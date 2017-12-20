Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem (phoronix.com) 33
An anonymous reader writes: Canonical has temporarily pulled the download links for Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" from the Ubuntu website due to ongoing reports of some laptops finding their BIOS corrupted after installing this latest Ubuntu release. The issue is appearing most frequently with Lenovo laptops but there are also reports of issues with other laptop vendors as well. This issue appears to stem from the Intel SPI driver in the 17.10's Linux 4.13 kernel corrupting the BIOS for a select number of laptop motherboards. Canonical is aware of this issue and is planning to disable the Intel SPI drivers in their kernel builds. Canonical's hardware enablement team has already verified this works around the problem, but doesn't provide any benefit if your BIOS is already corrupted.
How the hell have we let what's supposed to be ROM get so fucked up by a simple software upgrade? That, Ain't, Right!
It's been EEPROM for decades. And if you expose an interface for updates, that interface is an exposed risk. Especially in the driver for the SPI bus that actually does the writing.
In this case, at least one person involved was unable to resolve it by replacing the CMOS battery:
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubu... [launchpad.net]
which is to blame Linux or Lenovo? (Score:2)
From the Canonical bug report [launchpad.net]:
At least on Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga, the BIOS seems to monitor the SPI-NOR
write protection bit and if it is flipped to read/write it assumes the
BIOS configuration was changed on next reboot. It then, for unknown
reasons, resets the BIOS settings back to default.
Lenovo need to stop people writing the Bios because otherwise they'd able to remove the crapware Lenovo put in the Bios to stop people removing the crapware they put in the Windows by installing a fresh Windows image.
With an unmodified Lenovo Bios the crapware will be re-installed via Windows Platform Binary Table
https://www.howtogeek.com/2263... [howtogeek.com]
Beginning with Windows 8, a PC manufacturer can embed a program - a Windows
.exe file, essentially - in the PC's UEFI firmware. This is stored in the "Windows Platform Binary Table" (WPBT) section of the UEFI firmware. Whenever Windows boots, it looks at the UEFI firmware for this program, copies it from the firmware to the operating system drive, and runs it. Windows itself provides no way to stop this from happening. If the manufacturer's UEFI firmware offers it up, Windows will run it without question.
Were it not for this Bios resetting feature - a ludicrously determined user could do the following
1) Remove Windows
2) Use some other OS to dump the Bios out
3) Hack
Interestingly enough Win10 1709 did this (Score:4, Interesting)
I have a Lenovo Yoga which I dual boot with Linux Mint Sarah and just after I installed 1709 Fall Creators Update the fingerprint reader stopped working. I gave up trying to remedy it and reset Windows, but that didn't fix it.
I then realised that it wasn't shutting down properly either. ACPI shutdown in both OSs would leave it halted but powered on, so the only way to restart was to hold the power button to kill it, and then switch on.
I finally checked the warranty and saw it was 14 months old so took it apart, removed the battery and motherboard battery, left it for an hour, powered it on, flattened the partition table an reinstalled. Works perfectly again, but after a huge amount of time wasted.
So, it's either a coincidence, or there's something modern OSs are trying to do which screw up BIOSs.
Maybe, but I was pretty lax about keeping Linux up to date, and hadn't used it a great deal so the configuration was unlikely to have changed recently.
It's probably the way the fingerprint reader integrated with Windows logon. The upgrade from 7 to 10 outright broke several laptops in a way that required a format/reinstall due to completely corrupting the login system to the point where neither using a password nor a password reset solved anything.
Oh yes, and along with it not powering down, it would also take about 35 seconds from lights on to STARTING the POST check. Multiple bios reload defaults also had no effect. Just the "Kill the power" option.
OS-level Updates (Score:3)
These days, "BIOS-level" upgrades ARE "OS-level" upgrades. UEFI even has its own shell.
Case in point:
I recently purchased a Dell PowerEdge server to run VMware's ESXi hypervisor. Before installing ESXi, I wanted to update the BIOS to the most current version. On Dell's site, I could not a "BIOS-level" update package, only "OS-level" ones. I talked to Dell, and to my surprise, the answer was to run their Windows executable from the BIOS shell.
Isn't wonderful (Score:3)
That we have moved from simple reliable BIOS systems that provided a little boot code to get the system going on a ROM, to an advanced re-programable system so that software BUGs can now brick your PC!
Progress!
That happened over 20 years ago. Time to get over it.