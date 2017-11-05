Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


No, the Linux Desktop Hasn't Jumped in Popularity (zdnet.com) 31

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-the-year-of-the-Linux-desktop dept.
An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: Stories have been circulating that the Linux desktop had jumped in popularity and was used more than macOS. Alas, it's not so... These reports have been based on NetMarketShare's desktop operating system analysis, which showed Linux leaping from 2.5 percent in July, to almost 5 percent in September. But unfortunately for Linux fans, it's not true... It seems to be merely a mistake. Vince Vizzaccaro, NetMarketShare's executive marketing share of marketing told me, "The Linux share being reported is not correct. We are aware of the issue and are currently looking into it"...

For the most accurate, albeit US-centric operating system and browser numbers, I prefer to use data from the federal government's Digital Analytics Program (DAP). Unlike the others, DAP's numbers come from billions of visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains... DAP gets its raw data from a Google Analytics account. DAP has open-sourced the code, which displays the data on the web and its data-collection code... In the US Analytics site, which summarizes DAP's data, you will find desktop Linux, as usual, hanging out in "other" at 1.5 percent. Windows, as always, is on top with 45.9 percent, followed by Apple iOS, at 25.5 percent, Android at 18.6 percent, and macOS at 8.5 percent.
The article does, however, acknowledge that Linux's real market share is probably a little higher simply because "no one, not even DAP, seems to do a good job of pulling out the Linux-based Chrome OS data."

  • For the most accurate, albeit US-centric operating system and browser numbers, I prefer to use data from the federal government's Digital Analytics Program (DAP). Unlike the others, DAP's numbers come from billions of visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains

    I'm skeptical that hits to .gov websites capture a representative subset of web users. I'd think that many people rarely visit .gov sites.

    • Yes, .gov domains are highly skewed, apparently towards the wealthy as evidenced by their showing iOS as far more popular than Android while other sources show Android with about 2/3 of the mobile website browsing marketshare.

    • I wonder what amazon.com's numbers are. They're probably a better reflection of browser use.

  • 2018 will be the year of the Linux desktop, you heard it here first!

  • Unlike the others, DAP's numbers come from billions of visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains

    This strikes me as being a very poor source to use if you're interested in overall desktop statistics. People visit government domains much more often from work than from home, and government workers visit government sites more often than non-government workers do. Alternative OSes are less common in government jobs than non-government positions, and there's probably a skew

  • I'm not saying a massive jump, but certainly not immeasurable by any means. It grows every day.

  • Old compatability workaround (Score:4, Interesting)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @03:38PM (#55494961)

    It's been a VERY long time since I last checked, but I once found that multiple of the most popular browsers were incorrectly reporting themselves as running on Windows even when they were actually running on Linux. This was apparently being done on purpose for some compatibility/bug workaround or something, but was obviously significantly screwing with the numbers towards favouring Microsoft.

    Does anyone know if this is still the case at all?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      If I recall correctly the solution was always to report a fake version where it was expected for compatibility and append the real data as a comment, there might have been a total stealth option but never as a default I think. So assuming the people who gather the statistics pay attention and use the real data we should be good.

  • Interesting surfing == desktop (Score:4, Interesting)

    by stabiesoft ( 733417 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @03:45PM (#55494987) Homepage

    I've got probably 8 machines, all running Linux. This box is the only one that ever surfs. The others are used for real work. Kind of sad that correct method to determine desktop share is surfing.

  • The Linux desktop is only for smart people, and there are a limited number of those. Therefore, the Linux desktop will never be popular.

    • Somebody told me last week that Linux was so simple even my Gran could use it. Maybe the perception that it's for old people is really what's holding back.

  • If you go by user agent... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you go by user agent string i am connecting to web sites from a win10 machine.

    I haven't run windows on the desktop for a couple decades.

    Linux users may be less inclined towards cooperating with analytics.

  • After trying to use linux for a nice 10-foot viewing environment for years, and dealing with codec issues, and screen tearing, hardware compatibility, third party launcher glitches, and most recently inability to view Netflix and no HEVC acceleration I bought a couple android boxes for $200 and they do exactly what I want. So, yeah, I can understand how linux has fizzled. I still use linux for some tasks/development but not nearly as much as I used to.

  • Yeah, that was me. I connected with the US Executive Branch several times with my Mac. Sorry!

