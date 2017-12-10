Does Systemd Makes Linux Complex, Error-Prone, and Unstable? (ungleich.ch) 13
"Systemd developers split the community over a tiny detail that decreases stability significantly and increases complexity for not much real value." So argues Nico Schottelius, talking about his experiences as the CEO of a Swiss company providing VM hosting, datacenters, and high-speed fiber internet. Long-time Slashdot reader walterbyrd quotes Nico's essay: While I am writing here in flowery words, the reason to use Devuan is hard calculated costs. We are a small team at ungleich and we simply don't have the time to fix problems caused by systemd on a daily basis. This is even without calculating the security risks that come with systemd. Our objective is to create a great, easy-to-use platform for VM hosting, not to walk a tightrope...
[W]hat the Devuan developers are doing is creating stability. Think about it not in a few repeating systemd bugs or about the insecurity caused by a huge, monolithic piece of software running with root privileges. Why do people favor Linux on servers over Windows? It is very easy: people don't use Windows, because it is too complex, too error prone and not suitable as a stable basis. Read it again. This is exactly what systemd introduces into Linux: error prone complexity and instability. With systemd the main advantage to using Linux is obsolete.
The essay argues that while Devuan foisted another choice into the community, "it is not their fault. Creating Devuan is simply a counteraction to ensure Linux stays stable. which is of high importance for a lot of people."
Oh my! I'm going to hang back, make some popcorn, step into some Tyvek coveralls, grab a hard-hat and safety goggles and enjoy the show!
LOL, I was going to say almost the exact same thing. Save me a seat if you would, I'll be along in a minute with some extra beers and a splatter-shield.
A big ol ball? My init.d was about 13 scripts big which were readable and editable. Ever tried to edit systemd files? Depending on systemd version you have to create overrides, modify symlinks or edit systemd files straight up which can be in about 5 different locations and on top of that, systemd can have overrides on any changes either with an update or just inherited.
Systemd makes every system into a dependency mess.
Remove/fail a hard drive and your system will boot into single user mode, not even remote access will be available so you better be near the machine just because it was in fstab and apparently everything in fstab is a hard dependency on systemd.
So the short answer is: Yes, systemd makes things unnecessarily complex with little benefit.
That matches my experience - losing a lot of time trying to figure out why things don't work. The improved boot time is lost several times over.
Problems with Linux that should have been solved (Score:5, Insightful)
Here's a list of actual problems that should have been solved instead of introducing the nightmare of systemd upon the Linux (Debian specifically) world:
- Forceful, unconditional kernel operations. When I say "unmount this filesystem," I'm not asking a question. When I say "terminate this process," I expect the process to be removed from memory and the runqueue, regardless of consequences.
- When I say "reboot" I mean "reboot." Hangs are not okay, ever.
- Actual, real soft NFS failures. Do not hang during boot for any reason unless that share is marked hard,nointr. Do not hang during shutdown/reboot, either.
- Enforce GPL-standard syntax on new incoming utilities. If you want into the package tree, use a GNU parsing library and use it correctly. Perhaps a standardized syntax wrapper available for package maintainers.
- Bolt simple parallelization, triggers and flow control onto init/rc.
- Drop this selinux shit. It's too complicated and causes more problems than it solves. Vulnerabilities come from bad code, not a lack of complex call ACLs. Security is a process, not a feature.
- Standardize and fix bluetooth support ffs.
My $0.02, as a 25-year Linux admin.
yet another rant with zero details.... "all the problems caused by systemd" and yet not a single one listed.
