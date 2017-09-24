Richard Stallman vs. Canonical's CEO: 'Will Microsoft Love Linux to Death?' (techrepublic.com) 269
TechRepublic got different answers about Microsoft's new enthusiasm for Linux from Canonical's founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth, and from Richard Stallman. Stallman "believes that Microsoft's decision to build a Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) amounts to an attempt to extinguish software that users are free to run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve." "It certainly looks that way. But it won't be so easy to extinguish us, because our reasons for using and advancing free software are not limited to practical convenience," he said. "We want freedom. As a way to use computers in freedom, Windows is a non-starter..." Stallman remains adamant that the WSL can only help entrench the dominance of proprietary software like Windows, and undermine the use of free software. "That doesn't advance the cause of free software, not one bit," he says... "The aim of the free software movement is to free users from freedom-denying proprietary programs and systems, such as Windows. Making a non-free system, such as Windows or MacOS or iOS or ChromeOS or Android, more convenient is a step backward in the campaign for freedom..."
For Shuttleworth, Windows' embrace of GNU/Linux is a net positive for open-source software as a whole. "It's not like Microsoft is stealing our toys, it's more that we're sharing them with Microsoft in order to give everyone the best possible experience," he says. "WSL provides users who are well versed in the Windows environment with greater choice and flexibility, while also opening up a whole new potential user base for the open source platform..." Today Shuttleworth takes Microsoft's newfound enthusiasm for GNU/Linux at face value, and says the company has a different ethos to that of the 1990s, a fresh perspective that benefits Microsoft as much as it does open-source software. "Microsoft is a different company now, with a much more balanced view of open and competitive platforms on multiple fronts," he says. "They do a tremendous amount of engineering specifically to accommodate open platforms like Ubuntu on Azure and Hyper-V, and this work is being done in that spirit."
The article also points out that Microsoft "does seem to be laying the groundwork for WSL to extend what's possible using a single GNU/Linux distro today, for instance, letting the user chain together commands from different GNU/Linux distros with those from Windows."
For Shuttleworth, Windows' embrace of GNU/Linux is a net positive for open-source software as a whole. "It's not like Microsoft is stealing our toys, it's more that we're sharing them with Microsoft in order to give everyone the best possible experience," he says. "WSL provides users who are well versed in the Windows environment with greater choice and flexibility, while also opening up a whole new potential user base for the open source platform..." Today Shuttleworth takes Microsoft's newfound enthusiasm for GNU/Linux at face value, and says the company has a different ethos to that of the 1990s, a fresh perspective that benefits Microsoft as much as it does open-source software. "Microsoft is a different company now, with a much more balanced view of open and competitive platforms on multiple fronts," he says. "They do a tremendous amount of engineering specifically to accommodate open platforms like Ubuntu on Azure and Hyper-V, and this work is being done in that spirit."
The article also points out that Microsoft "does seem to be laying the groundwork for WSL to extend what's possible using a single GNU/Linux distro today, for instance, letting the user chain together commands from different GNU/Linux distros with those from Windows."
That to the Spyware and tactics... (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 10: POWERFUL anti-Microsoft advertisement (Score:5, Insightful)
Others agree. Here is a Network World article: Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com] Quote from that story: "Buried in the service agreement is permission to poke through everything on your PC."
If Microsoft had paid ad agencies a billion dollars to convince the public that Microsoft cannot be trusted, the ads would not have been as effective as the abuse of including spyware. My opinion, shared by many others.
Re:Windows 10: POWERFUL anti-Microsoft advertiseme (Score:5, Interesting)
Pretty much M$ embracing Linux at this stage is a shear act of panic and desperation. They are loathsome scum, they thought of Windows anal probe 10 (because when doctors use, M$ follows you right into the proctologists surgery and now monitors that camera hooked to a Windows 10 PC right up your butt). Strictly speaking according to law, Windows 10 should be legally banned from doctors offices https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , yet it doesn't happen, why doesn't it happen, well, guess who M$ has guaranteed a back door to, yep, corrupt government agencies, hence no prosecution for a clear cut criminal act. You also have https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], windows anal probe 10 again floating law by not ensuring the privacy of client lawyer discussion (both sides by law are require to be secure, guess who wants that back door), take M$ to court, when you and your lawyer have windows 10 installed, yep, uh huh, good luck with that.
It is not only evil, it is factually illegal and it is not being prosecuted, why the fuck not?!?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't really want to defend Windows 10, I wouldn't use it myself... But what specific telemetry do you think would violate doctor-patient or attorney-client privilege?
They published what they collect, and it's metadata about usage. Doesn't include user file names or file content, for example. If you have proof otherwise then I would genuinely love to see it, because I'd like to see Microsoft get prosecuted and forced to change their ways, but as far as I know there isn't any.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the ads would not have been as effective as the abuse of including spyware
Err no. $1bn buys you the eyeballs of the world. The vast majority of Windows 10 users on the other hand don't know the extent of the spying or don't give a shit. Just because it's in the tech news doesn't mean people in general know or care.
Forcing Windows 10 convinced many regular users. (Score:2)
However, Microsoft's policy of forcing users to migrate from earlier Windows versions to Window 10 certainly convinced a lot of people who don't have technical knowledge.
Re: (Score:2)
What matters is what technically-knowledgeable people think.
The past 2 years especially has proven definitively that we don't matter at all.
Eventually, we will make a difference. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
*We* will. And the vast majority of users won't care and will continue to use whatever their computer came with. That's my point. Those who care have moved on or are in the process of moving on. Yet the Windows market share figures remain incredibly resilient to change.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
whataboutism doesn't make the original claim invalid.
Re: (Score:3)
Android is completely open source
Android, in a practical sense, is not Open Source. AOSP is but there is more to an Android system than that, in fact in the linked article RMS himself calls out Android as a non-free operating system:
"...Making a non-free system, such Windows or MacOS or iOS or ChromeOS or Android, more convenient is a step backward in the campaign for freedom.""
http://www.techrepublic.com/article/will-microsoft-love-linux-to-death-shuttleworth-and-stallman-on-whether-windows-10-is-free-softwares/ [techrepublic.com]
Re: (Score:2)
At times RMS has called any Linux distro that allowed for the easy installation of non-free software a non-free operating system. This includes Debian.
Now, from a practical point of view, Android is a lot closer to the BSD-model while theoretically still complying with the GPL, in that the developer has done as much as humanly possible to prevent the user from doing anything to the OS platform including installing software that the OS developer doesn't agree with. On the other hand, on a phone I'm not exa
Re: (Score:2)
From a corporate point of view, if the same software runs on a Linux environment or on a Windows environment, a decision-maker is going to opt for that Windows environment a lot when that decision-maker is himself more comfortable with Windows than with Linux.
That's right but it's probably more of a practical standpoint than anything else. The vast majority of people's computing choice isn't driven by ideological views but by practicality, it's a tool that does a job. People don't buy Windows because it's Windows, they buy Windows because it runs their programs. So from a practical standpoint why choose something that doesn't run your programs when you can choose something that does? There has to be a pretty compelling argument for that, in the smartphone market
Re:Amazing. (Score:4, Insightful)
On the AOSP Preparing to Build page under the heading Obtain proprietary binaries:
"AOSP cannot be used from pure source code only and requires additional hardware-related proprietary libraries to run, such as for hardware graphics acceleration."
https://source.android.com/source/building [android.com]
Yes the code is there but you can't really use it in a practical sense without proprietary binaries and that's even before you get to real world uses cases of actually using Android applications that depend on the play services binary.
From a theoretical standpoint yes the Android source code in the form of AOSP is there and it is open source but in the real world nobody actually uses it that way.
Re: (Score:2)
By that standard are there any free operating systems at all?
There used to be some Chinese MIPS based laptops that ran Libreboot and Linux without any binary blobs, but they have not been manufactured for a decade.
All current x86 systems have non-free binary blobs in the CPU and chipset, the Raspberry Pi and other ARM systems still need binary blob GPU drivers.
Re: Amazing. (Score:4, Insightful)
Well yes but in the case of the actual system running on actual hardware it isn't open. Like I said, in a theoretical sense it could be but in a practical sense it isn't and if anything Android in general is getting less open as more and more Android applications depend on Play Services.
When you actually use an Android phone or tablet it's far from an open source system, there's some open source bits in between but really if what you want is confidence that you control the computer and it isn't spying on you then you aren't getting that with an Android device.
Re: (Score:2)
Like applications, drivers are not a part of any OS.
Yes but as is stated on the AOSP page you can see that you cannot use it without them, what you build to actually use is not built solely from open source but from a combination of open source and proprietary pieces.
Embrace and Extend (Score:4, Insightful)
Shuttleworth's optimism seems naive. "Embrace and Extend" has been Microsoft's mantra for how many years?
Re: Embrace and Extend (Score:5, Insightful)
Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extended' systemd into Debian, ruining Debian's reliability. Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extend' Gnome, making it nearly unusable. Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extend' PulseAudio into existence, breaking the audio for so many Linux installations. Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extend' Firefox, trashing its UI while not fixing its slow performance and excessive memory usage.
When I look at who has harmed and ruined my Linux experience the most, it has never been Microsoft. It has been the open source developers working on these projects who are guilty.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Redmond are always a little behind. They make up for it in ferocity and backhandedness, though.
Agreed (Score:2)
I just tried the latest CentOS release. Dual booting so I needed to add my windows partition to grub2. No NTFS support in the kernel and the default repository doesn't have it. So I added that and added the entry to the grub2 config. I tried Chromium but it looked like shit and uBlock wouldn't install. uBlock gave some error about embedded image and googling that results in one unrelated hit. So I tried the actual Chrome build. Fonts looked better and uBlock installed. Five minutes later the keyboard froze
Re: (Score:2)
Linux supports NTFS just fine. I meant that it wasn't included by default and using the yum package manager to try and find the kernel modules didn't work either.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually I'm going to give Slackware a try. I played with Linux a lot in the 90s (up until kernel 2.2 was relased) and that was my first distro. Modern distros are so far removed they might as well be a different operating system.
Re: (Score:2)
You provide many examples of where MS wasn't involved in the self-inflicted gunshot wounds... but fail to provide any where they were [wikipedia.org]. Wikipedia lists Java, Messaging, browsers, and even Adobe's PDF format.
I'd contend that Nokia was example as well. They send Stephen Elop over, have him dismantle stuff from the inside so their stock tanks, MS buys Nokia (Embrace), pushed a windows phone or 2 (Extend), then sells the shell of Nokia off (Extinguish).
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
When has Stallman ever tried to force anyone to do anything? His software is completely open source and you may modify it or use it as you wish, unlike Windows 10.
You're so uneducated, uncultured, antisocial, deluded and flat out stupid that you actually believe someone expressing opinions is the same as telling you to do as they say.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Embrace and Extend (Score:2)
Stallman's strategy with Gnu has been pretty much what you described with windows: replace the ecosystem, piece by piece, from the outside in. Only in his case, the ecosystem he started with was a proprietary Unix system. He was working on the innermost part (Gnu Hurd) when Torvalds began developing the Linux kernel as an alternative.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft funded all of those changes you know.
Jesus tinfoil at time tonight!
Re: (Score:2)
ZK, I both admire and commend you for your can-do attitude but the average needs ready-solutions and will almost always trade their security for it.
I'm not saying Microsoft is right.
I'm saying they have a market-segment.
Re: (Score:2)
You know nothing about the history of computing apparently.
Re: Embrace and Extend (Score:2)
Cant spy on dual booters (Score:5, Insightful)
yes, you can spy on dual booters (Score:2)
Look, M$ has root. They can add/remove whatever they want whenever they want. Through good faith you trust updates to deliver exactly what they say they do, and I've heard about future or present updates without descriptions in them for what they do? Have they dropped those change-logs yet or not?
And if your system can be connected to you somehow (google about what info M$ collects on your HW) then, as RMS once said, paraphrasing, they could deliver customized software just for you!
If you don't think your p
Re: (Score:2)
Virtual operating systems with encrypted disks can be helpful, but present other security issues.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't know where the (mis-named) windows subsystem for linux is going. But the initial version was aimed squarely at windows developers who also use linux systems. One system running a project in visual studio, and in the WSL you have spun up ephemeral instances of redis and mysql. Nothing stops you dual booting or using vms. It's just convenient to be able to do everything you need to do in one place. Don't need to use windows for work? Then it doesn't affect you.
Judge by freedom, not authorship. (Score:5, Insightful)
I disagree; we should not judge the software by the person or organization that wrote or published it. We should reject the vast majority of Microsoft's software because that software is non-free (user-subjugating, proprietary) software. We can't trust any non-free software. This has nothing to do with its author. Microsoft's free software is like any other free software: we can evaluate its trustworthiness by inspecting the code, and if necessary improving the code. Then we can help ourselves by running that improved code (if it is helpful to us), and we can help our community by distributing copies of the improved code. These are the freedoms we get with free software and we should respect all computer users' software freedom regardless of the authors of that code.
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree; we should not judge the software by the person or organization that wrote or published it.
Of course we should.
We should reject the vast majority of Microsoft's software because that software is non-free (user-subjugating, proprietary) software. We can't trust any non-free software.
You can't trust your insurance company either, but you've got to have insurance. But you don't get your insurance from proven shitlords like AIG.
Not really (Score:2)
They just want Linux tools and Windows tools to coexist. That way programs will be written that use both together in the same environment, making some new situations where Linux/OSS solutions will now depend on proprietary Windows tools and MS services.
Re: (Score:2)
No. It in fact could not possibly be that. VMs have been around since well before WSL.
Is there any VM software for Linux that supports applications that use OpenGL (newer than ancient 2.1 that is), DirectX, CUDA and/or OpenCL? There are a great deal of applications that do their hardware acceleration through these methods and that's always been an issue running them in VMs.
Re: (Score:2)
How is this related to WSL? AFAIK, WSL doesn't do graphics at all.
The idea is to avoid dual booting, I could run Windows with WSL to run the majority of Linux programs and VMWare Workstation if I need to run Linux programs with hardware acceleration. My question is can you go the other way and run Linux as the OS.
MS is probably trying to do as Stallman says (Score:2)
MS is probably trying to do as Stallman says but I think they will fail. They may "love" Canonical and Ubuntu to death but Linux will continue.
Right now I'm burning in a new laptop for about a month with Win 10 before putting Linux on it and it is very frustrating as so many of the things I do on Linux have less convenient ways to do them on Windows even with the Windows version of the same program I use on Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, I'm sure that when it comes to Linux, Microsoft would just love to emulate Elmira Duff [wikipedia.org] and lock them away where they can love them and squeeze them and care for them and squeeze them and feed them and squeeze them for ever and ever.
Re: (Score:2)
To be clear, his exact words are "If you ever recommend or redistribute GNU/Linux, please remove Ubuntu from the distros you recommend or redistribute." [gnu.org] and "While you're at it, you can also tell them that Ubuntu contains nonfree programs and suggests other nonfree programs."
Re: (Score:2)
Burning in? What does that even mean?
I'm really surprised that technical people don't know about this. New laptops have to be burned-in, just as a new wok has to be seasoned.
Unseasoned laptops are coated with a factory oil to protect the metal and keep it from rusting until it is sold. This needs to be scrubbed away before the laptop can be seasoned.
The Windows seasoning process below will get your laptop ready to accept GNU/Linux, but don't expect it to be as black and nonstick as a laptop with a year of regular weekly use. But don't wo
One reason for Microsoft enthusiasm of WSL ??? (Score:5, Insightful)
By persuading people to run free software under MS Windows, Microsoft gets the ability to subject it to its spyware (sorry, I meant to say: telemetry) and upload the results of key-logging & other snooping that it could not do on a native Linux system.
Has anyone actually verified what MS claims is uploaded ? Do we know who MS shares this information with ?
Re:One reason for Microsoft enthusiasm of WSL ??? (Score:5, Insightful)
Microsoft is carefully avoiding "free software" where "free" means "free as in speech". They are corking extensively with "open source" software, where they can proprietize it by adding extensions or customizatoins for Windows and refusing to publish source code or to release patents under a "free" license.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the tenets of GPL v2 (which is A LOT of software out there) is that if you expand or modify, you are obligated to share those expansions and modifications. Sure, there is a difference between "Open Source" and "Free Software", but they aren't truly embracing the notion of "Open Source". If they were, we'd be able to inspect *all* of it.
Re: (Score:2)
You need to come back from the 1990s. Seriously. The exact opposite of what you are saying is true. The exact opposite. Microsoft is (today) more open with
.Net than Sun and Oracle ever were with Java.
Yes, Microsoft of old were shits, but they have actually changed. Significantly.
Re:One reason for Microsoft enthusiasm of WSL ??? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Crazy conspiracy theory? You must be a youngling. Do you not recall the US DOJ's investigation into Microsoft's anti-competitive practices?
"Embrace, Extend, Extinguish" was the internal language DOJ found Microsoft itself using to describe how it was abusing standards to push others out of its market space.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Microsoft can not be trusted to play with community toys without breaking them. They have proved this time and again--they will break the standards shamelessly and then
Re: (Score:2)
Google ActiveDesktop? This was enabled by default with Windows98. It does what Google Chrome and Cortana does when you type in search queries. That's all what Windows 10 does that people freak out about
Re: (Score:3)
Not directly. But i've been at elasticsearch meetups where I met people from MS who use elasticsearch for telemetry storage/analysis. And I've met other MS devs who found out they released a bug thanks to telemetry.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean how Ubuntu store shares your shopping experience? If you're using Chrome or reading this on your phone you are a hypocrite if you know what it does?
Unlike Windows 10 your phone monitors typing and spies hell of alot more than just gathering telemetry data.
Different Ethos ? (Score:5, Insightful)
FTFA
:-
Shuttleworth takes Microsoft's newfound enthusiasm for GNU/Linux at face value
Then Shuttleworth is a fool.
[Shuttleworth] says the company has a different ethos to that of the 1990s, a fresh perspective
Indeed : tech has moved on and they have found new ways of screwing the user and new ways of spinning it. This is the company that rammed Win10 spyware down users' throats.
Obligatory... (Score:2)
"It's a trap!"
-- Admiral Ackbar
Re: (Score:2)
Kevin, Time Bandits.
Windows keeps you from your data? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a
.doc file and don't own Microsoft Word, you no longer have a usable document. That's the kind of thing he's talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone's used
.docx for years and years at this point, which opens fine in libre office etc
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Microsoft, the main contributor to the standard, provided a covenant not to sue for its patent licensing.
Well that's nice. I hope they continue that.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a
.doc file and don't own Microsoft Word, you no longer have a usable document.
That's Office, not Windows. If you have a
.doc file and Windows WordPad will open in. It's entirely possible to have a file created by some open source software, and if you don't have the software anymore, you won't be able to open the file.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the kind of thing he's talking about.
Everything that applies to MS Word, applies to MS Windows.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Then I suspect that you paid little attention to the "OOXML" fiasco at IEEE. An API was published to allow Microsoft to claim compliance to a published API, an API which is defined to be inconsistent with itself and which evne Microsoft does not follow. The political reason was to allow Microsoft to claim compatibility with open standards for government software contracts.
The situation was handled in political, not technological fashion, to approve a standard over the direct objections of numerous technolog
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's the same company, and the same management at the top levels, so I suggest it's a valid comparison for _managerial_ encouraged or permitted abuse of API's.
For Windows specific API abuse by Microsoft, I'll mention the Active Directory "extensions" violating MIT Kerberos. (Workaround patches were published very quickly, but the extensions were problematic at the time.) CIFS extensions with new Windows releases and Microsoft patches have been incompatible with the existing API and caused problems for Samba
Re: (Score:3)
I've also just been reminded by some DNS work of the Microsoft extensions of SPF and their introduction of their proprietary "DKIM" records into the standard. SPF only requires DNS control and applies to a domain: DKIM requires signed keys from Microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
DKIM requires signed keys from Microsoft.
In what way? I thought DKIM [wikipedia.org] just required the operator of an MSA or other MTA to publish a public key as a TXT record of the form brisbane._domainkey.example.net. What in DKIM requires any CA, approved by Microsoft or not, to issue a certificate that cross-signs this public key?
Re: (Score:2)
As I understood them, the keys were signed by and were being sold by Microsoft, much as they escrow the private keys and sell signatures for "Trusted Computing" keys. Is this not the case for DKIM? The descriptions I'm finding in a very short search are not clear about whether the keys can be self generated and universally accepted.
If they don't require or no longer require Microsoft as as third party signatory, then _good_. I do think think that it still interfered with the much simpler "SPF" standard. But
Microsodt can help if (Score:3)
Well, I agree with RMS, I will only believe Microsoft actions are genuine if Microsoft forces all proprietary blobs, drivers and firmware to be opened up under a FSF compatible license.
Microsoft embraces Linux (Score:2)
So, WSL will include or support a fully functional X server? (Not just that Wayland crap.)
Re: (Score:2)
Not at this point, no, it's just command line. People have shoehorned x server into working, but it's not the main focus afaik
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I got it working fine last night after running sudo apt-get tasksel and installing it
Eukaryote (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
This. The fewer barriers I have to using linux based tools and systems, the more likely I am to use them (mostly dev stuff like databases etc at this point)
Re: (Score:2)
Last night for shits and giggles I did a Sudo apt-get install tasksel on Windows 10 and was able to install a working LAMP or Wamp Apache MySQL and Php from the command Prompt. I did a Sudo tasksel and installed a working postgresql server install on Windows too fully configured.
How odd indeed
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed.
I think Stallman has a blind spot here. He's always been sceptical of porting efforts - I remember DJGPP back in the MSDOS/Windows 95 days. But the fact is that we're a bunch of people who used that ported software, eventually figured out that we were being second-class citizens and moved to a GPL'ed kernel and userspace.
This latest initiative is essentially free advertising. I think it's likely it will eventually move more people over to a free OS than it will keep people on Windows. Once you start
no net gain (Score:2)
I see nothing positive in making Linux a subsystem of Windows. When talking to people in the future Linux will be referred to as something that is part of Windows.
Microsoft has not changed and Shuttleworth knows it.
There is no net gain here for open source.
Some background (Score:3)
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.c... [microsoft.com]
Since its inception, Microsoft Windows NT was designed to allow environment subsystems like Win32 to present a programmatic interface to applications without being tied to implementation details inside the kernel. This allowed the NT kernel to support POSIX, OS/2 and Win32 subsystems at its initial release.
This is actually an NT subsystem, like the OS/2 subsystem. It's actually really cool engineering. Linux syscalls run through this subsystem and are translated into windows subsystems calls. This meant lots of interesting problems to figure out, like different behavior of fork. When there's no windows syscall to translate to, then the fake linux kernel has to implement the work itself
Dwindling options provoke desperate moves (Score:2)
Linux is a cancer (Score:2)
They themselves said Linux is a cancer [theregister.co.uk], right? So if anything they're trying to extinguish Windows by getting more Windows users to use Linux software until they don't need the Windows wrapper anymore. I'll drink to that
:)
Re: (Score:2)
In practice, that'll only happen once Cygwin/X is ported to WSL. (Xming was ten years out of date last I checked: 2007-11-02 [sourceforge.net].)
or more like... (Score:2)
"Microsoft is a different company now,"
.. translation: I'm now also on their payroll.
Re:Stallman's words... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Exception that proves the rule..
Stallman: Mmm, this thing that I just picked off of my foot is delicious.
Shuttleworth. Eww, gross! I'm going to throw up...
Have you tried it?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm not sure who he is referring to when he says "we", when I use Linux it is because it does a particular task better than Windows does, for example controlling the machine remotely. And when I use Windows or macOS it is because it runs the programs I need to run to do a particular task. I'm a Linux user and Windows user and a macOS user, I'm not choosing a tool for a job based on the professed ideology of some of its contributors.
There is some merit to the idea that you shouldn't carry a smartphone, you s
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The only reason Linux and OSS has gotten any traction is because people ignore Stallman and do what is practical
Linux succeeded because Linus paid attention to RMS and put an appropriate license on linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually I'm right twice.
Once through being objective, and twice for figuring in advance that I'm going to be modded down to oblivion.
Mind you, I wasn't trolling at all. It's a personal opinion based on past experience.
Extremists are bad, no matter which side they are. More so when they're opinion makers. They're the ones digging the hatchet of war up every fucking time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And I can use boldface rather than yelling, too! (Yes, you are an idiot)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Last time I checked, you needed to purchase an iPhone to get iOS, and those are most definitely not free.
Last time I checked, you needed to purchase a Mac to get OSX, and those are even more expensive.
And, given the very long EULA required to actually use either, one that places considerable restrictions on its users at that, they are not Free either.
Re: (Score:2)
Can someone update Stallman to the fact that macOS and iOS are free?
First let me verify this: Where can the owner of a Mac or an iPhone get the source code of current macOS in order to adapt it to a Mac that Apple no longer supports, or the source code of current iOS in order to adapt it to an iPhone that Apple no longer supports?
Re: (Score:2)
[...] where are our exFAT kernel modules for Linux already?
Here: https://github.com/dorimanx/ex... [github.com] - but not thanks to Microsoft.
Re: Linux is ... (Score:2)
From someone who obviously doesn't understand (or takes the time to understand) cats or Linux. I get love from both!