Operating Systems Linux

Ask Slashdot: Whatever Happened To the 'Year of Linux on Desktop'?

Posted by msmash from the curious-case dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Investors, enthusiasts, and Linux distro makers have for more than a decade projected that the upcoming year will be the year of Linux on the desktop platform. But we just can't seem to get to that year for some reason. Windows continues to dominate the consumer market. Apple's macOS X is quickly gaining ground among business customers and designers, and is already ahead of Linux. Do you see Linux getting a significant boost in the desktop market in the coming years?

  • What happened was, we'd already been using it for years so it sounded really stupid and it was only ever a joke where people laughed at anybody who had repeated the phrase.

    It was already a great desktop, and it still is.

    New users are not really useful to us, either. Please don't switch.

    • I've had Linux on my desktop since Slackware 96.
  • No.

  • Duplicate post (Score:5, Funny)

    by Latent Heat ( 558884 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @12:49PM (#55277601)

    From 2016, 2015, 2014 . . .

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )
      I used to work with a guy who was in the IT Industry for about 30 years. He used to joke around about reading magazines in the 90's about Linux. He said in the beginning of the year an article would be published with a title like "This is the year of Linux!" and then later on in the year it would be followed up with "What happened to Linux?" and it did that ever year like clockwork to your point.

  • What's a desktop? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Posted from my iPhone

  • I hope not (Score:2, Insightful)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 )

    I don't see Linux gaining a significant part of the desktop market in the foreseeable future. And, as an avid Linux user, I think that's a great thing.

    I don't want Linux to get so popular. Getting that popular brings two really terrible things with it: more attention from hackers, and a more rapid degradation of the operating system as it tries harder to cater to everybody.

    • That's the thing: everyone thinks their pet project is going to be super-popular for some reason, without considering the stakeholders. If you want the whole world to use it, then the whole world is your stakeholders.

      Occasionally you see this mentality leak when people mention end users being too stupid to know what's good for them and so sticking to Windows (check out RMS). You also see people try to factor the stakeholders in with things like Wine, XPDE, Steam for Linux, and even the installers that

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

        That's the thing: everyone thinks their pet project is going to be super-popular for some reason, without considering the stakeholders. If you want the whole world to use it, then the whole world is your stakeholders.

        Nonsense! All hipster coders know the formula goes like so:

        1) Get VC funding with super cool presentation
        2) Use all the shiniest, blingy blingy cool new technology
        3) Business functionality? That's so lame
        4) Startup goes under
        5) Go back to step 1

        Don't be lame.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by phorm ( 591458 )

      That's why there's forks and options though.

      Even among the enthusiasts, there's different levels ranging from (for the UI/WM) "I'll use a shell for everything" to "XFCE or Fluxbox is good enough" to "I'm running a full gnome/KDE desktop"

      There may be a little attrition as focus on what's "popular" pulls resources, but the nice thing is that people will also see popular things become *available* on 'nix. That may mean games, hardware support, Office Suites, productivity software, or even SQL Server for 'nix s

    • more attention from hackers,

      That's a good thing. It will make linux more secure. (i.e. the opposite of security through obscurity). I would argue linux already gets a lot of attention from hackers, just not from people trying to hack desktops.

      more rapid degradation of the operating system as it tries harder to cater to everybody.

      Are you sure you're an avid linux user? Did you not notice the million different linux distributions that all cater to every possible individual? There doesn't need to be a one size fits all linux distribution that needs to cater to everyone.

      Of all the problems linux has, you managed to cite

      • That's a good thing. It will make linux more secure.

        It's not a good thing -- security is a constant arms race. That's like saying "getting mugged more often is a good thing because it will make you a better fighter".

        Did you not notice the million different linux distributions that all cater to every possible individual?

        And why do you think there's such a wide variety? If Linux became a mass-market item, then everybody would start chasing the market, which means that there would be less variety as all the distros converged while competing for those sweet mass-market dollars.

        • It's not a good thing -- security is a constant arms race. That's like saying "getting mugged more often is a good thing because it will make you a better fighter".

          No it's more like saying, playing a lot of chess will make you a better chess player. The *only* way to become a good chess player is to play lot's of chess. Just like the *only* way to have good security is to have lots of people trying to break it. Other things can help you have better security (e.g. good design, etc). But you cannot have good security without lots of people trying to break it. You can not become a good chess player without playing lots of chess.

          Trying to have good security by having

    • Suit yourself, I'd be happy with better GPU support.

    • It seemed to improve WIndows quality tremendously though over the past 20 years. Windows 7/10 is not WIndows 98/ME by a longshot in terms of BSOD, security, or crashes.

      Linux kind of oddly is degrading with SystemD, gnome3, pulse audio, wayland, and so many dependencies that not everyone knows what they are trying to make Linux be the end all be all.

      For servers the idea of running FreeBSD is becoming quite popular for this reason.

    • > more rapid degradation of the operating system as it tries harder to cater to everybody.

      That would have been a reasonable prediction 30 years ago. For the last couple decades, almost all supercomputers have used Linux, as have many embedded systems, most web servers, and now most phones / mobile devices use Linux, each with an appropriate UI on top. The fact is, Linux does suit a vast array of very different use cases, and that has worked out very well.

      One reason that has worked well is new

  • Yeh baby (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Dorianny ( 1847922 )
    The desktop was replaced with the smartphone and considering that every android phone runs on a linux kernel its fair to say that Linux rules the world

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > every android phone runs on a Google-modified linux kernel with Google userland and spyware its fair to say that Google rules the world

      There, I fixed that for you.

    • Android has become even more insufferable than Windows, with annoying useless spyware/adware programs pre-loaded that most users have no way at all to remove, due to device makers not providing hardware drivers and software access permission.

      Also (partly due to that?) Android has the charming feature of updating until the meager memory fills up, and then you,,,, ummm,,, what? Then you go buy a new one. Because the vast majority of people with a device in this state have no idea what to do with the thing a

    • It certainly is not GNU. Disclaimer I hate Android with a passion but own an Android phone because of it's near monopoly so I am biased. Android uses Java which says right there the problems it has. It is very closed source in ASOP and many components. Sure it has a kernel but big deal it's not linux.

      My Linux Vm's never crash, slow down, or needed to be rebooted a few times a week in order to get Google Voice to work and have apps respond. .... infact that kind of sounds familiar. Familiar as in the sympto

  • OSX (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    OSX is based on BSD, does that count?

    • OSX is based on BSD, does that count?

      Philosophically, soft of. People really wanted *nix on personal computers. Few cared about the politics, the "cause", behind Linux; they just wanted *nix in the practical sense. Which is why some switched(*) to Mac OS X. It provided *nix along side a desktop with an ecosystem of commercial applications.

      Today we also have the "Windows Subsystem for Linux" which essentially gives you Linux along side the dominant desktop environment and the dominant ecosystem of commercial applications. More will switch(*)

  • Which Linux? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There are so many to choose from.
    For Windows you get 1 company supported product.
    For MacOS you get 1 company supported product.
    For Linux you have many 100's of 'You do this your self' products.
    Linux is way too hard to use for most grandmothers. Update what? How? Why does it not run any more? What are these conflicts? What is a 'apt-get' anyway? Nope you need to use yum. Or some other thing.
    When there is A (singular) company that sells and supports A (singular) Linux, and makes it so easy to use that any (AN

    • Linux is way too hard to use for most grandmothers.

      This hasn't been true for years. Well, let me rephrase that: Linux hasn't been any harder to use than Windows for years.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DeBaas ( 470886 )

        It's actually easier. I've put my in-laws on Linux (Mate as a desktop environment) and it's much easier for them. Windows 10 is terribly confusing (even for me). Mate has a 'start' menu not too different from Windows XP, using Linux Mint means that it practically updates itself. And they love the fact that they are much less vulnerable for malware.
        Not to mention the retarded 'Windows is updating' message lasting forever even on a I7 with SSD and lots of memory when shutting down AND starting up. At most Lin

    • My 83-years old father uses Ubuntu. Granted, I was the one who installed it and he only uses Firefox.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      For Linux you have three supported products: Ubuntu, SuSE, and RedHat. Of course *none of them* are that eager to play the consumer market game for revenue.

      For Windows, how many people in the *consumer* space ever reach out to Microsoft? Generally speaking, they reach out to the vendor (Dell, HP, Lenovo) if they need help, and more advanced professionals engage with MS in their community forums.

      The other stuff is just out of date. You can go your whole life of updating an Ubnutu install without seeing a

    • The only way that Linux has advanced in usability is by copying Windows and Mac features.
  • The App appers killed it.
  • Seriously. The issue with desktop systems is they need to be responsive in ways which violate The Unix Philosophy or are bogged down by adhering to it. The only major attempt to address this has been Systemd, which is itself so bogged down with developer pissing contests, poor architectural choices and (likely intentional) security holes that it just didn't take off. Add in the issue of DRM providers (cough. Widevine cough) which stops most of the content from making it there for platforms like FreeBSD a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      The real problem is thinking that it is a technology problem anymore. Users are overwhelmingly apathetic about their OS and different is necessarily scary in that state. There is nothing an OS can do at this point to get the vast majority to reinstall their OS for *any* reason. If they are *forced*, they take it to an electronics store to get it taken care of or just buy a new device. In fact I would say at this point a vendor *could* start shipping linux and 60% of their customers would probably not ca

      • Yep, Linux needs exclusive consumer applications to push it ... the OS in and of itself is irrelevant to most people. Unfortunately the only company willing to push Linux with good applications is a privacy raping juggernaut for whom customers are the commodity.

        I think SteamOS could succeed if Valve was more ambitious. They need to pay devs to support Vulkan and find a way to do fast switching to and from a VM running windows, with only a single gaming GPU.

  • ...will be the year of Linux on the desktop. W8 4 it!

  • Within a marketspace, when there is an entrenched product, in this case Windows, you do not overtake it. You cannot overtake it by playing its game. You have to play a new game. With a new game, there is not entrenched product. Enter the new game, a.k.a., smartphones. Linux is quite popular with smartphones, Windows is not.

    .
    So it you phrase the statement a little differently, from "Year of Linux on Desktop" to Year of Linux for Personal Computing," that year is in the past due to smartphones becoming

  • An artificial goal designed to hide the fact that Linux is successful on servers, embedded systems, mobile devices, as well as niche markets like supercomputing? You might as well try to hype the "year of carpooling by using an app".

  • When was YOUR year of the Linux desktop?

    Mine was 1998. I installed Redhat 5.2 and Linux has been on my desktop ever since.

    • 1993, Slackware 0.x ... (0.9?)
      Something like 18 3.5" disketts to install, then a boot loader, I did not dare to install it on the HD, so when I wanted to start linux I put in a floppy with LILO on it. Later however I installed LILO on the HD ... however it defaulted to Win 3.11 (I hated it os much, but needed it for Symantec C++, I think it was still Zortech that time).

  • In case you missed it, it's called Un*x on the Desktop and it's everywhere.. MacOS bunded a BSD kernel and the community started ported opensource to it. Microsoft now has a ubuntu lite Bash Shell for Windows. Un*x became a commodity.
  • I use Linux as desktop at home, and at work. I get really grumpy if I have to use Windows.
    Moved my totally non technical mother to Linux a few years back. Smartest move I ever made, support calls after the first two weeks fell off to nothing. She loves it., Never crashes, much faster, not waiting for endless updates.
    (Linux Mint Cinnamon, less of a learning curve than Win 10)

  • Those are sort of on the desktop. Granted given that the general trend is people are using mobile devices more often than not, and your choices are a Linux kernel or Mach, we've already been there a while.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Dear god no... My daughter has a chromebook, and if people think *that* is linux on the desktop... Boy they'll never touch Linux again..
      ChromeOS is a festering pile of instability and intentionally limited capability. Have had so many glitches impact basic functionality because Google went their own way on so many fundamental aspect, and yet also don't seem to care much about it either.

  • Visceral infighting killed any positive effort for expanding the ecosystem. For an example, join a forum and ask for help. Bonus points if you have a positive opinion of systemd or pulse.

  • 2018! (Score:2)

    by Zorro ( 15797 )

    And this time, WE MEAN IT!

  • There is no incentive for the majority of end-users to use Linux. Few people bother with desktops to start with and the ones that do usually buy a pre-built which comes with windows installed. Windows is prettier, already installed, and has significantly fewer driver issues. Linux wins in smartphones and servers but end-users don't care about a slight boost in efficiency at the cost of aesthetics and installation hassle and will continue to use Windows.
  • I have been using Linux exclusively since 1998, when installing Linux on a PC was an adventure. My first distro was Redhat 6.1 which I bought at the local BestBuy--on 3.5" floppies. Getting various bits of hardware was tricky (anybody remember the ZipDrive?), and the dialup connection I had in those days was iffy, but I got everything to work with the help of a guy at my ISP who was a Linux geek. I had trouble downloading and installing updates because I had difficulties with the CLI incantations. Then I t

  • Whatever Happened To the 'Year of Linux on Desktop'?

    You know that's the joke, right?

    If you want a serious answer, it's because it still doesn't "just work."

  • I have used Linux as my primary desktop since ~1997. As a software developer it is a power platform. The shell is critical. However, as a conventional desktop it is just not competitive with Windows. And OSX isn't either. Both Linux and OSX are below 4% market share. Vertical integration is very weak. Windows has an identity management system that allows transparent filesharing, advanced group based access control, sophisticated business applications. Getting stuff like that to work on Linux is too difficul

    • I have used Linux as my primary desktop since ~1997. As a software developer it is a power platform. The shell is critical. However, as a conventional desktop it is just not competitive with Windows. And OSX isn't either. Both Linux and OSX are below 4% market share. Vertical integration is very weak. Windows has an identity management system that allows transparent filesharing, advanced group based access control, sophisticated business applications. Getting stuff like that to work on Linux is too difficul

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hduff ( 570443 )

        " But they dumbed it down for reasons that where not entirely clear."

        A lot of GNOME devs work at Red Hat and a lot of their work is targeted towards the needs of Red Hat no the private user. Fedora is pretty much the desktop/workstation companion to their enterprise servers. When Fedora was first launched, the package manager was pitiful, all the apps were compiled specifically to not be able to use any potential copyright infringing codecs and so on and so on. I quit using it and stopped writing about it

    • Both Linux and OSX are below 4% market share.
      Market share is not interesting.

      Both Linux and Mac OS X has an install base far beyond 4%, on the desktop. Considering how many linux servers are out there, I doubt windows is even in the same magnitude.

      • Majority of the worlds servers run Windows. PHBs looove Microsoft because they feel it's an integrated platform with what they run on the desktops.

  • The main reason I dual boot is for all the games that aren't available on Linux. Wine isn't a good answer. Even if I can get a game to work under Wine, and can get decent performance, the next update to Wine is too likely to break it.

    Plus, decent 3d accelerated graphics is still a pain to get working in Linux. Best chance is to get whatever card from a generation or 2 ago that is the most standard and tested. Without hardware acceleration, a lot of games are unplayable. Too often, open source drivers f

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hduff ( 570443 )

      Wine isn't a good answer.

      Crossover does a very good job of supporting Windows games using WINE. It does it better for many games than the newest version of Windows.

      It's the only non-free Linux software that I have ever felt was worth paying for.

  • ...when all users move to "the cloud".

    There will be no money to be made with standalone PCs with local OSes, and that's when all the businesses will stop putting money into it. Deal with it, bitches.

    • The planet has 7 - 8 billion people.

      Probably it will take another 100 years till they all have moved to the cloud.

      Oh, you did not mean that cloud ... my mistake.

      Honestly: why would *I* move to the cloud? I have a laptop. Everything that is essential is on that laptop and on the backups. Why would I move to the cloud? So I have no access to my stuff in a plane, train? In a foreign country with absurd internet costs ... or I have to buy a new sim card first and probably a new phone as my iPhone has no dual si

  • The closest it's been was 2010. It's been all downhill since. Gnome 3, Systemd, etc... Nobody has really been able to get the mojo back. Not even Cinnamon/Mint.

    • Windows too I may add. Though Windows 10 is certainly an improvement over WIndows 8, it still is no Windows 7 when it comes to the GUI.

  • From the very first days I ever heard the term, there were only two sorts of people who ever used it:

    1) Linux people who were making a joke
    2) Linux-haters

    It's a meaningless thing.

  • Linux will never take over the desktop. Only the GNU Hurd kernel can save us.
  • I doubt we will really see Linux on the corporate desktop any time soon but we will see it powering more and more kiosks and self-serving style computing. I can see Linux powering things like vending machines and kiosks selling services.

  • Here is a blast from the past for you:

    https://linux.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]

  • If I install Windows there is one version of it, Win 10; same with Apple. If I install Linux which distro, or even non-gnu. Until all the Linuxers come together and agree, "I think this distro is horrible but one Linux on a desktop is better than a good Linux" it won't happen.
    Similar things need to happen with stuff like Vi vs Emacs.
    There's too much infighting.
    Controls need to be changed to match Windows or Apple.
    As does appearence. Of course it can still be changable.
    Being open/free might actually make it

  • Linux is almost usable as a desktop right right now. The guy who ran the "linux sucks" presentations just had his last talk in 2017. Year after year, he'd bring up the same problems over and over, but eventually they did get fixed (albeit a lot later than promised). It's not as if every problem is currently fixed, but most have been and the few remaining have clear paths to being fixed. Or to put it another way, enough stuff has been fixed or almost fixed to no longer warrant further "linux sucks" presen

  • Android is based on the Linux kernel. If you want, you can use it via a Unix command line [google.com]. Add the missing command line tools [google.com] if you want the full experience.

    Perhaps a better question would be, why does open source suck at making a desktop/mobile platform, while a company which uses the same open source managed to make a platform which displaced Windows as the #1 OS in use. IMHO it's user friendliness. The programmers who make open source projects are notorious for prioritizing their own needs above

  • Do you use Android? Do you spend more time with your phone or tablet than on a workstation or laptop? Congratulations, you're in the year of the Linux desktop.

    Meanwhile I've got an XBox One S for movies and some games, several generations of other game consoles, a couple of Raspberry Pis running Raspbian but often used to emulate older console and desktop systems, a WebOS smart TV, a Linux smart TV, a couple of Chromecasts, a Windows desktop for games, a Linux desktop for personal non-game use, a Linux lapt

  • Almost there...

  • It's on Windows 10 toda! What? You said you Windows on the desktop right??

  • For me it happened in 2009, where I had this release of reality when I realized there was nothing that Windows had that I couldn't do it on Linux Mint/SUSE. Before that it was a hit and miss and using Virtualbox.

  • Linux has plenty of nerds that are software engineers developing software. Something Linux and pretty much the entire F/OSS ecosystem is missing is quality UX/UI designers and engineers. There isn't much by way of decent collaboration tools in this department. Another area of interest is the lack of technical writers to write up solid documentation. Instead, our community is full of forum threads that consist of only two posts: someone asking a question, and that person getting a reply to "just fucking goog

  • There is no such thing as "macOS X". It was called Mac OS X before. The new name is macOS.

  • Analogy time:

    McDonalds serves _billions._ No one is arguing that their quantity is even remotely comparably to quality. McDonalds excels at selling A LOT of cheap, shit food.

    Likewise, the analogy to Operating Systems on the desktop is applicable:

    * Windows = Quantity
    * Linux = Quality

    Although I would argue that Linux on the Desktop was NEVER about quantity, but about Freedom. Quality was always an afterthought.

    Linux has failed to gain any serious traction on the desktop because:

    1. "Windows is Good Enough"

  • Video Drivers

  • I was there the first time the "year of Linux on the desktop" was run up a jury-rigged flag pole.

    It puts me in mind of Olbermann's fifty phrases [youtu.be] of Trump "becoming" presidential.

    Never believed it the first time, nor any of the times thereafter.

    Olbermann shtick is to become so repetitive as to render himself completely unlistenable to anyone with access to a supplemental news source. I think he regards this grinding hatchet job as a form of insistent emphasis. It's perhaps also why the sound bite on his medi

  • Desktops as we know them are going away. We are seeing a trend toward increased reliance on mobile devices, even at the desk.

    There are two main operating systems on those mobile devices, iOS and Android. Android has about an 80-85% share of the mobile market worldwide. iOS is around 12-18%, depending on who's doing the study.

    Five times as many mobile devices as PCs are sold each year.

    Android has, at its base, a Linux kernel. Sure, the hardware doesn't look anything like a desktop machine; Android doesn't lo

