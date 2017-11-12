Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Linux

Linux 4.14 Has Been Released (kernelnewbies.org) 85

Posted by EditorDavid from the fearless-coyotes dept.
diegocg quotes Kernel Newbies: Linux 4.11 has been released. This release adds support for bigger memory limits in x86 hardware (128PiB of virtual address space, 4PiB of physical address space); support for AMD Secure Memory Encryption; a new unwinder that provides better kernel traces and a smaller kernel size; support for the zstd compression algorithm has been added to Btrfs and Squashfs; support for zero-copy of data from user memory to sockets; support for Heterogeneous Memory Management that will be needed in future GPUs; better cpufreq behaviour in some corner cases; faster TBL flushing by using the PCID instruction; asynchronous non-blocking buffered reads; and many new drivers and other improvements.
Phoronix has more on the changes in Linux 4.14 -- and notes that its codename is still "Fearless Coyote."

Linux 4.14 Has Been Released More | Reply

Linux 4.14 Has Been Released

Comments Filter:

  • Which is it? (Score:5, Informative)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday November 12, 2017 @05:22PM (#55537201)

    4.14 or 4.11?

    (I expect the summary will eventually get fixed, followed by someone replying to me “WTF are you talking about?”)

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I expect the summary will eventually get fixed

      A summary actually getting fixed? WTF are you talking about?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by donaldm ( 919619 )
      I already have 4.13.10-200 which was from a Fedora 26 update on the 3rd November 2017 (Australian time zone).

      > uname -rv
      4.13.11-200.fc26.x86_64 #1 SMP Thu Nov 2 18:28:35 UTC 2017

      It must be noted that I am running the stable version of Fedora 26 not the developer's version, however, I do have a tenancy to get a new incremental release of the kernel once a week as part of the normal update process.

      Of course like most Linux distribution updates I have the choice of a graphical update or command line update or a combination and except for initializing the update process (I co

    • Re:Which is it? (Score:5, Funny)

      by fisted ( 2295862 ) on Sunday November 12, 2017 @07:20PM (#55537683)

      It's 4.11 for Workgroups.

  • Typo (Score:3)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Sunday November 12, 2017 @05:34PM (#55537257) Homepage Journal
    That's TLB flushing, not TBL.

    • Re: Typo (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yeah, TBL flushing causes the 4.14 to change to 4.11

      It's a bug, to fixed in 4.04

    • Re:Typo (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Sunday November 12, 2017 @06:51PM (#55537563)

      ... and PCID is not an instruction. The feature means that there is a "process ID" tag on each entry in the TLB to avoid having to flush them unnecessarily.
      The intended benefit is that all entries would not necessarily have to be reloaded from page tables in RAM (or cache) whenever there is a context switch.

      "Tagged TLB"s have been available on other CPU architectures for decades -- and have been used by the Linux kernels for those architectures. The feature is pretty recent on Intel x86 CPUs though.
      Correct me if I'm mistaken but I think AMD's x86 CPUs do not have PCID specifically but has support for "virtual machine ID" tags on the hypervisor's second-level TLB.

    • Yes, I thought Tim had a year or two left before the HRT...

  • Have they fixed btrfs raid 5/6 yet? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Or do you still have a good chance of losing all your data when a drive fails after you've replaced one?

  • Bigger memory limits (Score:3)

    by lobiusmoop ( 305328 ) on Sunday November 12, 2017 @05:58PM (#55537371) Homepage

    "Original x86-64 was limited by 4-level paging to 256 TiB of virtual address space and 64 TiB of physical address space. People are already bumping into this limit: some vendors offers servers with 64 TiB of memory today. "

    64TB RAM... fuck.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by eSyr ( 3472173 )
      HP's The Machine prototype has 160TB of globally addressable memory. And you can easily eat address space with MMIO and trying to encode some additional information in the address.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      With that much ram, one could play a really kick-ass game of Pong.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Or use Firefox.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's almost enough for Chrome.

  • Guys, you need to pick up the pace a bit! Chrome is at already at 61.0.3163.100 !

    Eh, while trying to make this joke, Chrome told me an update was ready to install and it's now at 62.0.3202.89

    • Yeah, in a world where adding a button in a frigging toolbar gets you a major version bump. :D

      • If found the incident of Chrome updating while I was in the middle of doing a joke related to Chrome's stupidly high version to be funnier than my original joke.

  • Systemd? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Have they deliberately disabled all Systemd compatibility yet?

  • Umm... (Score:4, Informative)

    by EmeraldBot ( 3513925 ) on Sunday November 12, 2017 @06:43PM (#55537521)
    Linux 4.11 was released last May. 4.14 is the version that's coming out today.

  • Turns out they've just added another level to the page tables, taking it to 5.

    https://www.kernel.org/doc/Doc... [kernel.org]

    https://software.intel.com/sit... [intel.com]

    I.e. looking up a virtual address now needs a lookup in PML5, PML4, Page Directory, Page Table. Of course the TLB caches lookups but adding more layers increases the time taken to handle a TLB miss.

    I was hoping either Intel or AMD would introduce a more advanced page table - hashed inverted page tables like the ones used in PowerPC, the UltraSPARC and the I

Slashdot Top Deals

I've got all the money I'll ever need if I die by 4 o'clock. -- Henny Youngman

Close