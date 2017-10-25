Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Oracle Engineer Talks of ZFS File System Possibly Still Being Upstreamed On Linux (phoronix.com) 71

Posted by BeauHD from the partly-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-rain dept.
New submitter fstack writes: Senior software architect Mark Maybee who has been working at Oracle/Sun since '98 says maybe we "could" still see ZFS be a first-class upstream Linux file-system. He spoke at the annual OpenZFS Developer Summit about how Oracle's focus has shifted to the cloud and how they have reduced investment in Solaris. He admits that Linux rules the cloud. Among the Oracle engineer's hopes is that ZFS needs to become a "first class citizen in Linux," and to do so Oracle should port their ZFS code to Oracle Linux and then upstream the file-system to the Linux kernel, which would involve relicensing the ZFS code.

  • Having it NOT be in upstream is more flexible (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @06:03PM (#55432843) Homepage

    One nice thing about ZFS not being in upstream is that it is currently maintained and updated separate from the Linux kernel.

    Now, it would be nice to relicense ZFS under GPL so that it can be included in the kernel. But this should wait until the port is a bit more mature. Right now development is very active on ZFS and we have new versions coming out every few weeks; having to coordinate this with kernel releases will complicate things.

    All this said, relicensing ZFS would definitely help Oracle redeem themselves a bit. After mercilessly slaughtering Sun after acquiring them, they have a long way to go to get from the "evil" side back to the forces of good.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by davecb ( 6526 )
      It might also cut their maintenance costs, something Oracle often likes.

    • Now, it would be nice to relicense ZFS under GPL so that it can be included in the kernel. But this should wait until the port is a bit more mature. Right now development is very active on ZFS and we have new versions coming out every few weeks; having to coordinate this with kernel releases will complicate things.

      Funny, I thought ZFS was very mature by now.
      Getting it open and into Linux would result in perhaps some cross-pollination between OpenZFS and Oracle's official ZFS.

    • I'm gonna disagree with you a bit here. Each portion of the kernel has its own maintainer and I don't see how ZFS being upstreamed would change that at all. Likewise, does not the maintainer of, say, the TTY subsystem (just a random pick...) make active changes *between* release cycles, submitting their LAG to the various RCs? Not saying that you are 100% wrong, but...help me out here.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Likewise, does not the maintainer of, say, the TTY subsystem (just a random pick...) make active changes *between* release cycles, submitting their LAG to the various RCs?

        Not to RCs. As I understand it the kernel is on a three month cycle, one month merge window and roughly two months of weekly RCs that are only supposed to be bug fixes. Otherwise you might get an undiplomatic response from Mr. Torvalds. Worse yet, many distros ship kernels much older than that and despite having "proper channels" bugs often go directly upstream with a resolution of "we fixed that two years ago, update... sigh, waste of time". So if you're not really ready for production use, being in the ke

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oracle is evil ... period. There is no going back.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't believe this is Oracle's better nature or whatever; ZFS has to transition from Solaris to Linux because Solaris is dead.

      It's really that simple. If Oracle can gin up a little excitement and maybe score some kudos then great, why not? But ultimately this has to happen or the official Oracle developed ZFS will die with its only official platform.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DrXym ( 126579 )
      I don't see how the choice of being an upstream is lost by going GPL. If the ZFS group said "we're GPL now but we're not ready to land yet, give us some time" then the kernel won't land it.

      But this is Oracle we're talking about. I doubt they would GPL something because in their minds they'd lose control of it and allow the competition to exploit their code. After all, that's what Oracle has done itself to competitors like Red Hat. Aside from that, assuming they did GPL it, then it would immediately fork b

  • Some folks don't like the particular set of tradeoffs, but for a filesyste (as opposed to an object store, one of which I'm testing right now), it's a very good offering. I definitely want it on my Fedora dev laptop, along with a write cache on flash.

    • ZFS wants to live in a fairly specific configuration. It wants a bunch of drives, a bunch of memory, and not much competition for system resources. It's really a NAS filesystem, which is why there are no recovery utilities for it. If your filesystem takes a dump, you're SOL, hope you have a backup.

      You can run it on a single drive on a desktop machine, but you are incurring a bunch of overhead and not getting the benefits of a properly set up ZFS configuration.

      • Re:Careful there (Score:5, Insightful)

        by dnaumov ( 453672 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @06:37PM (#55433021)

        ZFS wants to live in a fairly specific configuration. It wants a bunch of drives, a bunch of memory, and not much competition for system resources.

        Except for the part where it works with 2 drives, on a system with 4GB of RAM and under constant heavy load just fine.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by HuguesT ( 84078 )

          Precisely, a bunch of drives, or a RAID, starts at two drives.

          • Precisely, a bunch of drives, or a RAID, starts at two drives.

            Being pedantic here, but you are wrong, and there are circumstances where this matters.

            You cam make a RAID1 array with one drive plus a failed (non-existent) drive. Hence the minimum is actually 1 drive, not two.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dfghjk ( 711126 )

              RAID, as defined in the original paper, involves data striping and striping cannot be implemented with less than 2 drives.

              If you desire redundancy, RAID requires a minimum of 3 drives. A mirrored drive pair is not RAID, it is just mirroring.

              • Depends on what you mean by a drive. I have a horrible hard drive which was declared almost in its grave by SMART long ago. I made 2 partitions, run "software RAID1" across the 2 partitions , and store one final backup on it.

                If it dies, nothing is lost.

          • Precisely, a bunch of drives, or a RAID, starts at two drives.

            Actually you're more than happy to run it on 1 drive as well. There's nothing "precise" about the GP's assertion that ZFS wants a fairly specific configuration.

        • Are you doing Z+1? Or just striping with an L2ARC, which is nearly pointless? What's the areal density of the drives? 'Cause if you are using anything above 2TB the odds of getting uncorrectable errors on both drives becomes non-trivial.

          At this point you are better off using XFS with a really good backup strategy.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by dfghjk ( 711126 )

            So they say. Don't you find it odd that a drive can't possibly correct for errors but a filesystem can?

            I wonder if drive vendors acknowledge that 100% of their high capacity drives are incapable of functioning without uncorrectable errors. Perhaps they should implement ZFS internally and all problems would be solved.

            • So they say. Don't you find it odd that a drive can't possibly correct for errors but a filesystem can?

              That's because the filesystem can just write to a different spot on the device, but if a specific spot on the physical device goes bad it's bad. In fact, almost all drives automatically error correct, you can see the stats through utils like "smartctl". A drive generally has +10%-+20% of advertised capacity, and exports a virtual mapping of the drive. As sectors start to show signs of failing, the address is transparently mapped to some of this "extra" space and things continue as normal. It's only a drive-

  • I've been using ZFS in my FreeNAS (FreeBSD) file server for over two years now.

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Holy shit are you serious? Like SERIOUS? OMG why don't we all switch to BSD! Everyone stop! I know Linux is *everywhere* but BSD has ZFS! Did you guyz know this????

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HuguesT ( 84078 )

      The version in BSD is a older version derived from when Solaris was open-source, in 2007. It is independently maintained and a part of OpenZFS. In fact the ZFS stacks in IllumOS (a fork of open-source Solaris), FreeBSD, Linux and OS/X share a lot of code and are compatible, in the sense that if you create a ZFS filesystem on one of these OSes, it will work on the others.

      OpenZFS has made enormous progress. I have been using it on my FreeBSD, Linux and OS X (macOS) boxes for over 3 years now.

  • Btrfs (Score:2)

    by Jerry ( 6400 )

    I played with zfs-fuse on KDE Neon a couple years ago after reading from its acolytes that it was "more advanced" and "better" than EXT4 or Btrfs. It wasn't. A lot of it is missing in the fuse rendition.

    I switched to Btrfs. I have three 750Gb HD's in my laptop. I use one as a receiver of @ and @home backup snapshots. I've configured the other two as a 2 HD pool and then as a RAID1, and then back to a pool again. In 2 1/2 years of using Btrfs I've never had a single hiccup with it.

    There are some exce

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      ZFS fuse is not ZFS on Linux. Not sure why you'd pass judgement on ZFS having only used it years ago with the fuse version. If you want a real test, try the latest ZFS on Linux releases. They are kernel modules not fuse drivers.

      I have run BtrFS for about 5 years now, and I must say it works well on my Laptop with SSD. However on my desktop with spinning disk, it completely falls over. It started out pretty fast for the first few years, but now it's horrible. The slightest disk I/O can freeze my system for

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mvdwege ( 243851 )

        Quick question for you: do you have quota's enabled? Updating qgroups takes an enormous amount of time, I had the same symptoms on my laptop on a 1T drive, and turning of quotas and removing qgroups solved it.

  • New to ZFS (Score:3)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @10:45PM (#55434339)

    Just as this article popped up I was assembling a JBOD array (twelve 4TB drives) for a new data center project, my first in quite a while. Also self funded so I don't have to defer to anyone in decisions.

    When I started I did a bit of reading trying to decide what RAID hardware to get. To make a long story short once I read the architecture of ZFS and several somewhat-polemic-but-well-reasoned blog entries I decided that is what I wanted.

    Only two months ago I had an aged Dell RAID array let me down. I have no idea what actually happened, but it appears some error crept in one of the drives and it got faithfully spread across the array and there was just no recovering it. If I didn't have good backups that would have been about 12 years of the company's IP up in smoke. I just thought I'd share.

    So I ended up as a prime candidate (with new found distrust for hardware RAID) to be a new ZFS-as-my-main-storage user. I've just recently learned stuff that was well established five years ago [pthree.org] and I can't understand why doesn't everybody do it this way.

    Wow. snapshots? I can do routine low-cost snapshots? Data compression? Sane volume management? (I consider LVM to the the crazy aunt in the attic. Part of the family but ...) Old Solaris hands are probably rolling their eyes but this is like mana from heaven to me.

    Given the plethora of benefits I am sure the incentive is high enough to keep ZFS on Linux going onward. ZFS root file system would be nice but I am more than willing to work around that now.

    • > Only two months ago I had an aged Dell RAID array let me down. I have no idea what actually happened, but it appears some error crept in one of the drives and it got faithfully spread across the array and there was just no recovering it. If I didn't have good backups that would have been about 12 years of the company's IP up in smoke. I just thought I'd share.

      It may have been the RAID write hole ?

      See Page 17 [illumos.org]

    • I have a similar configuration at home. zfs send/recv is a godsend for backups in that you can have all of the old snapshots sent as well as the current top level and it ship only the data that has changed not everything.

      I have run this configuration where I have had controllers, power supplies, multiple drive (more than 2 at the same time) go bad and it still kept on chugging with no errors and full confidence in the data.

