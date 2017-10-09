Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


OpenBSD 6.2 Released

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
basscomm writes: OpenBSD 6.2 has now been released. Check out the release notes if you're into that kind of thing. Some of the new features and systems include improved hardware support, vmm(4)/ vmd(8) improvements, IEEE 802.11 wireless stack improvements, generic network stack improvements, installer improvements, routing daemons and other userland network improvements, security improvements and more. Here is the full list of changes.

