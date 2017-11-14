Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
GNOME Operating Systems Software Linux

Fedora 27 Released (fedoramagazine.org) 64

Posted by msmash from the new-Linux-distros dept.
The Fedora Project has announced the general availability of Fedora 27 Workstation and Fedora 27 Atomic editions. Fedora 27 brings with it "thousands of improvements" from both the Fedora Community and various upstream software projects, the team said on Tuesday. From a post on Fedora Magazine: The Workstation edition of Fedora 27 features GNOME 3.26. In the new release, both the Display and Network configuration panels have been updated, along with the overall Settings panel appearance improvement. The system search now shows more results at once, including the system actions. GNOME 3.26 also features color emoji support, folder sharing in Boxes, and numerous improvements in the Builder IDE tool. The new release also features LibreOffice 5.4.

Fedora 27 Released More | Reply

Fedora 27 Released

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

When a fellow says, "It ain't the money but the principle of the thing," it's the money. -- Kim Hubbard

Close