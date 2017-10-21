Friendlier GPL-Enforcement Permission Proposed By Linux Kernel Developers (kroah.com) 61
The former Executive Director of the Free Software Foundation -- and Slashdot user #41121 -- contacted Slashdot with this announcement. bkuhn -- now president of the Software Freedom Conservancy -- writes: Software Freedom Conservancy, home of the GPL Compliance Project for Linux Developers, publicly applauded today the proposal of the Linux Kernel Enforcement Statement, which adds a per-copyright-holder-opt-in additional permission to the termination provisions of Linux's GPLv2-only license.
It apparently addresses a developer who "made claims based on ambiguities in the GPL-2.0 that no one in our community has ever considered part of compliance," according to a statement from some of the kernel developers who drafted the statement. While the kernel community has always supported enforcement efforts to bring companies into compliance, we have never even considered enforcement for the purpose of extracting monetary gain... [W]e are aware of activity that has resulted in payments of at least a few million Euros. We are also aware that these actions, which have continued for at least four years, have threatened the confidence in our ecosystem. Because of this, and to help clarify what the majority of Linux kernel community members feel is the correct way to enforce our license, the Technical Advisory Board of the Linux Foundation has worked together with lawyers in our community, individual developers, and many companies that participate in the development of, and rely on Linux, to draft a Kernel Enforcement Statement to help address both this specific issue we are facing today, and to help prevent any future issues like this from happening again. It adopts the same termination provisions we are all familiar with from GPL-3.0 as an Additional Permission giving companies confidence that they will have time to come into compliance if a failure is identified.
Fines and penalties aren't always about pure monetary gain. They are a means of punishment for wrongdoing and a way to dissuade others from engaging in the same behavior. Absent payment as a penalty, I suppose we could take the board of directors of a company found in violation of the GPL and have them shot.
Probably responding to a troll, but for one thing, as has been stated many times in the past, Slashdot is not one single-group-think entity. Plenty of people here respect licensing of all types, whether it's for the Linux kernel or Hollywood movies. Don't paint everyone with the same brush.
I personally work on and maintain several GPLv2 projects, and I expect the license to be followed. And I respect licensing for movies and other software too.
Maybe you need to go back to your dictionary? Prevailing != all. And you are most definitely in the minority compared to the prevailing view.
Your opinion, not fact. I know what the word 'prevailing' means; I just disagree that it's the case here.
It is a matter of degree. Making a business of copyright violation should be quickly shut down and punished by the legal system. Individuals violating copyright is a business model problem and should be addressed by providing the copyright materials to the individuals in a form that they will accept - such as streaming music and Netflix.
It is simple to comply with the GPL if you want to. It is another level to willfully disregard it and make a business around that disregard. So it is fine with me to give a
If you support the GPL then you should support how a copyright holder chooses to distribute their work. On the other hand, if you believe piracy is an acceptable response to restrictive distribution then you should support GPL violations.
Many people will argue that piracy is acceptable and that the GPL should always be enforced.
If you kill and eat animals, you should kill and eat people also. Issues should resolve to black and white only, no shades of grey.
Religion neatly demolished your vegetarian argument 2000 years ago.
Christ is both the good shepherd and the sacrificial lamb as symbolised in the sacraments of the Eucharist
Hmmmmm. Tasty tasty christ burger. Only at Crispy Christs, home of the Saute Savior
Only 1/4 pounds? No Szechuan sauce? Lame.
Making a business of copyright violation is wrong. I'm also ok with individuals violating the GPL among a few friend too. The custom of sharing among a few friends has been with us for thousands of years. The operative would here is 'few'. The societal problem is commercial scale copyright infringement, not individual.
If you have a business model that needs broad involvement of the police force to make it succeed, then you need a new business model because the taxpayers are not going support you co-opting
Many people choose to be selectively outraged depending on whether a situation is in line with, or in conflict against, their own philosophical sensibilities. We see it with politics, laws, personal behavior, etc. all the time... so it’s not surprising we also observe it when it comes to intellectual property.
> If itâ(TM)s okay to violate Hollywood movie company copyrights (as is the prevailing view here)
Apples to Oranges comparison.
While I don't entirely buy it the point of the argument is this:
* No-one is price-gouging with Linux
* Sticking it to "The Man" is 1 of two tactics for over-priced regurgitated movies. (The other is to abstain.)
With Linux you _already_ have pretty generous terms.
If Hollywood accepted a "Pay-What-You-Want" model I think more people would respect their copyright. But instead
Licensing differences lead to radically different outcomes. Free software (not just the variants of the Linux kernel containing only free software) is more attractive because the effect of the license on the users. Hollywood movies are licensed restrictively even disallowing verbatim non-commercial sharing (in other words, treating friends
Indeed, enforcement is too cheap if it's only a cost of doing business the next time around.
Agreed. And in some of the cases the offender needs to be taught a lesson as they were flagrantly disregarding the GPL even after being warned repeatedly.
I have no problem "going light" on someone who makes an honest mistake, but there are a lot of dishonest nonmistakes that need to be handled a little heavier.
[Pandering to infringers of copyright in GPL works] is like Obama's executive-order immigration amnesty that should be unconstitutional.
If a child is kidnapped by his own parents and smuggled by his parents into the United States, what recourse ought the child to have?
True, payment can also be used to encourage compliance BEFORE getting caught. "If you don't comply from the start, you'll have to pay when you get caught", is one approach. It seem McHardy is seeking personal gain, though, based on his tactics of putting time pressure on them, etc.
There may be no right way to do it. Giving a warning and allowing them to come into compliance with no penalty makes sense if someone just goofed. On the other hand, a policy of always allowing 30 days to cure with penalty could
Copyright law says you can't make copies for another without permission.
The BSD license grants an exception to copyright, (like all distribution licenses for copyrighted works,) which lets you copy it, but also lets you take away that permission from whoever you distribute the software too.
The GPL license also grants an exception to copyright, but says you can't take it away from whoever you distribute the software too. In other words, they get the same right to run, modify, and distribute the software as
Both largely give you the same rights over software already licensed under the terms of those licenses. They key difference is that the GPL gives you additional rights over any modifications made to the software provided those modifications have been distributed to anyone else.
You cannot take away rights to software with BSD license. You can only not give rights to modification of software that is licensed, and that is a reasonable compromise.
The BSD license grants an exception to copyright, (like all distribution licenses for copyrighted works,) which lets you copy it, but also lets you take away that permission from whoever you distribute the software too.
I keep hearing this flawed argument every time this particular discussion comes around (every Saturday, it seems like). It surprises me people still fall for it. It's a fallacy, based on confusion between the code developed by the original publisher and the code developed by other people.
If party A releases some code under the BSD licence, party B can't take away party C's permission to use A's code. B has the freedom to distribute his code under any licence he feels like, but can't infringe C's fr
You sound like you've done your homework, so I have to give you credit for that.
However, you are mistaken when you say GPL removes B's right to distribute his own code - provided that code constitutes a derivative work, B never had the right to choose licensing for it. That stems from copyright law: the original author sets the terms for derivative works.
There is no permission removed. But nobody is forced to permit distribution under the same license. Real freedom, both for developers and users.
In most cases it's advantageous to co-operate with other in developing the software but the BSD allows co-operation of some parts and private development of other parts. A choice in other words - freedom. And the user can choose to go with the software from a company that is based on BSD sourcecode or using the same original sourcecode.
You may think that users of op
I think both BSD and GPL style licenses have their place in the world. A BSD-style license is useful for those who wish their code to be used as broadly as possible, whether by commercial or open source. A GPL license is appropriate for those who are first and foremost advocates of open source, and want maximum protection to ensure their code is only used in open source products.
This simply reflects a different intent or priorities of the authors. You hear slogans like "GPL is about user freedom", which
but switched over to be more in favour of the BSD/ISC/MIT licences because they are maximally free.
I take exception to that. The BSD and GPL are equally free, but they split on whom gets that freedom; one gives an extra freedom to the immediate developer to change the licensing, one gives extra freedom to the downstream developer by propagating all the freedoms onto to them.
Most people using BSD 'derived' code have none of the freedoms BSD offers. How exactly do you argue with a straight face that this is the better outcome?
More and more, academics are releasing their code under the BSD/ISC licences because they realise that because they are receiving public money to fund their code and research, by dint of this, they must release the results of that money to the public in a maximally free way,
That amounts to the public paying for all the bakeries ingredients, and then the bakery sells bread back to the public. Yes, that's a pretty ideal system for the baker; not such a good deal for the public though. Why are they funding the baker's ingredients exactly?
If it were the GPL the baker would also have to share how the bread is made, and people wouldn't have to depend on him if they wanted to make their own bread. (This, according to you is the 'less free' option.)
Small wonder the baker prefers the BSD.
Some code needs to be proprietary--life is about pragmatism sometimes, not always about ideology.
IF you ever bother to ask yourself why, and really dig deep, you'll have a tough time coming up with a satisfactory answer.
Note that I don't contend the pragmatic arguments aren't real, just that they are deeply unsatisfying on a philosophical level. They point to difficult to solve problems with society itself, and rather than solve these difficult problems, the pragmatist just accepts them as unsolved and proceeds to go for lunch. That's not much of a solution.
Some developers simply will not license their software under the GPL.
And?
Using other licenses is therefore an excellent solution because it is the only way the software will be released at all.
What do I care if they release it or not?
Are you objecting to their right to release their own software under whatever license they see fit? I see no legal, ethical, or moral grounds to do so.
If they write it from scratch themselves they can do whatever they like. I didn't contribute to it. I didn't fund it. As long as I don't have to use it, they can do whatever they want.
Assuming you developed all the code yourself from scratch then it has nothing to do with the BSD and GPL debate. Go nuts. It really has nothing to with the conversation though.
On the other hand if you developed it based on GPL then you are likely in violation of the license if you aren't making the source available.
If you developed it based on BSD code then you are within your rights...but your claim of 'building your own business and all the money generating assets in it' was pretty much bullshit.
Linux GPL enforces compatibility. Without the GPL Linux would fracture into hundreds of proprietary dialects like BSD has.
I think as Linux kernel developers we should take note of the very personal touch the MPAA has used to deal with violators: An early morning visit by a paramilitary police force.
Can influence the court vs his 0.1% contribution (Score:2)
Even in enforcing a license, a court must decide how exactly to do so. If monetary damages are appropriate, how much money exactly? A court should hear from the copyright holders and from the defendant before deciding on remedies.
As you said, there are many contributors to the kernel, and many contributors to netfilter. If the vast majority of copyright holders relevant copy right holders say "we just want them to start complying, we don't want any money other than expenses for this case", a court should
Once a prominent contributor takes a substantial stand against this additional permission, watch someone file issues to replace this contributor's contributions.
It would have to be a clean implementation of an interface that existed before the contribution that they mean to eliminate. Otherwise it's still a derived work and the contributor maintains control over it through the "viral" nature of the GPL. Anyone who has worked on the part to be eliminated need not apply: They're too likely to end up with a result that would not elminate the claim.
It's fascinating that major open source proponents are trying to make an end run around one of the most well-known open so
"Replaces" does not mean "derived from". Cars replace horses. Cars are not derived from horses. More to the point, GPL Linux replaces Unix; Linux is not a derivative work of Unix.
SCO spent millions on lawyers arguing that Linux is a derivative work of Unix, which it replaces. Several courts ruled it is not. It's entirely possible to replace something without creating a derivative work.
> Anyone who has worked on the part to be eliminated need not apply
Partially true. Someone who really knows the old c
This is a corporate push to protect corporate interests while they violate the GPL. The monetary findings that punish companies are so rare that there is no problem here at all. Liars working for moneyed interests.
There is a grey area around things like the NVIDIA blobs and other "binary kernel modules". But when companies refuse to even try to comply with the GPL and share the kernel source for their device, there is no "grey area", its just as much of a copyright violation as it is when someone shares an illegal copy of the latest Star Wars film.
Its the same when someone distributes a kernel module or changes and has based it on existing GPL code (e.g. when Samsung distributed kernels for some of their phones but d