Fedora 27 Released (fedoramagazine.org) 3
The Fedora Project has announced the general availability of Fedora 27 Workstation and Fedora 27 Atomic editions. Fedora 27 brings with it "thousands of improvements" from both the Fedora Community and various upstream software projects, the team said on Tuesday. From a post on Fedora Magazine: The Workstation edition of Fedora 27 features GNOME 3.26. In the new release, both the Display and Network configuration panels have been updated, along with the overall Settings panel appearance improvement. The system search now shows more results at once, including the system actions. GNOME 3.26 also features color emoji support, folder sharing in Boxes, and numerous improvements in the Builder IDE tool. The new release also features LibreOffice 5.4.
Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:2)
Seriously. Someone is excited about this pile of poo? Knock yourselves out. If any distro represents Pottering's crew & "vision" it's Fedora. I can smell the new "release" from here.