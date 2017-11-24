Linux Pioneer Munich Confirms Switch To Windows 10 (techrepublic.com) 70
The German city of Munich, once seen as a open-source pioneer, has decided to return to Windows. Windows 10 will be rolled out to about 29,000 PCs at the city council, a major shift for an authority that has been running Linux for more than a decade. From a report: Back in 2003 the council decided to to switch to a Linux-based desktop, which came to be known as LiMux, and other open-source software, despite heavy lobbying by Microsoft. But now Munich will begin rolling out a Windows 10 client from 2020, at a cost of about Euro 50m ($59.6m), with a view to Windows replacing LiMux across the council by early 2023. Politicians who supported the move at a meeting of the full council today say using Windows 10 will make it easier to source compatible applications and hardware drivers than it has been using a Linux-based OS, and will also reduce costs associated with running Windows and LiMux PCs side-by-side.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
The best chance Linux has of taking of is when support for Windows 7 ends in 2020.
But it won’t just like it didn't when XP support ended or when Vista bombed out. But, hey, this time it’s gotta work, right?
Re: (Score:2)
What honestly do you do in Linux that is easier or more convenient than it would be to use Windows 10? Apart from running services like Apache, MySQL etc, which I personally find easier in Linux, for any desktop use there's nothing about Linux that seems better. Driver support is generally worse, there's less support for games (and no, running them in a degraded way in WINE is not an option). I tend to run a Linux server as a VM under Windows 10 - I've NEVER experienced a crash in years of using Win 8/10, e
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The best chance Linux has of taking of is when support for Windows 7 ends in 2020. Under this plan they could end up switching to Windows 10 just as Linux begins to gain ground.
I for one won't be using Windows 10 and slowly transitioning my PCs to Linux Mint, and I think a significant number of computer enthusiasts will do the same. I'm finding Linux Mint to be very usable and to meet most of my needs. I may need to keep one Windows PC around for a while longer, but hopefully I'll find a way to get rid of that.
I think this was the plan in 2003.
Realistically Linux has been my desktop since 2001, and in the last 10 years the only things that have a major impact on my day-to-day experience are the support for Netflix and Steam.
Maybe a few more home enthusiasts will start jumping on board (Netflix and Steam are huge for the home experience), but considering that Apple has largely been expunged from the corporate environment I don't see how Linux is suddenly going to break in.
The future of corporate is Windows desktop
Re: (Score:2)
Linux has already had far too many squandered chances: when Windows ME, Vista, 8, 8.1, 10 were released. Also, given Windows 10's perpetual state of brokenness I don't see anyone migrating to Linux en masse. You cannot beat even a semi-stable (what Windows 10 now is) software platform with stable APIs/ABIs with something that gets ne
Re: (Score:2)
*grabs popcorn* (Score:2)
Guile theme rolling
Linux is awesome - but Windows 10 is not terrible. (Score:5, Interesting)
You have to understand users, whatever is easy - and whatever gets them trough the every day life - is what they will chose.
I'm a Linux user since 1998. I still use the Linux platform (Mint 18.1 right now, but I was a slacker...slackware for most of the time, I just grew old and didn't want to spend endless time finetuning everything), but I use windows 10 for my gaming pleasures, and at work we use windows 10 too (I work at a HUGE worldwide company now), and it doesn't suck. In fact, I'd wager that after 1 year...windows 10 actually kinda rule. It's easy to use, it's not ugly, it's functional, it's not breaking down every second day, it's fairly well protected and it actually just work. I'm a fan already, but it was a long road, because at home - I'm one of those 50+ something that still is a gaming freak, I have the latest hardware as always (1080Ti graphics card, and the latest i7 generation motherboard and processor), and on windows 10 it just doesn't suck. Not even at work, where we have MUCH less hardware, we're using vanilla Dell laptops with i5 processors, SSD storage devices, and D6000 Dell docking stations with 3 screens connected, works like a charm every day.
So yeah, I totally get it - if it works perfectly, if it runs smooth every day, if I don't have to concentrate on my freaking setup every day...but can concentrate just on my job - then I'm all for it!
Good job MS, for once!
Re: (Score:2)
Not Linux in general.
Not Linux for every hardware configuration out there.
Not Linux with lots of software titles and games which could be be easily installed in any Linux distro released for the past 10 years.
Just Mint 18.1 with its narrow selection of packages which is not really meant to run any third-party applications and which is not meant to be run for years, while receiving gradual updates to its not-core components.
Let's hear a dozen more success stories of fellow
/.'s how $my_linux_distro_X
Re: (Score:3)
This is something that often gets lost on Slashdot. People are so busy complaining about privacy (which the average user can't give a crap about), or lost work because you haven't saved your work for the night and ignore the notifications that an update is pending (which the average user can't give a crap about), and all the talk about start menus and control panels (which the average user can't give a crap about) to realise what has actually changed under the hood.
In the mean time we have an OS that in its
Re: (Score:1)
Will not solve their problems (Score:5, Insightful)
The did about the most dumb thing possible: They blamed Linux for their dysfunctional organization. They will have pretty much the same problems after the move with some new ones on top. And the only sane alternative, moving everything to web-apps, was not even considered.
What happened here is that the ones in charge let themselves be bought by MS.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Most Linux aficionados have seemingly never run large organizations. Please, show us what good alternatives in the Linux world exist to:
Re: (Score:2)
The did about the most dumb thing possible: They blamed Linux for their dysfunctional organization. They will have pretty much the same problems after the move with some new ones on top. And the only sane alternative, moving everything to web-apps, was not even considered.
Windows software not working on Linux is a problem that isn't fixed by Windows?
Windows users needing to learn a different OS is a problem that isn't fixed by Windows?
The solution to 3rd parties not supporting alternate OSes with many bespoke systems is to ask 3rd parties to move to a complete alternate cloud based platform?
What happened here is that the ones in charge let themselves be bought by MS.
No what happened here is that a Slashdot user has no idea about the situation and thus feels qualified to come up with solutions.
The other thing that happened is that the same Slashdot us
It's probably time (Score:3)
To do a quick financial audit of the officials making this decision.
Lobbying is really just another term for paid bribes.
Re: (Score:2)
Paid off (Score:2)
Seems to me that is the only way that spending $59.6 Million on windows could be seen as a method of reducing costs.
Weird set of decisions.. (Score:1)
It's actually a lot more feasible now for a business to have all users Linux than it was in 2003 - with so many business apps moved to the web, desktop matters much less now than it used to. You could probably run a lot of businesses off a Chrome Book these days.
But yeah, the Linux desktop is still a straight-up terrible experience for a "regular user", if you're wondering. I try a new one every few years, and every time I try to evaluate them fresh - like, "last time I couldn't get Samba config to work w
Reasons (Score:4, Interesting)
While no one but the actual deciders know for sure, but I'd be more than willing to step out on the limb and say: This has absolutely nothing to do with Linux or Windows fitness for the job. They've been doing it for 10 years now, I'm pretty confident any bumps were long ironed out and everything works pretty decently.
Just as TFA said, Microsoft had been lobbying heavily. Never said they stopped. Obviously they kept at it, and finally got their foot in the door. Greed seems to be on a helluv a winning streak in our society.
Re: (Score:2)
They've been doing it for 10 years now, I'm pretty confident any bumps were long ironed out and everything works pretty decently.
You've never worked in a government have you? In many cases 10 years is just the time it takes to finally get a project cancelled. I'm not saying that's what happened, by all accounts I'm sure the new MS headquarters in Munich, and the new head of the department being a happy MS user in the past had a big hand in it. But assuming that just because something has been in place for 10 years it has had it's bugs ironed out is laughable enough in a large private corporation, in a government such a statement is o
Ah, old Linux issues (Score:1)
It's upsetting that the list of major Linux problems [altervista.org] has existed pretty much unchanged for almost ten years now and very little of it changes year in and out.
Once we get a stable long term supported Linux software platform along with an equally stable supported kernel, and not dozens of incompatible distros whose versions are not compatible even with themselves, then maybe Linux on the desktop might have a chance. Right now it's a toy, and companies need instruments to work with, not toys. And don't remin
Re: Ah, old Linux issues (Score:2)
Thank you for articulating so well why desktop Linux is such a shambles. People have been saying similar things for two decades but all you get is abuse and denial of the many things wrong with it.
Re: (Score:1)
But highly-modified versions of Linux runs on supercomputers! Ipso facto the Linux desktop is perfect!
What would you have done? (Score:5, Interesting)
MS moved its base in Germany to Munich. Subsequently, Munich had a new election for the city council. Surprisingly, the new major decided that Linux does not work and that there are too many security restrictions with Linux. This is what effective lobbying can do for you. Still other cities and towns go in the the other direction.
Munich joins rest of the world (Score:2)
Linux in the server room, Windows on the desktop.
Let's be realistic (Score:1)
Almost all of my work is done on Linux servers. I currently administer about 1,000 physical and 6,000 virtual Linux servers. No question that Linux is superior to all other OSes for what I do. At the office, my laptop is OSX based and my desktop is Windows 10. Linux desktop is craptastic and a waste of time. There I said it, I'm ready for the downvotes coming from the zealots. I tried various desktop Linux distros and ended up back with OSX or Windows. The productivity drain and compromises were not
I blame Gnome and KDE (Score:1)
In the case of gnope, every release either breaks something, or takes away some functionality that distributions have to excessively patch in order to give some consistency to their userbase. And kde has never been more buggy. Just when a version starts to get stable, they ditch it and start over. The whole Linux mantra of "release early and release often" just doesn't work for desktops (or phones for that matter). Users want consistency and stability, which neither gnome or kde give them.
The problem is the missing noun. (Score:2)
"Release new products early, then release updates to them often" is great for users.
"Release new products early and release their complete replacements often" is bad for users.
The Linux community does the second, rather than the first.
Instead of this for a single tool, library, application, or environment:
10.0 this month
10.1 next month
10.2 the month after that
10.3 the start of next year
Linux does this for a single tool, library, application or environment:
10.0 this month
2017.3.51 next month
Project Congo Fre
Jeez, admit it already (Score:1)
It is astounding to see the number of controversy theorists in the comments talking about lobbying and bribed officials. Does it really hurt your ego to accept that for a particular organization of a particular scale and type, Linux might not be the best option ?
I am a research scientist. I spend my time analyzing large amounts of microscopy data in Python, R etc. on very capable hardware. But you know what I found ? Windows 10 does fine. Everything works. I have no reason to use Linux. I went from Linux al
I can fully understand the reason why (Score:2)
Politicians who supported the move at a meeting of the full council today say using Windows 10 will make it easier to source compatible applications and hardware drivers than it has been using a Linux-based OS
I can fully understand why. I've been using Linux on and off for over a decade and a half, even paid for SuSE!!!!. I've run Linux Mint on a Thinkpad for a few years, no problems. Decided to put it on my desktop. Only problem is I have a NVIDIA Geforce 1060 GTX graphics card. Little did I realise just what an absolute nightmare it was going to be even to just get the Live DVD to boot to a GUI. Ended up having to re-enable onboard Intel Graphics just to be able to boot the live distro and install it. I then w
Windows 10? In a government agency?!? (Score:2)