Richard Stallman vs. Canonical's CEO: 'Will Microsoft Love Linux to Death?' (techrepublic.com) 48
TechRepublic got different answers about Microsoft's new enthusiasm for Linux from Canonical's founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth, and from Richard Stallman. Stallman "believes that Microsoft's decision to build a Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) amounts to an attempt to extinguish software that users are free to run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve." "It certainly looks that way. But it won't be so easy to extinguish us, because our reasons for using and advancing free software are not limited to practical convenience," he said. "We want freedom. As a way to use computers in freedom, Windows is a non-starter..." Stallman remains adamant that the WSL can only help entrench the dominance of proprietary software like Windows, and undermine the use of free software. "That doesn't advance the cause of free software, not one bit," he says... "The aim of the free software movement is to free users from freedom-denying proprietary programs and systems, such as Windows. Making a non-free system, such Windows or MacOS or iOS or ChromeOS or Android, more convenient is a step backward in the campaign for freedom..."
For Shuttleworth, Windows' embrace of GNU/Linux is a net positive for open-source software as a whole. "It's not like Microsoft is stealing our toys, it's more that we're sharing them with Microsoft in order to give everyone the best possible experience," he says. "WSL provides users who are well versed in the Windows environment with greater choice and flexibility, while also opening up a whole new potential user base for the open source platform..." Today Shuttleworth takes Microsoft's newfound enthusiasm for GNU/Linux at face value, and says the company has a different ethos to that of the 1990s, a fresh perspective that benefits Microsoft as much as it does open-source software. "Microsoft is a different company now, with a much more balanced view of open and competitive platforms on multiple fronts," he says. "They do a tremendous amount of engineering specifically to accommodate open platforms like Ubuntu on Azure and Hyper-V, and this work is being done in that spirit."
The article also points out that Microsoft "does seem to be laying the groundwork for WSL to extend what's possible using a single GNU/Linux distro today, for instance, letting the user chain together commands from different GNU/Linux distros with those from Windows."
For Shuttleworth, Windows' embrace of GNU/Linux is a net positive for open-source software as a whole. "It's not like Microsoft is stealing our toys, it's more that we're sharing them with Microsoft in order to give everyone the best possible experience," he says. "WSL provides users who are well versed in the Windows environment with greater choice and flexibility, while also opening up a whole new potential user base for the open source platform..." Today Shuttleworth takes Microsoft's newfound enthusiasm for GNU/Linux at face value, and says the company has a different ethos to that of the 1990s, a fresh perspective that benefits Microsoft as much as it does open-source software. "Microsoft is a different company now, with a much more balanced view of open and competitive platforms on multiple fronts," he says. "They do a tremendous amount of engineering specifically to accommodate open platforms like Ubuntu on Azure and Hyper-V, and this work is being done in that spirit."
The article also points out that Microsoft "does seem to be laying the groundwork for WSL to extend what's possible using a single GNU/Linux distro today, for instance, letting the user chain together commands from different GNU/Linux distros with those from Windows."
That to the Spyware and tactics... (Score:4, Insightful)
Windows 10: POWERFUL anti-Microsoft advertisement (Score:3)
Others agree. Here is a Network World article: Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com] Quote from that story: "Buried in the service agreement is permission to poke through everything on your PC."
If Microsoft had paid ad agencies a billion dollars to convince the public that Microsoft cannot be trusted, the ads would no
Embrace and Extend (Score:1)
Shuttleworth's optimism seems naive. "Embrace and Extend" has been Microsoft's mantra for how many years?
Re: Embrace and Extend (Score:1)
Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extended' systemd into Debian, ruining Debian's reliability. Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extend' Gnome, making it nearly unusable. Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extend' PulseAudio into existence, breaking the audio for so many Linux installations. Microsoft didn't 'embrace and extend' Firefox, trashing its UI while not fixing its slow performance and excessive memory usage.
When I look at who has harmed and ruined my Linux experience the most, it has never been Microsoft. It h
Re: (Score:1)
Are you hearing what I'm telling you? I had to create a file! It required 3 lines! And all I got out of it was automatic dependency
Cant spy on dual booters (Score:3)
yes, you can spy on dual booters (Score:1)
Look, M$ has root. They can add/remove whatever they want whenever they want. Through good faith you trust updates to deliver exactly what they say they do, and I've heard about future or present updates without descriptions in them for what they do? Have they dropped those change-logs yet or not?
And if your system can be connected to you somehow (google about what info M$ collects on your HW) then, as RMS once said, paraphrasing, they could deliver customized software just for you!
If you don't think your p
MS is probably trying to do as Stallman says (Score:1)
MS is probably trying to do as Stallman says but I think they will fail. They may "love" Canonical and Ubuntu to death but Linux will continue.
Right now I'm burning in a new laptop for about a month with Win 10 before putting Linux on it and it is very frustrating as so many of the things I do on Linux have less convenient ways to do them on Windows even with the Windows version of the same program I use on Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
One reason for Microsoft enthusiasm of WSL ??? (Score:2)
By persuading people to run free software under MS Windows, Microsoft gets the ability to subject it to its spyware (sorry, I meant to say: telemetry) and upload the results of key-logging & other snooping that it could not do on a native Linux system.
Has anyone actually verified what MS claims is uploaded ? Do we know who MS shares this information with ?
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft is carefully avoiding "free software" where "free" means "free as in speech". They are corking extensively with "open source" software, where they can proprietize it by adding extensions or customizatoins for Windows and refusing to publish source code or to release patents under a "free" license.
Different Ethos ? (Score:2)
FTFA
:-
Shuttleworth takes Microsoft's newfound enthusiasm for GNU/Linux at face value
Then Shuttleworth is a fool.
[Shuttleworth] says the company has a different ethos to that of the 1990s, a fresh perspective
Indeed : tech has moved on and they have found new ways of screwing the user and new ways of spinning it. This is the company that rammed Win10 spyware down users' throats.
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish. (Score:1)
Re: Embrace, Extend, Extinguish. (Score:1)
With stuff like systemd, Gnome 3, Wayland, PulseAudio, and Firefox, it's the open source projects that are destroying themselves. Microsoft isn't responsible. If there's one thing that Linux users should fear, it's the developers of the open source projects that seem to be so intent on ruining their user experience.
Obligatory... (Score:2)
"It's a trap!"
-- Admiral Ackbar
Windows keeps you from your data? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a
.doc file and don't own Microsoft Word, you no longer have a usable document. That's the kind of thing he's talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Then I suspect that you paid little attention to the "OOXML" fiasco at IEEE. An API was published to allow Microsoft to claim compliance to a published API, an API which is defined to be inconsistent with itself and which evne Microsoft does not follow. The political reason was to allow Microsoft to claim compatibility with open standards for government software contracts.
The situation was handled in political, not technological fashion, to approve a standard over the direct objections of numerous technolog
Re: (Score:2)
One word: Android
The desktop is becoming a minority in the consumer computing world.