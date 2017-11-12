New Samsung Video Demos Linux on Galaxy Smartphones (liliputing.com) 11
Slashdot reader boudie2 tipped us off to some Linux news. Liliputing reports: Samsung's DeX dock lets you connect one of the company's recent phones to an external display, mouse, and keyboard to use your phone like a desktop PC... assuming you're comfortable with a desktop PC that runs Android. But soon you may also be able to use your Android phone as a Linux PC [and] the company has released a brief video that provides more details. One of those details? At least one of the Linux environments in question seems to be Ubuntu 16.04... While that's the only option shown, the fact that it does seem to be an option suggests you may be able to run different Linux environments as well.
Once Ubuntu is loaded, the video shows a user opening Eclipse, an integrated development environment that's used to create Java (and Android apps). In other words, you can develop apps for Android phones with ARM-based processors on an Android phone with an ARM-based processor.
Samsung promised in October that its Linux on Galaxy app will ultimately let users "run their preferred Linux distribution on their smartphones utilizing the same Linux kernel that powers the Android OS."
"What's the benefit to this versus what I already have?"
Presumably it's available out of the box and ready to go with a few touches of a button, with official support from the vendor.
Video Link (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Still proprietary (Score:2)
The big advantage of Linux is that you can customize it to do what you want. "Linux on Galaxy" is a half-assed measure to win over... somebody. Not sure who they think they are winning over but it's not the people who want to run Linux on their phones because it's still a proprietary system just with a sandbox. However, if they didn't do this properly, then you can expect to see this phone model get rooted upon it's release.