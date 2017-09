Analyst: Enterprises Trust Red Hat Because It 'Makes Open Source Boring'

Tech analyst James Governor reports on what he learned from Red Hat's "Analyst Day":The article notes the popularity of OpenShift, Red Hat's Kubernetes distribution for managing container-based applications. (OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat's on-premises private PaaS product, now has 400 paying enterprise customers). And it also applauds Red Hat's 2016 launch of Open Innovation Labs -- a enterprise consulting service "to jumpstart innovation and software development initiatives using open source technology and DevOps methods."