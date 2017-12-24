Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


FSF Adds PureOS To List of Endorsed GNU/Linux Distributions (fsf.org) 41

Long-time Slashdot reader donaldrobertson writes: The Free Software Foundation on Thursday announced PureOS as an endorsed GNU/Linux distro. PureOS is an operating system focused on privacy, security and ease of use. Endorsement means the system meets the FSF's Free System Distribution Guidelines by providing and promoting only free software, with a dedication to making sure the system always remains free.

  • Promoting? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I understand the Free Software Foundation's focus. I understand their principled stand on free software.
    But it's very easy to run a mainstream GNU/Linux distribution with only free software; these endorsements seem to imply that Debian and other normal distros are non-free.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Debian project maintains a list of non-free software titles that users are able to install onto their Debian system. This is unacceptable to the FSF. It doesn't matter that the non-free titles in question are cleanly segregated from the rest of Debian, the fact of the matter is that the Debian project is endorsing these non-free software titles. In order to get the FSF's approval for the recommendations, the Debian project would have to completely disavow maintaining the list of titles and they should n

  • FSF needs to take a stand against systemd. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The FSF needs to take a stand against systemd, and any GNU/Linux distros that use it. Systemd is, in my view, essentially a form of proprietary software, even if the source happens to be publicly accessible. It's a product created by and directed by corporate software developers, from what I can see, rather than being a community effort. In fact, much of the GNU/Linux user community wants nothing to do with it. Systemd has caused severe problems for many of us. We can't trust newer versions of the major GNU

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If you ask Stallman, he doesn't consider Systemd to be proprietary software because the source is available and is also licensed with a free software license. Simply put, he doesn't care about Systemd's technical matters and is amoral to the fact that that it is directed by corporate software interests by virtue of the licensing terms of Systemd.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Well said.

  • security? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tero ( 39203 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @10:01AM (#55800215)

    So yet another random distribution that is telling us it's taking OSS security seriously... and then promptly goes on to confuse privacy and security.

    So does anyone know how they're going to do the "security" part of it? Do they pay people to audit code? Is it hardened from the start? Do they compile grsecurity in?

    I checked their website - not a word about any security features, but plenty of privacy touting.

    • This is not really a "random distribution".
      It's really debian with some small customizations.

      The company behind it makes secure FOSS laptops (and soon phone).

      Check out https://puri.sm/ [puri.sm]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      By default, it has Apparmor enabled, but I don't if its in enforcement or reporting mode. Other than that, I don't think it has much more hardening that what Debian already supplies.

  • " focused on privacy, security and ease of use" - oh, nice.
    I got the latest ISO, fired up VirtualBOX, created a new "Other Linux x64" machine, mounted the ISO and started it up in live mode.
    Got this:
    https://imgur.com/lzRMgga [imgur.com]

    I'm sorry but if the bloody thing doesn't even manage to start in live mode, then "ease of use" isn't really a feature, is it?

    Installing it on a virtual HDD worked though, so I'll play with it but already found out that sound doesn't work - there's no audio output.

