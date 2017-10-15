SUSE Shares Linux-Themed Music Video Parodies (itwire.com) 27
Long-time Slashdot reader troublemaker_23 quotes ITWire: German Linux company SUSE Linux is well-known for its Linux and other open source solutions. It is also known for producing videos for geeks and debuting them at its annual SUSECon conference. This year, in Prague, was no different. The company, which marked its 25th year on 2 September, came up with two videos, one to mark the occasion and the other all about Linux and open source. Both videos are parodies of well-known songs: the video Linus Said is based on "Momma Said", while 25 Years is a parody of "7 Years". Some of the lyrics in both SUSE videos would be meaningless to the average person -- but every word will ring a bell, sometimes a very poignant one, with geeks. And that's the primary audience it targets.
The article embeds both videos -- and also links to the music videos they're parodying. And it includes links to SUSE's two previous annual music video parodies -- Uptime Funk (based on Bruno Mars' blockbuster hit "Uptown Funk"), and Can't Stop the SUSE, a parody of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling".
The article embeds both videos -- and also links to the music videos they're parodying. And it includes links to SUSE's two previous annual music video parodies -- Uptime Funk (based on Bruno Mars' blockbuster hit "Uptown Funk"), and Can't Stop the SUSE, a parody of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling".
Naah, keep coding (Score:1)
Your lyrics sucks. It was suppose to rap song, not a man page.
Keep coding...
Re: (Score:1)
The BossHoss are more suitable for a man page...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Beware though, this one would not be appropriate.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
More fun with Linux (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Can you post those videos in more Linux-friendly formats? Flash is so, like, 1999.
[rummaging around an old bin of floppy diskettes to find a Flash player to run in Wine]
Re: (Score:2)
That's the lamest attempt at a troll I've seen in some time.
Re: (Score:2)
You can also still force firefox to use the flash.so as a preference. Don't run it in Wine then you run the chance of having your
.wine directory compromised with a windows flash exploit LOL. Sorry if you are that afraid of
Re: (Score:2)
SuSE is an American company that comes with a copyright agreement which you have to accept if you wish to use it.
Wikipedia: On 27 April 2011, Novell (and SUSE) were acquired by The Attachmate Group,[4] which made SUSE an independent business unit. Later, in October 2014, the entire Attachmate Group, including SUSE, was acquired by the British firm Micro Focus International.[5] SUSE continues to operate as an independent business unit.[6]
As an American, I always viewed it as a German distro (since it used to be) and I never see it used here (yes, I'm sure a bunch or people will now contradict me, but that doesn't chan
Nice (Score:2)
Sounds like a SUSE Linux-Themed Music Video Paradise.
Ob shameless plug (Score:2)
Srsly? (Score:2)
Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake? I always knew there was something wrong with SuSe, but I didn't know it was this bad. If SuSe is the distro for people who listen to that garbage, it must be inherently defective
rhyme (Score:2)
The lyrics don't rhyme or even flow in "Linus Said." The videography and audio is good, though; but "meh". I bet a lot of people wouldn't finish it and then skip the second....
"25 Years" is much better! Like
:) Just jump to/share that one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I've run Linux for 20 years - Thank You. (Score:2)
Wow. I've been running Linux for 20 years now, first as servers and number-crunchers, and in the past ten years or so as my desktop.
OpenSUSE is one of a few distros that has been with me a long time, and it's not virtualized, it's the foundation on my bare metal.
Thank you to everyone who brings it to me.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been running OpenSUSE as my daily driver for 12+ years, and I've never had any significant problems with viewing Flash content.
Kimble Special Agent (Score:2)
Blast from the Macromedia Site Of the Day past https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Edge to OpenBSD on the songs (Score:2)
I'll give the edge to OpenBSD on the songs (OK, OpenBSD is killing it by far).
SLES has been a kick-ass EL distro for the past couple of years that I have used it, though. It's good to see them branching out musically, too.
Not too bad... (Score:2)
...and both are way better than `The Free Software Song'.