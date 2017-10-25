Oracle Engineer Talks of ZFS File System Possibly Still Being Upstreamed On Linux (phoronix.com) 20
New submitter fstack writes: Senior software architect Mark Maybee who has been working at Oracle/Sun since '98 says maybe we "could" still see ZFS be a first-class upstream Linux file-system. He spoke at the annual OpenZFS Developer Summit about how Oracle's focus has shifted to the cloud and how they have reduced investment in Solaris. He admits that Linux rules the cloud. Among the Oracle engineer's hopes is that ZFS needs to become a "first class citizen in Linux," and to do so Oracle should port their ZFS code to Oracle Linux and then upstream the file-system to the Linux kernel, which would involve relicensing the ZFS code.
Having it NOT be in upstream is more flexible (Score:3)
One nice thing about ZFS not being in upstream is that it is currently maintained and updated separate from the Linux kernel.
Now, it would be nice to relicense ZFS under GPL so that it can be included in the kernel. But this should wait until the port is a bit more mature. Right now development is very active on ZFS and we have new versions coming out every few weeks; having to coordinate this with kernel releases will complicate things.
All this said, relicensing ZFS would definitely help Oracle redeem themselves a bit. After mercilessly slaughtering Sun after acquiring them, they have a long way to go to get from the "evil" side back to the forces of good.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now, it would be nice to relicense ZFS under GPL so that it can be included in the kernel. But this should wait until the port is a bit more mature. Right now development is very active on ZFS and we have new versions coming out every few weeks; having to coordinate this with kernel releases will complicate things.
Funny, I thought ZFS was very mature by now.
Getting it open and into Linux would result in perhaps some cross-pollination between OpenZFS and Oracle's official ZFS.
Re: (Score:2)
Good: it's about time. (Score:2)
Careful there (Score:2)
ZFS wants to live in a fairly specific configuration. It wants a bunch of drives, a bunch of memory, and not much competition for system resources. It's really a NAS filesystem, which is why there are no recovery utilities for it. If your filesystem takes a dump, you're SOL, hope you have a backup.
You can run it on a single drive on a desktop machine, but you are incurring a bunch of overhead and not getting the benefits of a properly set up ZFS configuration.
Re: (Score:2)
ZFS wants to live in a fairly specific configuration. It wants a bunch of drives, a bunch of memory, and not much competition for system resources.
Except for the part where it works with 2 drives, on a system with 4GB of RAM and under constant heavy load just fine.
Re: (Score:2)
Precisely, a bunch of drives, or a RAID, starts at two drives.
Not the best fit since it's schizophrenic (Score:2)
> The problem with ZFS on Linux is that some aspects of it are redundant with the kernel.
Probably ALL aspects of it. Linux already has a raid implementation in-kernel. It already has filesystems. It already has multiple volume managers, which handle whichever type of snapshots you prefer. It already has IO schedulers. ZFS, or rather something that looks just like it, can be implemented as a few configuration lines for pre-existing Linux components.
Because Linux normally lets you use your choice of fil
Re: (Score:1)
Holy shit are you serious? Like SERIOUS? OMG why don't we all switch to BSD! Everyone stop! I know Linux is *everywhere* but BSD has ZFS! Did you guyz know this????
Re: (Score:2)
The version in BSD is a older version derived from when Solaris was open-source, in 2007. It is independently maintained and a part of OpenZFS. In fact the ZFS stacks in IllumOS (a fork of open-source Solaris), FreeBSD, Linux and OS/X share a lot of code and are compatible, in the sense that if you create a ZFS filesystem on one of these OSes, it will work on the others.
OpenZFS has made enormous progress. I have been using it on my FreeBSD, Linux and OS X (macOS) boxes for over 3 years now.
And once it's in the kernel, Oracle will sue... (Score:2)
*cough*Java*cough*