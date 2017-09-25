Analyst: Enterprises Trust Red Hat Because It 'Makes Open Source Boring' (redmonk.com) 23
Tech analyst James Governor reports on what he learned from Red Hat's "Analyst Day": So it turns out Red Hat is pretty good at being Red Hat. By that I mean Red Hat sticks to the knitting, carries water and chops wood, and generally just does a good job of packaging open source technology for enterprise adoption. It's fashionable these days to decry open source -- "it's not a business". Maybe not for you, but for Red Hat it sure is. Enterprises trust Red Hat precisely because it makes open source boring. Exciting and cool, on the other hand, often means getting paged in the middle of the night. Enterprise people generally don't like that kind of thing...
Red Hat remains an anomaly -- it makes money in open source. It has new revenue streams opening up. It is well positioned to keep doing the basics, but also now have a conversation with the C-suite about transformation.
The article notes the popularity of OpenShift, Red Hat's Kubernetes distribution for managing container-based applications. (OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat's on-premises private PaaS product, now has 400 paying enterprise customers). And it also applauds Red Hat's 2016 launch of Open Innovation Labs -- a enterprise consulting service "to jumpstart innovation and software development initiatives using open source technology and DevOps methods."
Gnome 3 & systemd
Gnome 3 & systemd aren't boring, more's the pity.
Gnome 3 & systemd aren't boring
Gnome 3 and systemd are 7 years old. The vision of both projects haven't changed much and both projects have been slowly and boringly going in those directions. What was the last outrage about in the last GNOME release? Emojis or was it tan suite?
If you just don't those projects, I've heard good things about FreeBSD.
Are you still pissed that you lost a VI vs Emacs debate?
For a normal Red Hat implementations the system is going to be mostly headless so Gnome isn’t a big deal if even used at all. And if you are administering a system and you are constantly tinkering with its systems init setting. You are doing it wrong for the 21st century.
On an enterprise system the system is loaded into a VM and the OS is configured to run one process and do it well. It isn’t like the 1990s where you had one system that w
Gnome 3: At some point RHAT realized that the desktop just doesn't matter to their business, so the engineers are pretty much free to do what they wish. That's why in RHEL7 the desktop packages are no longer so conservative as they were previously. All RHAT's revenue is on the server side, which brings us to...
systemd: Here's an example of a design that alienated a fair amount of the linux population. However, that population is folks who were interested in self supporting. Not RHAT's revenue stream.
Their model is like this: News reporters work for free to create news stories. Then Red Hat delivers the newspapers to customers and charges for delivery.
The reporters work for free, but the editors, typesetters/web-publishers, press operators and delivery workers do not. Basically the parts of the job that aren't any fun.
's like a law firm where the janitors and legal assistants get paid, but the lawyers don't.
Lawyers hate themselves and their jobs, for the most part. They wouldn't be the kind of low-l
Actually, relatively speaking they pay more open source developers than other 'open source' companies.
Now there are companies that pay for more open source developers, but of the ones seeking to use Open Source as the basis of their business model rather than incidental to their mission, RHAT is ahead.
This is one of the reasons why when RHAT declares a move, the other business oriented distributions have little choice but to follow, as they lack the resources to do much.
Where is the wheelbarrow?
Paradoxically, companies find free things scary. When a supplier charges for a product or service, companies feel the supplier has a greater contractual obligation to provide what was asked for.
I'd say it's both.
Churn is the enemy of the enterprise. A comfortable feeling that their staff will only need to retrain every 5 years or so, and even then it's not going to be particularly severe is important.
The businesses that are ready to push the envelope and get the latest and greatest technologies at a breakneck pace do exist. The problem being that such companies aren't interested in paying an external company like RedHat for support, they want the talent in-house. Even in theory, efforts to supp
I think the point is pure-play open source companies. IBM nor Microsoft are anywhere near pure-play open source. Open source is largely incidental to their value proposition when it comes up.
FWIW
FWIW, I tend to agree - most of my recent jobs have been on Centos* - it's whatever it is, and it does that thing pretty well. The devs complain because they can't get QT to work on it, or some other 'shiny', and that "we never had these problems when we used ubuntu", but Centos offers long supported lifespans, decent update schedules and for the most part it's pretty solid (I found a machine not so long ago with process that were 6 years old on it - that's pretty awesome, even if it's a complete security f