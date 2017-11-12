Linux 4.14 Has Been Released (kernelnewbies.org) 29
diegocg quotes Kernel Newbies: Linux 4.11 has been released. This release adds support for bigger memory limits in x86 hardware (128PiB of virtual address space, 4PiB of physical address space); support for AMD Secure Memory Encryption; a new unwinder that provides better kernel traces and a smaller kernel size; support for the zstd compression algorithm has been added to Btrfs and Squashfs; support for zero-copy of data from user memory to sockets; support for Heterogeneous Memory Management that will be needed in future GPUs; better cpufreq behaviour in some corner cases; faster TBL flushing by using the PCID instruction; asynchronous non-blocking buffered reads; and many new drivers and other improvements.
Phoronix has more on the changes in Linux 4.14 -- and notes that its codename is still "Fearless Coyote."
4.14 or 4.11?
(I expect the summary will eventually get fixed, followed by someone replying to me “WTF are you talking about?”)
Well, the title says "Linux 4.14 Has Been Released" while the summary begins with "Linux 4.11 has been released."
Welcome to bizarro world!
> uname -rv
4.13.11-200.fc26.x86_64 #1 SMP Thu Nov 2 18:28:35 UTC 2017
It must be noted that I am running the stable version of Fedora 26 not the developer's version, however, I do have a tenancy to get a new incremental release of the kernel once a week as part of the normal update process.
Of course like most Linux distribution updates I have the choice of a graphical update or command line update or a combination and except for initializing the update process (I co
Typo
Yeah, TBL flushing causes the 4.14 to change to 4.11
It's a bug, to fixed in 4.04
They are doing what they always do. [dilbert.com]
Hopefully, it won't ...
... come back.
... come back.
Bigger memory limits
"Original x86-64 was limited by 4-level paging to 256 TiB of virtual address space and 64 TiB of physical address space. People are already bumping into this limit: some vendors offers servers with 64 TiB of memory today. "
64TB RAM... fuck.
Linux 4?
Guys, you need to pick up the pace a bit! Chrome is at already at 61.0.3163.100 !
Eh, while trying to make this joke, Chrome told me an update was ready to install and it's now at 62.0.3202.89
