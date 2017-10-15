Munich Plans New Vote on Dumping Linux For Windows 10 (techrepublic.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: The city of Munich has suggested it will cost too much to carry on using Linux alongside Windows, despite having spent millions of euros switching PCs to open-source software... "Today, with a Linux client-centric environment, we are often confronted with major difficulties and additional costs when it comes to acquiring and operating professional application software," the city council told the German Federation of Taxpayers. Running Linux will ultimately prove unsustainable, suggests the council, due to the need to also keep a minority of Windows machines to run line-of-business software incompatible with Linux. "In the long term, this situation means that the operation of the non-uniform client landscape can no longer be made cost-efficient"... Since completing the multi-year move to LiMux, a custom-version of the Linux-based OS Ubuntu, the city always kept a smaller number of Windows machines to run incompatible software. As of last year it had about 4,163 Windows-based PCs, compared to about 20,000 Linux-based PCs.
The assessment is at odds with a wide-ranging review of the city's IT systems by Accenture last year, which found that most of the problems stem not from the use of open-source software, but from inefficiencies in how Munich co-ordinates the efforts of IT teams scattered throughout different departments. Dr. Florian Roth, leader of the Green Party at Munich City Council, said the review had also not recommended a wholesale shift to Windows. "The Accenture report suggested to run both systems because the complete 'rollback' to Windows and MS Office would mean a waste of experience, technology, work and money," he said... The city's administration is investigating how long it would take and how much it would cost to build a Windows 10 client for use by the city's employees. Once this work is complete, the council will vote again in November on whether this Windows client should replace LiMux across the authority from 2021.
A taxpayer's federation post urged "Penguin, adieu!" -- while also admitting that returning to Windows "will devour further tax money in the millions," according to TechRepublic.
"The federation's post also makes no mention of the licensing and other savings achieved by switching to LiMux, estimated to stand at about €10m."
The City Of Munich Knows What It... (Score:1)
...Afford! If selling out to Microsoft is cheaper, then so be it.
With all due respect, Germans are very smart people. If they believe that Microsoft is their future then so be it.
Please explain what your problem is with somebody posting AC. In my experience people are much more open and honest when they have no fear of retribution.
Again I'll assert the German's are very smart people. I just can't see them falling prey to Microsoft's tactics.
Cheaper to license, costlier to support (Score:4, Insightful)
There are many Microsoft "engineers" simply due to Windows being easier to use, but many of those people couldn't script themselves out of a paper-bag.
When Windows decides to break (which is all too often), the most common fix is to reboot the server or restart the service.
Windows Server is a black box which nobody really understands... but people manage to live with it somehow, and "trick" it into working.
"Telemetry" (Score:1)
Linux has no Office, Exchange, Sharepoint killer (Score:3)
As much as I am a vocal Linux supporter, the fact of the matter is that Linux has no comparable turnkey Office, Exchange, and Sharepoint killer.
Oh yes, there are comparable applications - but none of them work together in an easily managed way.
Until something unified and stable can actually compete with the ease of setup of Microsoft's office suite, Linux has no hope here.
So it looks like we'll be stuck with Windows Server and it's regular RDS server dropouts, printer spooler issues, DFS shares disappearing, and random Windows hangs for a long time into the forseeable future until someone can do something about it.
The issue is when you have multiple office users and computers, and printers, and applications which only run on Windows.
That's when user and computer management and application support gets to be a real problem. You won't notice these issues as a home computer user.
Bag on Active Directory as much as you want, but there's nothing comparable in Linux. I've deployed OpenLDAP before - but holy shit I wouldn't want to have to manage that by hand on a daily basis.
It's my own observation that when most people are asked about what features they *really* depend upon in Office that are simply not present in the most comparable alternatives for Linux, the #1 answer seems to be simple full compatibility with MS Office itself. While the free tools for Linux can open and edit MS Office documents, often subtle formatting differences get introduced that can rather radically change how the document ends up looking, and this is, understandably, undesirable in many cases.
I used to have this problem too. (Score:3)
But then I just stopped using the "incompatible software."
For most of my needs, I found new software that was compatible with the new OS. For the rest, I either replaced it with my own software or just dumped the need. After a few years, I did eventually purchase another windows machine, but it was only to drive hardware that required interfacing with Windows. I rarely boot the Windows machine up now too... Since I have had it MS decided to move all their functions around between Windows 7, 8, and 10... it's just annoying.
Munich should take the same approach. If they keep the crutch (Windows) around, their staff will never be able to fully commit to the new OS. They should completely ditch Windows for 5 years and let the shit hit the fan. Then, after 5 years, then can bring it back in a limited capacity if they really need it.
In all likelyhood, they just need Windows to run some other clunky piece of accounting software written in VB that probably needs to be modernized anyway.
And Microsoft cackles in glee (Score:2)
Savings? (Score:2)
In addition to the licensing costs, there's also the costs of having viruses free to roam your network. People used to say that if more people used *nix it would get viruses too, but given the dominance of iOS/Android perhaps Windows is just insecure by (lack of) design?
App streaming? (Score:1)
Translation (Score:2)