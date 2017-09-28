Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ubuntu Linux

System76 Pop!_OS Beta Ubuntu-based Linux Distribution Now Available To Download (betanews.com) 67

Posted by msmash from the new-flavour-to-try dept.
BrianFagioli writes: Next month, a new era of Ubuntu begins. Unity is dead, and GNOME 3 takes over as the default desktop environment. While this change was for the best, it was still shocking for many. For a company like System76, for instance, that sells computers pre-loaded with Ubuntu, this was problematic. Why? Well, the company essentially lost control of the overall user experience by relying on vanilla Ubuntu. It was being forced to follow Canonical's path. To solve this, and regain some control, System76 has been developing its own operating system called 'Pop!_OS.' No, it is not reinventing the wheel here -- it will still use Ubuntu as a base, and GNOME will be the desktop environment. The company is customizing the operating system, however, with things like fonts, themes, and icons, to create something truly unique. This could lead to an improved user experience. Today, the first official beta of the operating system becomes available for download.

  • Somebody should tell them... (Score:3)

    by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @03:10PM (#55271287)

    Someone should tell these people that sticking random punctuation into your brand names is a fad that died long ago. It was dumb back with the :CueCat, and today it looks hopelessly moronic.

  • Truely Unique (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Truly Unique means creatiing a new a distro just to have better fonts themes and icons

    • Well they chose GNOME 3 as the environment, chances are the user can't, or very soon will not be able to, just set better fonts, themes, or icons.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sirber ( 891722 )
        Why is always gnome3 the default? I heard no one complain about KDE. Everyone complains about gnome3...
      • This is what you all get for relying on pretty desktop environments and guis. Fucking apple cucklers. Check gnu.org in the next week for the first release of StallOS its basically just fucking emacs on top of the GNU hurd kernel. It is the fucking shit. Read my piece on text editors and you will understand why Emacs is the fucking shit and why using anything else for anything means you should be skull fucked to death. Check this fucking shit. https://slashdot.org/submissio... [slashdot.org]

  • 927 (Score:4, Informative)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Thursday September 28, 2017 @03:27PM (#55271391)
    Obligatory [xkcd.com]

  • Do you buy a Dell or an HP to use Windows, not Dell _!Windows, or HP %!Win!_Pop. Why does System76 feel they need to "own" the user experience to such a degree? Do people buy System76 machines to run Linux, or to run Pop!_OS?

    • Dell and HP do the exact same thing. They just don't change the name of windows and the "customizations" they add are bloatware and occasionally malware.

      Personally I like that they change *the* name (even if I may not like *that* name), as it is a way to indicate and track what changes exist.

      Me: WTF is Pop!_OS?
      Internet: It's a derivative of ubuntu (which is a derivative of debian) made by System76 for the computers they sell
      Me: Oh ok. That's kind of a stupid name. Oh well, now I know.

  • Been using Linux off and on since 1993 with the now-defunct SLS distro. I drank the kool-aid back then. Now it's been 24 years now. The closet thing to a fun and attractive (to me personally) desktop there has ever been was using Enlightenment v14 (not the new phone-canvas garbage). In my opinion and experience, GNOME and KDE are big buggy jokes filled with Pottering-like personalities, lame half-working applications, and dozens of abortive ideas piled quickly on top of each other.

    I also work very nearby

    • There's a whole lot of subjective "me" in that comment but very little objective "fact". Look if Linux doesn't work for you, okay. You found something else to use? Great! I think we've all moved past the idea that there will ever be a year of the Linux Desktop.

      They seem to me like 20-something bearded hipsters trying to Python-script their way to Linux desktop glory.

      Really?! These [system76.com] people look like 20-something hipsters? Have you ever worked in a programming job? Because these folks look exactly like the last three groups of folks I've worked with which is typically a pretty diverse mix of folks.

      I give up. I declare the Linux desktop fragmentation thoroughly fatal.

      Well I'm su

      • There's a whole lot of subjective "me" in that comment but very little objective "fact". Look if Linux doesn't work for you, okay. You found something else to use? Great! I think we've all moved past the idea that there will ever be a year of the Linux Desktop.

        Well, given that early 1990's now-defunct operating systems showed more integration and functionality, I'd say 20-something years of failure ought to tell you something is wrong.

        They seem to me like 20-something bearded hipsters trying to Python-script their way to Linux desktop glory.

        Really?! These [system76.com] people look like 20-something hipsters? Have you ever worked in a programming job? Because these folks look exactly like the last three groups of folks I've worked with which is typically a pretty diverse mix of folks.

        Yes. Really. Did you even *look* at the link you posted. Just like I said, pudgy bearded hipsters abound. The receptionist is nearly the only exception. Like I said I work close by. What's up, did that hit too close to home? You work there or something?

        I give up. I declare the Linux desktop fragmentation thoroughly fatal.

        Well I'm sure we're all glad that you've finally declared that. We have all been waiting with bated breath for you to go one way or the other. We can all now rest easy knowing for sure which way you lean on the matter.

        You're welcome. Now that Python IDE is calling, you'd better get those DBUS scrip

  • I love System76. Bought a desktop and several of their net top computers. In fact, by shear numbers I own more System76 computers than any other brand.

    But why couldn't they just make a deal and take the Linux Mint Cinnamon DE and just add a few desktop images and screensavers and call it a day?

    That would be a win for everyone.

  • We've gone from System V to System76, what about all the ones in the middle?

