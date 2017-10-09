OpenBSD 6.2 Released (openbsd.org) 37
basscomm writes: OpenBSD 6.2 has now been released. Check out the release notes if you're into that kind of thing. Some of the new features and systems include improved hardware support, vmm(4)/ vmd(8) improvements, IEEE 802.11 wireless stack improvements, generic network stack improvements, installer improvements, routing daemons and other userland network improvements, security improvements and more. Here is the full list of changes.
*BSDs are rendering Linux irrelevant. (Score:5, Interesting)
The *BSDs are quickly rendering Linux irrelevant, especially now that nearly all Linux distros have started using systemd which has caused stability and reliability problems for lots of users.
OpenBSD is proving to be an excellent server OS. Its focus on security is more important now than ever before.
FreeBSD is proving to be an excellent general-purpose OS. It can be used very successfully on servers, as well as on workstations. It probably has the best hardware support of all of the BSDs, and its ZFS support is remarkably useful.
NetBSD is proving to be an excellent embedded OS. It supports a huge range of systems, both new and ancient.
DragonFly BSD is proving to be an excellent testbed for next-generation technologies. Its HAMMER filesystem is superb, and it has long had excellent support for multi-CPU systems, and its virtual kernel support is extraordinarily useful.
It's getting to the point where Linux really doesn't offer any substantial benefits over the *BSDs. In many ways the *BSDs offer significant advantages over Linux.
The *BSDs are becoming the go-to operating system for a wide range of computing needs, from servers to workstations to embedded systems.
This seems like an invitation (Score:1)
For the endless "BSD is dying" replies of the past.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Can somebody please mod up the parent comment? It shouldn't be at -1. It's very relevant, and more importantly, it's correct. I've been involved with moving some servers from Linux to FreeBSD, and it has been an excellent experience so far. Unlike modern-day Linux distro developers, the FreeBSD developers clearly respect the UNIX philosophy, and it shows in the high quality of FreeBSD. It works very well as a web server and as an application server, and we've had great success using it to run PostgreSQL. Ou
Re: (Score:2)
No. *BSD is what Linux was trying to be.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The various BSD forks are generally worked on by real operating system developers who care about the conceptual integrity of the system as a whole, not only the kernel itself. There are Linux distributions with a similar philosophy, but most Linux development now is done by either large commercial interests who are adopting an MS-like attitude or random incompetent people who only want to leave their mark on something, whether it's a good idea or not.
BSD is more elitist, and that's a good thing for the qua
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think that "elitist" is the right word to use. I think the correct word is "professional". The *BSD communities are some of the most welcoming around, and they're always willing to help. The only caveat is that they expect you to act professionally, as well. That is, they don't put up with bullshit. If you're going to contribute code, you will be held to a high standard. If you're going to ask a question, it's expected that you've at least put in some serious effort to figure out the answer on your
Re: (Score:2)
The various BSD forks are generally worked on by real operating system developers who care about the conceptual integrity of the system as a whole, not only the kernel itself. There are Linux distributions with a similar philosophy, but most Linux development now is done by either large commercial interests who are adopting an MS-like attitude or random incompetent people who only want to leave their mark on something, whether it's a good idea or not.
BSD is more elitist, and that's a good thing for the quality of the system.
The BSD guys are interesting. Not more elitist
.. hell go look at the forums of ARCLinux MY GOD but rather conservative. The BSD guys are really good at documentation and creating teams like the ones making /usr/share/docs and the FreeBSD handbook and great manpages which also include Unix history.
The BSD guys want something done well with great input from experts rather than just throw yet a another million userspace daemon when problem solving. BSDs are also a full OS and not just a kernel, a distro, and
Re: (Score:2)
FreeBSD also has KMS support but an earlier version. FreeBSD does run great as guest with Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure oddly as I use Pfsense on Hyper-V with Windows 10.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh. Oh, my. I'm sorry to say that that there is almost no paying work involving any of the BSD's, except for MacOS as a descendant of FreeBSD. Even the most casual search of job sites, whether hiring or looking for work, lists Linux over any or all of the BSD's by a ratio of hundreds to one.
The idea that they are a "go-to" operating system ignores that actual job listings involving the non-MacOS BSD's are almost entirely migration projects, to migrate from the BSD selected by a former technology architect,
Nah, I'm good, brah... (Score:1)
... until they include a few improvement improvements to improve on things they previously improved.
year 2038 (Score:3)
Congregations to the team.
One thing to be aware of, OpenBSD no longer has year a 2038 issue, so if you have 32 bit hardware around you should give it a spin. Never mind the fact that if it was used on 32 bit IOT devices, we would have no worries about built in obsolescence in about ~20 years. And even security would be a bit better 'out of the box'
:)
The big feature, KARL (Score:2)
Seems that the post is missing the big feature to appear in 6.2, KARL - Kernel Address Randomized Link.
Early? (Score:2)
I thought their release dates were always around November 1st? Anyhow I've been using OpenBSD forever on my personal www server that also does DVR duty for my security cameras. Upgrades are always smooth and quick.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not much to it really. Cron runs ffmpeg once an hour and records the video stream. After so many days the old files are deleted.
find
Netcraft weighs in (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You remind me of why it is annoying sometimes to be blond.
I know I've seen this before.