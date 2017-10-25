Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Oracle Engineer Talks of ZFS File System Possibly Still Being Upstreamed On Linux (phoronix.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the partly-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-rain dept.
New submitter fstack writes: Senior software architect Mark Maybee who has been working at Oracle/Sun since '98 says maybe we "could" still see ZFS be a first-class upstream Linux file-system. He spoke at the annual OpenZFS Developer Summit about how Oracle's focus has shifted to the cloud and how they have reduced investment in Solaris. He admits that Linux rules the cloud. Among the Oracle engineer's hopes is that ZFS needs to become a "first class citizen in Linux," and to do so Oracle should port their ZFS code to Oracle Linux and then upstream the file-system to the Linux kernel, which would involve relicensing the ZFS code.

  • Having it NOT be in upstream is more flexible (Score:3)

    by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @06:03PM (#55432843) Homepage

    One nice thing about ZFS not being in upstream is that it is currently maintained and updated separate from the Linux kernel.

    Now, it would be nice to relicense ZFS under GPL so that it can be included in the kernel. But this should wait until the port is a bit more mature. Right now development is very active on ZFS and we have new versions coming out every few weeks; having to coordinate this with kernel releases will complicate things.

    All this said, relicensing ZFS would definitely help Oracle redeem themselves a bit. After mercilessly slaughtering Sun after acquiring them, they have a long way to go to get from the "evil" side back to the forces of good.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by davecb ( 6526 )
      It might also cut their maintenance costs, something Oracle often likes.

    • Now, it would be nice to relicense ZFS under GPL so that it can be included in the kernel. But this should wait until the port is a bit more mature. Right now development is very active on ZFS and we have new versions coming out every few weeks; having to coordinate this with kernel releases will complicate things.

      Funny, I thought ZFS was very mature by now.
      Getting it open and into Linux would result in perhaps some cross-pollination between OpenZFS and Oracle's official ZFS.

    • I'm gonna disagree with you a bit here. Each portion of the kernel has its own maintainer and I don't see how ZFS being upstreamed would change that at all. Likewise, does not the maintainer of, say, the TTY subsystem (just a random pick...) make active changes *between* release cycles, submitting their LAG to the various RCs? Not saying that you are 100% wrong, but...help me out here.
  • Some folks don't like the particular set of tradeoffs, but for a filesyste (as opposed to an object store, one of which I'm testing right now), it's a very good offering. I definitely want it on my Fedora dev laptop, along with a write cache on flash.

    • ZFS wants to live in a fairly specific configuration. It wants a bunch of drives, a bunch of memory, and not much competition for system resources. It's really a NAS filesystem, which is why there are no recovery utilities for it. If your filesystem takes a dump, you're SOL, hope you have a backup.

      You can run it on a single drive on a desktop machine, but you are incurring a bunch of overhead and not getting the benefits of a properly set up ZFS configuration.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dnaumov ( 453672 )

        ZFS wants to live in a fairly specific configuration. It wants a bunch of drives, a bunch of memory, and not much competition for system resources.

        Except for the part where it works with 2 drives, on a system with 4GB of RAM and under constant heavy load just fine.

