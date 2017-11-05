No, the Linux Desktop Hasn't Jumped in Popularity (zdnet.com) 172
An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: Stories have been circulating that the Linux desktop had jumped in popularity and was used more than macOS. Alas, it's not so... These reports have been based on NetMarketShare's desktop operating system analysis, which showed Linux leaping from 2.5 percent in July, to almost 5 percent in September. But unfortunately for Linux fans, it's not true... It seems to be merely a mistake. Vince Vizzaccaro, NetMarketShare's executive marketing share of marketing told me, "The Linux share being reported is not correct. We are aware of the issue and are currently looking into it"...
For the most accurate, albeit US-centric operating system and browser numbers, I prefer to use data from the federal government's Digital Analytics Program (DAP). Unlike the others, DAP's numbers come from billions of visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains... DAP gets its raw data from a Google Analytics account. DAP has open-sourced the code, which displays the data on the web and its data-collection code... In the US Analytics site, which summarizes DAP's data, you will find desktop Linux, as usual, hanging out in "other" at 1.5 percent. Windows, as always, is on top with 45.9 percent, followed by Apple iOS, at 25.5 percent, Android at 18.6 percent, and macOS at 8.5 percent.
The article does, however, acknowledge that Linux's real market share is probably a little higher simply because "no one, not even DAP, seems to do a good job of pulling out the Linux-based Chrome OS data."
> Chrome OS is as much Linux as Android. As in, not at all.
They are definitely Linux distros. They're just not GNU/Linux.
> Chrome OS is as much Linux as Android. As in, not at all.
They are definitely Linux distros. They're just not GNU/Linux.
Chrome and Android are Linux hosted, much like an appliance running a Linux kernel where a user can neither see it nor access it. They are not Linux desktops, nor are they Linux distros. "Linux distro" and "GNU/Linux" are synonymous.
Chrome and Android are Linux hosted, much like an appliance running a Linux kernel where a user can neither see it nor access it.
That is true for most GNU/Linux distributions too. In very few of them will the user interact with the Linux kernel, nor want to.
Chrome and Android are Linux hosted, much like an appliance running a Linux kernel where a user can neither see it nor access it.
That is true for most GNU/Linux distributions too. In very few of them will the user interact with the Linux kernel, nor want to.
As a user I can interact with the kernel from the console. Its standard functionality in a Linux distro. Functionality that is explicitly prohibited in Chrome. Functionality that is beyond the Android API and user interface, non-standard, but technically possible if one escapes Android and uses NDK based software.
Have you actually even used ChromeOS? It is pretty locked-down by default, yes. You can however set it to developer mode with a key combination at boot, install crouton, and treat it like any other Linux box. Most Chromebooks will run XFCE pretty happily. As it happens, they can also run a fair number of Android apps, although I'm not sure why one would.
You have a far stronger argument in Android, but ChromeOS is Linux in every meaningful sense. It's locked-down to the point of absurdity, and its build proc
Have you actually even used ChromeOS? It is pretty locked-down by default, yes. You can however set it to developer mode with a key combination at boot, install crouton, and treat it like any other Linux box. Most Chromebooks will run XFCE pretty happily.
All you are saying is that a chromebook/chrromebox can be repurposed as a linux box by replacing chromeos with linux, much as one might do with windows on a regular pc. And yes I've done that, it was a pretty inexpensive route to a light-use Linux laptop that I knew would have driver support.
You have a far stronger argument in Android, but ChromeOS is Linux in every meaningful sense.
Except in the sense that the chromeos user can run any linux software. Android actually has the weaker argument, there you can install a terminal app and access the underlying Linux host.
So no, chromeos is not Linux
All you are saying is that a chromebook/chrromebox can be repurposed as a linux box by replacing chromeos with linux, much as one might do with windows on a regular pc.
That is not at all what I am suggesting. You either have no idea what you are talking about, or you are lying through your teeth.
All you are saying is that a chromebook/chrromebox can be repurposed as a linux box by replacing chromeos with linux, much as one might do with windows on a regular pc.
That is not at all what I am suggesting. You either have no idea what you are talking about, or you are lying through your teeth.
You are playing with semantics. With crouton the linux kernel is merely hosting two operating systems, Chrome OS and whatever desktop linux environment you installed. Crouton may be more convenient than the more traditional linux installs that removed Chrome OS but it does not change the nature of Chrome OS, it remains merely linux hosted. Being able to switch being hosted os 1 and hosted os 2 on the fly does not change this.
I think you're the one playing with semantics. What the hell does "Linux hosted" mean? You've got the kernel and you've got userland; tell me what the practical difference is.
The difference is what I explained earlier. You installed a Linux userland on a chromebook/chrombox. Chrome OS is as it was before, a non-Linux userland hosted on a Linux kernel. The fact that a Linux userland is also hosted on this same Linux kernel does not change Chrome OS, Chrome OS remains not Linux.
The chromebook/chrombox is merely running two independent userlands, one Linux one not Linux.
> As a user I can interact with the kernel from the console.
You do know the difference between a shell and a kernel, don't you?
Yes I do. You do realize that from a shell I can run utilities that reconfigure the kernel's runtime environment? That is "interaction".
I'm going to pipe in here. One key thing I see in Linux distros as we know them is that they have within them a baseline that you are given the tools to enhance the very thing that you are using. This is sort of by design as that's kind of a 10,000 foot view of what FOSS is about. Now you don't have to do that, but you still have that option if need be. Chrome OS and Android, along with all the other appliances running a Linux kernel do not have this. A Linux distro, Linux OS (not just a Linux kernel) encourages you or at the very least gives you enough room to, expand the world that you are working in.
I know folks on here like car analogies, so Linux is like an engine. A distro is a car, Chrome and Android are buses. Both do the whole getting you from point A to point B thing and both contain an engine, but a car isn't a bus for a whole lot of other reasons. Chrome OS and Android are users of the Linux kernel and nothing more. And honestly, I'd bet a pretty penny that we'll eventually see Linux dumped for Fuchsia, Chrome and Android to finally merge, and for Blink to slide even further away from being open as Android-ness creeps into the various parts within Google's already complicated web browser stack.
With a little posix support in Fuchsia a bunch of Android NDK based app might not care if the Linux kernel is replaced. Certainly the far more common pure Android/Java apps would not care.
Except to the extent that whatever you replace it with will probably suck more... slower, have fewer network connectivity options, less hardware support, buggier, etc.
I'm going to pipe in here. One key thing I see in Linux distros as we know them is that they have within them a baseline that you are given the tools to enhance the very thing that you are using. This is sort of by design as that's kind of a 10,000 foot view of what FOSS is about. Now you don't have to do that, but you still have that option if need be. Chrome OS and Android, along with all the other appliances running a Linux kernel do not have this. A Linux distro, Linux OS (not just a Linux kernel) encourages you or at the very least gives you enough room to, expand the world that you are working in.
I know folks on here like car analogies, so Linux is like an engine. A distro is a car, Chrome and Android are buses. Both do the whole getting you from point A to point B thing and both contain an engine, but a car isn't a bus for a whole lot of other reasons. Chrome OS and Android are users of the Linux kernel and nothing more. And honestly, I'd bet a pretty penny that we'll eventually see Linux dumped for Fuchsia, Chrome and Android to finally merge, and for Blink to slide even further away from being open as Android-ness creeps into the various parts within Google's already complicated web browser stack.
As I see it, Gnome is going to be for Linux as the Ford or GM is for cars. KDE for Linux is like Honda, Toyota, BMW, and the high end or European vehicles. Whatever else is there is for those Linux unique interface enthusiasts.
Would you call Debian/kFreeBSD a GNU/Linux distribution? No, because it's a GNU/FreeBSD distribution. It uses the Debian/GNU userla
Is Android a GNU/Linux distribution? No, because it doesn't have the GNU userland, it has the Android userland. That makes it it's own Linux distribution separate from GNU/Linux, that we could theoretically call Android/Linux.
What is theoretical about that?
It's theoretical because nobody actually calls it Android/Linux.
Speak for yourself.
Speaking as an Android developer for the past several years, I don't recall hearing anyone call it that even a single time.
The question is what is Linux for the desktop means.
Is it just a consumer device based on the Linux kernel. Or does the device need a keyboard... then it come down to how much ok the kernel needs to be pure. And how much of the OS needs to follow the GNU standard.
Linux is one of the least secure operating systems
... Microsoft is usually quickest to issue patches now.
Hey, our favorite AC is back, posting "facts" that are just as believable as ever before!
Keep up the good work, braddah. We miss you when you're not around.
Linux is relatively secure by default. It can be secured further fairly easily. Typically all of your software will be obtained either from a secure channel or from source code. That's really par for the course in 2017. You can say mostly the same thing about Windows, aside from the teeming crowds of idiots who use it. However, Red Hat (for one) has removed claims about being virus-free from their ad copy, and I suspect that if IBM claims that, they aren't saying it where their lawyers can hear them.
Now I'd
For the most accurate, albeit US-centric operating system and browser numbers, I prefer to use data from the federal government's Digital Analytics Program (DAP). Unlike the others, DAP's numbers come from billions of visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains
I'm skeptical that hits to
.gov websites capture a representative subset of web users. I'd think that many people rarely visit .gov sites.
Yes,
.gov domains are highly skewed, apparently towards the wealthy as evidenced by their showing iOS as far more popular than Android while other sources show Android with about 2/3 of the mobile website browsing marketshare.
2/3 of browsing or 2/3 of sales ? (Score:2)
Yes,
.gov domains are highly skewed, apparently towards the wealthy as evidenced by their showing iOS as far more popular than Android while other sources show Android with about 2/3 of the mobile website browsing marketshare.
Was that 2/3 of browsing or 2/3 of sales? I recall mention of Android representing 2/3 of sales but Android users upgrade more often and that actual usage may be closer to 50/50, in the US. Internationally, yeah, Android somewhere around 80%.
And yes there is absolutely a demographic effect. Despite Android being far more numerous an iOS app will generate more revenue than its Android version. iOS users are more willing/able to spend money. In a university lecture I attended the professor also mentioned s
This has to be the stupidest assertion ever made. Is there some non-zero number of Android users that technically knowledgeable? Of course there is. Is there some non-zero number of iOS user that are as well...of course. Is either number more than a tiny fraction of users? Absolutely not. Your premise is weak.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes,
.gov domains are highly skewed, apparently towards the wealthy as evidenced by their showing iOS as far more popular than Android while other sources show Android with about 2/3 of the mobile website browsing marketshare.
And Android has more than 80% of the phones, so agreed, the gov numbers are highly suspect.
I wonder what amazon.com's numbers are. They're probably a better reflection of browser use.
I wonder what amazon.com's numbers are. They're probably a better reflection of browser use.
Probably not. You then count consumers, which is not the same as desktop users.
At any rate, Linux is probably underreported because of some big companies that throw up "Unsupported browser" warnings or even block access unless the user sets the browser identity string to match one of the common Windows browsers. Some Linux browsers even have an easy button to do just that.
You would also have the problem of undercounting mobile users since they'd be likely to use an app instead of a browser.
2018 (Score:4, Funny)
2018 will be the year of the Linux desktop, you heard it here first!
Just like 1997 was! And '98, 2000 and and those other years we had! Linux has always been really successful as a just around the corner desktop OS.
It _was_ 2004 (Score:2)
I keep seeing these derogatory comments, but let me remind you about 2004 being named "The year of the Linux Desktop".
Before that year not all desktop environments worked out of the box, and that year was the last time I had to tweak a stock installation. After that everyone had to make excuses for not installing Linux.
Heck, back in university even the most reluctant of the profs has been moved to Linux by 2001. The students have been using Linux-only since 1999. I know this is not representative of corpora
Unlike the others, DAP's numbers come from billions of visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains
This strikes me as being a very poor source to use if you're interested in overall desktop statistics. People visit government domains much more often from work than from home, and government workers visit government sites more often than non-government workers do. Alternative OSes are less common in government jobs than non-government positions, and there's probably a skew
This strikes me as being a very poor source to use if you're interested in overall desktop statistics. People visit government domains much more often from work than from home, and government workers visit government sites more often than non-government workers do. Alternative OSes are less common in government jobs than non-government positions, and there's probably a skew one way or the other in generic home vs. work statistics.
Not to mention government sites that throw up a warning that you're using an unsupported browser or won't let you do certain functions unless you use "approved" browsers.
Pornhub reported 3% market share for Linux in 2016, up 14% from 2015.
I'm not disputing that the recent stats cited are wrong, just objecting to advocating what seems to be an inherently statistically biased source as the "most accurate" for this statistic.
As opposed to NetMarketShare's numbers, which we have no actual information on where they get there data from.
And that's before ignoring that any general usage share data where any OS can double its share from one month to the next (unless it's from 0.1% to 0.2%) must use a bullshit method to get its numbers.
Sure it has, seriously (Score:2)
I'm not saying a massive jump, but certainly not immeasurable by any means. It grows every day.
Old compatability workaround (Score:4, Interesting)
It's been a VERY long time since I last checked, but I once found that multiple of the most popular browsers were incorrectly reporting themselves as running on Windows even when they were actually running on Linux. This was apparently being done on purpose for some compatibility/bug workaround or something, but was obviously significantly screwing with the numbers towards favouring Microsoft.
Does anyone know if this is still the case at all?
If I recall correctly the solution was always to report a fake version where it was expected for compatibility and append the real data as a comment, there might have been a total stealth option but never as a default I think. So assuming the people who gather the statistics pay attention and use the real data we should be good.
Not the case here.
Linux Mint 18.2 (Sonya)
Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Ubuntu; Linux x86_64; rv:55.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/55.0
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 could be a good OS if it had a decent package manager like apt!
Personally, I use dnf, but I'm not sure that either of them would work that well for Windows. Not because of compatibility issues, but because they both depend on packages coming from a fairly small number of repositories, and conforming to certain packaging standards but most Windows users are installing packages from various and sundry websites run by people with no connection to Microsoft who probably don't set their packages u
Theres much more wrong with it than just the lack of a good package manager.
Interesting surfing == desktop (Score:4, Interesting)
I've got probably 8 machines, all running Linux. This box is the only one that ever surfs. The others are used for real work. Kind of sad that correct method to determine desktop share is surfing.
Re:Interesting surfing == desktop (Score:4, Insightful)
I've got probably 8 machines, all running Linux. This box is the only one that ever surfs.
The headless Linux boxes in the closet don't count as desktop Linux. Nor do the Raspberry Pi's doing appliance'y things.
:-)
Exactly. I know plenty of people, myself included, who run Linux boxes, but very rarely as a desktop.
FYI, none are headless. If you count total linux boxes, add another 10 for beagle bones & pi's. These act as controllers for things like the pool. Check my website if you are looking for a linux based pool controller. I also have another one setup as a irrigation controller as just 2 examples. These SBC's along with ultra cheap P/S's have made it trivial to build stuff.
surfing == desktop? (Score:2)
Don't ask what I do with the other devices.
What do you do with the other devices then?
Who cares? (Score:4, Informative)
The Linux desktop is only for smart people, and there are a limited number of those. Therefore, the Linux desktop will never be popular.
Haha.
Linux Mint and Ubuntu are very easy to use now. They have a learning curve, but no more than a Windows user switching to a Mac. Those two distros are where the bulk of new Linux desktop users are coming from. Anyone interested in expanding Linux desktop market share should put their focus on helping those two distros, and especially Mint since Ubuntu is already backed by a successful corporation.
Yes, of course. I didnâ(TM)t mean that Linux is hard, only that only smart people use it.
:)
Iâ(TM)ve been running exclusively linux since the 0.98 kernel loaded from a stack of 15+ floppies, and there was no GUI.
My post was jokingly elitist. Iâ(TM)m old. From way, way back when Slashdot was cool.
-Mike
I'm reputedly smart. I design electronics for a living. My coworkers treat me like I'm Zeus - apparently I'm the 'smart' guy on the team or something. Whatever.
With that out of the way - I'm a recidivist Windows user. I use Linux every day in an embedded capacity and it's great for what it does - doing specific tasks relatively well. As a general purpose productivity operating system, it sucks when it comes to usability.
I was a proud Mac user for 10 years or so. There was a time where you couldn't find a Wi
If you go by user agent... (Score:1)
If you go by user agent string i am connecting to web sites from a win10 machine.
I haven't run windows on the desktop for a couple decades.
Linux users may be less inclined towards cooperating with analytics.
Linux (Score:4, Insightful)
After trying to use linux for a nice 10-foot viewing environment for years, and dealing with codec issues, and screen tearing, hardware compatibility, third party launcher glitches, and most recently inability to view Netflix and no HEVC acceleration I bought a couple android boxes for $200 and they do exactly what I want.
So you replaced Linux with... Linux. And that's an indictment against Linux?
What about Android is not Linux? It's a Linux system like any other that just doesn't use X11/Wayland/Mir for display, but uses SurfaceFlinger instead.
I work in embedded Linux area and Android for me is just another flavor of Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Read the comments above. I'm not reacting to the article, but to the discussion in this thread.
my bad (Score:2)
Yeah, that was me. I connected with the US Executive Branch several times with my Mac. Sorry!
BlueTooth (Score:2)
So I got myself a nice expensive BlueTooth headphone. Awesome. Then I wanted to use it on my Linux computer. Well lucky me, the headphones came with a nice expensive cable...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Probably a conspiracy involving the Debian maintainers, pulseaudio and bluez or whatever it is called. They managed to introduce a 1 second delay by default and forgot to implement an Alsa driver as well as any sort of an attempt to remember my settings while switing between headphones and speakers.
Anyway, if "who configured the system" is the answer to my BlueTooth headphones not working properly out of the box on a rather mint Debian install, Linux clearly still isn't ready for the desktop. And it's not l
So now I need a distro that's "focused on things like audio". LOL. It's a fucking headphone. Having a totally broken BlueTooth configuration out of the box is not something I want to spend more time on than grabbing the headphone cable or something that I would expect Debian to be exceptionally bad in. I've used many distros over the 20 years that I have exclusively used Linux and apart from support for proprietary software there's really no reason whatsoever to expect or accept Debian to perform sub-par on
The time for that has passed (Score:2)
'This is the Year of the Linux Desktop' (aka every year since 1998) finally went down the tubes when Ubuntu went insane.
We went from being able to say 'Oh yeah, just install Ubuntu' if anyone expressed curiosity (even if we were personally using Debian or CentOS or whatever) to going uhhhh.... finally we could point to Mint, but by then it was too late.
Use data from the federal government's DAP? (Score:2)
Huh? How is this more accurate than anything else?
Can anybody validate the assumption that the distribution accessing US government computers is the same as the distribution across actual computers?
As a few people noted, they use Linux systems for working but other systems for accessing the government. Personally, I do development on Linux and Windows 7 machines, surfing on an oldish Windows 7 machine and accessing banking and government websites on a Mac. That would mean I'm seen as a Mac user, when it'
ChromeOS (Score:2)
So... what is ChromeOS counted as? Is it in the 1.5% "other" or somewhere else?
Drivers suck (Score:3, Insightful)
I love linux, but when my friends try it out they have no idea what to do when a driver doesn't work properly.
Funny, I have the same issue with Uber
Error in the analysis (Score:2)
They probably used Excel.
They probably used Excel.
No, unfortunately they asked their Apple Watch "Hey Siri, what is Linux's desktop market share right now?", and the watch kept rebooting. So they just pulled a random number out of the air.
Identify ChromeOS vs Linux? (Score:2)
Lack of information (Score:2)
Kylin and internationals (Score:2)
Seriously? (Score:2)
Are there still people out there who give a shit, instead of just happily using one?
Alas, it's not so? (Score:2)
What Alas? Linux is just shit. Why would any sane non-fucktard person use that garbage?
Is systemd.
Best OS evar!