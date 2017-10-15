Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Munich Plans New Vote on Dumping Linux For Windows 10

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: The city of Munich has suggested it will cost too much to carry on using Linux alongside Windows, despite having spent millions of euros switching PCs to open-source software... "Today, with a Linux client-centric environment, we are often confronted with major difficulties and additional costs when it comes to acquiring and operating professional application software," the city council told the German Federation of Taxpayers. Running Linux will ultimately prove unsustainable, suggests the council, due to the need to also keep a minority of Windows machines to run line-of-business software incompatible with Linux. "In the long term, this situation means that the operation of the non-uniform client landscape can no longer be made cost-efficient"... Since completing the multi-year move to LiMux, a custom-version of the Linux-based OS Ubuntu, the city always kept a smaller number of Windows machines to run incompatible software. As of last year it had about 4,163 Windows-based PCs, compared to about 20,000 Linux-based PCs.

The assessment is at odds with a wide-ranging review of the city's IT systems by Accenture last year, which found that most of the problems stem not from the use of open-source software, but from inefficiencies in how Munich co-ordinates the efforts of IT teams scattered throughout different departments. Dr. Florian Roth, leader of the Green Party at Munich City Council, said the review had also not recommended a wholesale shift to Windows. "The Accenture report suggested to run both systems because the complete 'rollback' to Windows and MS Office would mean a waste of experience, technology, work and money," he said... The city's administration is investigating how long it would take and how much it would cost to build a Windows 10 client for use by the city's employees. Once this work is complete, the council will vote again in November on whether this Windows client should replace LiMux across the authority from 2021.
A taxpayer's federation post urged "Penguin, adieu!" -- while also admitting that returning to Windows "will devour further tax money in the millions," according to TechRepublic.

"The federation's post also makes no mention of the licensing and other savings achieved by switching to LiMux, estimated to stand at about €10m."

  • ...Afford! If selling out to Microsoft is cheaper, then so be it.

  • Cheaper to license, costlier to support (Score:4, Insightful)

    by orin ( 113079 ) on Sunday October 15, 2017 @11:39PM (#55375049)
    Microsoft put together a huge infrastructure in MS Learning to teach people to use and support their software. This meant that while you had to pay more to license their software, it was relatively easy to find people that could use and support their software. Because it's more challenging to "grow" people who can support open source software, their services have never come cheap. The most expensive part of any IT deployment is the geeks - reduce the cost of that (by prioritizing the creation of training material) and the cost of licensing your software really becomes a secondary concern.

    • There are many Microsoft "engineers" simply due to Windows being easier to use, but many of those people couldn't script themselves out of a paper-bag.
      When Windows decides to break (which is all too often), the most common fix is to reboot the server or restart the service.
      Windows Server is a black box which nobody really understands... but people manage to live with it somehow, and "trick" it into working.

      This is unlike Linux engineers who can generally fix problems due to source code or good scripting ski

  • Wonder if they can cut some type of privacy deal with MS to not slurp so much data from their machines. Even the LTSB version reports back to MS way too much info (even when you try to turn it all off!). Windows 10 has become a privacy nightmare for end users. Munich would be much better off sticking with Linux since they've already made the initial investment. The next step would be a plan to migrate from the legacy Windows apps over to open source based alternatives.

  • Linux has no Office, Exchange, Sharepoint killer (Score:3)

    by Neo-Rio-101 ( 700494 ) on Sunday October 15, 2017 @11:51PM (#55375083)

    As much as I am a vocal Linux supporter, the fact of the matter is that Linux has no comparable turnkey Office, Exchange, and Sharepoint killer.

    Oh yes, there are comparable applications - but none of them work together in an easily managed way.

    Until something unified and stable can actually compete with the ease of setup of Microsoft's office suite, Linux has no hope here.

    So it looks like we'll be stuck with Windows Server and it's regular RDS server dropouts, printer spooler issues, DFS shares disappearing, and random Windows hangs for a long time into the forseeable future until someone can do something about it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      It's my own observation that when most people are asked about what features they *really* depend upon in Office that are simply not present in the most comparable alternatives for Linux, the #1 answer seems to be simple full compatibility with MS Office itself. While the free tools for Linux can open and edit MS Office documents, often subtle formatting differences get introduced that can rather radically change how the document ends up looking, and this is, understandably, undesirable in many cases.

      M

  • I used to have this problem too. (Score:3)

    by cyn1c77 ( 928549 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @12:12AM (#55375137)

    But then I just stopped using the "incompatible software."

    For most of my needs, I found new software that was compatible with the new OS. For the rest, I either replaced it with my own software or just dumped the need. After a few years, I did eventually purchase another windows machine, but it was only to drive hardware that required interfacing with Windows. I rarely boot the Windows machine up now too... Since I have had it MS decided to move all their functions around between Windows 7, 8, and 10... it's just annoying.

    Munich should take the same approach. If they keep the crutch (Windows) around, their staff will never be able to fully commit to the new OS. They should completely ditch Windows for 5 years and let the shit hit the fan. Then, after 5 years, then can bring it back in a limited capacity if they really need it.

    In all likelyhood, they just need Windows to run some other clunky piece of accounting software written in VB that probably needs to be modernized anyway.

  • Wolfgang! I have new quote from the Americans for Windows Zhen. Price went up 40%. Warum?

  • In addition to the licensing costs, there's also the costs of having viruses free to roam your network. People used to say that if more people used *nix it would get viruses too, but given the dominance of iOS/Android perhaps Windows is just insecure by (lack of) design?

  • Could you not use something like Citrix Xenapp (as an example) to stream the non compatible apps to the linux desktops, instead of changing the OS? This would kind of be the best of both worls as you can keep your free open source desktops, but run the business line apps you require that work on windows?
  • Translating from German: "The right people have been greased, this will not happen again"

