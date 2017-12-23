Fleeing Google's Apps and iOS, Mandrake Linux Creator Launches 'eelo' Project (hackernoon.com) 87
Open-source veteran Gaël Duval created Mandrake Linux in 1998. But in a new essay, he writes that "I realized that I had become lazy. Not only wasn't I using Linux anymore as my main operating system, but I was using a proprietary OS on my smartphone. And I was using Google more and more."
Long-time Slashdot reader nuand999 writes: He's creating a non-profit project called eelo.io that's going to release a "privacy-friendly" smartphone OS and associated web-services... eelo is going to be forked fromLineageOS, and will ship with the existing open source bricks put together into a consistent and privacy-enhanced, yet desirable, smartphone OS + web-services. A crowdfunding campaign has just started on Kickstarter to fuel early developments.
"iOS is proprietary and I prefer Open Source Software," Gaël writes on Hacker Noon, while also adding that "like millions of others, I'VE BECOME A PRODUCT OF GOOGLE... I'm not happy because Google has become too big and is tracking us by catching a lot of information about what we do. They want to know us as much as possible to sell advertising..."
"People are free to do what they want. They can choose to be volunteery slaves. But I do not want this situation for me anymore. I want to reconquer my privacy. My data is MY data. And I want to use Open Source software as much as possible."
Oh boy a kickstarter phone (Score:1)
a fork for forks sake (Score:5, Interesting)
eelo is going to be forked from LineageOS
...and thats where I stopped reading. Lineage is a stable, excellent fork of cyanogen that already supports everything Duval wants. fdroid provides floss apps and adblocking, and even access to Edward Snowdens Guardian repositories for things like secure browsers and newsreaders. As far as web services go, you choose to use them. there are decentralized alternatives to Facebook and Twitter already supported on smartphones tablets and PC. It sounds like this guy is too lazy to look for alternatives.
https://mastodon.social/about [mastodon.social] for open source twitter
https://joindiaspora.com/ [joindiaspora.com] for open source facebook
https://prism-break.org/en/ [prism-break.org] for secure floss alternatives
https://duckduckgo.com/ [duckduckgo.com] for a search that doesnt track
Re:a fork for forks sake (Score:4, Informative)
The guy built mandrake. You have to keep this in mind when making your judgements
:)
Yea and even with this phone, people will still be able to install gapps. I'd be more impressed with the service architecture they plan on making, and actually replacing Google/Amazon services. Right now a lot of people don't want to give up their core apps (Dropbox, Gmaps, FB Messenger, Hangouts). It'd be better if we saw more F-droid/OSS clients that support FB/Hangouts via the libpurple system and that avoid sending excess data to either.
It supports everything he wants except a kickstarter for himself
Any example of a republican being "purged" (whatever that may mean) just for being a republic?
To each his own (Score:1)
I couldn't possibly give a fuck about streaming music. However, I do want GPS navigation; OsmAnd does that for me, all offline.
Yeah. My phone has 432GB of storage with 200GB worth of music stored locally on it. I don't need or want some lame ass streaming music service with shit audio quality and requires a solid signal that doesn't even offer half of the stuff that I want to listen to. I can go hiking, camping, boating and flying with my phone while enjoying music.
Keep it. You deserve it for being an antisocial shut-in.
LineageOS has already been forked.
Apart from f-droid, to do anything terribly useful with Android it relies on Google services. MicroG re-implements those.
https://lineage.microg.org/ [microg.org]
Great, if they can deliver. (Score:3)
It DOES need to work, out of the box. No weird reflashing routines, no kernel/driver issues, none of that janky CyanogenMod stuff. It does need to be compatible with Android apps, for most people. (For me, I'd be OK with using an open-source Telegram client, if the official Android one doesn't work for some reason. What few other apps I use can either be replaced or accessed through a browser.)
Google really is one of the big reasons I'm hesitant to use my smartphone for anything non-trivial. They (and Apple) are two of the reasons I didn't even own one until a couple years ago. I couldn't bear to spend $500+ for that. I'm just sitting here waiting for someone to monetize me.
Re:Great, if they can deliver. (Score:4, Interesting)
I would gladly pay many times that amount to have a phone free from Android/Google. It doesn't need to be modular, it doesn't need a huge-ass screen or an octo-core processor, facial recognition, or fingerprint reading... better, in fact, that it DOESN'T have those things. I don't need them, they compromise privacy, and increase the cost.
Sounds to me like you don't want a smartphone. More like a dumb phone with a browser. Except no "huge-ass" screen or good CPU, so a tiny and slow browser. That.... doesn't sound like a good product for anyone to me.
It DOES need to work, out of the box. No weird reflashing routines, no kernel/driver issues, none of that janky CyanogenMod stuff.
Unfortunately all those clunky, quirky bits is exactly what you get with low volume hardware. Hell, even Apple with their budget can run into "you're holding it wrong" problems.
It does need to be compatible with Android apps, for most people.
Which basically means it must run Android, give or take a few settings. How's that freeing people from Google when Google decides where it's going and you'd have to keep up to stay compatible?
Good news! [apple.com] It's Android/Google free, many times your sub-$100, works out of the box, and is compatible with Telegram.
In seriousness, Apple (and until Win 10, Microsoft) used to at least have an upfront business plan. Here's something, pay me. No need for them to spy, they glot cash up front. Sadly, MS added ads and turned their Os into spyware. Ap
none of that janky CyanogenMod stuff
Longtime Cyanogen/LineageOS user here (4 years and counting), and I've never experienced anything I'd term "janky", care to elaborate?
What people really want... (Score:5, Insightful)
Is something that just WORKS, and they don't have to think about it or pay a lot for it.
That's why Android is so popular, even tied to Google. You buy the phone, and it works. It's a little less 'walled garden' than iOS, which is nice.
Would it be nicer to go to the store and get a completely unfettered phone? Yes. But I'd expect that to come with a lot of end-user requirements that are impractical for the vast majority of people who have trouble with a power button.
Target tablets, target business (Score:1)
Android has long been crap on tablets. Target tablets business use.
1) Fix the lifespan of activities, make a clear 'exit' on them, so the OS knows when they should be removed and when not. Stop unloading apps if the user hasn't exited them.
2) Fix the GUI so that multiple apps run in multiple panes automatically, not twiddling with window size, then launching app into new window.... they should just run the app and it should sort itself out.
Also scroll bars (Score:1)
Also can you fix Android's crappy scroll bars?
You drag a pane up, and the page changes p2,p3,p4,p5....
If your finger is at the right edge, the same 'drag up' action will do something like page20, page19, page 18... in the other direction.
These invisible scroll bars that appear when you operate them are unworkable for large documents. When you first place your finger you don't know where on the invisible bar your finger should be, so the page jumps, so first off it jumps to page 20, or 50 or whatever.
Privacy (Score:2)
There are numerous hardware fixes for that.
Google is scarier than Big Government? (Score:1)
Every time I read about the topic of tracking, companies like Google, facebook, etc. are positioned as the adversary. Everyone is so obsessed with being tracked for advertising purposes. Have we forgotten about the NSA? Snowden? Warrant-less wiretaps? FISA courts? We're all being tracked by forces much darker than that silly Alphabet company. All Google is trying to do is make sure dudes don't see tampon ads. Meanwhile, secret courts can approve tracking your every move, but nobody seems to care. They just
No, lately Google is forcing men to see tampon ads, and saying that they can use them too...
I'm not really worried about the Government. They can already make me disappear whenever they want (they have guys with guns and my home address.) Google/Facebook wants to use ads to manipulate me into doing X. The difference in power from whether G/FB track me or the government is monumental.
To say nothing of the fact that the government can just get all that data from FB/G (for money or under a warrant, or just with threats.) So, protecting from FB/G is protecting from the government.
Just use a different browser, problem solved (Score:2)
Ello? (Score:2)
Eelo? Sounds like Ello... Which has almost the same goals in mind...
People need to stop saying this... (Score:2)
