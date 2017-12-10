Does Systemd Makes Linux Complex, Error-Prone, and Unstable? (ungleich.ch) 215
"Systemd developers split the community over a tiny detail that decreases stability significantly and increases complexity for not much real value." So argues Nico Schottelius, talking about his experiences as the CEO of a Swiss company providing VM hosting, datacenters, and high-speed fiber internet. Long-time Slashdot reader walterbyrd quotes Nico's essay: While I am writing here in flowery words, the reason to use Devuan is hard calculated costs. We are a small team at ungleich and we simply don't have the time to fix problems caused by systemd on a daily basis. This is even without calculating the security risks that come with systemd. Our objective is to create a great, easy-to-use platform for VM hosting, not to walk a tightrope...
[W]hat the Devuan developers are doing is creating stability. Think about it not in a few repeating systemd bugs or about the insecurity caused by a huge, monolithic piece of software running with root privileges. Why do people favor Linux on servers over Windows? It is very easy: people don't use Windows, because it is too complex, too error prone and not suitable as a stable basis. Read it again. This is exactly what systemd introduces into Linux: error prone complexity and instability. With systemd the main advantage to using Linux is obsolete.
The essay argues that while Devuan foisted another choice into the community, "it is not their fault. Creating Devuan is simply a counteraction to ensure Linux stays stable. which is of high importance for a lot of people."
Oh my! I'm going to hang back, make some popcorn, step into some Tyvek coveralls, grab a hard-hat and safety goggles and enjoy the show!
Oh my! I'm going to hang back, make some popcorn, step into some Tyvek coveralls, grab a hard-hat and safety goggles and enjoy the show!
LOL, I was going to say almost the exact same thing. Save me a seat if you would, I'll be along in a minute with some extra beers and a splatter-shield.
This is going to be epic....
Don't blame on systemd which can be sufficiently explained with being an

/. editor.
/. editor.
systemd turned me into a newt!
Nope, he his now stuck with using tail movements to text.
Systemd is nothing but a thinly-veiled plot by Vladimir Putin and Beyonce to import illegal German Nazi immigrants over the border from Mexico who will then corner the market in kimchi and implement Sharia law!!!
Technology doesn't hold still.
Doesn't mean that just because a technology is new it's automatically a good idea, great-grandpa.
Love, a NetBSD-on-everything millenial who'd pick Slackware if forced to use Linux
Well you know lucky for you there is... (Score:5, Insightful)
Illumos seems to be rather niche.
The problem I have with the BSDs is that I can't test them out, because they can't handle ext4 filesystems in read/write mode, so I'd have to commit to a switch before testing how it worked. Sorry, not going to happen. I understand that if I'd started with a BSD based system the same problem would exist in the other direction, but that's not what happened.
It's really too bad. The first Unix I ever used was a SysV on an Altos minicomputer, a generic AT&T Unix. I rathe
Re:Well you know lucky for you there is... (Score:4, Informative)
moving to BSD is done like this:
Estimated total time 90 minutes (OpenBSD), unless you are still using a 32 bit machine on 811g*. Do not restore
/etc and /var in place, but somewhere else (like /home/restore) and migrate the settings as you find you need them.
Once its working, delete the
/home/restore subtree.
There should not be anything that is file system dependent anyway unless you are deeply into file system development.
+ Install from floppies is no longer recommended, and installing over the net will take a while if you have not done it before
* A 32 bit machine on 811g will probably still perform adequately for some purposes - such as a trial run to see if its as easy as I say.
Problems with Linux that should have been solved (Score:5, Insightful)
Here's a list of actual problems that should have been solved instead of introducing the nightmare of systemd upon the Linux (Debian specifically) world:
- Forceful, unconditional kernel operations. When I say "unmount this filesystem," I'm not asking a question. When I say "terminate this process," I expect the process to be removed from memory and the runqueue, regardless of consequences.
- When I say "reboot" I mean "reboot." Hangs are not okay, ever.
- Actual, real soft NFS failures. Do not hang during boot for any reason unless that share is marked hard,nointr. Do not hang during shutdown/reboot, either.
- Enforce GPL-standard syntax on new incoming utilities. If you want into the package tree, use a GNU parsing library and use it correctly. Perhaps a standardized syntax wrapper available for package maintainers.
- Bolt simple parallelization, triggers and flow control onto init/rc.
- Drop this selinux shit. It's too complicated and causes more problems than it solves. Vulnerabilities come from bad code, not a lack of complex call ACLs. Security is a process, not a feature.
- Standardize and fix bluetooth support ffs.
My $0.02, as a 25-year Linux admin.
- Drop this selinux shit. It's too complicated and causes more problems than it solves. Vulnerabilities come from bad code, not a lack of complex call ACLs. Security is a process, not a feature.
If you want to disable SELinux then disable SELinux, but not writing "bad code" isn't an option when even OpenSSL get major holes.
As long as people want new features there will either be new security vulnerabilities or software you can't afford and never gets completed. If SELinux adds enough security to be worth your bother then go for it, if not then disable it.
In modern use cases, it's better and simpler to partition with containers instead of SELinux, but even then, once you give them the ability to run code, they can escape from the jail.
Drop this selinux shit. It's too complicated and causes more problems than it solves.
I think the utility called audit2allow summarizes well the immense "value" of selinux.
generate SELinux policy allow/dontaudit rules from logs of denied operations
https://manpages.debian.org/un... [debian.org]
The first time I heard about it I thought it was a prank.
I disagree on SELinux, not because its interface is well-designed (it is not), but because it is needed for some things.
On the rest, I fully agree. And instead, systemd solves things that were already solved and does it badly. The amount of stupidity in that decision is staggering.
Drop this selinux shit. It's too complicated and causes more problems than it solves. Vulnerabilities come from bad code, not a lack of complex call ACLs. Security is a process, not a feature.
It would be really nice to be able to run software without worrying about the amount of damage it could do. Android apps are fairly limited in what they can do, and in the absence of a root exploit, they can't go beyond their stated permissions, and can do nothing whatsoever after they've been uninstalled. I assume we're a long way off from having the right permission granularity and the good UIs for managing them, but this is a model we should at least explore further.
... assume we're a long way off from having the right permission granularity and the good UIs
The problem is much deeper than that, unfortunately. Android apps are nothing at all like whatever passes for 'apps' in the general world of Linux. Running apt-get can play total havok with your system, due to Linux's obsession with complex dependencies and shared libraries. Android apps, iOS app and Mac OSX apps dispense with this nonsense completely, and imagine apps instead as completely self-contained repositories of code. Apt-get can modify your system's startup process in a way that you can't just "u
That stuff is all interface, not core to the execution of a Linux application. Dependencies aren't an issue because permissions are based on the process or user, not the file. (This is still an issue when a daemon is a dependency, or when a file has effective permissions of another user/group, but those are separate cases.) I don't have a complete solution, but modifying
/etc (aside from /etc/$APP_NAME) could be considered a master-level permission, and the package manager would run with rights that don't a
Thank you! Finally someone actually outlines specific issues instead of just complaining.
But I have to say, I'm using Jessie and I have not experienced any of the problems you have cited... When I kill a process, it gets killed. When I reboot or shutdown, it reboots or shuts down. When I mount/unmount something, it gets mounted/unmounted. The other stuff I can't speak to.
Just my $0.02 as well. Not a 25-year Linux admin, I've run my own server for ~5 years, so I didn't have that much experience before the ch
Thank you! Finally someone actually outlines specific issues instead of just complaining.
Well most of the issues he complained about weren't actually related to Systemd.
But I have to say, I'm using Jessie and I have not experienced any of the problems you have cited... When I kill a process, it gets killed. When I reboot or shutdown, it reboots or shuts down. When I mount/unmount something, it gets mounted/unmounted. The other stuff I can't speak to.
Usually no, but it happens [noah.org]
Can I ask, why don't you and other admins/devs like you start to contribute to systemd? Obviously there are huge philosophical differences between the systemd devs and parts of the Linux community, but if people like you never get involved in systemd development because of those issues, can you really expect them to change?
For one thing contributing to a project like that is a massive commitment, but more to the point the poster is fundament
For one thing contributing to a project like that is a massive commitment
Sure, that's totally understandable. But there are people who have enough time to fork entire distros, like Devaun... So while you could make that argument on an individual basis, you can't honestly say that "only the people who like systemd's philosophy have time to contribute to systemd".
but more to the point the poster is fundamentally opposed to the underlying philosophy of Systemd.
That's fair too, but that's life. Sometimes you have to deal with things you are fundamentally opposed to. As long as that's the position someone is going to take, they shouldn't really expect things to change. Again, sel
>To me, the fact that the major distros have adopted systemd is strong evidence that it is probably better
"Better" is a subjective term. Software (and any product really) does not have some absolute measurable utility. It's utility is specific to an audience. The fact that the major distros switch is probably strong evidence that systemd is "better" for distro developers. But the utility it brings them may not apply to all users, or even any particular user.
A big part of the reason people were upset was
To me, the fact that the major distros have adopted systemd is strong evidence that it is probably better.
Raises the question, better for whom? Systemd seems to make some things easier for distro maintainers, at the cost of fucking shit up for users and admins.
That said, Debian's vote on the matter was essentially 50:50, and they're going to keep supporting SysV init. Most distros are descendants of Debian, so there's that. Redhat switched for obvious reasons (having the main systemd developer on their payroll and massively profiting from increased support demands).
With Debian and Redhat removed, what remain
Can I ask, why don't you and other admins/devs like you start to contribute to systemd?
Lennart Poettering has specifically said that he will not accept many important kinds of patches, for example he refuses to merge any patch that improves cross-platform compatibility.
And what's the reason, because people on forums are complaining? Because binary log files break the UNIX philosophy?
Here is my analysis of systemd, spread across multiple posts (links towards the bottom) [slashdot.org]. It's poorly written software (the interfaces are bad, you can read through my links for more explanation), and that will only get worse over time if an effort isn't made to isolate it over time. This is basic system architecture.
Can I ask, why don't you and other admins/devs like you start to contribute to systemd?
Adding more code to something already hugely overweight isn't going to make things better.
I can only think of one kind of contribution that'd be worthwhile: rip out a lot of code. I'm not convinced this sort of contribution would be accepted.
And generally I've much better plans to do with my time instead of joining a project I hate. For instance, my ceiling has this funny dot pattern and I still haven't gotten around to counting all the dots.
code contribution:
/code/systemd
rm -rf
I tried your patch and it's amazing. Please submit a pull request upstream as soon a possible.
Security services (Score:4, Interesting)
faster boot time as well (Score:5, Interesting)
it turns out that, on arm embedded systems at the very least, where context-switching is a little slower and booting off of microsd cards results in amplification of any performance-related issues associated with drive reads/writes when compared to an SSD or HDD, sysvinit easily outperforms systemd for boot times.
I *don't* have any microsd cards and my system isn't embedded, and booting has slowed down since systemd was added anyway. (I can't say it was caused by systemd as other things were updated a the same time.) I'm not convinced that there is any benefit from systemd to a single user on a single system. I *know* there are drawbacks.
My guess it that systemd benefits those administering multiple systems, but I don't do that, so it's only a guess. It sure hasn't improved anything on my systems, though I have
and yet that systemd crap is in yocto...reducing it's value each boot.
It violates fundamental Unix principles (Score:5, Insightful)
Do one thing, and do it well. Systemd has eaten init, udev, inetd, syslog and soon dhcpd. Yes, that is getting ridiculous.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
The Emacs of the 2010s.
Re: (Score:2)
The Emacs of the 2010s.
You just wait until systemd provides the ability to edit files. Maybe this was the point all along; Poettering has said that systemd is aiming to unify "pointless differences between distributions".
Re: (Score:2)
Re:It violates fundamental Unix principles (Score:5, Funny)
We are systemd. Lower your memory locks and surrender your processes. We will add your calls and code distinctiveness to our own. Your functions will adapt to service us. Resistance is futile.
Re: (Score:2)
I think we sould call systemd the Master Control Program since it seems to like making oter programs functions its own.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but Linux Is Not UniX, remember?
Re: (Score:2)
You missed the attempt at a recursive DNS resolver - resolverd. This has had bugs, including security concerns, that were long since solved problems in bind and other implementations. IIRC it also hard-codes falling back to Google DNS, which may not be desirable.
It's the implementation. (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think there's a problem with the idea of systemd. Having a standard way to handle process start-up, dependencies, failures, recovery, "contracts", etc... isn't a bad, or unique, thing -- Solaris has Service Manager, for example. I think there's just too many things unnecessarily built into systemd rather than it utilizing external, usually, already existing utilities. Does systemd really need, for example, NFS, DNS, NTP services built-in? Why can't it run as PID 2 and leave PID1 for init to simply reap orphaned processes? Would make it easier to restart or handle a failed systemd w/o rebooting the entire system (or so I've read).
In short, systemd has too many things stuffed into its kitchen sink -- if you want that, use Emacs
:-)
[ Note, I'm a fan and long-time user of Emacs, so the joke's in good fun. ]
Re:It's the implementation. (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't think there's a problem with the idea of systemd. Having a standard way to handle process start-up, dependencies, failures, recovery, "contracts", etc... isn't a bad, or unique, thing -- Solaris has Service Manager, for example.
the difference is that solaris is - was - written and maintained by a single vendor. they have - had - the resources to keep it running, and you "bought in" to the sun microsystems (now oracle) way, and that was that. problems? pay oracle some money, get support... fixed.
free software is not *just* about a single way of doing things... because the single way doesn't fit absolutely *all* cases. take angstrom linux for example: an embedded version of GNU/Linux that doesn't even *have* an init system! you're expected to write your own initialisation system with hard-coded entries in
/dev. why? because on an embedded system with only 32mb of RAM there *wasn't room* to run an init service.
then also we have freebsd and netbsd to consider, where security is much tighter and the team is smaller. in short: in the free software world unlike solaris there *is* no "single way" and any "single way" is guaranteed to be a nightmare pain-in-the-ass for at least somebody, somewhere.
this is what the "majority voting" that primarily debian - other distros less so because to some extent they have a narrower focus than debian - completely failed to appreciate. the "majority rule" decision-making, for all that it is blindly accepted to be "How Democracy Works" basically pissed in the faces of every debian sysadmin who has a setup that the "one true systemd way" does not suit - for whatever reason, where that reason ultimately DOES NOT MATTER, betraying an IMPLICIT trust placed by those extremely experienced users in the debian developers that you DO NOT fuck about with the underlying infrastructure without making it entirely optional.
now, it has to be said that the loss of several key debian developers, despite the incredible reasonable-ness of the way that they went about making their decision, made it clear to the whole debian team quite how badly they misjudged things: joey hess leaving with the declaration that debian's charter is a "toxic document" for example, and on that basis they have actually tried very hard to undo some of that damage.
the problem is that their efforts simply don't go far enough. udisk2, policykit, and several absolutely CRITICAL programs without which it is near flat-out impossible to run a desktop system - all gone. the only way to get those back is to add http://angband.pl/debian/ [angband.pl] to
/etc/apt/sources.list and use the (often out-of-date) nosystemd recompiled versions of packages that SHOULD BE A PERMANENT PART OF DEBIAN.
in essence: whilst debian developers are getting absolutely fed up of hearing about systemd, they need to accept that the voices that tell them that there is a problem - even though those voices cannot often actually quite say precisely what is wrong - are never, ever, going to stop, UNTIL the day that the role played by http://angband.pl/debian/ [angband.pl] is absorbed into the main debian packaging, providing "Replaces / Provides / Conflicts" alternatives of pulseaudio, libcups, bsdutils, udev, util-linux, uuid-runtime, xserver-xorg and many more - all with a -nosystemd extension on the package name.
ONLY WHEN it is possible for debian users to run a debian system COMPLETELY free of everything associated with systemd - including libsystemd - will the utterly relentless voices and complaints stop, because only then, FINALLY, will people feel safer about running a debian system where there is absolutely NO possibility of harm, cost or inconvenience caused by the poisonous and utterly irresponsible attitude shown by pottering, with his blatant disregard for security, good design practices, and complete lack of respect for other peoples' valuable input by abruptly and irra
the difference is that solaris is - was - written and maintained by a single vendor. they have - had - the resources to keep it running, and you "bought in" to the sun microsystems (now oracle) way, and that was that. problems? pay oracle some money, get support... fixed.
Worth mentioning that Solaris Service Manager has its share of problems, too.
That and the fact that systemd is incompatible (yes, incompatible) with existing init systems. Otherwise it would be a simple configuration option whether to use systemd or something that has stood the test of time.
well, at least emacs has a justification; Stallman wanted to write a complete os, and actually did so, it just happens to be called emacs
;).
But I have no worries, we will replace that redhat init that's makin' such a fuss...
If you put it that way... (Score:4, Insightful)
Betteridge's Law says no.
Don't go hating on systemd (Score:5, Funny)
it's a fine OS, the only thing it's missing is a really good init system.
If only I had mod points...
Virtual +1 Funny to you.
I have no problem with systemd (Score:4, Insightful)
Yeah, yeah I know the history of its development and how log files are binary and the whole debug kernel flag fiasco. And I don't care. By the time I used systemd, that had already long passed.
I switched from Squeeze to Jessie a couple years ago, had some growing pains as I learned how to use systemd... but that was it. No stability issues, no bugs. Can't say whether things run better, but they definitely don't run worse.
I had only really been using Linux for a few years before the onset of systemd, and honestly I think that's part of the problem. People who complain about systemd the most seem to have been using Linux for a very long time and just "don't want to change". Whether its nostalgia or sunk-cost fallacy, I can't say, but beyond that it seems much more like a philosophical difference than a practical one. It just reminds me of people's refusal to use the metric system, for no better reason than they are unfamiliar with it.
If systemd is so terrible, then why did a lot of the major distros switch over? If they didn't, it would just be a footnote in the history of open source: "Hey remember when they tried to replace sysV and init with that stupid thing with the binary log files? What was it called? SystemP?" The fact that Devaun has not overtaken Debian in any real way (at least from what I've seen, feel free to correct me if I'm wrong) indicates that my experience with systemd is the norm, not the exception. The market has spoken.
I read TFA, there is not one single specific bug or instability mentioned about systemd. What is the "tiny detail" that split the community? I have no idea, because TFA doesn't say what it is. I know that part of the philosophy behind Linux is "figuring it out yourself", but if you don't explain to me these low level kernel details (if that's even what they are; again, I have no idea), then don't expect people like me to be on your side. Linux is just a tool to me, I don't have any emotional attachment to it, so if things are working OK I am not going to start poking around under the hood just because someone posts an article claiming there are problems, but never specifying what those problems are and how they affect me as a user.
Honestly TFA reads like "We are having development problems, therefore systemd sucks." I get that when major changes to the platform happens there are going to be issues and annoyances, but that's the way software development has always been and will always be. Even if systemd was perfect there would still be all kinds of compatibility issues and new conventions that developers would have to adapt to. That's what I would expect to happen whenever any major change is made to a widely used and versatile platform like Linux.
Even Linus doesn't really care [zdnet.com]:
"I don't actually have any particularly strong opinions on systemd itself. I've had issues with some of the core developers that I think are much too cavalier about bugs and compatibility, and I think some of the design details are insane (I dislike the binary logs, for example), but those are details, not big issues."
I'm not saying systemd is "better" or "the right answer". If you want to stick to distros that don't use it, that's up to you. But what I am saying is, get over it.
Perhaps you have had no problems with systemd because you aren't trying to use it to do much.
Lots of people, myself included, have had issues trying to get things which are trivial in pre-systemd or on other OSes to work properly and consistently on systemd. There are many, many, many examples of issues. If someone asked me for examples, I'd have a hard time deciding where to start because so many things have been gratuitously changed. If you really think there aren't examples, just read this thread.
On the
Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. If you have so many examples that you "don't know where to start", then start anywhere. You don't have to come at me with the best, most perfect example. Any example will do! I'm actually very interested. And I have, out of curiosity, looked a bit. But like you looking for why systemd is better, I came across a similar problem.
Your reply just continues the cycle I spoke of, where people who potentially know better than me, like you, claim there are problems bu
systemd fails silently if something is wrong in
/etc/fstab. It just doesn't finish booting. Which is moderately annoying if you have access to the system console and you can guess that an unchanged /etc/fstab from before systemd that worked for a while with systemd is now suddenly toxic
If you do not have easy access to the system console or you are not blessed with divine inspiration, that is quite a bit more than annoying. Thanks to the binary log files you cannot even boot something random and read the lo
Meanwhile here I am, running Gentoo, with init scripts that have had real dependencies for over 15 years (as well as a bash-based but much nicer scaffolding to write them), with simple to use admin tools and fully based on text files, with cgroup-based process monitoring (these days), and I'm wondering why everyone else didn't get the memo and suddenly decided to switch to systemd instead and bring along all the other baggage it comes with. Debian and Ubuntu had garbage init systems, and yet it seems *nobod
In other words, just like all other anti-systemd idiots you have nothing concrete and you are just parotting your echo chamber.
Linux is is now "mature" (Score:2)
It's always amusing reading comments like this. I remember hearing this kind of thing when it came to software distribution.
"Installing Microsoft Office is so easy. I install it all the time with no issues. People are just so whiny. Why don't they just grow up and get used to it?"
Now try installing it across a few thousand, or maybe 50,000, PCs on a staggered schedule across a business where the OS installation is supposedly standardized. There's a world out there that you don't understand, and it has issue
I've been using Debian since before Sarge was released in 2005... and tons of distros since -- latest being Ubuntu 17.10 (and a VM dev box for 18.04). I can honestly say as an end user using mostly desktop software, the switch to systemd has been uneventful. I haven't experience any issues -- even when running VMs or running Apache to serve pages from them.
But, I'm not a sysadmin. I've supported Windows, Linux, and IBM AS/400 equipment... including servers... and, I guess our configuration changes so li
Re:I have no problem with systemd (Score:4, Informative)
People who complain about systemd the most seem to have been using Linux for a very long time and just "don't want to change".
no, that's not it. people who have been using linux for a long time usually *know the corner-cases better*. in other words, they know *exactly* why it doesn't work and won't work, they know *exactly* the hell that it can and will create, under what circumstances, and they know *precisely* how they've been betrayed by the rail-roaded decisions made by distros without consulting them as to the complexities of the scenario to which they have been (successfully up until that point) deploying a GNU/Linux system.
also they've done the research - looked up systemd vs other init systems on the CVE mitre databases and gone "holy fuck".
also they've seen - perhaps even reported bugs themselves over the years - how well bugs are handled, and how reasonable and welcoming (or in some sad cases not, but generally it's ok) the developers are... then they've looked up the systemd bug database and how pottering abruptly CLOSES LEGITIMATE BUGREPORTS and they've gone "WHAT the fuck??"
also, they've been through the hell that was the "proprietary world", if they're REALLY old they've witnessed first-hand the "Unix Wars" and if they're not that old they experienced the domination of Windows through the 1990s. they know what a monoculture looks like and how dangerous that is for a computing eco-system.
in short, i have to apologise for pointing this out: they can read the danger signs far better than you can. sorry!
:)
Everyone* switched to systemd because everyone* was using something that was much, much worse. Traditional sysvinit is a joke for service startup, it can't even handle dependencies in a way that actually works reliably (sure, it works until a process fails to start or hangs, then all bets are off, and good luck keeping dependencies starting in the right order as the system changes). Upstart is a mess (with plenty of corner case bugs) and much harder to make sense of and use than systemd. I'm a much happier
Re: (Score:2)
There's one use case that systemd is really good at, and that is making things easier for distro maintainers. The creators of systemd spent effort discussing it with distro maintainers, and figuring out what features they wanted. That is why they switched over.
Systemd isn't easier for any other demographic, though.
I was going to google and provide you with examples, but really all you need to do is look at the google results: https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
Just that "user starting with a digit" bug alone....
Me (Score:2)
hates it!
BSD (Score:2)
I’m surprise more people don’t use BSD. TrueOS is pretty decent as a desktop OS.
Good Lord, just run Slackware. (Score:3)
"but servers that don't boot, that don't reboot or systemd-resolved that constantly interferes with our core network configuration made it too expensive to run Debian or Ubuntu."
PRO TIP: Run Slackware. Slackware is cleaner and does everything Debian does and has never been tainted with systemd.
inside job (Score:2)
This is exactly what systemd introduces into Linux: error prone complexity and instability. With systemd the main advantage to using Linux is obsolete.
I keep saying it: Poettering is being paid by Microsoft. The best way to destroy an enemy is from within.
Is betteridges law of headlines wrong? (Score:2)
On the other hand I suspect it works the other way round for headlines where the author implies the opposite of the question.
The new print daemon (Score:2)
Linux (and before that: UNIX) has always had a "look how clever I am, writing all this obscure code" mentality. Since not too long after its inception, complexity - as a way of displaying the developers' prowess - has always been favoured over simplicity and elegance.
Whether you look at systemd, or the print subsystem or emacs or sendmail. They are all over-complex and if not intended to freeze-out users without the time, inclination or ability to grok them, then to achieve this through bad design which l
Not just Systemd (Score:2)
I have a PC with a Bios that tries to do everything, launching a bootloader that tries to do everything, to start a DesktopManager that treis to do everything, so I can run a browser that tries to do everything to see a website that tries to do everything.
And to think I started with Linux, because each thing had its own program and I could select what program did it.
Fix (Score:2)
apt purge systemd
add http://angband.pl/debian/ [angband.pl] to
/etc/apt/sources.list before doing that and it will actually succeed. okok it's a bit more complex than that, but you can read the instructions online which are neeearly as simple :)
Betteridge's law of headlines meets... (Score:3)
Systemd moved Linux closer to Windows (Score:2)
Windows is a very complex system. Not necessarily because it needs to be complex, but rather because of "wouldn't it be great if we could also..." thinking. Take the registry. Good idea in its core, a centralized repository for all configuration files. Great. But wouldn't it be nice if we could also store some states in there? And we could put the device database in there, too. And how about the security settings? And
...
And eventually you had the mess you have now, where we're again putting configuration f
Re: Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:5, Insightful)
A big ol ball? My init.d was about 13 scripts big which were readable and editable. Ever tried to edit systemd files? Depending on systemd version you have to create overrides, modify symlinks or edit systemd files straight up which can be in about 5 different locations and on top of that, systemd can have overrides on any changes either with an update or just inherited.
Systemd makes every system into a dependency mess.
Remove/fail a hard drive and your system will boot into single user mode, not even remote access will be available so you better be near the machine just because it was in fstab and apparently everything in fstab is a hard dependency on systemd.
Re: Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:5, Insightful)
So the short answer is: Yes, systemd makes things unnecessarily complex with little benefit.
That matches my experience - losing a lot of time trying to figure out why things don't work. The improved boot time is lost several times over.
Re: Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:5, Informative)
So the short answer is: Yes, systemd makes things unnecessarily complex with little benefit.
That matches my experience - losing a lot of time trying to figure out why things don't work. The improved boot time is lost several times over.
I completely agree. Troubleshooting is really a bitch with systemd, much more time-consuming. For instance, often systemctl reports a daemon as failed while it's not, or suddenly decides that it didn't start because of some mysterious arbitrary timeout while the daemon just needs some time to run a maintenance tasks at startup time. And getting anything of value out of the log is a pain in the ass.
Quite often I end up writing control shell scripts specifically to be called by systemd, because this junkware is too fragile and capricious to work with actual daemons. That says a lot about the overal usefulness of systemd.
Nothing has been gained with systemd, at least not on servers.
Re: Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:5, Informative)
Troubleshooting is really a bitch with systemd, much more time-consuming. For instance, often systemctl reports a daemon as failed while it's not, or suddenly decides that it didn't start because of some mysterious arbitrary timeout while the daemon just needs some time to run a maintenance tasks at startup time.
Not to mention that the damn logs are not plain text, which in itself complicates things before you even have the chance to start troubleshooting.
The "improved" boot time is lost to me on every reboot, as it takes up to several minutes, once at a login: prompt, to, you know, login. Like it just sits there waiting a random amount of time before completing and giving me a shell prompt.
and AWS / other lack consald (Score:2)
and AWS / other lack 2 way console.
But., but... (Score:3)
Re:But., but...runit! (Score:2)
Now that runit is being actively maintained, I would definitely choose that.
I actually preferred daemontools, which was lightweight, secure, and stayed the hell out of anything but starting daemons
Maybe best of all, you don't have to worry about an update to daemontools breaking things, because those tools are extremely stable.
In my experience managing systemd unit files is GREAT!
What are you using them for? Are you a sysadmin? A debian init script writer? An embedded systems builder?
I wish half the effort that went into b!tching and moaning would go into a decent alternative but compatible alternative/fork to systemd (ie. works with same unit files etc).
The reason there isn't a compatible alternative is because the code is too complex.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:5, Informative)
1. You've moved having a basic understanding of the boot process, and the ability to fix things, from having a decent knowledge of bash to being a C wizard.
2. You've broken decades of understanding the boot process.
3. It breaks KISS, as it doesn't simply do startup. Hell, it does ntpd.
It breaks a lot of the *concept* of unix. Maybe to something preferred by a lot of people - but it also turns it into an alien mess to a lot of other people.
Re: Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:4, Insightful)
Systemd creates a dependency mess which means it cannot be replaced by simpler things, which wasn't the case before systemd.
Indeed. If you want, you can cut down SYSV init to a single script, no C coding needed. You can also easily control boot order, disable and enable components, etc.
Re: Ah yes the secret to simplicity (Score:5, Interesting)
I started out using Slackware over twenty years ago. Biggest reason I left it was the libc5/glibc2 debacle. It became nonviable for me to remain on Slackware at that time. Bounced around through several package-managed distros and eventually ended up on Debian. I've now watched Debian become increasingly complex, sometimes needlessly, and sometimes because different major components have features that other major components lack. This means even if one is running something like xfce for the windowmanager one has to have a lot of Gnome or KDE stuff installed for basic stuff to work.
It's gotten worse since Systemd entered the picture. Honestly pulseaudio is still not mature, not sure how the person who didn't get that working right was entrusted to replace init.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm still yet to have someone give me a legitimately non hysterical reason why "systemd bad" other than "its different"
This indicates a problem with understanding technology and technological explanations on your side, nothing else. "Safety in numbers" does not work for software.
This indicates a problem with understanding technology and technological explanations on your side, nothing else. "Safety in numbers" does not work for software.
Technology has its share of doomsday prophets, it doesn't necessarily mean the end is nigh. I've casually used Ubuntu post-systemd though not as a server, haven't seen the problem. Maybe it's there, maybe I just haven't run into it yet but... WORKS4ME. If a lot of people say that, you have to wonder if it's really the problem it's made out to be or it's just people bitching that those fancy new automobiles can't run on grass, needs tires instead of horseshoes and doesn't run well in the terrain. Or the peop
Re: (Score:2)
>do not tinker under the hood, don't use Linux professionally, and don't run servers.
I do all of these things, I still don't whine hysterically about systemd.
Journald makes logging simple and convenient, right?
journald has been known to run out of memory and stop responding.
Due to the design of "oh just connect stdout of the process to journald" if you restart journald it closes all of those file descriptors and you silently lose all further logging from already running processes.
Journald, by design, will only log so much per process, meaning that if it's logged too much since startup/an error you're interested in, you've now lost it.
Why 'they' had to go for dem
Your argument is 'this problem exists, therefore this must be the solution'. It is no different from arguing 'I am not paid enough, therefore I should work with my feet in a bucket of cold water'. Why a bucket of cold water? I don't know, as with systemd it has very little to do with a real solution to the problem.
I think most of us can agree that traditional SysV service management has a lot of problems, most notably in more dynamic situations (i.e. when you don't have a fixed static set of services th
Re:What a load of twaddle.... (Score:5, Funny)
yet another rant with zero details.... "all the problems caused by systemd" and yet not a single one listed.
Use "journalctl" to see the details log.
Oh come on, just hexdump(1) your logs. How hard can it be.
Kids these days.
I agree. TFA reads like "We are having development issues, therefore systemd sucks."
Welcome to development. I have yet to find a platform, library, language, etc. that doesn't have annoyances and issues, including huge ones. And switching to an updated version of something can be a huge pain in the ass. But that's what we get paid for.
There are tons of examples where being too strongly married to backwards compatibility has been a major issue. Sometimes you just gotta cut the umbilical cord.
