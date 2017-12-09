Updated Debian Linux 9.3 and 8.10 Released (debian.org) 49
An anonymous reader writes: The Debian project is pleased to announce the third update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available. The Debian project also announces the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 8 (codename jessie).
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 or 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old jessie or stretch DVD/CD media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. This stable update adds a few important corrections to packages. New installation images will be available soon at the mirrors. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. One can use the apt command or apt-get command to apply updates. A step-by-step update guide is posted here.
I don't see why that should be necessary. Debian is already the name of the OS - and it has at least 3 variations, one of which is Linux. Debian Linux is an appropriate name. Stallman had a reasonable point back when Linus was distributing Linux as part of an otherwise straightforward GNU operating system but with a different kernel, and people started referring to the the GNU part of the OS as "Linux" instead of Linux itself (the kernel - the part that users almost never actually see), but a lot has changed since then. Yes, Debian is built upon GNU, but also a lot of software other than GNU. If you replaced the GNU bits with - for example- the FreeBSD equivalents then very few people would notice.
That being said, the Debian project seems to agree with you and actually does refer to the OS as Debian GNU/Linux a lot of the time (along with Debian GNU/kFreeBSD and Debian GNU/HURD).
I looked at Devuan. It's not an option. It's an amateurish side project, from what I could see. I can't trust it to be around next month, nevermind a few years from now. At least the FreeBSD project has a mature, helpful community with a long track record of doing great work. I can trust the FreeBSD project. I can't trust the Devuan project.
Devuan has existed for 3 years, since the Exodus Declaration [devuan.org] in November 2014.
It is supported by the non-profit organization Dyne.org [dyne.org].
It will be here, tomorrow, next month, next year, next decade. Believe it.
You can find the Devuan community:
- On the Dev1 Galaxy [dev1galaxy.org] forums.
- On the mailing lists at dyne.org [dyne.org]
- On IRC [freenode.net], chat.freenode.net in the #devuan channel.
Devuan is small compared to Debian, but its users are happy and eagerly awaiting the release of Devuan 2.0 (Ascii).
How could it do that? Has systemd taken over grub/lilo too?
I never used systemd, but I know that the linux *kernel* is passing the command line params to the init program, whatever that is. Go read about it here [github.com].
systemd doesn't have to hijack anything in order to complain about params it doesn't understand. Maybe it's just giving itself airs about legit kernel params it considers "illegal"? (the way the stupid bash programmable completion w
I have no idea why everyone is complaining about systemd. I've encountered absolutely zero issues with systemd after the transition from Debian to FreeBSD.
Hell yeah, I recently had problems with keepalived starting before OVS network interfaces were ready. It was trivally easy to lookup systemd docs and examples to add a service timer that delayed it, that would survive apt updates.
I was in the process of installing some Brother printer drivers by running a bash script (after looking it over a bit of course) provided by them. Afterwards I went to "apt-get update && apt-get dist-upgrade" and saw a new kernel and other core utils to be updated. I squinted at my screens, wondering for a minute whether I missed the part of the Brother install script that it quietly added some rogue apt repo to my sources.list[.d]. I went to my hosted server to do the same update and verified that it wasn't just my local machine. I sighed with relief =p
Thank you, Debian. I have been using you since Potato on my desktop and servers. You've never let me down. Well, maybe with systemd. But other than that, you've never let me down.
Same here. I was doing my daily Debian oldstable/Jessie apt-get's update and upgrade and saw tons of updates this morning. There goes my 62.5 days of uptime.
[...]Thank you, Debian. I have been using you since Potato on my desktop and servers. You've never let me down. Well, maybe with systemd. But other than that, you've never let me down.
Too late bro.
SystemD is shite. SystemD is the gretatest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Ah yes. The Linux system overlaid with systemd, the mystery system that no one really knows exactly what it is doing. Systemd is the Linux Windows' ME.
I know it's not the best place to report this, but the linux kernel page on the Debian bug tracking system is down for me since yesterday. I get an internal server error on: https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bi... [debian.org].
I'll post a real Debian bug report when this will get back to operational, but in the meantime here's a heads-up for people using Debian stable with KDE.