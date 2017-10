Open Source Data Sets? Linux Foundation Introduces 'Community Data License Agreements'

"In open source philosophy, you share source code. Why not share data ?" writes Slashdot reader princelobga . Linux Insider reports on the Linux Foundation's new Community Data License Agreement , "a new framework for sharing large sets of data required for research, collaborative learning and other purposes."A principal analyst at Pund-IT told the site that the new data license "reflects the growing importance of information as a resource for big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence."