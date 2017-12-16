Why Linux HDCP Isn't the End of the World (collabora.com) 33
"There is no reason for the open-source community to worry..." writes Daniel Stone, who heads the graphics team at open-source consultancy Collabora. mfilion quotes Collabora.com: Recently, Sean Paul from Google's ChromeOS team, submitted a patch series to enable HDCP support for the Intel display driver. HDCP is used to encrypt content over HDMI and DisplayPort links, which can only be decoded by trusted devices... However, if you already run your own code on a free device, HDCP is an irrelevance and does not reduce freedom in any way....
HDCP support is implemented almost entirely in the hardware. Rather than adding a mandatory encryption layer for content, the HDCP kernel support is dormant unless userspace explicitly requests an encrypted link. It then attempts to enable encryption in the hardware and informs userspace of the result. So there's the first out: if you don't want to use HDCP, then don't enable it! The kernel doesn't force anything on an unwilling userspace.... HDCP is only downstream facing: it allows your computer to trust that the device it has been plugged into is trusted by the HDCP certification authority, and nothing more. It does not reduce user freedom, or impose any additional limitations on device usage.
When Game of Thrones gets interrupted in the middle because the HDCP checks fail, it takes away my freedom!
Copy protection almost always comes at a cost to usability.
It also affects your ability to trust your system. When there is unauditable code, you have no idea of its malicious or poorly written. Thatâ(TM)s the problem. There are going to be asshats on here who say no one does code review anyway, but that isnâ(TM)t the point. The point is you become no longer free to even if you wanted to. In this day and age of all the software bugs, bad implementations and massive data breaches and hacks, how on earth is closed-source client-side code or hardware still a
The same way we can’t really trust Slashdot since they don’t seem to be able to fix simple character encoding problems.
How long until this implemented by default in systemd and you can't turn it off without ripping the guts out of your system?
Well said - of course what tipped me off was the name "Secure boot" - I immediately figured it was for the opposite purpose..
Benefits for the user (Score:2)
Except when Firefox, Chrome and the rest of willing hollywood goon start "requesting" that you enable hdcp, or else no html5 video? How long will it take until the shuttleworth (you know, the guy with the spine of a jellyfish in sulfuric acid) enables it by default (and ms remands the same for secure boot shif signature)?
How stupid do you think we are?
Linux should support things that work (Score:3)
DRM does not work. If you doubt this, name for me one piece of copyrighted material HDCP is intended protect that is not already available for piracy online. This cannot be done, therefore, anything I could watch if HDCP is supported, I can already watch without it. So if there's no value-add for the user, and no value-add for the media companies, and it contradicts the open nature which has made Linux so successful in the first place, why should it be included?
your country's police might kick in your door for downloading pirated content
So if there's no value-add (...) for the media companies
Takes a bit longer to crack, and pirating become less trivial / useful so it does deter a few users on the margin therefore the value isn't exactly zero.
xbox games? Are those cracked, these days?
"It does not reduce user freedom, or impose any additional limitations on device usage."
Yeah, it just allows others to do so, and doesn't even provide any beneficial functionality in return. Go figure.
