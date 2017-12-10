Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Debian Open Source Linux

Does Systemd Makes Linux Complex, Error-Prone, and Unstable? (ungleich.ch) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the init-for-the-money dept.
"Systemd developers split the community over a tiny detail that decreases stability significantly and increases complexity for not much real value." So argues Nico Schottelius, talking about his experiences as the CEO of a Swiss company providing VM hosting, datacenters, and high-speed fiber internet. Long-time Slashdot reader walterbyrd quotes Nico's essay: While I am writing here in flowery words, the reason to use Devuan is hard calculated costs. We are a small team at ungleich and we simply don't have the time to fix problems caused by systemd on a daily basis. This is even without calculating the security risks that come with systemd. Our objective is to create a great, easy-to-use platform for VM hosting, not to walk a tightrope...

[W]hat the Devuan developers are doing is creating stability. Think about it not in a few repeating systemd bugs or about the insecurity caused by a huge, monolithic piece of software running with root privileges. Why do people favor Linux on servers over Windows? It is very easy: people don't use Windows, because it is too complex, too error prone and not suitable as a stable basis. Read it again. This is exactly what systemd introduces into Linux: error prone complexity and instability. With systemd the main advantage to using Linux is obsolete.
The essay argues that while Devuan foisted another choice into the community, "it is not their fault. Creating Devuan is simply a counteraction to ensure Linux stays stable. which is of high importance for a lot of people."

Does Systemd Makes Linux Complex, Error-Prone, and Unstable? More | Reply

Does Systemd Makes Linux Complex, Error-Prone, and Unstable?

Comments Filter:

  • Oh my! I'm going to hang back, make some popcorn, step into some Tyvek coveralls, grab a hard-hat and safety goggles and enjoy the show!

    • Oh my! I'm going to hang back, make some popcorn, step into some Tyvek coveralls, grab a hard-hat and safety goggles and enjoy the show!

      LOL, I was going to say almost the exact same thing. Save me a seat if you would, I'll be along in a minute with some extra beers and a splatter-shield.

  • The BSDâ(TM)s and Illumos. There is no reason to use the tire fire that is Linux. You have options!

  • Problems with Linux that should have been solved (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nightfire-unique ( 253895 ) on Sunday December 10, 2017 @11:45PM (#55713823)

    Here's a list of actual problems that should have been solved instead of introducing the nightmare of systemd upon the Linux (Debian specifically) world:

    - Forceful, unconditional kernel operations. When I say "unmount this filesystem," I'm not asking a question. When I say "terminate this process," I expect the process to be removed from memory and the runqueue, regardless of consequences.
    - When I say "reboot" I mean "reboot." Hangs are not okay, ever.
    - Actual, real soft NFS failures. Do not hang during boot for any reason unless that share is marked hard,nointr. Do not hang during shutdown/reboot, either.
    - Enforce GPL-standard syntax on new incoming utilities. If you want into the package tree, use a GNU parsing library and use it correctly. Perhaps a standardized syntax wrapper available for package maintainers.
    - Bolt simple parallelization, triggers and flow control onto init/rc.
    - Drop this selinux shit. It's too complicated and causes more problems than it solves. Vulnerabilities come from bad code, not a lack of complex call ACLs. Security is a process, not a feature.
    - Standardize and fix bluetooth support ffs.

    My $0.02, as a 25-year Linux admin.

  • What a load of twaddle.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    yet another rant with zero details.... "all the problems caused by systemd" and yet not a single one listed.

  • Security services (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Sunday December 10, 2017 @11:48PM (#55713835) Journal
    How are they going to get in and stay in if admins have real logs and can detect persistence?

Slashdot Top Deals

"Show me a good loser, and I'll show you a loser." -- Vince Lombardi, football coach

Close