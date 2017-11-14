Fedora 27 Released (fedoramagazine.org) 64
The Fedora Project has announced the general availability of Fedora 27 Workstation and Fedora 27 Atomic editions. Fedora 27 brings with it "thousands of improvements" from both the Fedora Community and various upstream software projects, the team said on Tuesday. From a post on Fedora Magazine: The Workstation edition of Fedora 27 features GNOME 3.26. In the new release, both the Display and Network configuration panels have been updated, along with the overall Settings panel appearance improvement. The system search now shows more results at once, including the system actions. GNOME 3.26 also features color emoji support, folder sharing in Boxes, and numerous improvements in the Builder IDE tool. The new release also features LibreOffice 5.4.
Re: (Score:3)
if "color emojis" is touted as a major system feature, you know your dealing with a distro that panders to juveniles. Just as systemd makes them squeal. "oooo, my system boots up faster!"
Re: systemd? (Score:1, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:3)
Fast booting isn't the big reason to use systemd
It's not, as systemd boots slower than sane inits. This doesn't stop this reason from being included in systemd advertising (although they've mostly moved to touting other fake advantages).
Keep holding your breath for the day when people will be ditching Linux because it has a vastly improved init system.
Well, which one do you have in mind? Because I can't think of one that's drastically better than others, although there is one that's drastically worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people are into scat; Poettering has been squatting and shitting into the open source pool for decades.
Re: systemd? (Score:1)
Re: systemd? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: systemd? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:4, Informative)
fine if you're running a laptop or home pc
for those of us who administor hundreds of machines, we've found systemd to be unpredictable, unreliable, and needlessly complex garbage
Re: (Score:2)
possibly "paying later" thus far has taken over 20 years...
Re: (Score:1)
for those of us who administor hundreds of machines, we've found systemd to be unpredictable, unreliable, and needlessly complex garbage
Ahh I knew I missed the yearly bulletin of Illiterate System Administrators.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank those who make spell correction systems for phones.
Re: Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I've read your systemd shilling, you are the ignorant one. Wise admins are running long term stable versions of distros that aren't yet poisoned by systemd, or they are running BSD.
Re: Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:1)
Re:Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:5, Insightful)
You speak only for yourself. Many of use who operate large server farms are quite happy with systemd. And the evidence suggests that those who integrate systems prefer systemd, as there are vanishingly few distributions that don't use systemd either exclusively or by default.
Re: Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Systemd, DBUS, Pulseaudio, and Gnome3 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I haven't had problems with systemd for years now. There were problems long ago, but it's solid now for me on server and desktop alike.
Can you provide some information about the problems you are having or link to issue reports?
Re:Which is better (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Fedora, or Debian? Or some other "original" Linux distro? Why would you select one over the other?
Besides package management, the deciding factor for me is release cadence. Fedora frequently has new releases, and to me, it feels like I need to spend an unreasonable amount of time upgrading my OS. Debian releases are much slower. However, you won't have the newest software.
A good compromise has been the long term releases (LTS) for Ubuntu, which is every two years.
Re: Which is better (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You dont have to switch just because 27 is released. It doesn't work that way.
How much support do the older releases get? My impression is, if you want support, you upgrade.
Re: (Score:3)
It is documented in their release schedule:
"We say maintained for approximately 13 months because the supported period for releases is dependent on the date the release under development goes final. As a result, Release X is supported until one month after the release of Release X+2.
This translates into:
Fedora 26 will be maintained until 1 month after the release of Fedora 28.
Fedora 27 will be maintained until 1 month after the release of Fedora 29."
If you want more stability, there's CentOS, which has a ne
Re: (Score:3)
I always recommend holding off for a few weeks on Fedora distro upgrades anyway. Servers are less busy and if there's a few package issues they'll have them ironed out by then.
Re: (Score:1)
Fedora, or Debian? Or some other "original" Linux distro? Why would you select one over the other?
Besides package management, the deciding factor for me is release cadence. Fedora frequently has new releases, and to me, it feels like I need to spend an unreasonable amount of time upgrading my OS. Debian releases are much slower. However, you won't have the newest software.
A good compromise has been the long term releases (LTS) for Ubuntu, which is every two years.
Actually, Fedora has kick ass upgrade system so new releases are welcome. The upgrade is built into the software center and so far it has worked flawlessly. I have never seen any other distro that has as good upgrade setup that just works.
So you can have best of both worlds - stability and new software at the same time.
By the way, you can also upgrade like this from shell if that is what you prefer:
$ sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=27
$ sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Re: (Score:1)
This is my preferred method, you do have to install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade first though. The process is described here [fedoraproject.org].
I'm relatively new to fedora, jumping on board at version 25 but I have been pleasantly surprised at how easy the last to distro upgrades have been.
Re:Which is better (Score:4, Insightful)
The Fedora equivalent to Ubuntu LTS would be the official Red Hat releases or CentOS.
Re: Which is better (Score:1)
No, they are not equivalent. RHEL/CentOS require a ton of third party repositories to be even somewhat useful whereas on Ubuntu most things just work (like it does in Fedora). That's also one of the annoying things about writing rpm packages. Even something as simple as (some parts of) Qt requires you to tell the user to install third party repositories or that you include your own copy of Qt in your rpm... Bonkers. Fedora source RPM is easier than universal source deb, which is much easier than universal s
Re: (Score:2)
Fedora is fine for a home desktop or some kind of a tinkering or development box. For work, I prefer CentOS or RHEL, which normally have +5 years of support and updated drivers and install images.
Re:Why is this on Slashdot? (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Linux on the desktop, bro!!11! High Five! W00t! Belly bump!!one!!1!cos(0)!!
AMIRIGHT?