amazed by the "just works" nature of Mint I installed for her, compared to the usual Windows nightmares.
Then again, I don't use Mint myself, and I like the va
Don't just single out systemd. They're actively trying to bugger up the DEs too.
No (Score:2)
It will be the year of the Artificial Intelligence doing all those 'desktop' jobs on a server somewhere in the sticks.
Web on desktop (Score:2)
It's OK people, we're already popular. (Score:3)
"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didnâ(TM)t stop to think if they should"
I like most of where Linux has gone since the mid 90s when I started using it, but I was never looking for a Windows replacement and I abhor the dumbing down and obfuscation of major components (systemd, for example) in the name of 'MORE USERS OMG!!!'.
It's okay if everyone doesn't know how to use a tool. Imagine if a nail gun were dumbed down so far that nobody could possibly hurt themselves with it, and it were accessible to everyone. It would be a nail gun in name only. This is how you get things like the iPhone.
I've never understood the push to be accepted by everybody, isn't it enough to be the most popular OS in the world? (Android, TVs, servers, IoT, etc)
I disagree with you on one part of systemd... (Score:2)
I abhor the dumbing down and obfuscation of major components (systemd, for example) in the name of 'MORE USERS OMG!!!'.
systemd is about controlling linux distributions, NOT about dumbing down linux. I have been using it exclusively since the late 90s, and it doesn't make things easier. It makes them harder and less simple. I've used lots of distros, and settled on Mint XFCE. I was quite content with it until systemd came around. Now I can't cleanly shutdown my machine, ever. It hangs for minutes at a time. Try explaining THAT to the average user. If it just worked, then there could be an argument for dumbing it down
Not one reason, but 1 root cause (Score:2)
Many years ago I worked for a computer manufacturer. We wanted an industry-leading product ported to our range(s) of machines. We worked hard with the software company and they required that for maintenance purposes, we had to supply 1 model of each computer that their software products would be sold for. They had a large room fu
I hope not (Score:1)
If the "breakthrough" ever happens, Linux will be ruled by the one great unifying system services interface that does everything I don't need or already have something else for, because that's what the "big names" think of as compatibility. I mean systemd of course, or "Central Services" for those who watched Brazil. The result would be a limitation in choices (of desktops e.g.) and an increase in well-hidden complexity, causing security problems. That would be ok for non-technical users, because they don't
Higher overall Linux-based reliance (Score:2)
Microsoft Exchange (Score:3)
you cannot drop a Linux desktop into a corporate environment (this usually means a Microsoft environment) and have it just work. This is the biggest problem. Unlike the readership here most people cannot care less about computers and don't want to work hard to understand them. They have to use a MS Windows machine at work and so will have the same at home - learning something else is just too hard & boring.
Yes you can have *nix on the desktop, I have only run *nix on my desktops for 25+ years, but I am self employed so I run what I want, I do not need to interact with lots of other people within my company. I am also a techie: I have the interest & motivation to do this. But getting millions of individual Linux desktops will not result in 'the year of Linux desktop', for that the corporate environment must be cracked.
A fully open source 100% replacement for the MS server environment would also help a lot. Yes: you can easily replace a lot of it, but the server components are just that, islands that are not joined up. Email to most people includes group-ware (calendering, etc), people do not want to have to separate the 2: they want to just continue the way that they are. The SME (Small and medium-sized enterprises) sector would be most likely to move first if such a FLOSS solution was available and easy to install/maintain.
The SME sector is also able to do its thing without attracting Microsoft's big we-play-dirty marketing guns: think Munich.
However: much software also seen as essential in a corporate environment only runs on MS Windows - eg accounting software. Vendors would only consider porting to Linux if there was a large market - it is much easier from their perspective to just require a MS Windows machine to run their software. Very much chicken and eggs.
Can this be done ? Yes: but it needs the likes of Red Hat to make this happen. Those who work on the individual components (eg Exim/Postfix) have little interest in doing this - they are focussed on making good MTAs (in this example). Work to stitch them together needs to be done by a software integrator - which is exactly what Red Hat is.
Red Hat has the money & technical ability to do this; once done it also has plenty of corporate customers, a few of which might try it as early adopters
... and when it works others will follow.
Summary: what is needed is 100% client & server interoperability in the server environment. This is what Red Hat needs to achieve.
Exchange not so much as this is moving to Office 365 these days. But Active Directory is the big elephant in the room that SCCM and MDM still haven't caught up with through the nightmare of BYOD causes to a now insecure corporate network.
Citrix does have some solutions to host win32 apps via a session on any device but DAMN is a horrible and very difficult product to configure and administrate.
Does anyone really care anymore ? (Score:2)
Jesus AGAIN! (Score:2)
Look Linux is not going to take off on the desktop! We hard about this for year after year after year after year since I have been on here back in 1998. 19 years have gone by and I am still waiting.
We got into computers because they were new, trendy, hip, and were cool and could make some money using them. Linux appeal for me was it was more stable than DOS based Windows 98 and had a TON of stuff that you didn't have to pay $$$$ for
Guess what? It ain't the 20th century anymore. Computers are not cool. Phone
Ten years later (Score:2)
I've done quite a lot of non-profit sector work in the UK, recently, as I'm semi-retired. One of the other big 'blockers' is clearly Access, people love it and it's easy. The other is brand recognition. For example, we built a computer suite for older people with Linux Mint, they were fine because they hadn't absorbed all the spin about the vari
For me, 2017 already was... (Score:2)
... and 2018 will be another year of Linux, on both the server and the desktop, after finally moving away from OS/2 aka eComStation (even though a new, refreshed version named ArcaOS has just been released) which still ran on one server and after the final decision that I'll refuse to move to any Windows version higher than 7 on my desktop.
Yes, I'm keeping a few Windows applications installed in Wine (e.g. Adobe Digital Editions and Amazon Kindle so I can still buy and read DRM-protected e-books, now that m
Gnome Just Isn't Good Enough (Score:3)
Where Unix desktops like CDE were used before they have long since moved to Linux. Those developing server software for Linux as a platform many will be on a Linux desktop of some description, and this will have accounted for some of the increase in usage and interest, but a Linux desktop to replace Windows, the Mac or even Android? Nope.
No? (Score:2)
Linux will have the same problems as before: installing 3rd-party software will still be next to impossible unless it has been specially blessed by a "package maintainer". Despite its many flaws, this is one area that Windows managed to democratize (accidentally, and to Microsofts obvous chagrin): everyone can write software for Windows, and that software will run on every Windows OS. Compare that to Linux: I'd like to use GPIB drivers (yes, it's a specialist thing) but it is only available for Red Hat. But
Meh... (Score:3)
For instance maybe ChromeOS evolves into a more full fledged operating system as it grows in popularity and thus ends up being the Linux on the Desktop end game?
Meh, I've never really liked this way of thinking. What does Linux represent to you? To me it represents a culture of freedom to tinker, exploration, and self-development. None of those are compatible with ChromeOS. At that point, all we're really caring about is the label, that we can technically call what's underneath "Linux", and that's not really productive. At least with OS X, you can tap into those things, even if it's difficult and unwieldy (I got my start on OS X 10.6).
Or maybe, as far as you know, I am that neglected IRC bot, after years of neural networking...
Linux can't be a desktop OS until... (Score:2)
... someone like AMD or Intel operating systems an application you can switch to without rebooting the machine. The reality is I've had the idea that the only possible way Linux will gain ground is if you can run multiple OS's at the same time the same way we run applications at the same time. It has to be as easy as switching apps on a windows 8 taskbar. That would require a company like AMD to build it into the hardware/bios. So that you could run windows 7/10 side by side with Linux. Until running a
Kinda already there? (Score:1)
Non question. (Score:1)
Linux GUIs never been close to overtake windows. The objective is to provide the alternative.
For many years there were no decent games in Linux. Now Steam releases most games for all Isso.
Linux Desktop will never die. Because it's free to use, free to alter and free to maintain.
Why the obsession with the desktop? (Score:2)
Do you really want to be the first choice of all the grannies who just want to see pictures of their grandkids?
Or the soccer moms who are buying the desktops for grandma to see pictures of the grandkids?
The success of Linux and the Linux Desktop is not measured in how many soccer moms are using it.
2018: The if NO desktop (Score:2)
Gets asked every year (Score:3)
I do enjoy using desktop Linux on my 35$ Pi. As capable as a big PC for light office work and web use.
No... (Score:1)
The problem was, is, and remains GTK (Score:2)
Had GNUStep been used for GNOME (it was the GNU project's official toolkit in 1996) and the work put in to complete it:
1) Linux vendors' resources wouldn't have been wasted in all the work of developing three major versions of GTK plus Bonobo, rather than delivering a better user experience.
2) The API instability for application developers caused by the three major versions wouldn't have happened.
3) The Apple resurgence would have helped by creating a bunch of desktop software reasonably practical to move t
Fighting the wrong fight.. (Score:2)
Shit GUI (Score:2)
ESR said this in 2002! (Score:2)
https://linux.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
Enough already! Let this idea just die. There will never be a year of Linux desktop unless a company like Google or Microsoft decides to bring "accessible to masses" Linux desktop.