Munich Plans New Vote on Dumping Linux For Windows 10 (techrepublic.com) 147
An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: The city of Munich has suggested it will cost too much to carry on using Linux alongside Windows, despite having spent millions of euros switching PCs to open-source software... "Today, with a Linux client-centric environment, we are often confronted with major difficulties and additional costs when it comes to acquiring and operating professional application software," the city council told the German Federation of Taxpayers. Running Linux will ultimately prove unsustainable, suggests the council, due to the need to also keep a minority of Windows machines to run line-of-business software incompatible with Linux. "In the long term, this situation means that the operation of the non-uniform client landscape can no longer be made cost-efficient"... Since completing the multi-year move to LiMux, a custom-version of the Linux-based OS Ubuntu, the city always kept a smaller number of Windows machines to run incompatible software. As of last year it had about 4,163 Windows-based PCs, compared to about 20,000 Linux-based PCs.
The assessment is at odds with a wide-ranging review of the city's IT systems by Accenture last year, which found that most of the problems stem not from the use of open-source software, but from inefficiencies in how Munich co-ordinates the efforts of IT teams scattered throughout different departments. Dr. Florian Roth, leader of the Green Party at Munich City Council, said the review had also not recommended a wholesale shift to Windows. "The Accenture report suggested to run both systems because the complete 'rollback' to Windows and MS Office would mean a waste of experience, technology, work and money," he said... The city's administration is investigating how long it would take and how much it would cost to build a Windows 10 client for use by the city's employees. Once this work is complete, the council will vote again in November on whether this Windows client should replace LiMux across the authority from 2021.
A taxpayer's federation post urged "Penguin, adieu!" -- while also admitting that returning to Windows "will devour further tax money in the millions," according to TechRepublic.
"The federation's post also makes no mention of the licensing and other savings achieved by switching to LiMux, estimated to stand at about €10m."
The assessment is at odds with a wide-ranging review of the city's IT systems by Accenture last year, which found that most of the problems stem not from the use of open-source software, but from inefficiencies in how Munich co-ordinates the efforts of IT teams scattered throughout different departments. Dr. Florian Roth, leader of the Green Party at Munich City Council, said the review had also not recommended a wholesale shift to Windows. "The Accenture report suggested to run both systems because the complete 'rollback' to Windows and MS Office would mean a waste of experience, technology, work and money," he said... The city's administration is investigating how long it would take and how much it would cost to build a Windows 10 client for use by the city's employees. Once this work is complete, the council will vote again in November on whether this Windows client should replace LiMux across the authority from 2021.
A taxpayer's federation post urged "Penguin, adieu!" -- while also admitting that returning to Windows "will devour further tax money in the millions," according to TechRepublic.
"The federation's post also makes no mention of the licensing and other savings achieved by switching to LiMux, estimated to stand at about €10m."
The City Of Munich Knows What It... (Score:1)
...Afford! If selling out to Microsoft is cheaper, then so be it.
Re: (Score:1)
With all due respect, Germans are very smart people. If they believe that Microsoft is their future then so be it.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not convinced that any respect was actually due the AC.
Re: (Score:1)
Please explain what your problem is with somebody posting AC. In my experience people are much more open and honest when they have no fear of retribution.
Re: (Score:1)
They also lie a ton more.
It's unfortunate because those telling the truth are more open and honest as you say.
Death (Score:2)
>> If they believe that Microsoft is their future then so be it.
If you believe Death is your future, so be it.
Re: (Score:2)
Then they were also very smart people when they decided to switch to Linux.
Or does that notion conflict with your bias?
Cheaper to license, costlier to support (Score:5, Insightful)
It doesn't help that modern Linux is a shitshow. (Score:5, Informative)
It can't help that modern Linux distros have become such a shitshow. By that I mean the Linux and open source software ecosystem undergoes totally unnecessary change very rapidly. Often this has made the user experience worse, and it makes it harder to use and support Linux.
Some good examples of this are GNOME 3, systemd, PulseAudio, NetworkManager, and Firefox. They are examples of change for the sake of change alone.
Debian is a good example of what happens at the distro level. For much of its existence it was a stable OS, even if somewhat slow-moving at times. What you learned today could often be applied next year, if not several years after that. When there was change, it was done gradually and in a way that avoided disruption.
But Debian has taken a turn for the worst over the last several years, with things like systemd and GNOME 3 disruptively forced into the distro very rapidly, and even against the wishes of the Debian user community. Problems with such software have effectively ruined Debian for many users, especially long-time Debian users who came to expect a very high level of stability and reliability.
While some people claim that moving to a niche distro like Devuan, or Slackware, or Gentoo is an option, the reality is that such distros don't really provide a better experience. It's much more effective to move to an OS like FreeBSD, where its developers and maintainers have shown that they won't make radically disruptive changes on a frequent basis.
I can't blame organizations from moving away from Linux today. Modern Linux distros are nothing like typical Linux distros were a decade ago. Stability and sensible change have been thrown out in favor of hipster-oriented fads involving radical and disruptive change without much, if any, benefit.
Re:It doesn't help that modern Linux is a shitshow (Score:5, Interesting)
Linux and open source software ecosystem undergoes totally unnecessary change very rapidly. Often this has made the user experience worse, and it makes it harder to use and support Linux.
This is so spot on. There are some parts of Windows, especially on the server side e.g. the Service Control Manager or the RRAS admin console that look EXACTLY the same as they did in 1999. Why you ask? BECAUSE THEY DON'T NEED TO FUCKING CHANGE. They are "done" and the only changes are to fix bugs.
If this was Linux these dialogs would have changed 6 times by now, because OSS developers prefer to fuck with things to feed their creative brains rather than focusing their energy on fixing bugs. Why? Well you can consider OSS developers are not being paid and in many cases are volunteers. You can't criticize or fire them since they're doing it for free. New design is more fun than fixing bugs which everyone will agree is boring. QED. So what you have is a constant influx of new features / requirements creep and moving shit around in the UI for no good reason while legit bugs never get fixed. The best example of this is Firefox and we all know why.
In commercial (proprietary) software you're typically working to a list of requirements and churning through them. Going off and doing whatever you feel like? You're fired. There's a lot of guys in Bangalore right now working for Intel, MS, IBM, etc doing boring as fuck work fixing bugs and software maintenance. It's a job, it pays the bills, they go home after 40 hrs but bugs get fixed.
In the OSS world this model is completely inappropriate to their development philosophy. It's apples to oranges.
Now if you'll excuse me I need to restart Firefox because of the fucking memory leaks.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
So Linux adds some dumb audio drivers, whereas Windows changes it's entire UI that makes even GNOME 3 look good. So you say, that Metro UI is for home users and not servers? Well, GNOME 3 and PulseAudio aren't for back office servers either. Your Red Hat server is going to run the same software from 10 years ago most likely, whereas Windows is bad at doing this.
You will often hear the Windows guru say "have you tried shutting it off and turning it back on?" Yes, sounds like a joke but it happens. But y
Re: It doesn't help that modern Linux is a shitsho (Score:1)
You're right, the Linux guru knows that systemd might keep the server from booting for some fuckall reason if he power cycles it, and it's on with the shoes and coat at 3am as you're off to the data center.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right, the Linux guru knows that systemd might keep the server from booting for some fuckall reason if he power cycles it, and it's on with the shoes and coat at 3am as you're off to the data center.
If you experience SERVER problems due to systemd, you can look at the documentation on their website at https://www.freedesktop.org/wi... [freedesktop.org]
freedesktop... every time it makes me chuckle
Re:It doesn't help that modern Linux is a shitshow (Score:4, Informative)
Windows not likely to run a software from 10 years ago? Are you from some kind of a parallel universe? Windows backwards compatibility is legendary. Windows 10 is able to run most software written for Windows 95, but it is often very difficult to get a package from Debian Jessie running in Debian Stretch.
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 (32 bit) runs Word for Windows 6.0, which was written for Windows 3.x.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Windows 8, windows 10... suffering. Change not just for change sake but also with more instrumentation to spy on you, to advertise to you. Ultimate goal is that we pay a monthly fee AND we have to put up with commercials to use our own computer.
Re: (Score:1)
And I forgot to mention the ribbon bar interface change where some functionality was completely lost for 6 months before I figured out how to do it again because it had been so well hidden.
Re: (Score:2)
https://systemd-free.org/ [systemd-free.org]
There's openRC if you really hate systemd that much. And I would just stick with XFCE and ALSA since that's all you need basically https://sourceforge.net/projec... [sourceforge.net] here's a base installer if you think you have to install then remove systemd.
Um...Windows 8? (Score:2)
Because Microsoft never inflicted Windows Vista and Windows 8 on the world. They didn't destroy a stable Office interface with the disaster known as the "Ribbon". Windows is totally stable, and immune to the whims of GUI designers looking to make their mark.
/sarc
Seriously, this is a disease that affects the entire software community. However, Linux gives you the tools to minimize the problems. Granted, you won't escape SystemD easily, but Gnome is actually easy: choose a more stable desktop, like xfce. I'v
Re: (Score:2)
There are many Microsoft "engineers" simply due to Windows being easier to use, but many of those people couldn't script themselves out of a paper-bag.
When Windows decides to break (which is all too often), the most common fix is to reboot the server or restart the service.
Windows Server is a black box which nobody really understands... but people manage to live with it somehow, and "trick" it into working.
This is unlike Linux engineers who can generally fix problems due to source code or good scripting ski
Re:Cheaper to license, costlier to support (Score:5, Insightful)
I work with both Windows (various versions) and Linux on a daily basis. As a long time user of Linux and a former UNIX (Solaris, HP-UX and AIX) sysadmin, I don't like to say this but the reality is that Windows is far more stable and reliable than Linux these days.
Despite dealing with far more Windows systems than Linux systems, I haven't had to deal with a Windows booting problem in ages. On the other hand, I've had to deal with numerous incidents where Linux systems wouldn't boot properly due to various problems with systemd. Some of these problems have been truly idiotic.
It's not 1995 any longer. Recent versions of Windows have been remarkably stable.
It's also not 2005 any longer. Recent versions of Linux have been disturbingly unstable.
While Windows has gotten better than it was in the past, I'm sad to say that Linux has gotten worse than it was in the past. Linux used to be all about stability and reliability and robustness. Now Linux is all about frivolous changes and software like systemd, GNOME 3 and PulseAudio that I've found to be crap.
Re: (Score:2)
Did I just found a wormhole on Slashdot?
Nope, just a wordy systemd troll.
Re: Cheaper to license, costlier to support (Score:2, Insightful)
Sure it must be a systemd troll.
Has nothing to do with a professional systems admin with 20 plus years under his belt and a couple of wet behind the ears systemd devs who think they're God's gift to IT.
Re: (Score:2)
Did I just found a wormhole on Slashdot?
Nope, just a wordy systemd troll.
you mean, a person who has to actually deal with systemd in real life, and not just on their Ubuntu dual-boot desktop?
Re:Cheaper to license, costlier to support (Score:5, Interesting)
Things are clearly constantly changing, including my own ability to keep up (generally decreasing over time). Makes it hard to get a handle on comparisons between MS Windows, Linux; but my view is that when I started using Linux in 2001 it was clearly superior to the Microsoft offering. By the time I moved off of Linux for as a primary client computing platform (2015) it was much less clear. Today, as I have dabbled around, the tables seem to have turned, at least on notebooks. I'd be interested to read what others think on this aspect.
Re: (Score:1)
I would like to offer contrary evidence. We have had only one Windows server (out of choice) over the last 15 years and its reboot requirement is woefully larger than any one of my linux servers. They generally only require restarts after a mains power failure, not every 7-10 days or less like the Windows server. Additionally, when they do need rebooting it is a painless procedure, whereas generations of Windows server have required two reboots sometimes to bring up all services. Collectively the statistica
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you say this like it's a bad thing? Why is being easier to use bad? Why should I, as an administrator, have to script **anything**? Why do I need to script to get file shares, directory services, or email to work? Why the actual fuck should I have to write a script to bring up a NIC, or to install a printer, or to setup a client access VPN?
It's 2017 du
Re: (Score:2)
for the vast majority of systems administration work a GUI is superior.
Indeed, and it automates so well. Right?
Re: (Score:2)
The vast majority of systems administration work doesn't require or can't be automated, because in 2017 the things that needed to be automated are already done by the system itself.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, there are more microsoft engineers - and users, because microsoft paid universities to teach only windows (they gave free windows, free office, etc). At least, this is what happened here.
Re: (Score:2)
"There are many Microsoft "engineers" simply due to Windows being easier to use, but many of those people couldn't script themselves out of a paper-bag."
Windows' *own* scripts often fail. I had the pleasure of migrating a SBS2003 system to SBS2011. I had to intervene and do some of the migration scripts' jobs manually, bcause they kept falling over. The logs told me the failure point (e.g. line 118), but not *why*.
Re: (Score:2)
Because MS created this service, it expends a ton of marketing resources trying to convince everyone that it's the only way to go. I have no doubt that his desire to change to only have Windows is due to this marketing; I see so many generic IT people who always without fail will recommend Microsoft products. The people who can easily find who know Microsoft products are not necessarily the best people for the job; their credentials are often nothing more than taking an MS class and paying for the certifica
Re: (Score:2)
I don't even think this is a "Microsoft bribe" situation. If you do a quick search about the Accenture report you'll see that the whole thing is a n-ring circus. They didn't simply switch to Linux, they decided to centralize IT at the same time.
IT centralization is always a fuckfest, and now of course they blame Linux for that.
Peter Ganten, a board member of the Open Source Business Alliance, told ZDNet that the organizational problems date back to around 2003, when Munich took the decision to switch to Linux. In parallel with that migration, the council also tried to centralize its IT support structure, getting rid of a system where each department had its own IT team.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/l... [zdnet.com]
Switching back to Microsoft won't solve this problem, unless they go full cloud with something like Office 365 which would take a big chunk of the in
Yeah but.. (Score:3)
MS but huge efforts into wiping out all that office tools knowhow in the past decade and now it is debatable how much you can trust that they don't try to do it again.
the thing is, MS had good solid experts on refining the basic rules of interaction, double click to select a word in the early '90s, how the windows behaved and so forth, including what was interactable - even switch to having a taskbar and a button labeled as Start needed no new basic training. all the features of the text editor you knew whe
"Telemetry" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The next step would be a plan to migrate from the legacy Windows apps over to open source based alternatives.
This is another case where what appears to be common sense doesn't survive contact with reality.
You live in a fantasy if you seriously believe that there's open source alternatives to everything that runs on Windows. Either that, or you're thinking in terms of "checkbox alternative", such as saying that Gnucash is an alternative to Great Plains or Accpacc, discarding the shitload of missing features or the fact that there's complex integrations and a large ecosystem of plugins required to communicate with v
Linux has no Office, Exchange, Sharepoint killer (Score:3)
As much as I am a vocal Linux supporter, the fact of the matter is that Linux has no comparable turnkey Office, Exchange, and Sharepoint killer.
Oh yes, there are comparable applications - but none of them work together in an easily managed way.
Until something unified and stable can actually compete with the ease of setup of Microsoft's office suite, Linux has no hope here.
So it looks like we'll be stuck with Windows Server and it's regular RDS server dropouts, printer spooler issues, DFS shares disappearing, and random Windows hangs for a long time into the forseeable future until someone can do something about it.
Libre office is BETTER (Score:1)
Nobody copied that ribbon thing on Microsoft and LibreOffice works cross platform, something that is the cause of the cost on Windows now.
It's all the cost of cross training people to Windows that's the big overhead, and that cost needs to be loaded on the Windows side, since its a Windows cost.
PC sales continue to decline (7.3% yoy), its now selling less than 1/8th of Android device volumes sold. You can pretend that isn't important, but the world is moving to tablet devices and Microsoft isn't winning.
Can
Re: (Score:1)
Linux doesn't even have a good desktop environment (Score:1)
Linux's problems are much more foundational than that. Linux still doesn't have a good desktop environment, even after two decades of trying.
GNOME 3 has been a colossal disaster. KDE is too bloated. Xfce has stagnated. The various niche environments and window managers provide a shoddy and woefully incomplete user experience.
Windows and macOS both present a far superior desktop environment for users to work within.
Linux not having any g
Re: (Score:2)
The issue is when you have multiple office users and computers, and printers, and applications which only run on Windows.
That's when user and computer management and application support gets to be a real problem. You won't notice these issues as a home computer user.
Bag on Active Directory as much as you want, but there's nothing comparable in Linux. I've deployed OpenLDAP before - but holy shit I wouldn't want to have to manage that by hand on a daily basis.
Windows server is more manageable. That said, it
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the problem is really that these users are only ever trained on Windows-only software... if instead they were trained on software that could run on Linux, then that would not be an issue.
And in fact, especially for something like office work, there is *VERY* little you would often need to do with a windows desktop that you could not accomplish with Linux as well. The only di
Re: (Score:2)
SoGo for exchange, Samba for AD, and LibreOffice with Evolution for Office on Gnome3 would be a starting point. I would note at this point that a Windows system could quite happily talk to both SoGO and Samba and not really know it was not talking to a real Microsoft setup from the users perspective.
Just because *YOU* don't know what is out there does not mean it does not exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, so because something required only 4 to 8 megs 20 years ago that should be acceptable now? 30 years ago things only required 640K.... 40 years ago, things didn't even require 64K.
The fact that memory requirements have only increased by not even an entire order of magnitude after nearly a quarter of a century is actually the very *OPPOSITE* of bloat.
And no, I don't think it's entirely unreasonable for a desktop environment to need 32G to function well in today's world. It's 2017. Is it for every
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 runs on 8G just fine. The "general public" is just moving to 16G right now. So, yeah 32Gb JUST for the desktop is pretty unreasonable in 2017.
Re: Linux doesn't even have a good desktop environ (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
KDE works just fine if you have enough RAM... typically 32G or more
I call BS on that, have you ever run a Linux distribution with KDE?
I run a Linux desktop (Fedora 26 - KDE Spin) which has 16GB of DDR4 RAM and I am not overclocking. I have never once seen memory usage approach 8GB (the average is under 3GB) much less 16GB and I do run many different types of applications over multiple desktops.
In fact, most applications open in less than one second although there are some that do take five seconds (ie. The Gimp), SSD's are great. My system is coming up for its second
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Linux doesn't even have a good desktop environ (Score:1)
Not sure what performance issues you were noticing. Linux does a lot of caching, which offsets the performance of the hard drive. The more memory the more caching, so you may not stop noticing performance increases until your RAM capacity exceeds your disk capacity.
Noticing speed improvements with more RAM does not indicate slow performance on lower quantities of RAM.
What speed hard driv
Re: (Score:2)
what you end up with are 50,000 geeks all with completely different ideas of what a desktop environment should look like and going off and creating YADE (yet another desktop environment) instead of working together to make the one, true DE better and more usable.
I think that's a strength, not a weakness. Look at Ubuntu; they had this horror called Unity that was basically the Apple philosophy on Linux, a one-size-fits-none GUI that "knew better" than its users and wanted to have a similar experience for everyone, and it has been a huge failure.
You don't succeed in life by adapting your model to be a clone of the competition. You succeed by embracing your identity and providing a real alternative, not a discount runner-up.
As long as people can install free software
Re: (Score:2)
GNOME 3 has been a colossal disaster.
I use Gnome 3 and it works pretty well. The only customization I did was to install Tweak tools so I could get min/max buttons on the windows and a taskbar on each screen. Other than that everything works well, at least on xorg (I've had a few issues with Java GUI on wayland because of my high resolution monitors).
I've used Cinnamon and KDE but came back to Gnome because it's more stable. I use Fedora, not sure if the Gnome on other distros is broken, but overall I really don't see why some people get their
Re: (Score:2)
It's my own observation that when most people are asked about what features they *really* depend upon in Office that are simply not present in the most comparable alternatives for Linux, the #1 answer seems to be simple full compatibility with MS Office itself. While the free tools for Linux can open and edit MS Office documents, often subtle formatting differences get introduced that can rather radically change how the document ends up looking, and this is, understandably, undesirable in many cases.
M
Re: (Score:2)
The issue is that LibreOffice doesn't have integration with Sharepoint.
In fact, LibreOffice doesn't have integration with any Linux variants of Sharepoint, like Atlassian Confluence or anything like that.
Also, there's no support for any of these applications. The reason why Microsoft gets money is because they exist as an entity to blame when something goes wrong (which it inevitably does)
Free Software has who exactly to support it? Unless you're dealing with vendors like RedHat or even Oracle (and it's exc
Re: (Score:2)
Why would LibreOffice need integration with Confluence? Confluence is a wiki-type web application. You pull it up in any browser. You can put links to pages into any ODF document. You can attach ODF documents to Confluence pages, or link to them if they're stored on any Web server. Exactly what integration are you asking for?
Re: (Score:3)
And this attitude - why would user even need x - is exactly why Linux on desktop will never happen.
Re: Linux has no Office, Exchange, Sharepoint kill (Score:1)
The biggest advantage of SharePoint in this regard is the ability to add additional "signage" or markups to assist the user in understanding the nature of the data in a particular file.
Re: (Score:2)
As much as I am a vocal Linux supporter, the fact of the matter is that Linux has no comparable turnkey Office, Exchange, and Sharepoint killer. Oh yes, there are comparable applications - but none of them work together in an easily managed way.
Pretty much, this is all about Linux on the client. Red Hat, creators of all things terrible according to
/. trolls is on solid, stable revenue growth going from 1.5bn in FY 2015 to 2.1bn in FY 2017 and if the last quarters go as well as the first two then ~2.4bn in FY 2018. Even Microsoft says nearly one in three [microsoft.com] Azure VMs are Linux. As for the latter part, Linux proponents have tried for 20 years but essentially it boils down to two problems:
1) It's not MS Office/Photoshop etc.
2) Catch 22, no Linux users
Re: (Score:2)
I used to have this problem too. (Score:4, Informative)
But then I just stopped using the "incompatible software."
For most of my needs, I found new software that was compatible with the new OS. For the rest, I either replaced it with my own software or just dumped the need. After a few years, I did eventually purchase another windows machine, but it was only to drive hardware that required interfacing with Windows. I rarely boot the Windows machine up now too... Since I have had it MS decided to move all their functions around between Windows 7, 8, and 10... it's just annoying.
Munich should take the same approach. If they keep the crutch (Windows) around, their staff will never be able to fully commit to the new OS. They should completely ditch Windows for 5 years and let the shit hit the fan. Then, after 5 years, then can bring it back in a limited capacity if they really need it.
In all likelyhood, they just need Windows to run some other clunky piece of accounting software written in VB that probably needs to be modernized anyway.
Re: (Score:3)
Aren't you just "some dude" on the internet? (Score:1)
Do you run a business or are an IT manager supervising the needs of many?
Or are you just "some dude" and since you like Linux to surf the net and -- cuz it works for you, "Linux and FireFox and Open Office and 640kb" ought to be enough for anybody?
The nice thing about being "some dude" is that you don't have to get results like a manager would. And your opinion doesn't generate any performance metrics because you aren't producing anything that could be measured.
Re: (Score:2)
And Microsoft cackles in glee (Score:2)
Savings? (Score:2)
In addition to the licensing costs, there's also the costs of having viruses free to roam your network. People used to say that if more people used *nix it would get viruses too, but given the dominance of iOS/Android perhaps Windows is just insecure by (lack of) design?
Re: (Score:2)
There aren't rampant problems with viruses on android, you simply misunderstood a headline.
Re: Savings? (Score:1)
Perhaps that works well for large organizations, but not necessarily for small to medium organizations. (With medium organizations being in a transitionary phase).
Imagine you're the IT guy for a company of five to twelve employees. Each employee has radically different job duties, resulting in radically different needs regarding their computers. There is no defined policy, because each "future C-Level" is defining the poli
App streaming? (Score:1)
Translation (Score:5, Insightful)
Desktop Linux has not panned out. (Score:2)
Probably because desktop itself is on the decline and new entry in the competition does not make sense. Mobile friendly options such as Android and Android compatible ChromeOS support a larger variety of business apps than Windows, although fewer of older ones. Accidentally, these are also Linux distributions.
Shift to web (Score:1)
Over time most apps will become web-based. If they wait it out, enough will be web-based to not have to use Windows much.
MS Headquarter (Score:3)
The MS headquarter is in Munich. The new mayor of Munich is a great fan of MS who always wanted to end LiMux. While the LiMux made some mistakes by not including employees in their process, the Accountability Office determined that the move back would be a waste of money and time. Anyway, Schleswig-Holstein, the most northern state of Germany, us going for OSS.
There is only one valid reason for this switch (Score:2)
Very symptomatic (Score:5, Insightful)
This story encapsulates, with startling economy and elegance, everything that is wrong with our alleged Western "civilization". (The thing that Gandhi, when asked, said he thought "would be a very good idea").
Apparently expensive software costs less than free software. That's the basic truth here. Of course it is all dressed up with frills and furbelows: maintenance costs, training costs, blah di blah di blah.
But the fundamental assertion is that expensive software costs less than free software. And people believe that! Not so surprising, perhaps, in a world dominated by marketing, advertising, and political campaigning.
In a world where the authorities can utter such a startling piece of imbecility, "experts" can be found to support it with an impressive array of "facts" and "figures", and credulous multitudes can be found to believe it... how can you ever hope to accomplish anything honest?
"Aus so krummem Holze, als woraus der Mensch gemacht ist, kann nichts ganz Gerades gezimmert werden".
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We should always consider the TCO and not the sticker price.
At the office we pay roughly $2,500 per hypervisor per year to run RHEL virtual machines, plus a ton of extras (they like to licenses useful things separately, a la Oracle). VMWare license not included, of course.
Retail price for the Microsoft equivalent, Windows Server DataCenter, is a one-time $6,000 fee and that includes Hyper-V, which is nowadays more or less comparable to VMWare. And nobody in the enterprise world pays retail with Microsoft, there's always a huge discount for ELA.
Bottom line, if you wa
Re: (Score:3)
Meh we've had endless discussions and none of the scenarios were really more cost-effective. There's too many packages and products licensed differently, we don't have just one type of workload.
Anyways both the RHEL and MSFT licenses are peanuts compared to the obscene Oracle and IBM licenses. When we get SQL Server on RHEL I will personally fly to wherever the fuck Oracle have their headquarters to take a piss on their logo.