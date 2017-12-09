Updated Debian Linux 9.3 and 8.10 Released

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader writes: The Debian project is pleased to announce the third update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available. The Debian project also announces the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 8 (codename jessie).

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 or 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old jessie or stretch DVD/CD media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. This stable update adds a few important corrections to packages. New installation images will be available soon at the mirrors. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. One can use the apt command or apt-get command to apply updates. A step-by-step update guide is posted here.

  • Oh that's what it was. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by TheDarkener ( 198348 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @04:51PM (#55708021) Homepage

    I was in the process of installing some Brother printer drivers by running a bash script (after looking it over a bit of course) provided by them. Afterwards I went to "apt-get update && apt-get dist-upgrade" and saw a new kernel and other core utils to be updated. I squinted at my screens, wondering for a minute whether I missed the part of the Brother install script that it quietly added some rogue apt repo to my sources.list[.d]. I went to my hosted server to do the same update and verified that it wasn't just my local machine. I sighed with relief =p

    Thank you, Debian. I have been using you since Potato on my desktop and servers. You've never let me down. Well, maybe with systemd. But other than that, you've never let me down. ;} (please don't start any systemd rants, I was just kidding!)

      Same here. I was doing my daily Debian oldstable/Jessie apt-get's update and upgrade and saw tons of updates this morning. There goes my 62.5 days of uptime. :P

  • Regression with new kernel + Intel GPU driver? (Score:4, Informative)

    Some heads-up / warning: after the update the display locks up solid very quickly on 5th generation Intel CPU, making the system unusable and requiring a hard power cycle. I worked around it by manually installing the previous kernel, after a boot in recovery mode and disabling the GUI. This was with SDDM and KDE, which tend to matters in such cases (every GUI exercise the graphic stack slightly differently, so you may not see any problem with GNOME although I haven't tried yet).
    I know it's not the best place to report this, but the linux kernel page on the Debian bug tracking system is down for me since yesterday. I get an internal server error on: https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bi... [debian.org].
    I'll post a real Debian bug report when this will get back to operational, but in the meantime here's a heads-up for people using Debian stable with KDE.

