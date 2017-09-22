Microsoft and Canonical Make Custom Linux Kernel (neowin.net) 26
Billly Gates writes: Microsoft and Canonical's relationship is getting closer besides Ubuntu for Windows. Azure will soon be offering more customized Ubuntu containers with a MS optimized kernel. Uname -r will show 4.11.0-1011-azure for Ubuntu cloud based 16.04 LTS. If you want the non MS kernel you can still use it on Azure by typing:
$ sudo apt install linux-virtual linux-cloud-tools-virtual
$ sudo apt purge linux*azure
$ sudo reboot
The article mentions several benefits over the generic Linux kernel for Azure
$ sudo apt install linux-virtual linux-cloud-tools-virtual
$ sudo apt purge linux*azure
$ sudo reboot
The article mentions several benefits over the generic Linux kernel for Azure
Does it provide necessary features? (Score:1)
Such as native hooks for telemetry?
FTFY (Score:2)
If you want the non MS kernel you can still use it by not using Microsoft's cloud platform in the first place
There. FTFY.
Now, this is a serious question, but what reason could someone have for running Linux on Azure? Are there not any of a multitude of other better platforms out there for running Linux? I mean, I certainly understand if you are all in for Microsoft with things like Exchange, SQL server, AD, Sharepoint, etc., their cloud platform sort of make sense. But this, Ubuntu (or any other Linux)
Re: (Score:2)
Some of us actually work in the real world, where Windows is the Gold Standard and is usually a requirement for certain business software packages. Not everyone is sitting home playing Tux Racer and writing GCC code.
If you weren't too busy worrying about which 20-yr old deprecated Windows protocol you still have to support because it's "the Gold Standard" will bite your ass off, you'd have plenty of time to go fuck yourself.
There's a fuckton of hardware out there that offers windows fileshare functionality. And requires SMB 1, which is horribly insecure and deprecated and should be disabled. And most of that hardware is running some kind of Linux.
Re: (Score:3)
I think Microsoft is giving away a certain amount of Azure to anybody who uses O365 in any significant way, and there's probably a lot of mixed infrastructure shops with both MS and Linux running. What better way to lure them in deeper?
At the end of the day, MS values them more as cloud resource consumers than software licensees.
It might even make sense for someone who can run a workload on any cloud stack to figure out how to arbitrage their workload where it's cheapest, gain cross-cloud redundancy, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want the non MS kernel you can still use it by not using Microsoft's cloud platform in the first place
There. FTFY.
Now, this is a serious question, but what reason could someone have for running Linux on Azure? Are there not any of a multitude of other better platforms out there for running Linux? I mean, I certainly understand if you are all in for Microsoft with things like Exchange, SQL server, AD, Sharepoint, etc., their cloud platform sort of make sense. But this, Ubuntu (or any other Linux) on Azure is something that simply does not make sense to me.
FYI I am the submitter
The answer is easy. Corporations who already use Azure with Azure Active Directory and Office 365. Visual Studio support and the customers' internal developers are used to the Azure API's and frameworks as they use it for their other Windows specific services. Might as well keep using the APIs and frameworks for their other platforms rather than learning Amazon and dealing with 2 clouds.
Microsoft also bundles Azure licensing too for enterprise customers so it maybe a little cheaper if
Obligatory (Score:3)
1. Embrace
2. Extend
Re: (Score:2)
2.5. Fill with ads
Re: (Score:1)
EEE (Score:2)
Extend. Check.
Will give you three guesses for what comes next.
Re: (Score:2)
Narf?
Re: (Score:2)
Pinky and the Brain? For a minute, I thought you meant Yarp [youtube.com].
Re: (Score:1)
Makes a noise like a Dalek?
:D
Re: (Score:2)
Embrace,. Check.
Extend. Check.
Will give you three guesses for what comes next.
$$$$$$$$$
Re: (Score:1)