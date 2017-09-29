Linux LTS Kernels To Now Be Maintained For Six Years (phoronix.com) 18
An anonymous reader writes: In a bid to help Android smartphone vendors the Linux LTS (Long Term Support) kernels will now be maintained for a period of six years. The Linux LTS initiative backed by the Linux Foundation has supported annual LTS kernels for two years worth of updates, but that is being changed for Linux 4.4+ at the request of Google and their Project Treble. This means the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel will be maintained through 2022 and the upcoming Linux 4.14 LTS through 2023 for security/bug fixes in order to last a complete "device lifecycle."
Yeah, you're right. Maybe Windows should be in smartphones. *snicker*
Galaxy S7 still on 3.18.14 (Score:2)
My Galaxy S7 is still on 3.18.14. That's the oldest kernel I'm running on any of my devices.
Was your S7 made in 2015? No OS updates?
they update the OS, and even the kernel (the build date is August 2017). But they stay on the 3.18 branch for some reasons, (if it's not broken, laziness)
my router is on 4.4.50 (LEDE 17.01) and my server is on 4.9.30 (debian stable)
I haven't checked my toaster however.
Terrible practice. (Score:3)
Huge waste of resources backporting when it would be easier to just upgrade to the latest kernels. Either way you have to test them, so why bother backporting?
Because in the commercial world, there are a lot of "finished" products. (Talking about both software packages and embedded/firmware.)
Updating the original kernel with security patches is much more likely to succeed compared to upgrading to a newer kernel. Either way it will need testing, but a new kernel is more likely to require significant developer time.
How is six years a complete device lifecycle? (Score:2)
Most of my life, I've received 20 to 30 years of service out of appliance-class products such as televisions, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, washing machines, and dryers. I have noticed a steep downtrend in those lifecycles, particularly in televisions, washing machines and dryers. But that reduction has been due to engineering choices in the machinery.
Now I'm interpreting this as an indication that devices with Android are targeting a six-year lifecycle!!! No way.
Android is in all of the above device types today and even in our cars. Android needs to be thinking in terms of how to at least maintain security updates for 30 years.
Instead, the industry is thinking about ways to replace your car after only ten years.
If they make cars last longer then sooner or later they'll make it easier to replace all that infotainment stuff. Then there will be an upgrade path, albeit an expensive one.
My current vehicle is 11 years old and with only 90K miles likely has another 10 on it. The infotainment unit is indeed one of the most dating elements. I am looking to replace the vehicle now because it is not mainstream enough and has high maintenance costs. My next choice will be in the Camry / Accord / Prius type class just to get into a higher volume solution in hopes that it can be my last car.
Agreed.
Sounds like Google is using this as an excuse to limit support on otherwise perfectly good hardware to an arbitrary six-year limit as defined by a vendor. Never mind that fact that devices can very easily be upgraded to newer linux versions.
They've already ended product support for their "Do no evil" mantra.